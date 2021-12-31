News
Omicron’s New Years cocktail: Sorrow, fear but hope for 2022
By JOHN LEICESTER and NICK PERRY
PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.
New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals. In London, officials said as many as 1 in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas, while hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the U.K. rose 44% in the last week.
At the La Timone hospital in the southern French city of Marseille, Dr. Fouad Bouzana could only sigh Friday when asked what 2022 might bring.
“Big question,” he said. “It’s starting to become exhausting, because the waves come one after another.”
The pandemic game-changer of 2021 —- vaccinations — continued apace, with some people getting jabs while others stocked up on drinks and treats for subdued feasting. Pakistani announced that had it achieved its goal of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the year’s end.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic “isn’t retreating yet.” Russia’s virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.
“I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones,” Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones.
Elsewhere, the venue that many chose for New Year’s celebrations was the same place they became overly familiarly with during lockdowns: their homes. Because of omicron’s virulence, cities cancelled traditional New Year’s Eve concerts and fireworks displays to avoid drawing large crowds. Pope Francis also cancelled his New Year’s Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter’s Square, again to avoid a crowd.
Face masks again became mandatory Friday on the streets of Paris, a rule widely ignored among afternoon crowds that thronged the sunbathed Champs-Elysees. With nearly 50% of Paris-region intensive care beds filled by COVID-19 patients, hospitals were ordered to postpone non-essential surgeries to make more room.
Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite an explosion in virus cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney’s Harbor Bridge and Opera House at midnight.
Hours before the spectacular display, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. Because of the surge, crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.
Neighboring New Zealand opted for a more low-key approach, replacing its fireworks show in Auckland with a lights display projected onto landmarks including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.
In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and delivering food to the elderly because some stores would be closed. He said vaccinations had made people less anxious about the pandemic, despite the new variant.
“A numbness has set in, and we are no longer overly afraid,” said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. “Some of us are starting to take for granted that it won’t happen to me.”
People thronged temples and shrines, most of them wearing masks. Some shrugged off the virus, dining and drinking in downtown Tokyo and flocking to shops, celebrating not only the holidays but a sense of exhilaration over being freed from recent virus restrictions.
In South Korea’s capital, Seoul, the annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony was canceled for the second straight year due to a surge in cases. Officials said a pre-recorded video of this year’s bell-ringing ceremony would instead be broadcast online and on television.
South Korean authorities also planned to close many beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast, which usually swarm with people hoping to catch the year’s first sunrise. On Friday, South Korea said it will extend tough distancing rules for another two weeks.
In India, millions of people were planning to ring in the new year from their homes, with nighttime curfews and other restrictions taking the fizz out of celebrations in large cities including New Delhi and Mumbai. Authorities have imposed restrictions to keep revelers away from restaurants, hotels, beaches and bars amid a surge in cases fueled by omicron.
Many Indonesians were also forgoing their usual festivities for a quieter evening at home, after the government banned many New Year’s Eve celebrations. In Jakarta, fireworks displays, parades and other large gatherings were prohibited, while restaurants and malls were allowed to remain open but with curfews.
In Hong Kong, about 3,000 people planned to attend a New Year’s Eve concert featuring local celebrities including boy band Mirror. The concert will be the first big New Year’s Eve event held since 2018, after events were canceled in 2019 due to political strife and last year because of the pandemic.
In mainland China, the Shanghai government canceled events including an annual light show along the Huangpu River in the city center that usually draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.
There were no plans for public festivities in Beijing, where popular temples have been closed or had limited access since mid-December. The government has called on people to avoid leaving the Chinese capital if possible and requires tests for travelers arriving from areas where there are infections.
Popular temples in the eastern Chinese cities of Nanjing, Hangzhou and other major cities canceled traditional New Year’s Eve “lucky bell-ringing” ceremonies and asked the public to stay away.
