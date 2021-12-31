News
Newborns, marriages, recovery after injury. MN lawmakers offer personal reasons to celebrate 2021.
After suffering a serious fall, a 70-year-old Maplewood man is feeling thankful to have pulled through toward the end of a long career spent under the public eye.
“I’m very grateful to survive a recent painful, accidental fall, and for the great care given by my health care team and family,” said Chuck Wiger, an eight-term state senator, retired attorney and father of five.
Wiger, a DFLer who announced in October he would not seek re-election in 2022 after some 50 years of public service, isn’t the only elected official looking forward to a happier 2022.
State lawmakers don’t always sound optimistic for better times, but after a bruising two years attempting to legislate during a public health crisis that quickly took on partisan tones, there’s plenty for some elected officials to be thankful for in their personal and professional lives.
NEW LIFE
For some, the good tidings arrived in small packages of newborn baby joy.
Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, welcomed a new grandchild at Christmas, which she said “reminds us we can always appreciate the things that bring us together, especially at the holidays.”
Christmas came early, as they say, for Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, who welcomed a new granddaughter into the world three months ago. Baby Cordia arrived on her due date but wouldn’t wait for a trip to the hospital, so she was delivered in a home bathtub by a frantic mother and father. “It was a natural birth, but it wasn’t supposed to be that natural,” quipped Moran.
A low birth weight — 4 pounds, 8 ounces — added to the anxiety. For Cordia, however, it’s been a good three months. “I just saw her yesterday,” said Moran on Thursday. “She’s glowing. She’s healthy.”
Moran was also grateful this year to be appointed chair of the influential House Ways and Means committee, which reviews any bill that generates a fiscal note of associated costs, where she said she’s “able to lead with an equity lens.”
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, offered the following sentiments in writing.
“If one good thing came out of this COVID pandemic,” said Kunesh, “it’s that my Christmas wish for the past 10 years came true in October 2021: I have my first grandchild! I figured it would happen when it eventually happened, but I was not prepared for that emotional reaction the very first time I met my granddaughter. … Coming from a very large family consisting of 12 siblings with spouses, 44 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren between us all, new babies are still a big thing — something to be celebrated and welcomed. I waited a long time to joining the grandparent sibs… finally!”
TWO WEDDINGS AND NO COAL
Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said that “for the first time in my life, I officiated two weddings, one for my niece and one for a very dear friend. In both, I felt the love and courage and hope of commitment made by a couple who were surrounded by people rooting for them and their happiness. It felt close to normal. It is a profound proof of life.”
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, quipped, “I’m thankful that six out of the last 10 years, Santa brought me something other than coal.”
STATE MOVES FORWARD
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, is celebrating the $7.7 billion state budget surplus, as well as “vaccines and holidays with my family.”
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, pointed to new legislation that requires birthing hospitals and childbirth centers to provide continuing education on implicit bias and anti-racism training, and the Department of Health to study racial trends within injuries and deaths related to childbirth.
“I am grateful that Minnesota is leading the nation to address the Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls crisis and the maternal mortality crisis with my Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act,” Richardson said. “That gratitude is a reflection of the important work to be done and the hope that the future will be better than today.”
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, crossed the partisan divide this Christmas to support the Tiny Tots Toy Drive, which Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, launched some 11 years ago hand in hand with the Buona Sera Restaurant, the Primrose School of Champlin Park and other partners. The Coon Rapids Fire Department delivered the toys to the pediatric wing of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Prairie Care in Brooklyn Park.
“It is amazing, the generosity of people, even in these challenging times,” Abeler said. “May God bless us, every one.”
Ask Amy: Forms of address evolve all the way to M
Dear Amy: How should I address an email or letter to someone I don’t know well who uses “they” pronouns? My specific problem is determining how to appropriately address my business emails and letters without assuming excessive familiarity, since I may not know all of the recipients well.
I continue to use “Dear Ms. Surname” and “Dear Mr. Surname” as my default for people who identify as she/her and he/him.
Only today did I realize that I am completely at a loss as to how to be equally considerate of people who identify as they/them. Thank you for your guidance.
— Stumped
Dear Stumped: I love your question!
Remember when “Ms.” was all the rage? As in inciting all the rage?
Well, Ms. now seems slightly stodgy.
A gender-neutral form of address that has emerged (to replace Ms. and Mr. and Sir/Madam) is “Mx.”
I like it! It’s got that edgy: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now because I’m out wakeboarding” vibe.
(There are other honorifics to choose from, including the always-elegant “M.”)
If you know the person’s name but don’t know them well enough to simply address them by their first name, you can use both first and last names: “Dear Stacy Glockenspiel…”
When you receive an email reply, the person’s preference of address will likely be noted in their signature line. Many people lately also note their gender-address preference (they/them, she/her, he/him, etc.).
For first-time contact with a department, you can address your email: Dear Hiring Manager, or Dear Human Resources Rep, or Dear Friendly Recruiter.
I’ve heard of some people using the salutation: “Dear Gentleperson.”
Using this might take some extra confidence on your part. It has a certain Jane Austen flair, with a touch of whimsy — but I like it.
