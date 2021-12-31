News
Met Council looks for — and finds — Omicron in metro sewage
The Metropolitan Council is looking for — and finding — Omicron in sewage.
That’s the simplest way to explain how the metro’s regional planning agency — which treats 250 million gallons of wastewater sewage daily — is helping track the prevalence of the fast-growing Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly referred to as COVID-19.
Since the early days of the pandemic, research scientists at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul have monitored evidence of COVID in the sewage that comes pouring in from 111 communities. They’ve since added the Omicron variant to their study. As of a week prior to Christmas, Minnesota Department of Health officials reported that testing had detected Omicron in a relatively small but growing number of COVID-19 cases.
The wastewater samples are stored in small vials, frozen at 112F below zero, and delivered weekly to research partners at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center.
Samples are also shared with the University of Minnesota Medical School and the Centers for Disease Control National Wastewater Surveillance System for independent analysis.
The testing does not confirm individual cases, and it doesn’t provide detailed information about how and where outbreaks occur. But research scientists consider it an unbiased measure of disease prevalence within the metro area and a general supplement to traditional in-person testing.
St. Paul Port Authority to lead $12 million dock wall repair at downtown barge terminal
The St. Paul Port Authority will receive $4.14 million from a federal maritime infrastructure program to rehabilitate a dock wall on the Mississippi River underneath the Lafayette Bridge, just south of downtown.
The 1,300-foot dock wall at Barge Terminal Two was built in 1964 and needs significant repair, according to the Port Authority. Harbor operator Upper River Serves leases the space for barge towing, fleeting, cleaning and repair services, but the existing wall no longer aligns well with standard barge sizes.
The “BT2” project is estimated to cost $12.17 million. The $4.14 million grant from the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program follows a $6.3 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and $1.73 million from Port Authority river shipping funds.
The Port Authority, which expects to complete the project next year, plans to release a design request for proposals in January.
River shipping remains a vital enterprise in Minnesota. Approximately 5.9 million tons of cargo pass through the St. Paul Harbor each year, from imported fertilizer, water treatment materials, steel, aggregate, cement and road salt to exported corn, soybeans, potash and steel to be recycled.
It would take roughly 216 rail cars to move the same amount of product as a typical 15-barge tow carrying approximately 1,500 tons per barge. The Port Authority was one of 25 recipients nationwide to receive a portion of the $241 million federal grant pool available this year.
CDC tells even vaccinated people to avoid cruises; shares tumble
Shares of cruise operators fell after U.S. health officials said travelers should avoid them even if they’re vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel alert on cruise ships Thursday to the highest-risk level, saying COVID-19 spreads easily between people aboard in close quarters.
Even people who are fully vaccinated may be at risk of getting and spreading the virus, the agency said.
Shares of Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. tumbled on the news. COVID cases have been reported on 94 cruise ships in U.S. waters, and nearly all of those outbreaks have met the threshold for a formal investigation by the CDC.
“Since the identification of the omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC,” the agency said on its website.
The omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases has drawn calls to halt cruise operations. Some ships have been reportedly denied entry at various ports after passengers and crew tested positive for the virus.
The Cruise Lines International Association trade group said in an email that the CDC recommendation “is particularly perplexing” since the number of cases identified on ships “make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard — far fewer than on land.”
“No setting can be immune from this virus,” the group said.
In an email, Carnival said it doesn’t plan any schedule changes.
The CDC also recommended that cruise passengers get tested and quarantine for five days after docking, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they have no symptoms.
Carnival shares fell 0.8% at midday in New York. Royal Caribbean dropped 0.4%, while Norwegian slid 1.7%.
Out of the three, only Royal Caribbean shares have risen this year and their 4% advance is significantly behind the 28% gain in the broader S&P 500 Index.
Earlier Thursday, Royal Caribbean reported a decline in bookings and increased cancellations for near-term sailings since late November, but to a lesser degree than during the delta variant.
Biden, Putin hold call as tensions mount over Ukraine crisis
WILMINGTON, Del. — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a simmering crisis that has become further complicated in recent days as the Kremlin has stepped up its calls for security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.
Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials set for Jan. 10 in Geneva.
White House officials said that the call began at 3:35 p.m. EST and concluded 50 minutes later, after midnight in Moscow.
Russia has said it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has made clear are non-starters.
The White House said ahead of the call that Biden would tell Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on its demands for new guarantees from the U.S. and NATO.
Those demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Biden would be willing to offer Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.
Draft security documents Moscow submitted demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country.
The security proposal by Moscow has raised the question of whether Putin is making unrealistic demands in the expectation of a Western rejection that would give him a pretext to invade.
Steven Pifer, a career foreign service officer who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the Clinton administration, said the Biden administration could engage on some elements of Russia’s draft document if Moscow is serious about talks.
“The draft treaty’s proposed bar on any NATO military activity in Ukraine, eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia is an overreach, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis might be possible,” Pifer said in an analysis for Brookings Institution where he is now a senior fellow.
Biden planned to tell Putin that for there to be “real progress” in the talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before the call.
The call was set up on Putin’s initiative, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
“The goal of the conversation is clear — to continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda during the recent conversation via video conference,” Peskov told reporters.
In the Dec. 7 video call, the White House said, Biden put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring sanctions and enormous harm to the Russian economy.