But in Thailand, authorities were allowing New Year’s Eve parties and fireworks displays to continue, albeit with strict safety measures. They were hoping to slow the spread of the omicron variant while also softening the blow to the country’s battered tourism sector. New Year’s Eve prayers, which are usually held in Buddhist temples around Thailand, will be held online instead.
In the Philippines, a powerful typhoon two weeks ago wiped out basic necessities for tens of thousands of people ahead of New Year’s Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing. Half a million homes were damaged or destroyed.
Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother, lost her home to a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew away her temporary wooden shack in Cebu city. She will welcome the new year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her 1-year-old baby in a ramshackle tent in a coastal clearing where hundreds of other families erected small tents from debris, rice sacks and tarpaulins.
Asked what she wants for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: “I hope we won’t get sick.”
___
Associated Press reporters Daniel Cole in Marseille; Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow; Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Ashok Sharma in New Delhi; Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia; Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam; Zen Soo in Hong Kong; Tassanee Vejpongsa in Bangkok; Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines; and AP researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.
News
Woman injured by hit-and-run driver doing donuts in Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Downtown St. Louis.
Police said a pickup truck driver was doing donuts just after 12:30 a.m. That is when he hit the woman on 7th Street at Cerre Street. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Denver weather: Sub-zero temperatures and accumulating snow for New Year’s Eve
It’s been quite some time since we’ve talked about a big snowstorm in Denver and while this won’t be a chart-topping storm, it will produce the most snow we’ve seen this winter and sub-zero temperatures.
A strong trough digging into the Pacific Northwest will conjoin with a weak disturbance near the southern California coast to bring the Front Range its first substantial snow of the season. This season has only produced 0.3 inches of snow thus far — well behind the normal 20-plus inches we should have by the end of December. While some of the snow that is coming will fall on the last day of this month, we will still end the month with below-average snowfall.
Here are the details on the incoming snow and cold for New Year.
Cold
First off, the cold that is coming with this storm is going to be pretty intense. We haven’t seen cold like this since way early in the year and have definitely not seen temperatures like this yet this season.
A cold front will drop down from Wyoming on Friday morning. This will bring temperatures from the 40s in and around Denver down into the teens and 20s in the early afternoon. By midnight, temperatures will be well into the lower to mid-teens. Those out celebrating the New Year will be faced with some bitter cold. Saturday morning temperatures should bottom out between 5 to 10 degrees, from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Temperatures in Colorado Springs will be in the mid-teens Saturday morning. For everyone, wind chill values — what it actually feels like on your skin — will be in the 0- to -20-degree range. That is dangerously cold.
Thanks to new snow on the ground, Saturday afternoon highs will not break out of the teens. It will be our coldest day of the season so far. Denver has not recorded a high temperature below freezing yet this winter and that has never happened before. Saturday’s highs will remain below freezing but that is technically next year so we’ll end the year with no sub-freezing high temperatures for the start of this season.
Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the upcoming forecast. Thanks to new snow and clear skies, optimal cooling will be achieved overnight and lows will drop to near zero for many, but others will feel temperatures below zero by Sunday morning.
Make sure you bring your animals inside or provide some shelter and protect yourself too. These are the types of wind chills that can cause frostbite in 15-20 minutes for exposed skin.
Snow
A cold front will drop through our area Friday morning and snow will begin shortly after that. Expect snow to fall in the foothills and western suburbs of Denver, including Superior and Louisville, between 10 am and noon. For Denver and points east, snow will begin between noon and 3 p.m.
The initial snow will be a bit heavy and some banding may set up, which will provide heavier snowfall rates from time to time. The heaviest and most consistent snow will fall after dark. By midnight, a couple of inches of snow will be on the ground. Light snow continues overnight into Saturday morning before tapering off around noon. In total, up to a half-foot of snow may fall in Denver while areas like Fort Collins, Boulder, Estes Park, Nederland, Conifer and Idaho Springs will see totals between five and 10 inches.
Updated winter weather highlights in place around Denver and Boulder.
