Massachusetts Teachers union blasts Charlie Baker over ‘last-minute’ school reopening plan
The Massachusetts Teachers Association tore into the back-to-school COVID-19 plans released this week by Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, calling plans to provide 200,000 rapid test kits to educators ahead of reopening, a “last-minute scramble.”
“This decision, made without consultation with educators’ unions and local stakeholders, is one more example of the failure of the Baker administration to get it right,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “Plans for testing of this magnitude should have been communicated well in advance of schools closing for the winter break.”
That decision entails providing enough rapid tests to districts for each school staffer to have two. DESE advises staff to take one of the tests within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Najimy dubbed the plan a “logistical nightmare all the way from distribution to testing oversight, placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”
She called on the Baker administration to bolster testing distribution and staffing to ensure that the tests are being used post-winter break, as well as on an ongoing basis for “students, school staff and others who routinely have reason to be in public schools and thus pose a transmission risk,” she said.
She also suggested that the administration consider temporary remote options in the wake of COVID outbreaks.
“Key decisions will be most effective when made in concert with educators, locally elected officials and other community members,” Najimy said. “Proactive planning for the difficult months ahead is imperative.”
Baker responded to the attack in a Thursday press conference, telling reporters: “200,000 tests made available for teachers distributed to communities so that they can make those tests available for their teachers as people come back to school, we think, is the right thing to do.”
He added that community members and superintendents “appreciate” the free tests, and are looking forward to distributing them to teachers, based on the conversations he’s had with them.
A DESE spokesperson declined to comment on the statement. In a previous statement, Education Secretary James Peyser said that “DESE staff worked very hard to secure these at-home rapid antigen tests for schools,” and added that they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
Longtime Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to hang up microphone after season
After more than three decades as a Vikings broadcaster, Greg Coleman is hanging up his microphone.
Coleman, who was a Minnesota punter from 1978-87, announced Thursday that this will be his last season on the Vikings’ broadcast team. He has been a broadcaster for the team since he retired from the NFL following the 1988 season, and has spent the past 21 seasons as the radio sideline reporter.
“It’s time,’’ Coleman, 67, said in a phone interview. “It’s been a great run. I look at it as the end of one journey and it’s time to star another chapter. There’s some things I still want to do.”
Coleman informed the Vikings on Wednesday of his intention to depart. He will be on the sidelines for the final two regular-season games, Sunday at Green Bay and Jan. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, and in the playoffs, if the Vikings make it. He also will leave his position as an NFL uniform inspector for Minnesota home games.
Coleman, who lives in his native Jacksonville, Fla., plans to spend more time with his family, continue to do ministry work and host his annual celebrity golf tournament. And he will devote more time to giving motivational talks for his professional speaking business.
“I’m dropping the mic on the sideline but picking it up on my speaking business,’’ he said.
Coleman didn’t deny that it will be bittersweet doing his final broadcasts for the Vikings.
“I’ve been with the Vikings for 44 years,’’ he said. “That’s most of my adult life.’’
Coleman was one top punters in Vikings history, and has made several all-time anniversary teams. As a broadcaster, he’s been there for a number of top moments. Three he named Thursday were Brett Favre leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in the dramatic 2009 season, the Metrodome closing in 2013 and Stefon Diggs’ winning catch in the Minneapolis Miracle playoff game against New Orleans in January 2018.
Giants’ enabling of Kadarius Toney and Isaiah Wilson doesn’t add up
Joe Judge has built a stronger culture than existed previously with the Giants.
Players like Logan Ryan, Blake Martinez, Julian Love, Graham Gano and Andrew Thomas are leaders by their words, example or both.
Judge’s suspension of Golden Tate last season for showing up Daniel Jones on Monday Night Football was the kind of tone-setting coaching that is necessary to reinforce standards.
The team nearly made the playoffs in a weak NFC East last season because the players rallied behind Judge. And guys aren’t quitting this season like Giants players did under the previous two head coaches, either, even though this 4-11 team has no chance of winning another game with Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm playing quarterback.
This is why it doesn’t add up that Judge and the Giants are tolerating the presence of practice squad guard Isaiah Wilson and the curiously constant injuries of Kadarius Toney.
Offensive line coach Rob Sale finally pulled the curtain back Thursday on Wilson’s predictable lack of progress since his late September signing.
Sale was asked how the infamously delinquent Wilson has been conducting himself as a professional behind the scenes.
“Next question,” he told reporters.
Asked if he is disappointed in Wilson, Sale said: “Everyday we’re working, pouring into him to get better, I would say that. So we’ll see. Every day’s a new day.”
Asked what Wilson has to do better, Sale told reporters: “Be dependable. Be dependable. Be dependable. What I like about Andrew Thomas is he’s dependable. Everybody likes somebody you can count on. Be dependable.”
Meanwhile, it was strange to watch Toney stroll slowly onto the practice field Wednesday while the rest of the team stretched.
The first-round pick would be listed as a non-participant with a shoulder injury, but he was in full uniform. And while other players were urged to hustle to the start of the stretch, Toney came outside late and took his time getting to the sideline.
Not to mention Toney could trademark his own game of Operation with his laundry list of rookie season injuries: a positive for Covid twice, a foot issue in the spring after he wore the wrong size cleats, and then a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and now a shoulder.
Let’s just say this: all of Toney’s teammates are playing through something, and he seems to play through those things less. And it’s noticeable.
Given that Judge has built such a strong new Giants foundation, then, why is it worth it to tolerate personalities or habits that might undercut the standards set for the whole?
The hypocrisy of GM Dave Gettleman speaks for itself in trading Odell Beckham Jr. because of so-called culture reasons and then welcoming players like Wilson and Toney.
Not that NFL players have to be angels. There is a school of thought that if a culture is strong enough, it can assimilate and harness these personalities to constructive ends.
The juice simply isn’t worth the squeeze with Wilson, 22, though.
The Giants signed the 2020 Titans first-round pick despite rampant off-field issues that included arrests, drugs, and a lack of commitment to football. He came in overweight and out of shape and failed to earn his position coach’s trust in three months.
All the while, the unaccountable Giants have protected Wilson by hiding him from the media despite often receiving daily requests.
As for Toney, 22, the wide receiver is immensely talented, but his NFL resume is now consistently discouraging enough to warrant further scrutiny.
Judge played down any disappointment over Wilson when informed of Sale’s comments.
“We’re looking for all of our players right now to keep progressing in what they’re doing,” Judge said Thursday. “A lot of the young players, the biggest thing they can show is dependability and that really comes from execution on the field and the trust level in how we go about everything.”
Sooner or later, though, a team can’t continue to hide its dirty laundry. Sooner or later it always finds the light.
PRAYERS WITH PRICE
It does not appear Giants center Billy Price will play this week. He and his family are dealing with a personal matter that sounds dire.
“Billy and his family are dealing with a family matter, something personal,” Judge said. “It’s not mine to disclose. But he and his family have the full support of the organization. We’ve all talked to him. Our concern for the well-being of Billy as a person and his family’s well-being is our primary concern. We’ll deal with Billy through the week and we’ll know more as we go.”
Matt Skura is projected to start at center if Price doesn’t play Sunday at Chicago. Skura has been starting at left guard but was benched for Wes Martin during last Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.
THREE MORE TO COVID LIST
Wide receiver Darius Slayton, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and practice squad linebacker Omari Cobb all went on the COVID list Thursday, following defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Wednesday. All are out for Sunday’s game against the Bears … The team placed tackle Matt Peart (torn left ACL) and running back Gary Brightwell (neck) on injured reserve.
WE CAN WORK IT OUT
Sources tell the Daily News that the Giants are preparing to work out a group of offensive linemen next Tuesday at their facility. This is a way to get a head start on signings and futures contracts for 2022, but in the Giants’ case, they also might need to sign guys to play in their Week 18 season finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and right guard Will Hernandez are the only clearly available players. None of their left guards are any good, and now Skura has to play center.
Right tackle Nate Solder was activated off the Covid list on Thursday but was limited in practice, and both Peart and Cunningham are out. They have guys named Derrick Kelly and Devery Hamilton on the practice squad who haven’t played for them yet.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Did not practice: C Billy Price (personal, not injury related), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee/Covid ramp-up), DL Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring). Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), CB Adoree Jackson (quad/Covid ramp-up), CB Keion Crossen (Covid ramp-up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Nate Solder (Covid ramp-up), K Graham Gano (illness), DL Raymond Johnson (illness), TE Chris Myarick (hip).
Strong winds collapse tire store in Arvada
Strong wind gusts caused a Discount Tire store at West 64th Avenue and Simms Street in Arvada to collapse like a house of cards late Thursday afternoon.
“There were six people that were treated on the scene for minor injuries and two were transported to the hospital,” said Amber Jones, a public information officer with the Arvada Fire Protection District.
Crews worked to stabilize the building and treat the injured in what met the definition of a mass casualty event. But all of the wounded could walk and injuries were minor, despite the severity of the collapse, Jones said.
Photos on Twitter showed damaged cars and debris strewn across the parking lot and a roof that had completed shifted off the collapsed building with the Discount Tire marquee sitting flat on the parking lot.
@9NEWS @DenverChannel discount Tire at 64th and Simms in Arvada collapsed about 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/g1wwlJPuBu
— Lynsey Beckett (@lynseydouglas) December 30, 2021
The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasted that wind gusts would reach 40 miles per hour in Arvada, but it clocked gusts at 115 mph at Rocky Flats, which is 6 miles north and west of the damaged tire store, and 98 mph at the White Ranch Open Space, which is about 10 miles west of the location.
A dashboard cam shared on Twitter captured the moment when a severe gust ripped the roof apart and collapsed the tire store, capturing a panicked employee running out as a metal roof panel flies through the air and crashes just above him on a nearby building.
I managed to get the Discount Tire in Arvada collapsing due to wind on my dashcam this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/r0P3RLilvy
— Ysabel (@ysabel) December 31, 2021
An Arvada fire engine responding to a call near Rocky Flats had a relatively new windshield severely damaged and blown out by the debris flying in the air, Jones said.
