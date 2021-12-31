News
Missouri governor will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that the COVID-19 state of emergency for Missouri will expire on Dec. 31 and won’t be renewed.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a press release.
He had declared the state of emergency back in March 2020.
“Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy,” Parson said. “We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The state stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
Only 20 other states have related COVID-19 state of emergencies still in place, with three of those bordering Missouri.
Parson said that Missouri never had mandates or forced lockdowns. He said the main focus was on providing support and assistance to Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses. He also gave encouragement to get vaccinated and stay diligent as we continue to battle COVID-19 while trying to live our normal lives.
“It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state,” he said.
The press release noted that more than 565,000 doses of COVID vaccines were administered throughout the state in December, and more than 73% of Missourians 18 and older have “chosen to initiate vaccination.”
Deputy shoots man who allegedly shot his mother in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy shot a man accused of shooting his own mother Thursday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a 52-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son at a home in the 40 block of Regent Court in Foley, Missouri.
Deputies found the mother and son outside of the residence arguing. Moments later, the son allegedly opened fire and shot his mother.
“As soon as the officers arrived, the son saw the officers and shot his mom — and that’s tragic,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Major Steve Runge.
A deputy then fired his service weapon and struck the suspect one time, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother and son, who have not been named, were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Three Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene when the shooting happened. As required by department protocol, the deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting, and they have assumed the investigation.
The new year will bring ice, snow, and cold to Missouri
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All eyes are on the approaching winter storm to affect the Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for northern Missouri and includes Pike and Montgomery Counties in our viewing area.
The most impactful winter weather is expected in the watch area from Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday. From Kansas City to Quincy and points north this looks to be mostly snow with over six inches possible.
Further south into our viewing area, Pike and Montgomery Counties will have the greatest impacts for our viewers with rain changing to freezing rain and then sleet and eventually ending as snow during the day Saturday.
All the while, temperatures will be crashing into the low 20s. Significant impacts to travel are likely in these areas.
Even further south, closer to I-70, the event starts as rain and much of the precipitation will fall as rain but eventually change to freezing rain and sleet as the colder air drops south. Lincoln and northwest Warren counties may see a healthy coating of freezing rain before a switch to sleet, then light snow.
Metro St. Louis is on the southern edge of the real messy weather but I still expect some impacts especially Saturday evening into Saturday night. We can expect rain Saturday for metro St. Louis with temps crashing by evening changing the rain to light freezing rain and sleet and eventually a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Accumulations will be light but slick conditions may well develop resulting from rapidly dropping temperatures.
We are still over two days away from the event and we all know details can change. A 30 or even 15-mile shift south of the forecast temperatures and precip will make a huge difference in conditions experienced within the transition zone. We simply are not that good to pin those down this far in advance. It would be like predicting exactly where a tornado was going to track two days in advance, it can’t be done. But, we can get you in the neighborhood and help you be ready.
The big message today is to expect very challenging travel conditions northwest of St. Louis Saturday and some challenging travel in the metro for Saturday evening.
St. Louis street unexpectedly drops, diverting I-70 traffic to another exit
ST. LOUIS–One theme for 2022 could be “decisions, decisions”. You could probably make that argument for most years, but as we look at some of the biggest stories in the area heading into the new year, it feels like an apt place to start. Our region, like the rest of the world, faces decisions about how we’ll continue to address the COVID pandemic and its many facets. The St. Louis area faces many decisions about how to spend an unprecedented amount of money that will be flowing into the area for a variety of reasons.
Voters face many important decisions at the ballot box in 2022, highlighted by a U.S. Senate race that could have the nation’s attention. St. Louis and St. Louis County have choices to make about who will lead their respective police departments. And there’s a new man in charge on the field for the Cardinals, who will have many of his own decisions to make–assuming owners and players agree on a new contract in time to avoid disruption to the season.
