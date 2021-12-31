News
Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor miss Patriots practice again Thursday, pass rusher returns
FOXBORO — The Patriots returned defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to practice Thursday, a sign Wise has been activated off COVID-19 reserve.
Meanwhile, pass rusher Matt Judon missed his second straight practice due to COVID. Judon was one of nine missing players Thursday, including new absentees Shaq Mason and Yodny Cajuste. Mason, the team’s starting right guard, was replaced by Ted Karras and backup Yasir Durant during initial team drills, while Mike Onwenu replaced Karras at left guard.
Thursday’s other absences included wide receiver Nelson Agholor, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, edge rusher Josh Uche, quarterback Brian Hoyer, rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe and core special teamer Brandon King.
The Pats will release their latest injury report Thursday evening.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice a day after returning from ankle injury
A day after returning to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present for the portion of Thursday’s session open to reporters, a possible setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.
Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before the practice that he was “really hopeful” Jackson would start in Sunday’s essentially must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged before practice Thursday that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, didn’t know who their starting quarterback would be Sunday. He said the team would “spread the reps around” this week to “be ready for anything.” Backup Tyler Huntley, who’s impressed in five games this season, returned to practice Thursday after missing Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Wednesday’s practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“You obviously want to get your starter the reps,” Roman said Thursday. “But when there’s a chance that multiple guys could play, you’ve got to start to consider: Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off kind of putting him on a pitch count, spreading them out?
“So I think there’s definitely some options there, and as unique as these situations have been, they’ve been pretty straightforward up until this point, because we knew who our starter was going to be.”
Also absent Thursday were wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, tight end Nick Boyle (knee), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, left guard Ben Powers (foot), right tackle Tyre Phillips (knee), defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest). Powers, Phillips, Oweh and Averett all missed Wednesday’s practice as well.
Along with Huntley and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (reserve/COVID-19 list), four Ravens returned to practice: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee).
Harbaugh is scheduled to speak to reporters Friday.
Broncos cancel practice because of COVID-19 concerns, hope to be on field Friday
The Broncos cancelled practice Thursday for the first time this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Around 11:30 a.m., coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos had “some positives (earlier) today … some may be false positives (so) we’re working through that. … I just felt we needed to hit the pause button (and) get our hands around what we’ve got as far as the numbers and roster.”
On Wednesday, the Broncos placed receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, injured offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad receiver Tyrie Cleveland on the COVID-19/reserve list. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was placed on the list Monday.
Fangio said “possibly five” players had testing irregularities this morning.
“The first test was positive, the second test was negative and now they have their procedures to go through when that happens,” he said. “We’re in limbo on a couple of guys right now.”
Players and coaches held their meetings virtually.
“The hope (Friday) is to have good practices on Friday and Saturday and go and get us a ‘W’ (Sunday against the Chargers),” Fangio said.
Fangio said the players have done a “great job,” handling the schedule changes.
“As my friend, (Los Angeles Angels manager) Joe Maddon would say with his baseball team, ‘Embrace the suck,’” he said. “Sometimes, it sucks and you have that thought for about five seconds and then you embrace and move forward. Our guys have done a great job adapting all year, especially lately when it’s become more prevalent and I expect them to continue to do that.”
Ekeler back. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, a native of Eaton, missed the loss to Houston on Sunday, but was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week.
“It feels good to be around this energy again (and) just being around the guys after being out for a week-and-a-half at home, not really seeing anyone — this is my family away from my family,” Ekeler told Los Angeles media.
Ekeler’s 17 touchdowns (10 rushing/seven receiving) enter Week 17 second in the NFL behind Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor (19 — 17 rushing/two receiving). Ekeler leads all running backs in touchdown catches.
In eight games against the Broncos, Ekeler has 224 yards on 55 carries and 292 yards on 36 catches and six combined touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
Pac-12 stock report: UCLA’s COVID woes derail the Holiday Bowl; pressure mounts on Utah; a twin collapse in Oregon
Commentary on Pac-12 results on and off the field …
Falling: UCLA’s postseason
After backing out of the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff because of COVID, the Bruins were summarily skewered on social media and elsewhere — by NC State coach Dave Doeren, for example.
The Hotline understands the frustration, especially given the timing. But playing the blame game with COVID cancellations is a fraught process, one bound to result in unfair and erroneous accusations.
First and foremost is the suggestion that the Bruins kept NC State in the dark about their precarious status.
We aren’t aware of teams providing opponents with regular updates on the daily ebb and flow of COVID matters. That just doesn’t happen. Cal didn’t give USC updates on positive tests and isolated players prior to determining it couldn’t make the mid-November kickoff.
But for anyone paying attention, it was obvious UCLA was on the edge. The following sentence appeared in the L.A. Times on Christmas Eve:
“The Bruins (8-4) are holding their breath for the next four days pending results from additional tests before the game that could knock a player out at the last minute.”
Within the article was a clear indication the Bruins could have a manpower problem on the defensive line.
Everyone involved should have started pondering Plan B right then and there.
Meanwhile, the suggestions on social media — or from NC State — that UCLA was unable to handle its business misses critical nuance. Other than perhaps USC, there is no program in the country more COVID battle-tested than UCLA.
The Bruins and Trojans have spent 22 months navigating the L.A. County wargames, with 1.6 million cases and perhaps the most restrictive protocols in the country. The teams are close to 100% vaccinated. No coach takes COVID more seriously than Chip Kelly, who was stricken with the virus early in the pandemic.
We’d argue the opposite, in fact: The cancellation of the Holiday Bowl was caused, in part, by the enforcement of COVID protocols that simply aren’t applied universally across college football.
For example — and in adherence with athletic department policy — UCLA tests asymptomatic players if they are considered high-risk contacts of known positive cases. In other words, roommates.
When you test asymptomatic players, guess what you find: cases.
That’s exactly what happened to Cal two months ago, when a handful of positives prompted multiple rounds of testing for the entire team, and it’s exactly what happened to UCLA this week.
(Also part of UCLA’s policy, and not to be overlooked: If a player tests positive, then any unvaccinated close contacts must quarantine for 10 days even if they test negative.)
What’s more, the Bruins use the same, hyper-sensitive, rapid-testing device as the NBA.
So again, they’re more likely to find cases.
That’s exactly what you want in the inferno of L.A. County but not ideal for participation in sporting events.
When the positives are clustered within a single position group, because asymptomatic roommates must be tested and those players tend to live with each other, it can become a problem.
When that position group is either the offensive or defensive line, a last-minute cancellation can result.
The Bruins were left with two options:
Use a mishmash of inexperienced and/or undersized players on the line of scrimmage, or call off the game.
They chose the latter.
Yes, the timing was awful. And we get the frustration,
But if you were paying attention in the days leading up to the game and had a working knowledge of UCLA’s policies — or have been closely tracing the plight and protocols of the California schools for two seasons — the outcome was hardly surprising.
Rising: Pressure on Utah
The postseason results across the Pac-12 have been less than ideal:
— Oregon State lost by double-digits to Utah State
— UCLA canceled on the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff
— Oregon was beaten decisively by Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
That’s not the kind of postseason destruction that we have witnessed in the SEC, which is 0-4 thus far.
Then again, the Pac-12 doesn’t have two playoff teams. For that reason, the conference could use a victory in the Rose Bowl, where Utah is a 4.5-point underdog against Ohio State — a notable drop from the original spread (7 points) after several Buckeye stars opted out.
At the intersection of poor results by the conference and a more winnable Granddaddy, we find enormous pressure on Utah to carry the Pac-12 banner.
And if there’s one team the collective should trust in that endeavor, it’s the Utes.
Combine Kyle Whittingham’s steady hand with the players’ unbreakable bond (forged by tragedy) and the program’s style of play — it’s comparable to Michigan, which pummeled the Buckeyes — and the Utes are well equipped to handle the pressure and rise to the occasion.
We expect a victory.
Falling: Oregon state football
At one point, it appeared both Oregon and Oregon State were headed for breakthrough seasons:
— In late October, the Beavers were 5-2 overall and in control of their fate in the North division.
Then the defense collapsed, they lost in Berkeley and Boulder, and OSU never fully regained momentum.
The end came with an abysmal performance against Boise State in the LA Bowl, the Beavers’ fourth loss in their last six games.
— In the middle of November, the Ducks were 9-1, ranked No. 3 and on the verge of a playoff berth.
Then came the blowout loss to Utah, a win over Oregon State, the other blowout loss to Utah, and a brutal first half against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Ducks finished with three losses in their final four games. They haven’t been the same since the first Utah loss, after which we offered the following assessment:
“The magnitude of the loss in Salt Lake City cannot be understated — and we’re not talking about the margin of defeat, folks. That was a trajectory-changing, tenure-altering result …”
It’s more clear now than ever before.
