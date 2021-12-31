News
New Hmong Cultural Center Museum storefront space open with more room, more information
Consider it a neighborhood museum where you can learn about your neighbors. The Hmong Cultural Center Museum officially opened in early December in a storefront, street-level location on University Avenue. It’s just blocks from where the first Hmong refugees settled in St. Paul in late 1975.
And it’s just downstairs from the Hmong Cultural Center, which had grown out of room for the artifacts and information collected there.
The museum now has space for groups to tour, said program director Mark Pfeifer. The new location has more room for the museum’s extensive donated Hmong embroidery pieces, musical instruments, a documentary theater and panel after panel of information about everything from Hmong history to language, clans, activism, businesses and more. There are 30 panels throughout the museum created from extensive research.
“We’re not trying to be the Hmong Smithsonian,” Pfeifer said. “We don’t even have a collections budget.” The 1,200-square-foot museum wants to teach visitors the basics of Hmong culture and history.
“The majority of our visitors are non-Hmong,” Pfeifer said, adding that it’s also a resource for Hmong who don’t know a lot about their own history.
The Twin Cities are home to the largest concentration of Hmong in America — more than 70,000 Hmong residents — with the largest group living in and around St. Paul.
The museum opening hit a setback just as it was opening its doors in September and was vandalized overnight with paint on its boarded-up windows and white supremacist language. A new sign on the museum had to be replaced.
The storefront now has improved security, thanks to about $20,000 from the St. Paul Foundation for pull-down security gates and security film for the windows donated by 3M that makes glass more difficult to break, Pfeifer said.
Some background
The Hmong Cultural Center moved into the upstairs offices and display space at 375 W. University in 2014. “As money came in, we were able to build it up,” said executive director Txongpao Lee.
In recent years, major funding for the new museum space has come from Arts Midwest, which contributed $50,000 from its United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund; the Henry Luce Foundation in New York, which donated $50,000; a Legacy Fund grant of nearly $77,000 from the Minnesota Humanities Center; and an unsolicited $50,000 grant from Google last May in response to Asian-American hate crimes.
The Hmong Cultural Center has a five-year lease on the new museum space, located in St. Paul’s Little Mekong neighborhood. “We jumped at the chance to get the space,” Pfeifer says.
The Cultural Center grew out of a speakers bureau, “Hmong 101,” that Pfeifer and Lee started when the last wave of Hmong immigrants arrived in Minnesota in 2004, Pfeifer said.
The upstairs space still has some displays, including traditional Hmong clothing, tools and more embroidered story cloths. The center will continue to provide English-as-a-Second-Language and U.S. citizenship courses, arts and music classes. The extensive library there has more than 500 academic dissertations about the Hmong, the most comprehensive collection anywhere, Pfeifer says. There’s also a library and reading room, and the Hmong Cultural Center is also working on a school curriculum about Hmong culture and history.
Here are some of the features in the new Hmong Cultural Center Museum:
A theater setup shows three documentaries, including a “60 Minutes” piece from 1979 that was among the first to talk about America’s Secret War in Laos and the involvement of the Hmong.
Extensive information panels look at the Secret War and Hmong history. There are also panels with information on Hmong sports (including Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee), food, traditions, achievements and much more — 30 in all.
Musical instruments on display include the qeej, a Hmong mouth organ. There are iPads that show the qeej being played and QR codes that can be downloaded on phones to watch and hear the music.
The embroidered story cloths and traditional flower cloths have descriptive labels. The story cloths are a new art form that started after Hmong came to the U.S. The symbols on the flower cloths, which have a longer Hmong art tradition, are explained.
The Hmong Cultural Center Museum
- Where: 375 W. University, St. Paul. (Near the Green Line stop at Western Avenue)
- Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and weekends by appointment.
- Admission: $5 per visitor
- To schedule a group or for more information: 651-917-9937 or hmonghistorycenter.org
News
Rams DT Aaron Donald calls rematch vs. Ravens ‘a little payback game’ after 2019 blowout in Los Angeles
The last time the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams met, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald watched quarterback Lamar Jackson torch his defense in a 45-6 rout on “Monday Night Football.”
Jackson tied a career high with five touchdown passes and rushed for 95 yards on Nov. 25, 2019, to lead the Ravens to their seventh consecutive victory in a season that would end with the No. 1 seed and NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the second-year quarterback.
Two years later, Donald hasn’t forgotten that beatdown at the L.A. Coliseum. Entering Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium, he’s using it as motivation.
“They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game. For me personally, that’s in the back of my head. That’s a little motivation. It’s a little payback game,” Donald told reporters Thursday. “That’s a little fire lit under me personally. We’re definitely going to come out ready.”
The stakes are a little bit different this time around. In 2019, the Ravens were in the midst of a record-setting 14-2 season, while the Rams were limping to a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs one year after reaching the Super Bowl.
Entering Week 17, the Rams (11-4) are one of the league’s best teams and fighting with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) for the top seed in the NFC. The Ravens (8-7), meanwhile, have lost four straight and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since Jackson became the starter in 2018.
With Jackson missing practice Thursday a day after being limited with a lingering ankle injury, the Ravens face an uphill battle against Donald and one of the league’s best defenses.
“It’s going to be a test, for sure,” center Bradley Bozeman said Wednesday of defending Donald. “We’re excited for the challenge. We’re just going to get out there, work today and try to prepare for those guys. They have a great defensive front, and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the day.”
Although Donald was held to just one tackle in that 2019 defeat, he’ll be facing a Ravens offensive line Sunday without Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., who helped pave the way for an NFL-record 3,296 rushing yards.
Donald, the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Month, has 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles this season, likely earning his seventh straight All-Pro nod.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday “there’s no question” it will be difficult to prepare for Donald, as well as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and veteran edge rusher Von Miller, who was acquired in a midseason trade from the Denver Broncos.
“You have two of the top players on the field,” Harbaugh said in reference to Donald and Ramsey. “You have one on the first level, and you have one on the second level who are considered right at the top or the best at their position in the game. Then you have two [more] on the second level — Von Miller and [Leonard] Floyd. Those two guys are pretty darn good, too, and they’re considered top players on the edges. So, they have four really great players and a lot of other good players that a lot of people may not want to talk about. But they’re playing good defense for a reason — good scheme, well-coached.”
News
Take a look back at the year that was in Minnesota sports
On a frigid Saturday night with temperatures expected to be below zero, illuminated by the lights of the downtown Minneapolis skyline, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will kick off the new year at Target Field. Hello, 2022.
The Winter Classic, originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of 2021, was postponed amid the pandemic, fans not yet allowed back into stadiums at the time. Much has changed, especially in the Minnesota sports scene, in the year that followed.
St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee captured the hearts of fans around the world, winning the women’s gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov debuted and became an instant sensation. Former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez is now a part-owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx. Fans returned to the stands, infusing energy and life back into stadiums that had gone quiet.
And so much more.
Here’s a look back at the year that was in Minnesota sports. Goodbye, 2021.
JANUARY
Just days into the new year, the Wild named defenseman Jared Spurgeon their second full-time captain in team history after the departure of longtime leader Mikko Koivu.
Days after that, in mid-January, the NHL’s truncated 56-game season began, and in his NHL debut, dazzling Russian rookie Kaprizov recorded three points and netted his first career goal to send the Wild to an overtime win. Kaprizov would go on to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie.
In a first since 2014, both the Gophers men’s and women’s hockey teams were atop the national polls at the same time. In a surprise twist, the Gophers women’s team missed the NCAA tournament later in the year. The men’s team, after winning the Big Ten tournament, would lose to Minnesota State Mankato in the NCAA tournament.
At the very end of the month, the National Women’s Hockey League (now Premier Hockey Federation) began a two-week bubble season in Lake Placid, N.Y., that eventually had to be suspended because of COVID-19. When play resumed in late March, the Boston Pride edged out the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-3 for the Isobel Cup.
FEBRUARY
After a nearly year-long hiatus, high school state tournaments returned in February.
Two recent former Gophers football stars — Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. — helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win on Feb. 7. Winfield Jr. picked off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the victory.
In a year full of turnover for the Timberwolves, February marked the beginning, when the team fired coach Ryan Saunders and immediately brought in Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch to take over. At the time of Saunders’ firing, the Timberwolves had an NBA-worst 7-24 record.
MARCH
After finishing third in the NFC North at 7-9, the Vikings spent March reshaping their roster. They released longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph after 10 seasons and followed by releasing offensive tackle Riley Reiff days later, clearing up even more cap space.
In an effort to improve their defense, the Vikings brought in veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl player, among other moves, on a one-year deal.
After finishing the season under .500 with a dismal conference record, the Gophers parted ways with men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino after eight seasons. Pitino immediately accepted a job coaching the New Mexico Lobos, and the Gophers brought in alum Ben Johnson, a former Pitino assistant coach, to take over.
Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs, formerly a two-sport star at Minnehaha Academy, hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot in overtime against UCLA to send the Bulldogs to the Final Four’s championship game. Suggs would later declare for the draft and be selected with the fifth overall pick by the Orlando Magic.
On the women’s side, dynamic freshman Paige Bueckers, a Hopkins High School grad, led UConn to the Final Four. The star point guard was the AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year, among other honors. Later in the year, she underwent an ankle surgery and in December, a knee surgery, which has forced her off the court for the time being.
APRIL
New guidelines set forth by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health allowed professional teams to let fans back in stadiums at limited capacity. The Twins welcomed back 9,675 fans to Target Field for their home opener, a joyous occasion in a difficult month for the team.
The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team, in its search for its first NCAA title, came up just short, losing to Massachusetts in the championship game 5-0.
On April 12, three sporting events in the Twin Cities — Twins/Red Sox, Timberwolves/Nets and Wild/Blues — were postponed in the wake of the police killing in Brooklyn Center that left 20-year-old Daunte Wright dead.
Also in April, 7-foot star Chet Holmgren led Minnehaha Academy to another Class 3A boys basketball state title and then committed to Gonzaga. Now a freshman, Holmgren is expected to be a top-three pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
Speaking of top draft picks, Marshall’s Trey Lance was taken third overall in the NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 27 pick, becoming the first Gophers player picked in the first round since Laurence Maroney in 2006.
MAY
The St. Paul Saints began their first season as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate in May after a delayed start to the season. The Saints were managed by Toby Gardenhire, the son of longtime Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.
Late in the month, the Wild were bounced out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Wild fell behind in the series 3-1 before forcing a Game 7, which they lost 6-2 out in the desert, wrapping up a surprisingly successful season.
JUNE
TCF Bank Stadium got a new name in late June after the bank merged with Huntington Bank. The new name — Huntington Bank Stadium — was officially approved by the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents near the end of the month.
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, the American League’s Player of the Month in April, returned from a hip strain only to be hit by a pitch three days later, suffering a fracture in his left hand. It was a big blow for the Twins and their best player.
JULY
The Wild made big headlines in July, when they agreed to an eight-year, $42 million extension with center Joel Eriksson Ek, and then soon after, bought out the final four years of franchise stalwarts Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s contracts. The duo signed identical $98 million deals in July 2012 in hopes of bringing the Stanley Cup to the Twin Cities.
Businessman Marc Lore and Rodriguez acquired a 20 percent stake in the Timberwolves and Lynx, and will become controlling owners within the coming years. News of the impending sale had broken months earlier and initially prompted fears that the duo might try to move the Timberwolves. In later interviews, they have confirmed their intentions to keep the team in Minnesota.
Swimmer Regan Smith, a 19-year-old from Lakeville, captured three medals at the Summer Olympics, taking home the bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke and silvers in the 200-meter butterfly and 4×100-meter medley relay.
Sunisa Lee, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, stepped into the spotlight after teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s individual all-around. Lee became a sensation, winning gold in the all-around, while also capturing silver (team) and bronze (uneven bars) medals. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared July 30 as Sunisa Lee Day to honor her achievements. Lee’s big year continued when she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and started her college career at Auburn University.
On July 30, the Twins shipped their best starting pitcher, José Berríos, to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. Days earlier, they traded their best hitter, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, to the Tampa Bay Rays. The trades — two more pitchers also were dealt — came as a result of their underwhelming season.
AUGUST
Minnesotans continued to shine on the international stage as wrestler Gable Steveson’s last-second takedown netted him an Olympic heavyweight gold medal in the most dramatic fashion imaginable.
Lynx stars Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier also took home gold as members of the U.S. women’s basketball team, as did Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. Reeve served as an assistant coach on the team, but was tapped in December to take over as head coach of the U.S. women’s national team moving forward after Dawn Staley stepped down.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was among those who missed a handful of practices after being deemed a “high-risk close contact” because of his vaccination status. Coach Mike Zimmer subsequently voiced his frustration about players not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Cousins, who then said he considered surrounding himself with plexiglass in the QB room, has so far avoided missing any games because of COVID-19 despite remaining unvaccinated.
Also in August, the United announced a new Chief Executive Officer, Shari Ballard, a longtime former Best Buy executive. Ballard succeeded Chris Wright.
SEPTEMBER
In September, St. Thomas University’s jump to Division I was well underway. The first Tommies team to rack up a DI victory was the women’s soccer team on Aug. 29.
