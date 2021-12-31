Over 10K BTC Sold off in Coinbase, Amidst Year End!

- SushiSwap is often referred to as a substitute for Uniswap by traders.
SushiSwap has been named the top gainer of the week, exhibiting its dedication to keeping its platform updated. It is one of the few decentralized exchanges that can compete with centralized trading platforms in terms of liquidity.
The Large liquidity pools and a focus on the community are two major reasons for the popularity of SushiSwap. Due to the fact that SushiSwap introduced crucial DeFi capabilities before Uniswap, it reportedly garnered a significant portion of the market’s liquidity.
SushiSwap is often referred to as a substitute for Uniswap by traders. It’s also worth noting that SushiSwap’s designers are always working to improve the platform’s functionality. SushiSwap maintains its relevance in the market by concentrating on new features, yield farming options, and introducing other DeFi items to a DEX.
The SUSHI crew established a weekly menu of the week to vote on which LPs to offer each week. With this strategy, the volatility of the pool’s profitability was reduced, and the token offering was altered.
Single Locker Storage of Tokens
Tokens may be stored in a single vault with BentoBox. Tokens are stored in a single locker rather than in various contracts. One of the BentoBox’s most important features is the system’s decentralized oracles.
Participating in the protocol’s governance mechanism allows members to change the protocol’s rules and create new features. Furthermore, Sushi tokens, which may be locked in Ledger Papers (LPs), are required as part of the approval process.
According to CoinMarketCap, SushiSwap price today is USD 9.82 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 839,570,655. SushiSwap has been up 10.78% in the last 24 hours.