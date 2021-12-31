Connect with us

Minneapolis woman reported missing

Published

58 mins ago

on

Minneapolis woman reported missing
Minneapolis police are seeking help locating Jessica Marshik, who has been missing since mid-December.

Jessica Jo Marshik

Marshik, 36, was last in contact with family on Dec. 14. She has not been heard from or seen since then, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say she frequently visits shops along East Hennepin Avenue. Marshik is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has brown eyes and typically wears glasses. She also has a large tattoo of a map on her back.

Police encourage those who see her or know the location of Marshik to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

News

Colorado governor pardons 1,351 Coloradans convicted of marijuana possession

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

By
More than 1,300 people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will have their criminal records cleared after Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he would issue a mass pardon.

Polis previously pardoned those convicted of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, but lawmakers in 2021 raised the legal possession limit of marijuana from one to two ounces. Those receiving the pardons did not need to apply and do not need to act further to clear their criminal record.

“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said in a news release announcing the pardons. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”

News

A silver lining to Avalanche's lengthy COVID pause? "We'll probably be healthy for the first time all year"

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2021

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

By
The Colorado Avalanche is stuck in hockey purgatory after two weeks without a game.

One silver lining for the team’s lengthy COVID-19 pause?

“We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year,” defenseman Erik Johnson said.

The Avs, barring additional virus concerns, are scheduled to return to the ice Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. Colorado practiced Thursday with nearly all of its key players in action. Injured defensemen Bo Byram (upper-body) and Ryan Murray (lower-body) wore full-contact sweaters. Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor also returned from health and safety protocols.

The NHL aligned with the CDC this week to reduce mandatory COVID isolation periods down to five days. It means that two more Avs players currently on the list — goalie Pavel Francouz and defenseman Darren Helm — are expected to rejoin the team before Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said.

“We’re going to look at the positives of it. There’s no use in dwelling on the negative,” Bednar said. “We were playing some pretty good hockey before the pause, even without guys. But it’s certainly nice to get as close to our full roster as we’ve had all year back here for the Anaheim game. Hopefully, we can continue with that through the course of the season. … We’re going to need all of our guys healthy.”

Avalanche players intentionally distanced themselves from teammates over the NHL pause to prevent further virus spread.

News

How former CU Buffs hoopsters are faring so far in 2021-22

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

By
The Colorado men’s basketball team has played without the rotation pieces the Buffaloes were expecting throughout the season.

The Buffs’ roster was left shorthanded over the summer when newly-arrived transfer Mason Faulkner left almost as soon as he arrived, transferring yet again to Louisville to leave CU coach Tad Boyle with just 12 scholarship players for the 2021-22 campaign.

Not long after, two of the rookies in CU’s Pac-12-leading recruiting class were sidelined by injury, with Quincy Allen’s hip injury leading to an early designation of a redshirt season. Freshman guard Javon Ruffin, who has yet to play due to a knee injury, trends a little closer to his own redshirt designation with each passing week.

With those personnel issues as a backdrop long before CU was hit with its recent COVID setbacks, it’s easy to wonder how some of last year’s veterans might have fared in the Buffs’ new-look rotation. Here’s how those once-familiar faces, and all the other former Buffs still playing college basketball, are faring so far in the 2021-22 season.

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason

Schwartz has started all 12 games for the Patriots and head coach Kim English, a former CU assistant. Schwartz leads George Mason with 34.3 minutes per game, well more than his CU career-high of 28.8 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2018-19. The Colorado Springs native is averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game while shooting .451 from the field, which also is a career-best mark so far. Schwartz is shooting .373 on 3-pointers and is 14-for-16 at the free throw line. He also is averaging a career-high 5.0 rebounds. The Patriots will play a scheduled-on-the-fly matchup at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Dallas Walton, Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have been a pleasant surprise in the ACC, with the 7-footer from Arvada playing a key role. Walton has started all 13 games for Wake Forest, averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also is enjoying a new level of playing time at his new home, averaging a career-best 25.1 minutes (Walton’s top mark at CU was 18.6 minutes per game in 2017-18). Although Walton is just 5-for-23 on 3-pointers (.217), he is shooting .471 overall and owns a team-leading 19 blocked shots. Walton never averaged more than 3.4 rebounds at CU (in 2017-18) but he is grabbing 5.4 per game for the Demon Deacons.

Jeriah Horne, Tulsa

Horne was a key addition as a graduate transfer for the Buffs’ run to the Pac-12 title game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 10.8 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds while shooting .397 on 3-pointers. He also contributed to the Buffs’ record-setting free throw effort by going 48-for-53 (.906). Horne opted to return to Tulsa for his extra season of eligibility, and he is leading the Golden Hurricanes in scoring (16.6) and rebounding (7.8). Horne again is shooting well from 3-point range with a .417 mark (25-for-60).

Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado

Now in his second season with the Bears, the former Denver East star has been lighting it up. Kountz, who transferred from CU after the 2019-20 season, leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring (18.8). Kountz is shooting a stellar .453 on 3-pointers (24-for-53) and .500 overall. He is averaging 4.4 rebounds and has more assists (43) than turnovers (29) for the first time since his freshman year at CU (2018-19).

Alex Strating, Missouri S&T

Like Schwartz and Walton, Strating exhausted his traditional eligibility in a full career at CU but opted to spend the extra year granted by the NCAA for the 2020-21 pandemic season at Missouri S&T, a Division II program. A respected glue guy who never enjoyed consistent playing time at CU, Strating is playing a key role at Missouri S&T. He has appeared in all 10 games for the Miners, making one start, and ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game. Strating leads Missouri S&T with a .629 field goal percentage and has gone 24-for-30 (.800) at the free throw line. Strating’s 103 points is 38 more than he scored during his entire CU career.

Deleon Brown, Grand Valley State

Brown enjoyed a solid start to his CU career that came to a screeching halt midway through his junior season in 2018-19, when he was ruled academically ineligible. Brown transferred to Grand Valley State, a Division II program in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich., and redshirted during the 2019-20 season. He played in 13 games last year (12 starts), averaging 11.9 points with a .416 shooting percentage. Brown also opted to use his extra season of eligibility this year, averaging 5.9 points through the Lakers’ first 10 games.

Isaac Jessup and Owen Koonce, Colorado Mesa

The former Colorado prep stars spent one year as walk-ons with the Buffs in 2020-21 before moving on to the Division II power in Grand Junction. Koonce has averaged 10.0 points in 13 games with a .537 field goal percentage, while Jessup has averaged 5.8 points in 15 games.

