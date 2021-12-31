Connect with us

News

New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities

Published

29 seconds ago

on

New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

People heading outdoors for New Year’s Eve will get to enjoy some “pretty mild” temps on what is typically a frigid winter night.

Other than possibly some spotty light rain, forecasters are predicting mainly dry weather along with temperatures well above normal.

“It actually looks like a relatively good night for outdoor activities, not like cold New Year’s Eves from the past,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.

“It will be pretty mild for late December to early January,” Smith added.

Many Bay State communities, including Boston, have shifted their New Year’s Eve activities outside because of the extremely contagious omicron COVID-19 variant. Virus cases are spiking across the state.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments
google news

Gov. Charlie Baker defended the state’s testing infrastructure and said residents need to “be patient” as wait times for coronavirus tests can stretch three to four hours as Massachusetts deals with a surge in cases fueled by the new omicron variant.

“The federal government is struggling to deliver on a number of the commitments that they’ve made to states already and I take a lot of pride in the fact that we do have one of the largest testing infrastructures in the country,” Baker said, speaking at Lechmere Station on Thursday.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice a day after returning from ankle injury
google news

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before the session that he was “really hopeful” Jackson would start for the first time in three weeks. His absence pushes the Ravens one step closer to starting backup Tyler Huntley in what amounts to a must-win game in Baltimore.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged before practice Thursday that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, didn’t know who their starting quarterback would be Sunday. He said the team would “spread the reps around” this week to “be ready for anything.” Huntley, who’s impressed in five games this season, including two starts, was a full participant Thursday after missing Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Wednesday’s practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Typically, the Ravens’ starting quarterback gets most of the repetitions in practice, if not all, Roman said. “But under the circumstances,” he added, “we may adjust that.” Third-string journeyman Josh Johnson, who started Sunday because of Jackson’s ankle injury and Huntley’s coronavirus designation, has spent just over two weeks with the team.

“You obviously want to get your starter the reps” in practice, Roman said Thursday. “But when there’s a chance that multiple guys could play, you’ve got to start to consider: Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off kind of putting him on a pitch count, spreading them out?

“So I think there’s definitely some options there, and as unique as these situations have been, they’ve been pretty straightforward up until this point, because we knew who our starter was going to be.”

At practice Wednesday, Jackson had a slight limp as he jogged across the field, and he tended not to drive off his injured back foot in passing drills. If he plays Sunday with limited mobility, the Ravens could struggle to keep him out of harm’s way against a fearsome Rams pass rush. Roman said star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks) is “darn-near unblockable” and called outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (nine sacks) and Von Miller (5 ½ sacks) “a real toxic combination for offenses.”

The Rams also have the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL this season (16) and enter Week 17 with the league’s sixth-most efficient defense, according to Football Outsiders, the highest of any Ravens opponent this season. Jackson has struggled since early November, setting career highs in both sacks and interceptions this season.

If he practices in Friday’s walk-through, Ravens officials could wait to decide on Jackson’s availability as late as Sunday morning. If he’s absent again, he’ll likely miss his fourth straight game.

“I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play?” Roman said. “I’m sure in his mind, he’s ready to play, but I think as coaches, it’s our responsibility to make sure that he’s in good enough health that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play … and be able to play and make sure he’s able to protect himself adequately.”

Notes: Also absent Thursday were wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (rest), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest), left guard Ben Powers (foot), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest). Powers, Oweh and Averett all missed Wednesday’s practice as well.

Along with Huntley and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (reserve/COVID-19 list), four Ravens returned to practice: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee). All four were limited participants.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former Vikings star DE Jared Allen named hall of fame finalist for second straight year

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Former Vikings star DE Jared Allen named hall of fame finalist for second straight year
google news

Former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was named a finalist Thursday for the Pro Football of Fame for the second straight year.

Allen is in his second year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee chose 15 modern-era players Thursday and they will learn their fate at NFL Honors on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is played there.

Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, including 2008-13 with Minnesota. He made four of his five Pro  Bowls and was named to three of his four all-pro teams with the Vikings. Allen is 12th in NFL history with 136 sacks, 85 1/2 with Minnesota

Other finalists are tackles Willie Anderson and Tony Boselli, defensive backs Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler, kick returner Devin Hester, wide receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Patrick Willis and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.

Five of the modern-era players will be named to the hall in Canton, Ohio, and as many as three other finalists will be make it. Having previously been announced as finalists were Dick Vermeil in the coach category, referee Art McNally in the contributor category and wide receiver Cliff Branch in the senior category.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.