Connect with us

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Mini Black Romper With Short Shorts As She Rehearses For Miami NYE Show – Photos

Published

2 mins ago

on

Miley Cyrus Rocks Mini Black Romper With Short Shorts As She Rehearses For Miami NYE Show – Photos
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Miley Cyrus wore an adorable black romper on Thursday as she strolled into rehearsal for her upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC.

Miley Cyrus is ready to ring in the new year! The “Midnight Sky” singer was photographed wearing an adorable black romper on Thursday, Dec. 30 as she walked in to rehearsal for her upcoming NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The 29-year-old, who’s co-hosting the special with funny man Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted in Miami, Florida ahead of the event in the romper which had cutouts on the top and at her waist and also featured short shorts that showed off her killer gams. Miley pulled her light blonde locks up into a high pony tail and also sported orange-tinted, ’70s-style sunglasses, carrying a coconut water to stay hydrated for the event.

Miley Cyrus spotted walking into rehearsals for her 2021 NYE special in Miami (MEGA).

The two-hour show, produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, will also include performances from various artists, including Green Day front man Billie Joe ArmstrongBrandi CarlileJack HarlowSaweetie, and more. “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, when the show was announced.

Miley also gave her take on the upcoming special on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “[Davidson will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus enters rehearsals in Miami for her NYE special. (MEGA).

Leading up to the exciting event, Miley and Pete have been doing various promotional shoots and appearances, both joining Jimmy Fallon on on Dec. 10 as Miley hilariously serenaded Pete with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.” The pop star added in some specific details about his new romance with Kim Kardashian, 41, joking that it “should have been” her in those various photos where Pete and Kim were cozying up. “I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should been me,” she belted out, before stating, “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Jack Osbourne Engaged To Aree Gearhart: ‘She Said Yes’ — Ring Photos

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Jack Osbourne Engaged To Aree Gearhart: ‘She Said Yes’ — Ring Photos
google news

Jack Osbourne is engaged to his partner of two years, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Aree Gearhart also shared photos of her beautiful ring!

Jack Osbourne is engaged! The 36-year-old son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne confirmed he popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearheart, in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Dec. 30. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” he wrote alongside a romantic photo of the two snuggling as she placed her left hand (now with a ring) on his chest.

Aree’s stunning nude manicure was amplified with the oval shaped, vintage inspired ring, which she gave a closer look at on her own story. Jack continued, “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.” He went on to reference Aree’s relationship with his children, penning, “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

The two appeared to be on a winter getaway when the proposal happened, staying bundled up in warm clothing for the cool temperatures: captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée, who showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings. Jack was particularly stylish in a black knit beanie and camel colored coat, while the interior designer opted for a neutral look with a beige beanie and a printed brown-and-beige fleece sweatshirt.

Jack Osbourne and girlfriend Aree Gearhart. (Mega)

Sharing a photo of her ring, Aree seemed over the moon about the news in a message of her own. “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” she gushed. “I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Notably, this will be Jack’s second marriage: the former reality star was previously wed to Lisa Stelly, who he shares children Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3, with. The two split in 2018, and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Sharon Osbourne was also ecstatic about the news, wishing the couple her best in a sweet message from her and Ozzy. “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness,” she wrote on a reshared post.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Madonna Sings In Car With Twins Stella & Estere, 9, Heading To Cabin: ‘Nostalgia In The Snow’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Madonna & twins
google news

Madonna and twins, Stella and Estere, were an adorable family unit in the car as they headed to a holiday cabin vacation.

Family vacation! Madonna, 63, shared an Instagram update with fans on Thursday, Dec. 30, revealing that she and her family had “escaped” to a snowy, idyllic locale in screenshots you can see here. In addition to beautiful photos in her Instagram stories of the getaway, Madonna shared an adorable video of she and her nine-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere, singing in the car together while en route to the vacation spot. “Nostalgia in the snow,” Madonna captioned the video of she and the girls, singing Elvis Presley‘s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.” The “Hung Up” singer didn’t disclose exactly where the she and the fam were headed, but it did look cozy!

Madonna and twins Stella and Estere. (Splashnews).

The “Borderline” singer is pretty keen on sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the adorable twins, posting a boxing video of the two earlier in the year. In the clip posted to Instagram, the little girls duked it out at the gym, definitely getting their form down. Madonna set the April 13 clip to boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams‘s “West Side,” which she declared her daughters’ “favorite song.”

Madonna’s twins aren’t just conquering martial arts. They’re also gifted dancers, the mom revealed in a birthday post dedicated to her daughters in August 2020. The iconic pop star is not one to really share frequent photos of her children, so fans were delighted to see the whole family together celebrating Stella and Estere’s eighth birthday party. After blowing out the candles on a birthday cake made of donuts, the girls danced to Michael Jackson with their older siblings, David and Mercy.

Madonna & twins S
Madonna & twins Stealla & Estere. (Backgrid).

Fans got another glimpse of the twins earlier this year in August when Madonna jetted into New York City ahead of her 63rd birthday. The “Vogue” singer was seen arriving at JFK airport with her daughter Mercy James, 15, plus the twins, and the trio looked seriously adorable! The girls wore white printed tees, pink athletic shorts, and donned black protective face masks. They also each wore colorful sneakers — green and purple respectively — and had their dark tresses styled in braids as they wheeled their suitcases through the airport. In addition to Mercy, Estere and Stella, all of whom she adopted, Madonna has a fourth adopted son named David Banda, 15.

Madonna also has a son, Rocco Ritchie, 20, from her marriage to ex-husband Guy Ritchie and a daughter, Lourdes Leon, 24, from her former relationship with Carlos Leon. Despite holding the title as the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna always clears her schedule to spend quality time with her kids.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Graphic video shows Florida cop shoot tiger that grabbed cleaner’s arm at Naples Zoo

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Naples PD

Police body camera footage captured the moment a Naples police officer fatally shot a tiger attacking a cleaner at the Naples Zoo, according to DailyMail.com.

Police say the cleaner, River Rosenquist, was supposed to be cleaning the public restrooms when he entered an unauthorized area of the zoo and attempted to feed or pet Eko, an 8-year-old Malayan tiger.

Rosenquist, who works for a third-party cleaning service, stuck his arm through the fence of Eko’s enclosure and nearly lost his life and limb when Eko clamped down on it.

A police officer responding to the 911 call from a zoo employee arrived to a horrific sight. “Oh my god, is that real?” he asked a zoo employee.

The graphic video shows Rosenquist lying outside the fence, screaming in pain as Eko attempted to pull his mangled arm through the fence.

“Please help me! Please help me!” Rosenquist cried.

After kicking the fence, the officer asked if anyone had a tranquilizer gun to sedate the large animal.

Rosenquist screamed, “I’m gonna die! Shoot him! Shoot him! Shoot him!”

“You’re gonna have to shoot it man,” said a medic. The officer fired a single gunshot into Eko’s head, as the wounded tiger grunted and fled into the darkness.

Photo may have been deleted

Naples PD

As medics tended to Rosenquist, a zoo veterinarian arrived and entered the enclosure to find Eko deceased.

Rosenquist was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. It is not clear if he will face criminal charges.

“Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a press release.

“This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending