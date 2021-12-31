News
New Year’s Day Powerball drawing up to $483 million
A lucky lottery winner could start their 2022 off on a bright note, with a few hundred million more in the bank.
The New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot prize has grown to an estimated $483 million, with an estimated $347.7 million cash option. Just a week ago, on Christmas, a $400 million drawing went unclaimed.
Players have until 9:50 p.m. on New Year’s Day to buy their $2 tickets before the drawing. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla.
“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”
Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4, when a lucky California ticket holder won an unusually large $699.8 million jackpot.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $221 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $6.4 million.
The biggest jackpot prize sold in Massachusetts — and the fifth-biggest ever in the U.S. — was a $758.7 million prize won in August 2017, according to U.S. News and World Report.
News
St. Paul City Council to make catalytic converter possession a misdemeanor without proof of ownership
The St. Paul City Council plans to give police some added legal authority to cite suspected catalytic converter thieves.
With the apparent goal of making a few bucks at the scrap yard, pilferers have kept busy during the pandemic targeting the metal chamber under cars that helps reduce vehicle emissions.
It’s an easy target that takes an experienced hand seconds to remove, but the cost to car owners can be far from trivial. Replacing a catalytic converter can run from $500 to $2,200 per vehicle.
This year alone, St. Paul Police have catalogued 1,855 thefts of catalytic converters as of mid-December, or more than five thefts per day. That’s up five-fold from the 345 reported thefts in 2019.
“We’re somewhere upwards of $3 million in loss, when you look at the cost of repair,” said St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen.
In reaction to the catalytic converter crisis, the St. Paul City Council voted in May 2020 to make sales or purchases of detached catalytic converters by unlicensed dealers a misdemeanor level offense under city ordinances. Auto repair garages are exempt.
Minneapolis then passed a similar city ordinance, with some added teeth. Under the Minneapolis law, no one may be in possession of a detached catalytic converter without a sales receipt or some other proof of ownership, as defined by state statute. St. Paul will host a public hearing Wednesday on adding similar language to its existing ordinance.
Otherwise, unless they can link a specific converter to a specific car, police are often at a loss to prove theft even when the stolen vehicle part is in plain view.
“Our law enforcement officers have challenges when they pull over people who clearly have a removed catalytic converter, have a Sawzall in their car, but then say ‘Well, we got these from our friend,’” said Brendmoen, addressing the council on Dec. 15. “There has to be proof of ownership there.”
The amended ordinance would exempt any “used auto parts dealer” with a license for installing, replacing, maintaining or removing catalytic converters.
Officials have noted that thefts appear highest near scrap shops that buy metals for recycling.
In April, the St. Paul Police held an “auto care clinic” at Allianz Field, where visitors could get their catalytic converters marked with bright red spray-paint. Many scrapyards will decline to buy the metal if it’s marked, police said at the time.
The council’s ordinance amendment notes that results were indiscernible, and thefts have continued unabated: “There is no evidence to suggest that this pilot program has deterred catalytic converter theft in the city of St. Paul.”
News
Vikings at Packers picks: Road to NFC playoffs dead ends at Lambeau Field
Members of the Pioneer Press sports staff who cover the Vikings forecast this week’s game at Green Bay:
DANE MIZUTANI
Packers 31, Vikings 17: This season is over. And this weekend it will be official. Finally.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Packers 31, Vikings 23: This team won’t change its spots with two games left. Those who expected more in 2021 won’t get it.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Packers 23, Vikings 20: The Vikings are going for their third straight win over the Packers, something they haven’t done since 2008-09. Well, it won’t happen Sunday. The Packers are determined to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and then play some more frigid games at Lambeau Field.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Packers 28, Vikings 18: What do you suppose the odds are of Kirk Cousins beating Aaron Rodgers twice in one season? And at frigid Lambeau Field? Season over.
News
Vikings LB Anthony Barr ‘humbled’ to be win Ed Block Courage Award
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who returned this season after missing nearly all of 2020 due to injury, said Thursday he was “humbled” to have been named the team’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
The award, named after a former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer, is given out annually to a player on each NFL team who demonstrates inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Barr battled his way back from a torn pectoral muscle that resulted in him missing the final 14 games last season.
“The honor was unexpected, but it’s something I’m proud of, something I’m thankful for,” Barr said. “It’s obviously been a humbling couple of years, so I’ll continue to stick to my routine, continue to fight through adversity when it approaches, and centering myself, which is what I’ve always tried to do. So I’m thankful, I’m humbled and I’ll continue to use it as extra motivation.”
Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his eighth Minnesota season, earlier this month was named the Vikings’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The winner will be named on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is held there.
