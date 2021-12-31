Meghan King’s Ex Cuffe Owens Didn’t Like Her “Public” Life

Meghan King‘s “very public” lifestyle reportedly took a toll on her short-lived relationship with Cuffe Owens.

Following the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s confirmation of their breakup on Monday, sources close to the former couple have revealed that Cuffe had a hard time adjusting to the way Meghan lived her life in the public eye and through social media.

“Cuffe is a very private person and I don’t think he fully understood the dynamics of marrying someone who is the complete opposite when it comes to being in the spotlight,” a source close to the Los Angeles-based attorney revealed to the Daily Mail on December 29.

Meghan and Cuffe met on a dating app, and shortly thereafter, Meghan shared the first photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“Meghan is all about sharing her life on social media, something Cuffe was okay with at the beginning, but when reality set in he realized he couldn’t live his life that way. Cuffe didn’t want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It’s just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers,” the insider continued.

On October 11, following a whirlwind romance, Meghan married Cuffe surrounded by their family and friends, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Pennsylvania. Two months later, Meghan sparked rumors of trouble in paradise when she asked her fans and followers for “good marriage tips.”

“We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for. Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!” she wrote at the time.

Rumors of a split were further fueled when her online audience took notice of the lack of images she was sharing of her new husband. As the Daily Mail revealed, Meghan’s final photo of Cuffe was posted on November 24.

According to the source, Cuffe knew Meghan was active on social media but “didn’t comprehend the implications this meant for his life.”

“Cuffe never expected her to quit social media, he knows it’s Meghan’s livelihood. Had they slowed down a bit, I think the marriage would never have happened in the first place. It was an exciting, whirlwind romance,” they explained, noting that Cuffe was put off by Meghan’s “entire lifestyle of constantly documenting everything.”

“It wasn’t until they were married that Cuffe realized their relationship would become another subset of topics to discuss with her followers, like when she asked them for marriage advice,” the source went on. “It came to a point where Cuffe didn’t know what was going to be made public and what wasn’t going to be made public. He couldn’t live that way, it made him feel on guard. Imagine living that way for the rest of your life. He never wanted to be a celebrity and didn’t understand that marrying a celebrity pretty much throws you in the limelight whether you like it or not, and then add the fact that your uncle is the President of the United States.”

“Look at Meghan’s past relationships, every detail played out in public,” the friend added.

Although Meghan hasn’t given her side in regard to what happened between them, she did shut down a recent report claiming it was distance that drove them apart.

“Cuffe lived with me,” Meghan told Page Six. “We didn’t have any distance. We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever.”

Prior to the report, an insider told E! News that Meghan and Cuffe faced hardships in their marriage because he was living in Los Angeles and she was in St. Louis.

“It had to do with distance. Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California,” the source shared of the three kids she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

