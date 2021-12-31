News
Northern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19 infection at 41
DEER RIVER, Minn. — A northern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has died of complications from COVID-19, the sheriff’s office and family said.
Itasca County Deputy Jayme Williams, 41, of Deer River, died Monday after contracting COVID earlier this month and spending almost two weeks in the hospital.
“Deputy Williams will always be remembered for his kind and fair approach to the community he served as a law enforcement officer,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and partners in law enforcement during this difficult time.”
According to a GoFundMe fundraising page organized by the family, Williams became sick with COVID on Dec. 11. He was brought to the emergency room in Deer River on Dec. 15 and transferred to an intensive care unit in Virginia the next day.
During that time, he developed pneumonia, was on respiratory support and given a “cocktail of different medications.”
“We thought he was possibly on the up and up as they were slowly reducing his oxygen to see what he could handle on his own,” the GoFundMe page said. “Jayme started complaining of terrible stomach pain on Dec. 26th, he ended up having an MRI. The MRI indicated Jayme had a laceration on his liver and was bleeding internally. He needed surgery.”
The liver laceration was possibly a result of violent coughing or an inserted needle.
On Dec. 27, he went into surgery but suffered cardiac arrest and his lungs filled with blood, the family wrote.
Neither the family nor the sheriff’s office indicated Williams’ vaccination status.
He is survived by his wife, Dusty, and three children, ages 12-17.
His funeral will be held Friday at the Marcell Family Center (Community Center) in Marcell, Minn. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit asked followers to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, and in a separate post, called Williams by his nickname, “Rooster.”
“Rest easy now, Rooster,” they wrote. “We’ll take it from here.”
PHOTOS: Marshall fire burns in Boulder County, damaging hundreds of homes
A wind-whipped grassfire roared east near Boulder Thursday afternoon, destroying at least 500 homes, closing major highways and causing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people in two towns, including hospital patients.
The Marshall fire, which officials said likely was sparked by downed power lines in the winds that reached gusts of more than 100mph, grew to 1,600 acres by 5 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in an evening news conference. More than 200 structures may have been lost to the flames in downtown Superior, he said.
“We are literally watching it burn,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom said. “This is devastating for our people.”
Click here for Marshall fire and Middle Fork fire updates.
Mountain counties face rolling blackouts Thursday night to shore up fire-damaged natural gas system, Xcel Energy warns
Xcel Energy said Thursday evening that it would intermittently cut electric power in Summit, Grand, Eagle, and four other counties to protect the operation of its natural gas system, which suffered damage in the wildfires in Boulder County.
“To decrease the amount of natural gas being used by furnaces in the area and keep the system up and running, the company is putting in place periodic electric outages to customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties for the next 6 to 8 hours,” Xcel said in a news release.
The targeted outages are expected to last about 60 minutes at a time. The state’s largest utility is also asking customers in Summit and Grand counties to conserve natural gas so service throughout the mountain region can be maintained. Xcel, which has shutoff natural gas service in Superior and Louisville, said its repair crews haven’t been able to get in to repair damaged infrastructure, which is part of the distribution system that serves the mountain regions to the west.
Ahead of the planned electric outages, impacted customers are urged to turn off all electronics, especially computers and televisions. They are also encouraged to turn down the thermostat, not use gas fireplaces and limit the use of hot water. The company did not have an estimate of how long the conservation efforts will need to go on.
“Taking steps to conserve can help prevent outages and help ensure that all of our customers continue to have natural gas service,” Xcel said.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-20s tonight with snow accumulating in the counties most directly impacted by the outages.
Colorado’s most destructive wildfires: 8 of the 10 fires that burned the most homes happened after 2010
Officials say the Marshall fire, burning in Boulder County, has burned more than 500 homes, which would make it the most destructive fire in Colorado in terms of the numbers of homes destroyed.
1. Black Forest fire, Colorado Springs • 2013 — 489 homes
2. Waldo Canyon fire, Colorado Springs • 2012 — 347 homes
3. East Troublesome fire, Grand County • 2020 — 300+ homes
4. High Park fire, Larimer County • 2012 — 259 homes
5. Cameron Peak fire, Walden • 2020 — 224 homes
6. Fourmile Canyon fire, Boulder County • 2010 — 169 homes
7. Spring Creek fire, Costilla and Huerfano counties • 2018 — 141 homes
8. Hayman fire, Lake George • 2002 — 133 homes
9. Iron Mountain fire, Cañon City • 2002 — 106 homes
10. Missionary Ridge fire, Durango • 2002 — 56 homes