Superior and Louisville should get between 6-9″ of snow by Saturday morning. #COwx #Colorado #Snow pic.twitter.com/DFBmlzeUQV
— ❄️ Rain or ☀️ Shine I’m Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) December 31, 2021
The mountains will see very big snows from this system, so travel advisories are up for that. Expect major delays on mountain highways and very slick driving conditions along the Interstate 25 corridor from Friday afternoon to Saturday. Winter storm warnings extend from Fort Collins to Estes Park to Boulder to Evergreen. Winter Weather Advisories are posted in Denver and Castle Rock for 3 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday.
Andy Stein is a freelance meteorologist.
News
Dolphins return two key reserves from COVID list; Brandon Jones still sidelined
The NFL’s altered COVID-19 rules will allow the Miami Dolphins to get back two key reserves who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but one starter’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans remains a game-day decision.
Receiver Albert Wilson, who has started the past five games, and Solomon Kindley, the team’s top reserve interior lineman, returned to practice on Friday, and will likely be cleared to play in Sunday’s road game against the Titans (10-5).
Wilson and Kindley were one of seven Dolphins players who tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and were subsequently placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, which sequesters them away from the team and the facility. But new NFL rules implemented this week allows players who test positive to return to the team after five days instead of 10 if they are non-symptomatic.
Regardless of their vaccination status, players can return from isolation five days after testing positive if their symptoms have improved. That explains why Wilson and Kindley have returned. They have to be without a fever for 24 straight hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication, and must be cleared by the team physician.
Once they are cleared, the player must wear a mask for five days at all times when not practicing or playing a game
Players who are fully vaccinated may return sooner than five days if they return two negative tests.
Symptomatic players must remain isolated from the team until they have produced two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24 hour period, or the symptoms have subsided following the five day window.
Jones, the Dolphins’ starting strong safety, defensive linemen Adam Butler and John Jenkins, and receiver Preston Williams were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, which means they can’t be cleared until Sunday.
The Dolphins must remove them from the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline for Sunday’s game for them to play, but there’s no guarantee that they would be cleared to play. That decision is made by the team’s medical staff.
Starting free safety Jevon Holland was removed from the COVID-19 list the day before Miami’s 31-24 Jets win two weeks ago, but he wasn’t cleared to play till the following week.
The fact that Sunday’s game is a road contest means the risk of putting all four Dolphins players who recently tested positive for COVID-19 on the team’s plane Saturday could influence Miami’s decision because it might lead to the spread of the virus with a critical Jan. 9 season finale at home against the New England Patriots looming.
That is a decision coach Brian Flores admitted his coaching staff will weigh the pros and cons for, and will discuss as a staff.
With Wilson returning the Dolphins can easily survive the Titans game without Williams, who has sparingly contributed this season, catching six passes for 71 yards. Miami could also call up Kirk Merritt and Cody Core from the practice squad to serve as backups.
Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah can handle the defensive line workload if Butler, a third-down pass rushing specialist, and Jenkins aren’t cleared to play. The Dolphins could also call up Andrew Billings and Benito Jones from the practice squad using the roster spots created by the players on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Addressing the absence of Jones won’t be easy because he’s evolved into one of the defense’s top playmaker in his second season.
In last week’s 20-3 victory of the Saints Jones contributed six tackles, one sack and one interception, which brings his season tally to 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception.
If Jones doesn’t play Eric Rowe would likely step up, and play the strong safety spot full-time, returning to the role he held most of last season. This season Rowe has been used as a coverage specialist explosively, but he has managed to contribute 69 tackles and force three fumbles.
“Eric is obviously a big contributor to this team,” Flores said about the seven-year veteran, whom he brought with him from New England. “From leadership to experience, [he’s] obviously talented. He tackles well. Game is important to him…. Great to have him on our team.”
The Dolphins could also have cornerback Nik Needham fill in at safety, playing role he filled two weeks ago when Holland was sidelined by COVID-19, or have former Hurricanes standout Sheldrick Redwine fill in as the safety who works close to the line of scrimmage.