Dear Amy: I’m an involved aunt. I travel three hours, each way, to stay involved in my adult sister’s children’s lives.
I work two jobs, am heavily involved in my community, spend time with my aging parents who live in a different state, but often take PTO to ensure that I’m an active aunt. I truly love that role.
I can’t remember the last time my sister, alone or with her family, traveled to see me.
She finally did travel to my city but chose a time in which she knew I’d be away (I was spending the holiday with our aging parents.)
When I suggest dates to visit me, the 9-year-old niece always has a sports obligation (she’s involved in three sports.)
I’ve mentioned that spending time with family should be important, but sports always take precedent. Maybe sports are a convenient excuse?
I feel like she could make it happen if it was a priority. While I want to stay involved, and I want to be involved as much as I can, this arrangement feels off balanced and my efforts aren’t reciprocated.
— Always Shows Up
Dear Always: You can try to communicate with your sister about this, but — speaking as a very involved aunt, myself — your sister will likely never reciprocate, even if you have children.
My overall point is that you and your sister have different wants and needs, and different ways of being in a family.
Being an aunt/uncle is a true joy, if you’re oriented that way (and you obviously are). As the kids grow, you will have the opportunity to forge fun and special bonds with them.
But a child involved in three sports will always have a conflict. I don’t see this as an excuse so much as a flaw in our youth sports’ programs and how they fail families.
In my view, you should actively engage your sister more in ways to stay connected and helpful to your parents.
Dear Amy: Regarding your inadequate suggestions to “Sad and Alone,” whose father had recently died, after my sons died, Christmas lost everything that had made it fun and meaningful.
Then one year my daughter, some friends and I collected gloves, hats, blankets, and wool socks, and went downtown where there were people living on the street.
The first year we brought 100 hamburgers. Last year we had 300 burritos in a big cooler on a dolly.
Then we just wandered around chatting with people, prayed for a few people, offered people what we had. Since then, that has been our Christmas. The warmth, fellowship, camaraderie with fellow citizens … wouldn’t trade it for any gift in the world.
— Carol
Dear Carol: You are a true Christmas Carol, and I thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new CEO. Here’s what she’s learned.
Parades, pageants, pins.
Schedules, security, snowfall.
Legends, traditions and 135 years of history.
It makes for a steep (and sometimes icy) learning curve for Lisa Jacobson, the new president and CEO of the organization that produces the St. Paul Winter Carnival. She started the job in August. With a background in fundraising and development, Jacobson is taking on the challenge and is ready to bring back the annual winter festivities, many of which were canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.
She shared some thoughts about what she’s learned and her hopes for the 136th Winter Carnival, which is set for Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
At the top of the learning list is the people who have shared their experience.
“I’m blessed with a lot of people committed to Winter Carnival,” Jacobson says, “people care about this event and seeing it happen.”
What many folks outside the organization don’t often seem to know is that Winter Carnival is not put on by the city of St. Paul, Jacobson says. The nonprofit St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation organizes the celebration.
“We raise 100 percent of the dollars in this event,” Jacobson said.
“We want to keep as many elements of Winter Carnival free to the public as we can,” she adds. Fundraising events in the off-season include a golf tournament and a food and drink tasting event. The Winter Carnival has added a new beard-growing contest, which starts Jan. 4, to its fundraising efforts.
Jacobson’s experience with fundraising was a factor in her hiring, says foundation board chair Greg Kuntz.
“She’s new to us, but not to the nonprofit world,” he said. “She’s proficient in fundraising and understands the world we live in.”
According to her LinkedIn profile, Jacobson is a certified fundraising executive. Her experience includes director of development for DinoMights youth hockey and corporate director of development for the Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth.
Jacobson was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park in a special election in August.
She says people are confused about the demands of the suburban mayoral job. She has no staff or office and most of the city operations are handled by the city manager. It’s like holding down a part-time job, she says. She has been a member of the Brooklyn Park City Council since 2016. “I just took a different seat on the bus.”
ALL ABOUT VOLUNTEERS
The Winter Carnival doesn’t have a big budget to pay staff, so volunteers make it happen, Jacobson says.
Former carnival president and CEO Beth Ann Pinkney can’t say enough about the volunteers. Their efforts are her biggest takeaway from the job, which she left in 2013, and calls “the best five years in my working career.”
Pinkney says if she asked volunteers for five trucks, she’d get 10. They’d be there a half-hour early, bring 20 people and stay until the work was done. “That’s what keeps the place ticking.”
“It’s 99 percent volunteer-run,” Pinkney says. “Their energy is infectious.”
Her advice to Jacobson: “Get on their coattails and ride along.”
The Winter Carnival also relies on business support and a partnership with the city of St. Paul that covers everything from police to parks to snow removal, Jacobson says.
The 2022 Winter Carnival will include a “Day of Good” on Jan. 31, Jacobson says, with a blood drive, COVID-19 vaccination bus and food drive.
“People think all we do is go to parades and wave,” Jacobson says.
GEE, WHIZ
Jacobson grew up in Robbinsdale, where the city’s Whiz Bang Days were a favorite. She worked for the city in high school and college, so she was involved in the festival. In fact, she says, she’s only missed two Whiz Bang Days parades in her life — once as a kid she had chickenpox and could only watch the parade from the car, and once when she was giving birth to her daughter, but she was nearby at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
As a college student at St. Thomas in the 1980s, Jacobson took in some St. Paul Winter Carnival events. She remembers an ice palace year. That’s another misunderstanding people have about the carnival today. Why isn’t there an ice palace every year? The cost and magnitude of the project just won’t allow it, Jacobson says.
The St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation was started in 1993, the year after the Winter Carnival saw huge losses from building an ice palace that coincided with Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis.
Jacobson lives in Brooklyn Park. She’s married to John Jacobson, sports director and anchor for CCX Media in the northwest suburbs. The two have a blended family, with one child still at home. She owns Lilac Boutique, which her daughter operates, in Champlin.
WHAT’S AHEAD
The 2022 Winter Carnival will see the return of the festival’s trademark events such as the Grande Day Parade at the start of carnival and the Torchlight Parade to wrap it up. Ice carving, entertainment and the ice bars will return to Rice Park in downtown St. Paul. Events at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will include the snow sculptures and maze in the Vulcan Snow Park. The Fire & Ice Run/Walk moves to the Fairgrounds and includes a 10K, a 5K and a “No K”; it’s sponsored by Xcel Energy this year.
The Royal Coronation is Jan. 28, the popular jigsaw puzzle contest is Jan. 29 and Family Days on the two Saturdays of the Winter Carnival are in the works.
The Winter Carnival Beard Growing Contest is a new fundraising event that starts Jan. 4, with three categories: Clean-Shaven, Lumberjack and Freestyle. The clean-shaven will meet at Mama T’s Castle Tap on Rice Street sometime between 5 and 8 p.m. to be “clean-shaven” by an expert. The other two categories feature beards already on faces. Organizers are hoping for at least 50 whisker-wearers to raise $1,000 each.
The carnival is working with Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul on a health and wellness day, Jacobson says.
The digital ice fishing contest starts Jan. 1 and is statewide this year. Drag Queen Bingo is expanded and CynCity Tours has Gangster and Haunted walking tours.
For more information, go to wintercarnival.com and get updates on the St. Paul Winter Carnival Facebook page.
‘I probably won’t sleep tonight’: Anthony Edwards excited for his return to Timberwolves’ lineup
Friday is a big day for Anthony Edwards, as the Georgia alum’s Bulldogs football team meets Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
“We gonna win versus Michigan,” Edwards said. “Who playing the other game?”
Alabama and Cincinnati.
“We’re just going to pray Cincinnati beat Alabama,” Edwards said. “(But) we’ll beat Alabama, too.”
Never mind that the Crimson Tide just obliterated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
“Chill,” Edwards said. “We’re gonna get it done like we always done. (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart knows what he’s doing.”
Approximately 100 minutes after Georgia and Michigan kick off their semifinal Friday night, Edwards will take the floor in Utah for his first game back with the Wolves since going into health and safety protocols two weeks ago.
Edwards has been relaxing at home during his time away, playing games and having fun with his dog, Ant Jr. He said he felt as though he could play every day. But he just lounged around the house, waiting to return negative tests.
It was frustrating, but Edwards tried to make the best of it. He killed some time by watching the Wolves compete without him; Minnesota went 3-3 without Edwards. For the last three of those contests, the Wolves were also without Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota was without its entire “Big 3” of Edwards, Towns and D’Angelo Russell at the start of this week and split a pair of games against New York and Boston.
Edwards admired the way the Wolves competed in his absence. He screamed at his television screen when Towns dominated the Lakers, Malik Beasley dropped 33 on Utah and Jaylen Nowell threw down a massive dunk over Boston’s Jabari Parker.
“It was beautiful. Fun to watch, man. I watched every game, start to finish,” he said. “I think it just shows how good we are, from one through 18. It’s beautiful to watch, man. To win games without the whole starting five is impressive. Coach (Chris) Finch is doing a great job right now.”
And Edwards can’t wait to rejoin the party. The star guard said he’s ready to roll. He exceeded his own expectations at Thursday’s competitive practice.
“I was better than I thought. I made way more shots than I thought. My conditioning was better than I thought,” Edwards said. “Everything was surprising to me, honestly.”
Edwards is known to embellish from time to time, but Finch provided confirmation.
“Looks real good,” Finch said. “He’s 20, so he always thinks he feels great. But he looked good.”
Minnesota was finding another gear as winners of four straight games before COVID-19 decimated the roster. While that had to be frustrating, Edwards said the Wolves have all kept their heads.
“You know once we get everybody back, it’s going to be even better,” Edwards said.
That starts, in some sense, on Friday, as Edwards, Taurean Prince and potentially Jarred Vanderbilt return to action. Edwards’ return, specifically, will be a sight for the sore eyes of Timberwolves fans.
“I probably won’t sleep tonight,” Edwards said. “It’s probably going to feel like I got drafted again. It’s going to be fun.”
