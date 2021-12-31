Connect with us

Michelle Wu plans negotiations with Boston Police unions, other unions ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that she’s tightening the city worker vaccine mandate put in place by Acting Mayor Kim Janey — eliminating the test-out option — but she said she soon plans to speak with all affected unions at the negotiation table.

“Because our city workforce has multiple unions and collective bargaining units, that kicks off the process in which we’ll be engaging with each union to really go through the impacts and talk through what this means,” Wu said.

“We have already started by having weekly drop-in information sessions for any and all department heads and engaging with departments one by one to ensure that we are not only helping to increase the vaccination rates, but also make it available for people to get boosted who already are vaccinated as well,” she added.

Although almost 90% of the Boston city workforce is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 2,300 as of Dec. 20 who aren’t have until Jan. 15 to receive their first dose and until Feb. 15 to be fully vaccinated.

Since she made her announcement, Wu has faced pushback from the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and AFSCME 93, which represents municipal employees, among other unions.

“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation previously said in a statement.

The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association told the Herald earlier this week that “maintaining a testing option will be part of the discussions. But finding common ground and securing greater protections for our members on several issues is the ultimate goal,” especially for pregnant officers wary of taking the vaccine.

Trending