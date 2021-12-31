OBF: The annual Patriots Hall of Fame snub continues

John Madden retired as coach of the Oakland Raiders at age 42 after the 1978 season. His .759 winning percentage tops all NFL coaches with more than 100 regular-season games. Madden’s Raiders went 103-32-7 during his reign. Madden took the renegade Raiders to seven AFC title games.

Madden was finally carried off the field at the Rose Bowl after Oakland beat Minnesota 32-14 in Super Bowl XI to end the 1976 season.

That title bears an asterisk for millions of Patriots fans. It came in part due to a questionable “roughing the passer” penalty called against Ray Hamilton on a 3rd-and-18 during the game-winning drive for Oakland over New England in the AFC Divisional playoffs. The “Tuck Rule” game merely balanced the scales of history and settled a score 25 years in the making. The Patriots were the only team to beat Madden’s 1976 Raiders, crushing Oakland 48-17 in Week 4.

Madden’s Raiders were considered “dirty.” And they were. Just ask the late Darryl Stingley. But they “played like hell” and won. A lot. Three out of every four games Madden coached.

Despite such an amazing run as Raiders coach, Madden would not be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his coaching exploits until 2006. More than 25 years after he coached his final game, the veterans committee voters who guard the doors of the Hall in Canton, Ohio, finally deemed Madden worthy of entrance.

This was independent of his work as a broadcaster, or his role in the eponymous NFL video game that has devoured billions of hours of our spare time over the past three decades. Madden won multiple accolades for his work in the broadcast booth, but the NFL Establishment still waited a quarter-century to rightfully honor the coach.

Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 Gold Jacket Finalists for 2022. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour was named a Gold Jacket Finalist for the fourth time. If he doesn’t get in this year, Robert Kraft should release the negatives on Roger Goodell.

There remains a paucity of Patriots in Canton. It has been 20 years since New England won its first Super Bowl. Only one player from those Patriots teams that won Super Bowls 36, 38 & 39 has a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ty Law.

In contrast, the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s has 10 players in the Hall. The 49ers’ dynasty of the 1980s has six. They are joined by head coaches Chuck Noll and Bill Walsh, scout Bill Nunn, and owners Art Rooney and Eddie DeBartolo.

The Patriots as a franchise only have three players in the Hall who played in the 21st century: Randy Moss, Junior Seau and Law. Both Moss and Seau enjoyed the bulk of their success elsewhere.

Tom Brady, of course, is still playing. Kicker Adam Vinatieri leads the NFL in all-time scoring. He won’t be eligible for Hall consideration until 2025. Both will have their names in Canton once time permits.

But what about the others? Where are Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest and Vince Wilfork? No one on the Patriots defense that helped win three NFL championships in four years and send New England to five AFC title games in seven seasons has been deemed worthy for a bust in Canton but Law. That’s a joke. Wilfork was a semifinalist this time. Baby steps.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of one media representative from each pro football city — with two from New York and two from Los Angeles. There are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or “persons intricately involved in pro football.” Among the people in the latter group: Bill Polian, Tony Dungy and Peter King. I’m not sure if any were paying attention during the first decade of this century.

Rodney Harrison was a semifinalist for the 2021 class but didn’t even get that far in 2022. Did he somehow get worse as a player?

Like those Raiders teams of Madden’s day, Harrison sported a well-earned reputation as a “dirty” player. But that probably doesn’t haunt him with the 49 voters who select the Hall class each year nearly as much as the fact that he played for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Harrison was on the wrong end of David Tyree’s Super Bowl catch. But he is as much a no-brainer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the defensive side of the ball as anyone who has played in this century.

As was the case with Madden and the Raiders, there remains an undercurrent of antipathy between the NFL Establishment and the Patriots. The Patriots are still “cheaters” to too many on Park Avenue and elsewhere. Al Davis told the NFL to drop dead when he moved his Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982. He prevailed in court, which proved to be a boon to other NFL owners. But anyone who wore the Silver and Black paid elsewhere. See: Madden until 2006.

Stats may be for losers, but they are the primary determinant in choosing Hall of Famers. Rings don’t equal busts. Of the 14 players named as Gold Jacket Finalists Thursday besides Seymour, only five won a Super Bowl. The annual Patriots Hall of Fame snub bolsters the myth that those early 2000’s teams were just “Brady & Belichick + Smoke & Mirrors + Cheating.” How can someone numerically qualify the smashmouth play of New England’s defense in Super Bowl 36? Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and anyone else from the Rams who touched the ball that night in New Orleans back in 2002 probably still feels it every morning when it’s time to get out of bed.

Those Patriots teams of the early and mid-2000s implemented a defense that would not allow the men up front to amass big numbers.

They just won.

A lot.

Even if it wasn’t enough to impress Hall of Fame voters.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.