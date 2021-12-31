News
Mark Andrews nears Ravens receiving records as he produces one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end
Mark Andrews had just signed a contract that would make him a wealthy man, the fulfillment of a fantasy shared by almost every young athlete grinding toward a professional career.
He was pleased by the recognition of his talent and drive but seemed baffled by the notion that a $56 million reward might foster complacency or conversely, push him to do more.
“I don’t think that money or having a longer-term deal makes a difference in my head,” he said, reflecting back on that moment in September, a week before he began one of the greatest tight end seasons in NFL history.
That’s not hyperbole, by the way. Andrews is threatening all-time Ravens records for receptions and receiving yards, but the quality of his season goes beyond such parochial standards. You have to reach for names such as Travis Kelce, Tony Gonzalez and Kellen Winslow to find tight ends who have caught passes and rolled up yardage as prolifically as he has in 2021. And he’s the league’s fourth-best run blocker at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.
Andrews, 26, has never hidden his ambition to join Kelce, George Kittle and former Raven Darren Waller in the blue-chip tier at his position. At the same time, he’s resolutely team-first with most of his comments, so you sense him turning away slightly when the subject is his personal march on history. He’d rather beat the Los Angeles Rams and improve the Ravens’ playoff odds Sunday than break a long-standing record.
“It’s a cool thing,” he said. “It’s a cool thing to be able to put up big numbers and make big plays and try to help this team out and win games, but at the end of the day … I’m a team guy. All I really want to do is win games, and that’s all I’m trying to do. It’s cool to be able to have these numbers and do these types of things, but if we’re not winning games, nothing else matters to me.”
That said, it’s not difficult to find others who want to brag on Andrews.
“He’s definitely one of the best in the league,” Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram said. “There’s always going to be debates — one, two or three? I’m biased, so I think he’s No. 1. But Kittle’s talented, and Kelce’s talented, and there are some other guys, the young guy in Atlanta [Kyle Pitts]. But I mean, Mark is — I’m really proud of how he works. He’s a guy who cares about every detail of being a tight end, and he works at it.”
This is the refrain you hear over and over from coaches and teammates — how Andrews’ devotion never seems to wane, though he established himself as a key member of the organization long ago.
“I can’t speak highly enough about how dialed in and competitive he is on a day-to-day basis, whether it be at practice or in meetings,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He’s doing a great job being a leader out there on the field. He’s a great communicator. I think his game is really rounding in. … I don’t know exactly what other tight ends are doing this year, but I have a hard time imagining anybody is playing better than him.”
Veteran middle linebacker Josh Bynes was asked how he might cover Andrews. “Oh man, I would put about three people on him,” he said.
There are two prongs to consider when we try to place Andrews’ season in history.
Let’s start with the Ravens records. He has already raced past the best statistical seasons posted by tight ends Shannon Sharpe and Todd Heap, both of whom made Pro Bowls in Baltimore. With 93 receptions, he’s 18 ahead of Heap’s top total with the Ravens and 20 ahead of Sharpe’s. With 1,187 yards, he’s more than 300 clear of Heap and Sharpe’s Ravens peaks.
He needs just 15 more receiving yards to break Michael Jackson’s single-season record for the team, set in 1996. He needs 11 receptions to eclipse Derrick Mason’s record, set in 2007.
“I’m definitely aware,” Andrews said. “Someone said [Jackson’s record has] been around for like 26 years, and that’s a big thing. That’s something where your name is stapled into an organization and a franchise, and not many people get that opportunity. So, that’s going to be, obviously, a huge honor, if I’m able to do that and get that.”
But what about the second prong, concerning all-time-great seasons at his position?
Andrews came to the league in a golden age for tight ends, with Kelce piling up unprecedented receiving statistics, Kittle dropping jaws with his all-around athleticism, Waller carrying his team’s aerial attack and Rob Gronkowski putting the finishing touches on a career that will certainly place him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s even Tight End University, a Nashville-based convention of sorts organized by Kittle, Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. Andrews attended last summer, sharing trade secrets with his famous peers.
So this is no easy age in which to vie for first team All-Pro at the position. With the caveat that it’s unfair to compare receiving numbers today with those posted by Hall of Fame tight ends such as Colts great John Mackey and former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, we can say that few tight ends have produced seasons clearly superior to Andrews’ 2021.
With two games to go, Andrews already ranks 15th in single-season yards for a tight end. He would need 229, not out of the question given his recent production, to match Kelce’s record total from last season. No tight end can match Kelce’s peak as a receiver; his 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons all rank among the top 10 at the position in yardage, and he caught at least 97 passes in each of those years.
Kittle’s 2018 is hard to beat for big-play punch; he rolled up 1,377 yards and averaged 15.6 per reception. But Andrews already has him beat on touchdowns (9 to 5) and first downs (69 to 60).
Gronkowski reached absurd peaks with the New England Patriots, accumulating 90 catches, 1,327 yards, 69 first downs and 17 touchdowns as a 22-year-old All-Pro. But he never matched Andrews’ 93 catches from this season and exceeded his yardage total just once.
Gonzalez was the king of consistency, catching 93 passes as an All-Pro at age 24 and hitting the same total as an All-Pro at age 36. But with two decent games, Andrews could clear the Hall of Fame tight end’s peak totals of 102 receptions and 1,258 yards, both reached in 2004.
Winslow caught 89 passes for 1,290 yards in 1980, when such totals were unheard of for a tight end or almost anyone else.
So Ravens fans might not be witnessing the best tight end season in history, but Andrews is living in rarefied company.
He has already played 215 more snaps than he did last year and 355 more than he did in 2019, his first Pro Bowl season. With his buddy, Nick Boyle, recovering from a knee injury for most of this season, the Ravens needed him out there. If anything, Andrews has grown stronger late in the season, catching 27 passes on 34 targets for 376 yards over his last three games and dragging defenders with him on the way to first downs.
He did not do anything special to build up his durability going into this season.
“I do everything in the offseason by myself — I don’t go anywhere, but I have my family,” the Arizona resident said. “[We] go out to the fields and throw the ball, we have a JUGS machine; we do that all the time. So, I’ve got a great routine. I take a lot of pride in being disciplined. But there’s nothing else I did differently.”
In other words, he’s in it for the long haul, not a flash of brilliance. He believed he could be this good three years ago, when he slipped to the third round of the 2018 draft. Scouts loved his hands and said he ran routes like a wide receiver in an NBA power forward’s body. But they also said he had lost speed over his three seasons at Oklahoma and that he did not assert himself as a blocker.
Those criticisms still burn in Andrews’ gut. It’s an old story — the slighted prospect who uses rejection as fuel — but that doesn’t make it any less true.
“It fuels me to this day,” Andrews said. “I’ve been doubted a lot in my life — at almost everything — and so, it’s going out there and proving people wrong. But at the end of the day, I go out there and prove myself right. I know what I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I bring to a team, and I’ve known that for a long time. So, all this is great, but I’m going to continue to be me and just play the way I play.”
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 4 ½
News
Kafer: Predictions both dire and hopeful for the New Year
It’s time for my annual predictions for the New Year. Looking into my crystal ball for 2022, I see pie. Yummy. Wait, make that Pi. That’s the next letter in the Greek alphabet eligible for the name of a COVID variant.
At the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization began naming COVID-19 variants by Greek letters starting with Alpha. Minor strains and their attendant letters came and went which is why Theta and Kappa didn’t get an iota of public attention.
The WHO skipped the letter Nu because it sounds like new and Xi because it looks like the surname of China’s dictator thus sparing him from any awkward potential associations. We’re at Omicron and that means there are only nine letters left. Perhaps only seven are usable since Tau is the name of a protein associated with Alzheimer’s and Psi resembles Psy, the Korean pop icon. In retrospect, the WHO should have used the 74 letter Khmer alphabet for this fast-mutating virus.
