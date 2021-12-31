Celebrities
New Year’s Eve 2022: How To Watch The Ball Drop During Times Square Countdown
Are you done with 2021? Blow one last kiss to this year while watching the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. Here’s how you can do it!
Following the ups and many downs of 2021, it’s time to bid farewell to this year – and what better way to do it than by watching the ball drop in Times Square? After a year without spectators, the public will be allowed back into the heart of Manhattan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, but if you can’t make it – or would rather not be among the masses – no worries! You can watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home. For those without cable, you can watch the livestream below, courtesy of TimesSquareNYC.org. There are no commercials, and the live stream will show “backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.”
For those with cable/satellite/a digital antennae, your TV will be full of NYE Goodness. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs on ABC, ABC.com, and the ABC App. It begins at 8 pm ET. Ryan Seacrest hosts the show for the 17th year in a row, with help from co-host Liza Koshy. The night will feature Karol G, Macklemore, Big Boi, Avril Lavigne, AJR, French Montana, Masked Wolf, and Walker Hayes. ‘
Over on CNN, there’s New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Katy Perry is scheduled to perform from her new Las Vegas residency, and the night will also feature Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, and more. Viewers can watch on CNN, via CNNGo, and the CNN mobile apps. Coverage begins at 8 pm ET.
NBC will air Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The show will be broadcast live on NBC and live-streamed on the Peacock platform. Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong are some of the listed performers. This event begins a little later – at 10:30 pm ET.
The ball drop and Times Square festivities are going forth despite the spike in new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant. A week before the event, the city’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced the event would be scaled back, and additional protections would be in place to ensure a safe NYE celebration. Attendees will have to provide proof of full vaccination with a valid photo ID and wear masks during the outdoor event. “There is a lot to celebrate, and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year,” de Blasio said in a statement.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will be sworn in right after midnight, said that New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebration “will be one of the safest against COVID as well. [de Blasio] has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022.”
The NYE celebration will continue as other cities – Paris, Rome, Venice, Tokyo, and New Delhi – have called off their gatherings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, per The New York Times. While NYE will go on in NYC, this year’s celebration will be smaller. Only 15,000 viewers will be allowed in. Times Square has held approximately 58,000 people in viewing areas in the past. Visitors will also not be permitted entry until 3:00 pm EST, which is much later than in past years.
Celebrities
Dakota Johnson Wears Black Bikini As She Hits Beach With BF Chris Martin & His Son Moses, 15
Dakota Johnson stunned in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying the beach with boyfriend Chris Martin and his son, Moses.
Beach bums! Dakota Johnson, 32, enjoyed some fun in the sun with her beau, Chris Martin, 44, and his son Moses, 15, while vacationing in Mexico. In photos you can see here, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted flaunting her stunning figure in a classic-style black bikini that showed off her impressive derrière as she enjoyed the clear blue waters of Tulum. She and Chris played around in the waves while, at one point, Moses was seen throwing a few fake punches at his dad for a fun father-son moment. Dakota later put in a sheer blue linen button-up shirt that grazed her thighs as she took a break from the sun.
Dakota and Chris have been an item since 2017, and they’ve attracted plenty of media attention along the way. Dakota recently opened up about their relationship in a Dec. 30 interview with Elle, explaining why she and the Coldplay front man have decided to stay out of the spotlight throughout their four years together.
While the pair have been seen out and about together on plenty of occasions, the couple have mostly kept their romance low-key. The High Note star noted how she loves being in a relationship with Chris to be able to wind down away from the spotlight. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”
While the couple may prefer “cozy and private” nights in, Chris also declared his love for Dakota during an Oct. 14 Coldplay gig in London. Before the band played their collaboration “My Universe” with with k-pop sensations BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go,” he said before the band started the song.
Even though the couple has stated how they like to keep to themselves, they’ve been showing a bit more PDA lately. The actress linked arms with her beau as they went for a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain over the summer, and they were also seen holding hands after the London premiere of Dakota’s new movie The Lost Daughter in October.
Celebrities
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram.
Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj
John and Olivia officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little one to the world with a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.
“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.” He added, “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”
John and Olivia welcomed little Malcolm on Nov. 24, about 6 months after the couple was first linked together in May. News of the couple’s relationship came to light around the same time as news John was divorcing his wife of 7 years, Anna Marie Tendler, 36.
John announced he and Oliva were having a baby in September during a visit to The Late Show With Seth Meyers, talking about a busy year that included a cross-country move plus a stint in rehab. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … and we’re having a baby together.” He also credited Olivia with helping him get sober, telling Seth, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
Celebrities
Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch
Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.
The 26-year-old shared a slew of short videos from the show to her Instagram account on Dec. 30, including on of her singing lyrics to tune “Levitating,” along with additional photos of her Y2K inspired ensemble. “honoured to have taken part in the #luisaviaromaforunicef gala in St Barth last night,” she wrote. “thank you for having me!” she also added. The gala marked the first time the LuisiaViaRoma — an Italian luxury retailer — held their event outside of Capri.
Ahead of her headlining performance, Dua got plenty of rest and relaxation in on the ritzy island! The star once again sizzled in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun just hours before her performance. Dua tied the straps of her top down under her arms to avoid annoying tan lines — perhaps in preparation for her outfit later that evening — as she gave the camera a duck face.
She appears to be doing just fine amid her break-up, which was initially reported by People on Dec. 23, came after two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source said to the publication. “They’re figuring things out right now.”
Anwar has remained in Los Angeles since the news, and stepped out in the rain for a trip to organic food grocer Erewhon on the same day. The model had a neutral expression on his face as he walked outside of the store with a beet juice and brown paper bag filled with food.
