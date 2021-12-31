Connect with us

Mountain counties face rolling blackouts Thursday night to shore up fire-damaged natural gas system, Xcel Energy warns

2 hours ago

Mountain counties face rolling blackouts Thursday night to shore up fire-damaged natural gas system, Xcel Energy warns
Xcel Energy said Thursday evening that it would intermittently cut electric power in Summit, Grand, Eagle, and four other counties to protect the operation of its natural gas system, which suffered damage in the wildfires in Boulder County.

“To decrease the amount of natural gas being used by furnaces in the area and keep the system up and running, the company is putting in place periodic electric outages to customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties for the next 6 to 8 hours,” Xcel said in a news release.

The targeted outages are expected to last about 60 minutes at a time. The state’s largest utility is also asking customers in Summit and Grand counties to conserve natural gas so service throughout the mountain region can be maintained. Xcel, which has shutoff natural gas service in Superior and Louisville, said its repair crews haven’t been able to get in to repair damaged infrastructure, which is part of the distribution system that serves the mountain regions to the west.

Ahead of the planned electric outages, impacted customers are urged to turn off all electronics, especially computers and televisions. They are also encouraged to turn down the thermostat, not use gas fireplaces and limit the use of hot water. The company did not have an estimate of how long the conservation efforts will need to go on.

“Taking steps to conserve can help prevent outages and help ensure that all of our customers continue to have natural gas service,” Xcel said.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-20s tonight with snow accumulating in the counties most directly impacted by the outages.

Colorado governor pardons 1,351 Coloradans convicted of marijuana possession

14 mins ago

December 31, 2021

Colorado board reverses controversial change to “sex offender” label at urging of Gov. Jared Polis and his appointee
More than 1,300 people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will have their criminal records cleared after Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he would issue a mass pardon.

Polis previously pardoned those convicted of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, but lawmakers in 2021 raised the legal possession limit of marijuana from one to two ounces. Those receiving the pardons did not need to apply and do not need to act further to clear their criminal record.

“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said in a news release announcing the pardons. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”

Minneapolis woman reported missing

57 mins ago

December 31, 2021

Minneapolis woman reported missing
Minneapolis police are seeking help locating Jessica Marshik, who has been missing since mid-December.

Jessica Jo Marshik

Marshik, 36, was last in contact with family on Dec. 14. She has not been heard from or seen since then, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say she frequently visits shops along East Hennepin Avenue. Marshik is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has brown eyes and typically wears glasses. She also has a large tattoo of a map on her back.

Police encourage those who see her or know the location of Marshik to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A silver lining to Avalanche's lengthy COVID pause? "We'll probably be healthy for the first time all year"

1 hour ago

December 31, 2021

A silver lining to Avalanche’s lengthy COVID pause? “We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year”
The Colorado Avalanche is stuck in hockey purgatory after two weeks without a game.

One silver lining for the team’s lengthy COVID-19 pause?

“We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year,” defenseman Erik Johnson said.

The Avs, barring additional virus concerns, are scheduled to return to the ice Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. Colorado practiced Thursday with nearly all of its key players in action. Injured defensemen Bo Byram (upper-body) and Ryan Murray (lower-body) wore full-contact sweaters. Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor also returned from health and safety protocols.

The NHL aligned with the CDC this week to reduce mandatory COVID isolation periods down to five days. It means that two more Avs players currently on the list — goalie Pavel Francouz and defenseman Darren Helm — are expected to rejoin the team before Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said.

“We’re going to look at the positives of it. There’s no use in dwelling on the negative,” Bednar said. “We were playing some pretty good hockey before the pause, even without guys. But it’s certainly nice to get as close to our full roster as we’ve had all year back here for the Anaheim game. Hopefully, we can continue with that through the course of the season. … We’re going to need all of our guys healthy.”

Avalanche players intentionally distanced themselves from teammates over the NHL pause to prevent further virus spread.

