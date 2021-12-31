Celebrities
Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized
Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
In addition, another source close to Patrick and the family said that Patrick and the rest of the family “are very transparent with each other” and knew forever what the outcome would be. “Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them,” our source spilled. “He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago.”
After the finalization of the divorce, HL spoke with another insider close to the family who shared that the former couple “moved on so long ago” that there wasn’t any “specific relief” that came with the separation. “They have been working with a private judge on all of it. Their family knows what has been going on and that part of their lives is over,” the source said. “They still respect each other, but now they will continue to have their own lives and that’s pretty much it.”
Celebrities
Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister
Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!
Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!
Jazmyn Bieber
Jeremy and Erin welcomed Jazmyn on May 30, 2008, making her the eldest of Justin’s half-siblings. While she has grown up in Ontario, Jasmyn gets the chance to travel around to visit her big superstar brother. Back in 2011, at the ripe old age of 3, Jazmyn even joined Justin on stage to sing his hit song “Baby”! And following in her big bro’s footsteps, the 13-year-old cutie started her own YouTube channel and has already amassed over 200,000 followers!
Jaxon Bieber
Jaxon was welcomed by Jeremy and Erin on November 20, 2009 and has been spoiled by Justin ever since! The pair appear inseparable as Justin even walked with him on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016! For Jaxon’s most recent birthday, the “Sorry” singer gushed about his little brother on Instagram, writing, “I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”
Allie Rebelo
Chelsey welcomed Allie (pictured above, far right) on April 7, 2007. Allie has since been a staple in Justin’s life, with many social media posts dedicated to their tight bond. In 2020, she shared a hilarious TikTok video of the family trying to choreograph a dance. On December 29, Justin shared the sweetest family photo of himself, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn and Allie. He captioned the snap, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.” In the comments section, Allie wrote back “love you.”
Bay Bieber
The youngest of the Bieber clan, Bay, was born on August 16, 2018. Justin immediately gave her a shout out with a photo of the beautiful baby girl and the caption, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.” Now she is an Instagram star in her own right, as the little cutie already has over 400,000 fans!
Celebrities
Sam Asghari Shares His Special Gift For Fiancée Britney Spears & Talks New Movie Role
Sam Asghari shared a special gift he got for fiancée Britney Spears, talked about his new movie role and becoming a creator for Brand Army in an EXCLUSIVE video interview with HollywoodLife!
Britney Spears‘ fiancé, Sam Asghari, 27, has been quite a busy guy! Aside from planning a wedding and, in his own words, “making babies” with Britney, 40, Sam has also launched a successful career in acting — all during a pandemic. After recently filming a movie called Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson, 65, Sam has now chosen to share a piece of himself with fans as a content creator for Brand Army, a new and exciting platform where top creators, influencers and celebrities share never-seen-before videos and photos inside both their public and private lives. In a video interview, Sam spoke to to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about horseback riding dates with his lady love, a recent surprise gift he got for her and his future career plans.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: In the intro section of your Brand Army site, you mentioned that you have a petting zoo, which I am assuming is referring to your pets at home. You recently added a new addition to the mix, correct?
SAM ASGHARI: We do not have a petting zoo and, matter of fact, I do not support any zoos in any facility that captivates animals. We do, however, have four pets and this is one of them right here, Porscha…say hi! And she’s playful!
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You have been getting some solid acting roles, including the recent action film that you did with Mel Gibson, Hot Seat. Can you tell us about this, and will you share any behind-the-scenes footage on your Brand Army site?
SAM ASGHARI: I had such a great time filming the movie with Mel Gibson, Hot Seat. It is a great action film, and I can’t wait for it to release. Once it gets closer to the release date, which is five months from now, I will share behind-the-scenes, never seen before content with you guys!
HOLLYWOODLIFE: In a video posted to your Brand Army site, you are horseback riding with Britney! Is this something that the two of you do often? Can you tell me more about this?
SAM ASGHARI: We love going horseback riding. It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless. (laughs) Horses are majestic animals. They are so massive, and they are so peaceful at the same time. I personally love horses. They are one of my favorite animals. They are just so majestic and there is something about them, their energy, that is so peaceful.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You shared a video on Brand Army on the beach with a dog. Was this the dog that you got for your fiancée recently? Was it a surprise from you for Christmas?
SAM ASGHARI: The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée. I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: How much of your personal life with Britney are you going to share on Brand Army? Are you going to share footage inside your wedding?
SAM ASGHARI: I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans. So, stay tuned for that as well.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: How did you get involved with Brand Army? How is this different than, say, posting videos to your Instagram page, or Tok-tok?
SAM ASGHARI: I came across Brand Army and I felt that it’s the best way to connect with my super supporters, you know, the people who support me the most. And I wanted to give you guys some exclusive stuff that I don’t usually post on social media. It is a great way to connect with you guys.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Where do you see yourself in, say, five to ten years, in terms of your career and personal life? You said that you are in the process of making babies, so how does that fall into these plans?
SAM ASGHARI: Where would I love to be in five to ten years from now on. When it comes to my career, I do not have humble goals and skies the limit, so don’t expect for anything less. I will be reaching for the stars. We’re going to get there. With a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation and a lot of sleepless nights, we will get there.
Celebrities
RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp Claims Denise Richards Set Her Up
Teddi Mellencamp looked back at her drama with Denise Richards during the latest episode of her podcast.
As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum spoke to her co-host, Tamra Judge, formerly of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she confirmed she is still “blocked” by her former castmate before Tamra revealed that she and Brandi Glanville, who claimed to have had an affair with Denise ahead of filming on season 10, discussed their time filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two.
“I’m definitely, one million percent blocked [by Denise],” Teddi confirmed on the December 28 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
According to Teddi, her issues with Denise, who she was “close-ish” with before the Brandi rumors were shared, stemmed from an alleged set-up.
“So she was going through stuff with [Charlie Sheen] and she said to me, ‘I don’t want to have to bring it up. Can you bring it up?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ I get it. And then when I did it, she made this shocked face. And she’s like, ‘Why would you bring that up?’” Teddi recalled, noting that Denise said she didn’t want her kids exposed to the information.
“I threw my stuff down and I walked out and I said to [Garcelle Beauvais], ‘What she just did there was f-cked up. You better never do that to me. You saw the whole thing go down. You saw her ask me to do it,’” Teddi recalled.
While Teddi’s friendship with Denise ended at that point, the drama was further fueled between them after Teddi mentioned what Brandi had said about the time she spent privately with Denise. And at this point in time, Brandi believes Denise, who she said “likes to play the victim,” is on the outs with just about all of “the girls on Housewives.”
Although Brandi hasn’t spoken to Denise for some time, she did recently learn that Denise had “liked” one of her photos on Instagram.
“I was like, what the… I think she was just drunk because I asked [producer] Alex Baskin and he was like, ‘That was a complete accident,’” she revealed. “I’m pretty sure she was just stalking me a little bit and accidentally pushed ‘like.’”
Brandi and Denise’s relationship was completely broken after Brandi made claims of an affair. However, as Brandi told Teddi and Tamra, she believes Denise will likely reach out to Tamra after seeing the second season of RHUGT.
“I have a feeling that Tamra will be talking to her real soon,” Brandi teased.
“Brandi brought out the naughty in me when we were in the Berkshires,” Tamra explained.
After Brandi then confirmed that she and Tamra had “fun” at Dorinda Medley‘s Massachusetts home during their girls’ getaway, she noted that whatever happened “wasn’t like, bad.”
“But it was the truth… We bonded over Denise,” Tamra added.
Also during the episode, Teddi said Camille Grammer “has it out for [her]” and “still tweets about [her]” before noting that she found it weird that she asked Kyle Richards to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to now-husband David C. Meyer.
“I’m like, ‘You’re getting married. Ask somebody that’s your friend,’” Teddi recalled.
Then, Teddi shared her “final straw” with her former RHOBH co-star.
“So we were all leaving her wedding, we were with production and I saw her daughter eating at the food court and I’m being filmed. And I went like, ‘Hi.’ Myself and six other women were all walking through. And then she told me that I snubbed her daughter and made her daughter feel terrible about herself. And then she continued on, even off camera. I’m like, ‘Camille, this is not a true story. This is not a depiction of reality. I was nice to your daughter,’” Teddi explained.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo for season 12 sometime in 2022.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Ex-Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas joined by UM greats Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists are announced
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $900,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
Michelle Wu plans negotiations with Boston Police unions, other unions ahead of vaccine mandate deadline
Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister
State grant program to bring body cameras to more Massachusetts police departments
New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities
Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies