Madonna Sings In Car With Twins Stella & Estere, 9, Heading To Cabin: ‘Nostalgia In The Snow’

Madonna and twins, Stella and Estere, were an adorable family unit in the car as they headed to a holiday cabin vacation.

Family vacation! Madonna, 63, shared an Instagram update with fans on Thursday, Dec. 30, revealing that she and her family had “escaped” to a snowy, idyllic locale in screenshots you can see here. In addition to beautiful photos in her Instagram stories of the getaway, Madonna shared an adorable video of she and her nine-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere, singing in the car together while en route to the vacation spot. “Nostalgia in the snow,” Madonna captioned the video of she and the girls, singing Elvis Presley‘s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.” The “Hung Up” singer didn’t disclose exactly where the she and the fam were headed, but it did look cozy!

The “Borderline” singer is pretty keen on sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the adorable twins, posting a boxing video of the two earlier in the year. In the clip posted to Instagram, the little girls duked it out at the gym, definitely getting their form down. Madonna set the April 13 clip to boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams‘s “West Side,” which she declared her daughters’ “favorite song.”

Madonna’s twins aren’t just conquering martial arts. They’re also gifted dancers, the mom revealed in a birthday post dedicated to her daughters in August 2020. The iconic pop star is not one to really share frequent photos of her children, so fans were delighted to see the whole family together celebrating Stella and Estere’s eighth birthday party. After blowing out the candles on a birthday cake made of donuts, the girls danced to Michael Jackson with their older siblings, David and Mercy.

Fans got another glimpse of the twins earlier this year in August when Madonna jetted into New York City ahead of her 63rd birthday. The “Vogue” singer was seen arriving at JFK airport with her daughter Mercy James, 15, plus the twins, and the trio looked seriously adorable! The girls wore white printed tees, pink athletic shorts, and donned black protective face masks. They also each wore colorful sneakers — green and purple respectively — and had their dark tresses styled in braids as they wheeled their suitcases through the airport. In addition to Mercy, Estere and Stella, all of whom she adopted, Madonna has a fourth adopted son named David Banda, 15.