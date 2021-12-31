Celebrities
Madonna Sings In Car With Twins Stella & Estere, 9, Heading To Cabin: ‘Nostalgia In The Snow’
Madonna and twins, Stella and Estere, were an adorable family unit in the car as they headed to a holiday cabin vacation.
Family vacation! Madonna, 63, shared an Instagram update with fans on Thursday, Dec. 30, revealing that she and her family had “escaped” to a snowy, idyllic locale in screenshots you can see here. In addition to beautiful photos in her Instagram stories of the getaway, Madonna shared an adorable video of she and her nine-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere, singing in the car together while en route to the vacation spot. “Nostalgia in the snow,” Madonna captioned the video of she and the girls, singing Elvis Presley‘s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.” The “Hung Up” singer didn’t disclose exactly where the she and the fam were headed, but it did look cozy!
The “Borderline” singer is pretty keen on sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the adorable twins, posting a boxing video of the two earlier in the year. In the clip posted to Instagram, the little girls duked it out at the gym, definitely getting their form down. Madonna set the April 13 clip to boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams‘s “West Side,” which she declared her daughters’ “favorite song.”
Madonna’s twins aren’t just conquering martial arts. They’re also gifted dancers, the mom revealed in a birthday post dedicated to her daughters in August 2020. The iconic pop star is not one to really share frequent photos of her children, so fans were delighted to see the whole family together celebrating Stella and Estere’s eighth birthday party. After blowing out the candles on a birthday cake made of donuts, the girls danced to Michael Jackson with their older siblings, David and Mercy.
Fans got another glimpse of the twins earlier this year in August when Madonna jetted into New York City ahead of her 63rd birthday. The “Vogue” singer was seen arriving at JFK airport with her daughter Mercy James, 15, plus the twins, and the trio looked seriously adorable! The girls wore white printed tees, pink athletic shorts, and donned black protective face masks. They also each wore colorful sneakers — green and purple respectively — and had their dark tresses styled in braids as they wheeled their suitcases through the airport. In addition to Mercy, Estere and Stella, all of whom she adopted, Madonna has a fourth adopted son named David Banda, 15.
Celebrities
Graphic video shows Florida cop shoot tiger that grabbed cleaner’s arm at Naples Zoo
Police body camera footage captured the moment a Naples police officer fatally shot a tiger attacking a cleaner at the Naples Zoo, according to DailyMail.com.
Police say the cleaner, River Rosenquist, was supposed to be cleaning the public restrooms when he entered an unauthorized area of the zoo and attempted to feed or pet Eko, an 8-year-old Malayan tiger.
Rosenquist, who works for a third-party cleaning service, stuck his arm through the fence of Eko’s enclosure and nearly lost his life and limb when Eko clamped down on it.
A police officer responding to the 911 call from a zoo employee arrived to a horrific sight. “Oh my god, is that real?” he asked a zoo employee.
The graphic video shows Rosenquist lying outside the fence, screaming in pain as Eko attempted to pull his mangled arm through the fence.
“Please help me! Please help me!” Rosenquist cried.
After kicking the fence, the officer asked if anyone had a tranquilizer gun to sedate the large animal.
Rosenquist screamed, “I’m gonna die! Shoot him! Shoot him! Shoot him!”
“You’re gonna have to shoot it man,” said a medic. The officer fired a single gunshot into Eko’s head, as the wounded tiger grunted and fled into the darkness.
As medics tended to Rosenquist, a zoo veterinarian arrived and entered the enclosure to find Eko deceased.
Rosenquist was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. It is not clear if he will face criminal charges.
“Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a press release.
“This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.”
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pose With His 3 Kids & Penelope, 9, For Christmas Eve Portrait — Photo
On Dec. 24, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their love to her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. The two showed off their blended family in a gorgeous portrait.
Travis Barker is a regular attendee of the KarJenner Christmas Eve party, but this year, he got to go as Kourtney Kardashian’s date! Kourt and Travis are celebrating their first holiday season as a couple, and they made a point to showcase their blended family — including his three kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, along with her daughter Penelope Disick, 9 — for a portrait posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Notably, the event was a scaled back version with just the KarJenner clan (and a Santa Claus) at Kris Jenner‘s home. Kourtney had on her holiday finest for the party, wearing a stunning low cut red dress made out of a sheer tulle and lace material. She completed her look with her short bob hair styled straight. Meanwhile, Travis dressed up a bit for the occasion, too, wearing an all black suit with a matching shirt underneath for a monochromatic vibe.
Kourtney sat center with a cocktail as Alamaba, who stunned in a short black mini and pumps, sat to her right. Penelope, rocking her red hair, looked lovingly at her mom as she showed off her sweet red plaid dress and crystal tights with ostrich feather shows. Atiana matched P’s vibe with a feather adorned set of gloves and a black mini, paired with platform shoes. Lastly, Landon stood behind his sisters and step-mom to be with his dad, looking dapper in a white patterned suit and sunglasses.
Kourtney and Travis have lived in the same neighborhood for years and were always close friends, but at the beginning of 2021, the friendship developed into something more. Ever since Kourt and Travis went public as a couple, they haven’t stopped publicly flaunting their love. From PDA-filled outings to raunchy Instagram pics, these two just can’t get enough of each other.
In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney after less than a year of dating. While the rocker has been married twice before, this was Kourtney’s first engagement. However, she was in a nearly ten-year relationship with Scott Disick, who she shares three kids with, from 2007-2015. Travis also has children from a previous relationship — he shares two children with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is also still very close with his stepdaughter from that relationship, Atiana.
As Kourtney and Travis’s relationship has progressed throughout the past year, their kids have also been spending a lot of time together. Travis’s daughter, Alabama Barker, proved that she’s been doing some bonding with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and cousin North West, by posting a TikTok of the three of them earlier this month. The families have also taken multiple vacations together, including, most recently, a trip to Mexico for Travis’s birthday in November.
Celebrities
Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized
Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
In addition, another source close to Patrick and the family said that Patrick and the rest of the family “are very transparent with each other” and knew forever what the outcome would be. “Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them,” our source spilled. “He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago.”
After the finalization of the divorce, HL spoke with another insider close to the family who shared that the former couple “moved on so long ago” that there wasn’t any “specific relief” that came with the separation. “They have been working with a private judge on all of it. Their family knows what has been going on and that part of their lives is over,” the source said. “They still respect each other, but now they will continue to have their own lives and that’s pretty much it.”
Madonna Sings In Car With Twins Stella & Estere, 9, Heading To Cabin: ‘Nostalgia In The Snow’
Massachusetts hospitals ‘reviewing’ DPH guidance allowing health care workers with COVID to return sooner
Fleeing fast-moving fires, weary evacuees fill Boulder County evacuation sites
Gophers’ men’s basketball game versus Illinois postponed to Tuesday
Boulder County wildfires: How to help those impacted by the disaster
Massachusetts Teachers union blasts Charlie Baker over ‘last-minute’ school reopening plan
Longtime Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to hang up microphone after season
Graphic video shows Florida cop shoot tiger that grabbed cleaner’s arm at Naples Zoo
Giants’ enabling of Kadarius Toney and Isaiah Wilson doesn’t add up
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pose With His 3 Kids & Penelope, 9, For Christmas Eve Portrait — Photo
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News3 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies