News
Massachusetts hospitals ‘reviewing’ DPH guidance allowing health care workers with COVID to return sooner
Most Massachusetts hospitals are “reviewing” new state guidance slashing in half the number of days vaccinated, asymptomatic health care workers who test positive for coronavirus are recommended to quarantine from 10 to five as systems face staffing shortages.
The Mass General Brigham infection control experts “are now carefully reviewing this guidance and determining the best implementation and testing approach across the system,” the state’s largest hospital network said in a statement.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community, we – like most employers – are experiencing the impact of these positive cases among our employees. Across our system, we are seeing increasingly large numbers of employees testing positive, which is greatly exacerbating existing staffing challenges,” Brigham and Women’s spokesman Mark Murphy said.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for health care workers. The state Department of Public Health followed suit late Wednesday.
Hospitals are facing crippling staffing shortages amid a record surge in coronavirus cases that is infecting doctors and nurses and keeping them out of work by the dozens.
Staffing shortages are affecting industries across the board as the nation’s economy attempts to rebound from coronavirus shutdowns. Earlier this month, officials said the state had lost about 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds due to staffing as hospitals are seeing a high level of patients, mostly due to non-COVID-19 related reasons. But as infections have climbed throughout the holiday season, so too have coronavirus hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, 90% of medical/surgical beds and 86% of ICU beds were full — a trend that has endured throughout much of December, according to state health data.
The updated DPH guidance, which also allows asymptomatic and fully vaccinated health care workers to return to work without a negative test result — is “effective immediately,” according to a statement.
Public health experts immediately pushed back, with Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina tweeting that the CDC’s recommendations relied on by the state were “reckless.”
Asked about expanding testing in an effort to curb the current surge, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “We have some of the same issues with staffing that almost everybody else in today’s economy has.”
Baker, in defending the state’s testing efforts during a briefing in Cambridge on Thursday, noted Massachusetts is the only state to have bypassed the federal government and negotiated directly with rapid test manufacturers in an effort to make tests available.
News
Fleeing fast-moving fires, weary evacuees fill Boulder County evacuation sites
Scores of people fled to evacuation sites Thursday night, fleeing fast-moving fires in Boulder County, Superior and Louisville.
At the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, a Green Day song played softly on the speaker system while a handful of evacuees sat in the seats around the arena’s lower bowl on Thursday night.
The music venue-turned-evacuation center had welcomed about 30 people as of 5 p.m., Detective Aaron Coleman of the Broomfield Police Department said. More trickled in while some sat in their cars in the parking lot.
Superior resident Patrick Kilbride, 72, was among the people gathered around the arena floor. He was still swearing his green vest from McGuckin Hardware in Boulder where he works. He lost everything but the clothes on his back and his car in the fire, he said.
Kilbride was on the clock when he heard homes in Superior were being threatened.
It took him three hours to get to his house. He parked his car and covered the last stretch on foot, hiding behind a stone pillar for close to an hour at one point to avoid getting blown over by the intense wind, he said.
“It’s ashes,” he said of his home for the last 30 years. “It’s not a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that’s all that’s left.”
Roscoe, Kilbride’a 16-year-old dog, and Dusty, his 20-year-old cat, both died in the fire, he said.
On his way to the evacuation center, Kilbride stopped at a Walmart and bought socks, underwear and a phone charger. He went into the bathroom to wash the soot off his face. His daughter was driving up from New Mexico to be with him, he said. He expects to spend a lot of time on the phone with insurance companies over the next few weeks.
“It’s just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing,” he said.
The YMCA in Lafayette
Early in the evening, people continued to arrive at the YMCA in Lafayette, one of the evacuation centers.
Outside, the wildfire smoke to the south was dense. Inside, families, couples and single people sat on the floor and on chairs in the lobby where a lighted Christmas tree stood.
Jeff Oliver, a YMCA employee, said local businesses donated pizza, sandwiches and water for the evacuees.
Nearby, Pam Allen’s cellphone rang. It was her sister in North Carolina calling to check on her. The Lafayette woman assured her sister she was all right.
Allen, with her cat, Allie, in a carrier next to her feet, was sitting at a table in the gym.
“My next-door neighbor who looks after me said ‘Grab some things and go,’” said Allen, who is on oxygen.
Allen gathered medicine for herself and her cat and food and a bowl for the cat. And she grabbed a blanket on the way.
“I have enough for the night,” Allen said.
News
Gophers’ men’s basketball game versus Illinois postponed to Tuesday
The Gophers men’s basketball team has had a second game disrupted by COVID-19 this season.
After Minnesota’s final nonconference game against Alcorn State was canceled on Wednesday, the U said Thursday its Big Ten game against Illinois has been postponed from Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena. Issues with the pandemic have come from within the Alcorn State and Illini programs.
The Big Ten Conference changed its policy on COVID-affected games this week. If a team or teams are unable to participate in a scheduled game, the competition may be rescheduled or declared a no-contest or forfeit. The conference said it wants at least seven players and one coach from a team to be available to play, but might be able to play with fewer personnel if its deemed safe by medical staff.
The Gophers (10-1) last played on Dec. 22 in a comeback win over Wisconsin-Green Bay.
News
Boulder County wildfires: How to help those impacted by the disaster
More than 35,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as two wildfires spread across Boulder County. Here’s how to help them.
Community Foundation Boulder County is collecting monetary donations for those impacted. Donations can be made online at www.commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said people who can offer shelter to offer displaced residents should sign up online to be a vetted host through the Airbnb Open Homes Program. The program will contact people if needed.
Donations of household goods should be brought to local non-profit thrift stores, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
If you lost or found a pet, a Facebook page called Boulder County Fire Lost and Found Pets has been created for people to share information. People are also offering to take in pets.
Others with the capacity to shelter or relocate horses and other livestock are posting in a separate Facebook group called Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire.
The Office of Emergency Management asked people to not call their emergency lines to offer donations. They need to keep the lines clear.
We DO NOT need donations at this time–please don’t call our Emergency Operation Center. We need to keep the lines clear. #MiddleForkFire #MarshallFirehttps://t.co/nSPEB20poC
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021