On Sept. 21, the Wild signed Kaprizov to a five-year extension, concluding a long negotiation process and making him the highest-paid player on the team.
A day later, the Timberwolves made big news of their own, firing president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas in part for creating what was deemed a toxic work environment less than a week before training camp began.
Late in the month, the Lynx were upset by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
OCTOBER
The Twins’ season came to a merciful end on Oct. 3 in Kansas City and while they managed to avoid 90 losses, they finished dead last in the American League Central after winning the division in the previous two seasons.
All four games the Vikings played in the month were decided by one possession, a trend that began in Week 1 and has continued through the season. The Vikings have tied an NFL record with 14 of their 15 games thus far decided by one possession.
Allianz Field was announced as the host of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Later in the month, it was the site of women’s national team star Carli Lloyd’s final match for the U.S..
NOVEMBER
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck signed a new seven-year contract early in the month, which adds two more years to his last deal and will keep him at the U through the 2028 season. Fleck and the Gophers upset the Badgers late in the month, bringing Paul Bunyan’s Axe back to the Twin Cities.
The Vikings also aced their Border Battle, beating the Packers in a rollercoaster 34-31 victory. Second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson continued his rise into stardom, recording his first-career multi-touchdown game in the win.
Earlier in November, a former girlfriend of star running back Cook filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of assault, battery and false imprisonment. Cook, during a news conference, said he was the “victim in this situation.” Cook wasn’t the only Viking to encounter legal trouble; earlier in the year, cornerback Jeff Gladney, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was released after being indicted on a felony assault charge.
On Nov. 21, the Loons were knocked out of the MLS playoffs in the first round, falling 3-1 to the Portland Timbers.
DECEMBER
A flurry of activity marked the beginning of December as Major League Baseball teams rushed to lock in moves ahead of the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the subsequent lockout, which is ongoing. The Twins got in on the action, signing pitcher Dylan Bundy and extending Buxton long term. Buxton’s seven-year, $100 million deal is the second most money the club has committed to a player in team history, behind Joe Mauer.
Days later, Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were elected to the Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee. They will be inducted in Cooperstown in July.
The Vikings’ playoff chances took a hit when they lost a close game to the last-place and then-winless Detroit Lions early in the month. They currently are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in with two games (at Green Bay, home against Chicago) remaining.
Over at the U, the volleyball team made a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight before getting swept by Wisconsin, which won the tournament. Johnson and the men’s basketball team finished their nonconference schedule undefeated and are off to a surprising 10-1 start. Women’s basketball coach and former Lynx star Lindsay Whalen became a first-time nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and the football team ousted West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix to finish the season 9-4.
The Wild sit near the top of the NHL standings and as a result, coach Dean Evason and the entire coaching staff signed multi-year contract extensions.
COVID-19 cases caused the NHL to hit pause briefly on its season and forced some of Minnesota’s biggest stars, like Cook and Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, out of action.
And finally, Target Field was transformed into a hockey venue, where the Wild and Blues will compete, at long last, in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m.
News
New Year’s Day Powerball drawing up to $483 million
A lucky lottery winner could start their 2022 off on a bright note, with a few hundred million more in the bank.
The New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot prize has grown to an estimated $483 million, with an estimated $347.7 million cash option. Just a week ago, on Christmas, a $400 million drawing went unclaimed.
Players have until 9:50 p.m. on New Year’s Day to buy their $2 tickets before the drawing. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla.
“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”
Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4, when a lucky California ticket holder won an unusually large $699.8 million jackpot.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $221 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $6.4 million.
The biggest jackpot prize sold in Massachusetts — and the fifth-biggest ever in the U.S. — was a $758.7 million prize won in August 2017, according to U.S. News and World Report.
New Hmong Cultural Center Museum storefront space open with more room, more information
Samantha J Reveals How New Song ‘Big Fat Benz’ Is All About ‘Being Confident & Doing What You Feel’
Meghan King’s Ex Cuffe Owens Didn’t Like Her “Public” Life
Rams DT Aaron Donald calls rematch vs. Ravens ‘a little payback game’ after 2019 blowout in Los Angeles
MicroStrategy Again Buys Bitcoin (BTC) This December
Take a look back at the year that was in Minnesota sports
Larsa Pippen Reveals Scottie Called Her Ex Malik Beasley A ‘Loser’ For Jail Sentence
New Year’s Day Powerball drawing up to $483 million
Brielle Biermann Rocks Strapless Black Bikini While Showing Off Her Tan
Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies