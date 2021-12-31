Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram.
Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj
John and Olivia officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little one to the world with a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.
“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.” He added, “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”
John and Olivia welcomed little Malcolm on Nov. 24, about 6 months after the couple was first linked together in May. News of the couple’s relationship came to light around the same time as news John was divorcing his wife of 7 years, Anna Marie Tendler, 36.
John announced he and Oliva were having a baby in September during a visit to The Late Show With Seth Meyers, talking about a busy year that included a cross-country move plus a stint in rehab. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … and we’re having a baby together.” He also credited Olivia with helping him get sober, telling Seth, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.
The 26-year-old shared a slew of short videos from the show to her Instagram account on Dec. 30, including on of her singing lyrics to tune “Levitating,” along with additional photos of her Y2K inspired ensemble. “honoured to have taken part in the #luisaviaromaforunicef gala in St Barth last night,” she wrote. “thank you for having me!” she also added. The gala marked the first time the LuisiaViaRoma — an Italian luxury retailer — held their event outside of Capri.
Ahead of her headlining performance, Dua got plenty of rest and relaxation in on the ritzy island! The star once again sizzled in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun just hours before her performance. Dua tied the straps of her top down under her arms to avoid annoying tan lines — perhaps in preparation for her outfit later that evening — as she gave the camera a duck face.
She appears to be doing just fine amid her break-up, which was initially reported by People on Dec. 23, came after two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source said to the publication. “They’re figuring things out right now.”
Anwar has remained in Los Angeles since the news, and stepped out in the rain for a trip to organic food grocer Erewhon on the same day. The model had a neutral expression on his face as he walked outside of the store with a beet juice and brown paper bag filled with food.
Miley Cyrus wore an adorable black romper on Thursday as she strolled into rehearsal for her upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC.
Miley Cyrus is ready to ring in the new year! The “Midnight Sky” singer was photographed wearing an adorable black romper on Thursday, Dec. 30 as she walked in to rehearsal for her upcoming NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The 29-year-old, who’s co-hosting the special with funny man Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted in Miami, Florida ahead of the event in the romper which had cutouts on the top and at her waist and also featured short shorts that showed off her killer gams. Miley pulled her light blonde locks up into a high pony tail and also sported orange-tinted, ’70s-style sunglasses, carrying a coconut water to stay hydrated for the event.
The two-hour show, produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, will also include performances from various artists, including Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, and more. “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, when the show was announced.
Miley also gave her take on the upcoming special on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “[Davidson will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”
Leading up to the exciting event, Miley and Pete have been doing various promotional shoots and appearances, both joining Jimmy Fallon on on Dec. 10 as Miley hilariously serenaded Pete with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.” The pop star added in some specific details about his new romance with Kim Kardashian, 41, joking that it “should have been” her in those various photos where Pete and Kim were cozying up. “I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should been me,” she belted out, before stating, “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?”
Jack Osbourne is engaged to his partner of two years, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Aree Gearhart also shared photos of her beautiful ring!
Jack Osbourne is engaged! The 36-year-old son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne confirmed he popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearheart, in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Dec. 30. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” he wrote alongside a romantic photo of the two snuggling as she placed her left hand (now with a ring) on his chest.
Aree’s stunning nude manicure was amplified with the oval shaped, vintage inspired ring, which she gave a closer look at on her own story. Jack continued, “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.” He went on to reference Aree’s relationship with his children, penning, “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”
The two appeared to be on a winter getaway when the proposal happened, staying bundled up in warm clothing for the cool temperatures: captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée, who showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings. Jack was particularly stylish in a black knit beanie and camel colored coat, while the interior designer opted for a neutral look with a beige beanie and a printed brown-and-beige fleece sweatshirt.
Sharing a photo of her ring, Aree seemed over the moon about the news in a message of her own. “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” she gushed. “I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”
Notably, this will be Jack’s second marriage: the former reality star was previously wed to Lisa Stelly, who he shares children Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3, with. The two split in 2018, and finalized their divorce in 2019.
Sharon Osbourne was also ecstatic about the news, wishing the couple her best in a sweet message from her and Ozzy. “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness,” she wrote on a reshared post.