It’s like when they designated my age cohort Generation X, skipped Generation Y in favor of Millennials and named today’s teens Generation Z. What comes next? Generation AA? Whoever the “they” are really should have thought about the repercussions of starting with a small number of usable letters. The same goes for the WHO’s choice of the 24 letter Greek alphabet.
By contrast, influenza strains are designated by a combination of four or more letters and numbers. Now that COVID appears endemic, like influenza, it’s time to switch to a more sustainable nomenclature. While we’re at it, we need think in terms of sustainable public policy that does not close businesses, leave people jobless, deny kids an education, give politicians an excuse to borrow and spend (like they need one), or inhibit the ability to breathe and communicate freely. Yes, I’m referring to masks in the latter point. For those who sent me grim reaper GIFs via Twitter after my anti-mask column, know that my refusal to wear one in most situations has not evoked a single shopkeeper reprimand much less caused any infections or any early demises.
While COVID variants come and go, some changes wrought by the pandemic will linger. People will continue to grieve the loss of friends and relatives. It will take time to make up lost learning. Hospital capacity will strain during peak infection periods. However, over time, the virus will likely become less lethal because of better therapies, vaccines, and viral evolution. Variants that are highly transmissible but do not kill the host are more successful at propagation.
Other changes brought by the pandemic are positive and hopefully enduring. The number of employees working from home nearly doubled during the pandemic. That means fewer people commuting and less need for large corporate spaces in some industries. Now that I’ve finally mastered logging on to ZOOM without swearing and crying tears of helpless rage, I confess there’s something nice about getting to a meeting without stepping foot into a car.
Businesses are establishing better performance rubrics for at home workers and determining when it’s actually necessary to have in-person contact. For many employees working from home has increased workplace satisfaction. Also a reduction in work traffic and office overhead means lower carbon emissions.
Hopefully our experience over the past two years will prompt more conversation about efficient use of energy and manpower. Do we really need to leave business lights on all night? Remember stars? Do restaurants need to be open between meal times? In much of the world, they’re not. What is necessary? What is superfluous?
On a personal level, the pandemic forced me to rebuild after loss. Necessity gave birth to invention. I fixed my own refrigerator, re-edged my Indian rug, and built planter boxes from scrap wood. Inspired by local pundit turned urban farmer Kelly Maher and her Homegrown Year, I grew and foraged more food. I even dug a root cellar. Without college classes for a semester, I discovered I enjoyed substitute teaching in elementary and junior high schools which I would have never imagined possible. I read more, can vegetables, and am resurrecting my high school French.
I have a smaller circle of friends but my remaining friendships are deeper. I lost two elections, one for office and one ballot initiative, and came out feeling bolder.
I know I’m not the only one planting saplings after the fire. Here’s to the new in 2022!
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
As Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham’s career reaches its twilight, he looks to leave a lasting legacy beyond the football field through flying — and helping
Jimmy Graham has a vision of his future that involves flying over NFL fields.
But not in the way the Chicago Bears tight end has for the last 12 seasons, when he used his 6-foot-7, former-basketball-player body to haul in 85 touchdown passes for four teams.
This dream involves the other passion he has built over the last decade, the one that will extend well beyond whenever he hangs up his football cleats.
He sees his “Huey” helicopter, filled with veterans, doing flyovers of NFL stadiums during the national anthem for the league’s Salute to Service campaign. Perhaps they would be accompanied by local military and then would attend the game, a perfect merging of the three worlds in which Graham spends so much time — football, flying and providing opportunities for others.
“It would be such a give-back, such a moment for these veterans,” Graham said. “And I’d be honored to be a pilot who can provide that opportunity.”
The idea is an extension of a project Graham, a licensed pilot with multiple certificates, started when he flew wounded warriors in his restored seaplane on off days while with the Seattle Seahawks. Two years ago while with the Green Bay Packers, he started a foundation in his name that focuses on giving flights to veterans and underprivileged children in his rebuilt Vietnam-era helicopter.
At 35, Graham has acknowledged he’s in the twilight of his football career.
His 15-yard touchdown catch from Nick Foles on Sunday to help fuel a victory over his former Seahawks team was thrilling, but it was also one of just 12 catches and three touchdowns for him this season. He has two games left before his Bears contract is up.
So the foundation, along with other business ventures and charitable contributions, is part of his preparations for life beyond football — whenever that might begin.
“I wanted this foundation to run well past my playing days because I knew I needed something to do,” he said. “I knew I wanted to reach out and help these people.”
Helping people is something Graham puts significant effort toward, whether it’s giving flight experiences to kids and veterans, donating to a Chicago organization that helps homeless youth or mentoring a Chicago gunshot victim.
Two years in a row, the Bears have named him their nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, which honors players who have a passion to affect lives beyond the football field.
For Graham, the work has been part of his mission to change his life’s trajectory after a troubled childhood.
“When I look back at that young kid who was lonely, scared and defeated many times, and then I see this man in the mirror, sometimes, many days, it seems extremely surreal,” Graham said. “The biggest thing is I’ve been perpetually busy since I was 14 to change my narrative. Soon I’ll finally be able to look back on some of these things, but right now, I’m on a mission to continue to change my life and to be a better man each and every day and to be more or less the role model that I never had.”
‘I hear you, man, and I see you’
Bryan Epting had just finished on a video call telling the story of the afternoon he was shot and paralyzed while riding home from his mother’s birthday breakfast — when a face popped up in a new window on the computer.
The former high school football player from St. Joseph and Oak Park-River Forest and longtime Bears fan broke out into a wide smile.
“Whoa, what’s up, man?” Epting said. “Jimmy Graham.”
And then Epting, Graham and Epting’s mom, Kanisha, just talked. About Bears football. About Epting’s story. And about what Graham saw in the 23-year-old from West Garfield Park.
“I’ve heard a lot of amazing things about you and about your resiliency and just how strong you are as a man,” Graham told Epting. “I wanted to get on a call today and give you a big smile and just say I hear you, man, and I see you.”
On Aug. 15, 2018, Epting was riding home from Bakers Square in the backseat of a car. Epting said when his mom pulled up to a stop sign near their home on Chicago’s West Side their car was caught in crossfire from a shooting. A bullet went through the back window and hit Epting in the back, and he immediately couldn’t feel anything from the chest down.
Epting’s mom rushed him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where a neurosurgeon told Epting he likely would never walk again. A little more than a month later, Epting began to move his toes, and after getting a second opinion at UIC, he had surgery to remove the bullet from his back. The years that followed have been a long road of acceptance of his new life and a lot of rehab, from a wheelchair to a walker to now trying a cane.
Epting received help from Devices 4 the Disabled, an organization that repurposes donated medical equipment for those who need help with their often-exorbitant costs. Co-founder Bob Shea stayed in touch with Epting throughout the recovery process, and when Kanisha mentioned that Epting was having a difficult time recently after the death of his beloved grandmother, Shea asked for help from the Bears, who have donated to the organization.
The Bears enlisted Graham’s help, and Graham jumped into a mentorship of sorts.
The Zoom call. Hosting Epting at training camp, where he greeted him with a signed football. Tickets for Epting and his uncle to the Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. And an afternoon at Graham’s airplane hangar to see his seaplane, when they shared more of their stories.
Graham called Epting “a young warrior,” someone who “has such a positive outlook and who continues to work on himself and becoming a man.”
Epting took Graham’s advice to heart.
“(He said), ‘If you get over this challenge, you can get through any challenge in life,’ ” Epting said. “I kept that in my head and used that as motivation. Because it actually is true. … If you can get over this, ain’t nothing in life that can knock you down. You’ve just got to keep pushing.”
An encouraging word
Given his experiences as a kid, Graham understands what a little of his time and some encouraging words can do.
When Graham was 11, his mom dropped him off at a group foster home, and he lived there for nearly a year. He has told his story throughout his career, including to ESPN, of being bullied there, later suffering abuse at the hands of one of his mother’s boyfriends when he returned home and enduring an unstable living situation until he was adopted at age 14.
“I would have benefitted greatly if somebody like myself would have reached out to give me a helping hand or really just even a word,” Graham said. “And at times I really didn’t have that, especially when I was extremely young. That’s one thing I will never stop doing is giving people hope and belief that you can change anything in your own life, that you are in complete control, and you can’t allow other people — the things they do or the things that they say — to affect your course in life forever.”
Graham uses his money to help those in need. Last year he gave a sizable donation to Ignite, a Chicago organization that helps youth experiencing homelessness. It helped them when their costs skyrocketed during the pandemic while they kept open their housing options and drop-in center.
But he also participated in a Zoom call with youth from Ignite and facilitated donations of supplies to help with the pandemic, athletic wear for Christmas and Thanksgiving meals.
“He’s really interested in the well-being of the young people on multiple levels,” Ignite President and CEO Stephanie Piccirilli said. “So while he certainly has given gifts to Ignite, he has really invested in what their futures will look like and who they are as individuals, and that’s what we appreciate so much. He’s looking at every young person as a young person and not just looking at his gift to a program.”
For Epting, that attention has inspired him to share his story with others. He is studying public speaking with Toastmasters International and will give his first speech in early January at a Devices 4 the Disabled board meeting.
“He didn’t have to help me,” Epting said. “But he told me his story about him coming from nothing and being in foster care, and now look at him, he’s an All-Pro tight end, he flies planes, he helps people like me. So I think, if he can do it, I can do it.”
It was a natural fit that Graham’s desire to affect others also be paired with flying.
The gift of flight
After spending time at Fort Bragg as a kid, Graham always had dreamed of being a fighter pilot, a goal he discarded when he grew to 6-7.
But the desire to fly didn’t dissipate, and after first going up in an aerobatic plane when he was 19, he pursued his pilot’s license his first offseason after his rookie year with the New Orleans Saints.
“Most people, after their first year, you have money for the first time in your life, you have time off for the first time since you were 14 because of all the work you’ve put into it,” Graham said. “I decided I wanted to work out and keep my mind busy, so I enrolled in flight school. I did the flying thing because one, I always wanted to do it, but two, I really wanted to have something to do besides vacation and just being with friends. I wanted to stay focused.”
Nearly every offseason, he expanded his flying skills with new certificates and ratings.
After former Seahawks owner John Nordstrom took him up in his seaplane his first season in Seattle, Graham got his seaplane rating and then bought one to restore. He flew into Seahawks practices some days, and on Mondays or Tuesdays during the season, he hosted veterans, showing them the facility and flying them around.
He became involved with the EAA Young Eagles program, which gives kids their first flight. And then he got the “Huey” and started the foundation with the idea he could give a memorable experience to children and servicepeople and their families.
He spends much of his free time in the offseason offering such flights, which Tim Fahl, Graham’s college roommate and The Jimmy Graham Foundation treasurer, estimated already have transported hundreds of people over the Miami coast.
Graham said he has flown three generations of families and seen veterans share stories with their loved ones they never before have told.
“It’s incredible really,” Fahl said. “To have the feeling that somebody is willing to open up on the flight or after we’ve given the flight when they’ve kept stuff pretty close to the chest their entire lives, it’s a pretty awesome feeling, and many that we’ll never forget. It impacts us just as it impacts them.”
Steve Crawford, 73, of Delray Beach, Fla., was an Army crew chief in the Vietnam War for the 170th Assault Helicopter Company, the same company that Graham’s helicopter came from. After Crawford contacted Graham’s foundation requesting to take a look at the “Huey” in summer 2020, Graham hosted him and his brother, Jim, who served in the Air Force, “like VIPs” for a 45-minute ride.
“That thing started cranking up, I felt like I was 19 years old again,” Crawford said. “I really did. What a connection it made. I had a lot of good and bad memories from Vietnam. … Finally seeing the helicopter itself and to share with my brother and to touch a piece of my history, it was a very meaningful event. For Jimmy to do what he’s doing, it’s just amazing.”
Several months later, on Veteran’s Day, Crawford received a phone call from Graham, simply saying thank you and catching up.
Graham sees it as doing something good for people who have sacrificed a lot for their country. And at the same time, he gets to do something that gives him the same type of adrenaline kick as playing in the NFL.
He has several other dreams for his whenever his retirement arrrives — flying in airshows, getting his license to teach flying and building a hangar for his aircraft where he can set up video podcasting equipment.
He will take veterans for a ride, make some coffee when they return and then sit down to listen to their stories.
“We live in the greatest country in the world, and I think people sometimes take that for granted,” Graham said. “We all take something from this country, and I think it’s also our responsibility to give something back. And for me, this is my give-back.”
News
Why don’t we know how much omicron could threaten Colorado hospitals? Blame virus’ grab bag of changes
COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising quickly in Colorado, but the current wave differs from the previous five in several ways that make it difficult to know how worried residents should be.
Hospitalizations fell from Thanksgiving to Christmas, but the state has experienced a “sharp” increase in the past few days, Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said at a news conference Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,103 people were hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 across Colorado.
The state is watching South Africa, Europe and the northeastern states to see what omicron does in places that it hit earlier, and so far it doesn’t appear to be causing a “massive strain,” Bookman said.
A few hours after he spoke, Britain’s National Health System announced it planned to set up field hospitals to deal with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, though it’s not yet clear if they will be needed or if the rapid increase in patients will level off, according to The New York Times.
On the positive side, there are signs the omicron variant, which is fueling an explosion in cases, may be less likely to send patients to the hospital than the previously dominant delta variant, but that isn’t certain, said Ginger Stringer, epidemiology response program manager at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It’s also possible the meteoric rise in cases will lead to an equally fast decline, Bookman said.
On the negative side, omicron is better at infecting people who have some immunity and could possibly sideline healthcare workers even if they’ve been vaccinated. And it’s so contagious that the sheer number of people infected could produce a massive need for hospital beds, even if the virus is somewhat milder and an individual’s risk of severe illness is lower than before, Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health, said earlier this week.
Whatever omicron may do, it’s arriving at a precarious moment for Colorado hospitals. Even before hospitalizations began increasing in the days following Christmas, more than 90% of the state’s general hospital beds and beds in intensive-care units were full, and half of hospitals told state officials they could be short-staffed in the next week.
Recently, only about 500 to 600 of the state’s more than 7,000 general hospital beds were not in use on any given day, Bookman said. A shortage of staff limits hospitals’ ability to put additional beds into service, because health care workers are “burnt out” and leaving the field, he said.
“We do still see an incredible amount of stress in our health care system,” Bookman said.
Some health care workers have gotten sick from omicron, as have workers in other industries, he said. So far, that hasn’t resulted in large-scale disruptions for hospitals, but the state is working with the center that coordinates patient transfers to find beds elsewhere if one area reaches capacity, Bookman said.
The state has lost some tools to fight the virus since omicron took over. Monoclonal antibodies — lab-created versions of substances the body produces to disable the virus — can drastically reduce the odds a high-risk person will need to be hospitalized for COVID-19, but two of the three available forms don’t work against the new variant, Bookman said.
Until recently, Colorado received 4,000 to 5,000 combined doses of the three antibody options each week, but now it’s only getting enough of the one remaining product to treat 300 to 400 people each week, Bookman said. People who are at risk of severe disease because of their age or chronic conditions should still talk to their doctors about monoclonal antibodies, but fewer will get them, he said.
“That is an incredibly limited supply,” he said.
Getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot after enough time has passed are still the best ways to prevent severe illness, Stringer said. National media outlets report the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to consider allowing people ages 12 to 15 to receive boosters and possibly shortening the waiting period for some people to get a third shot. Currently, people 16 and older must wait two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot or six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
People who are vaccinated can feel comfortable going about their normal activities as long as they aren’t feeling sick, but the safest thing is to layer precautions, Bookman said. For example, people gathering for New Year’s Eve can reduce the risk anyone will catch the virus by having a smaller gathering, requiring everyone to show proof of vaccination and opening windows to improve ventilation, he said.
“The basics of infection prevention are still the same,” he said.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
