PHOTOS: Marshall fire burns in Boulder County, damaging hundreds of homes
A wind-whipped grassfire roared east near Boulder Thursday afternoon, destroying at least 500 homes, closing major highways and causing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people in two towns, including hospital patients.
The Marshall fire, which officials said likely was sparked by downed power lines in the winds that reached gusts of more than 100mph, grew to 1,600 acres by 5 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in an evening news conference. More than 200 structures may have been lost to the flames in downtown Superior, he said.
“We are literally watching it burn,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom said. “This is devastating for our people.”
Colorado governor pardons 1,351 Coloradans convicted of marijuana possession
More than 1,300 people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will have their criminal records cleared after Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he would issue a mass pardon.
Polis previously pardoned those convicted of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, but lawmakers in 2021 raised the legal possession limit of marijuana from one to two ounces. Those receiving the pardons did not need to apply and do not need to act further to clear their criminal record.
“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said in a news release announcing the pardons. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”
Polis noted in his letter issuing the pardon that many low-level marijuana possession charges are filed as municipal offenses, which he does not have the authority to pardon. He urged municipalities to make changes allowing people with such charges to clear their records.
Polis also pardoned 15 people convicted of other crimes who served their sentences for crimes, including burglary, assault and arson. He reduced the sentences for three men currently incarcerated after reviewing their cases.
Commutations:
- Ronald Johnson, who served more than 20 years of a 96-year sentence he was given in 1999 for theft, forgery and drug charges. Polis wrote in his letter that Johnson took responsibility for his crimes, had no disciplinary problems since 2006 and had a strong network of friends and family to support him upon release. Johnson will be released to parole Jan. 15.
- Nicholas Wells, who served 10 years of a 48-year sentence ordered in 2011 for convictions including motor vehicle theft, possession of a forgery device and burglary. Polis wrote that Wells’ max sentence would be 32 years if he were sentenced under current state laws. Wells will be eligible for parole Jan. 15.
- Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in December for his role in a 2019 crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people. His sentence was reduced from 110 years to 10 years.
Pardons:
- Travis Cleveland, who pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in 2000.
- Rudolph Garcia, who pleaded guilty to possession/sale of a controlled substance in 1997.
- Michael Jordan, who pleaded guilty to distribution of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm in 1997.
- Reginald McGriff, who pleaded guilty to assault, forgery and criminal attempt in 1996.
- Henry Cruz Moreno, who pleaded guilty to menacing in 2000.
- Joseph Dacosta Murillo, who pleaded guilty to assault, conspiracy to commit burglary and drug possession in 1982, 1983 and 1988.
- Ryan Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to distributing a controlled substance.
- Armando Solano, who pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in 2008.
- Mohammed Suleiman, who pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a controlled substance in 2006.
- Theresa Yoder, who pleaded guilty to drug possession in 2006.
- Anthony Formby, who pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in 1980.
- Stephanie Marie Gssime, who pleaded guilty to theft in 1995.
- Timothy Ryan Lewis, who pleaded guilty to theft in 1999.
- Miguel Navarro, who pleaded guilty to menacing in 2006.
- Shawn Phillips, who pleaded guilty to criminal attempt and harassment in 1994.
Minneapolis woman reported missing
Minneapolis police are seeking help locating Jessica Marshik, who has been missing since mid-December.
Marshik, 36, was last in contact with family on Dec. 14. She has not been heard from or seen since then, according to Minneapolis police.
Police say she frequently visits shops along East Hennepin Avenue. Marshik is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has brown eyes and typically wears glasses. She also has a large tattoo of a map on her back.
Police encourage those who see her or know the location of Marshik to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
A silver lining to Avalanche’s lengthy COVID pause? “We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year”
The Colorado Avalanche is stuck in hockey purgatory after two weeks without a game.
One silver lining for the team’s lengthy COVID-19 pause?
“We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year,” defenseman Erik Johnson said.
The Avs, barring additional virus concerns, are scheduled to return to the ice Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. Colorado practiced Thursday with nearly all of its key players in action. Injured defensemen Bo Byram (upper-body) and Ryan Murray (lower-body) wore full-contact sweaters. Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor also returned from health and safety protocols.
The NHL aligned with the CDC this week to reduce mandatory COVID isolation periods down to five days. It means that two more Avs players currently on the list — goalie Pavel Francouz and defenseman Darren Helm — are expected to rejoin the team before Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said.
“We’re going to look at the positives of it. There’s no use in dwelling on the negative,” Bednar said. “We were playing some pretty good hockey before the pause, even without guys. But it’s certainly nice to get as close to our full roster as we’ve had all year back here for the Anaheim game. Hopefully, we can continue with that through the course of the season. … We’re going to need all of our guys healthy.”
Avalanche players intentionally distanced themselves from teammates over the NHL pause to prevent further virus spread.
“Luckily, I have a gym at home,” Johnson said. “I was able to leave the house and didn’t test positive, so that was good. One of my neighbors has an outdoor rink with an air conditioner. I caught some ice. That was nice.”
Getting back into game shape hasn’t been easy with the Avalanche (17-8-2) last playing Dec. 16 — a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators. “It might take a couple of days to get back into the swing of things,” defenseman Jack Johnson said.
Colorado has two more practices before Sunday to shake off the rust.
“Most of the guys that I’ve talked to are hurting a little bit from a conditioning standpoint,” Bednar said. “I felt we beat the puck up a little bit (Thursday) in the first part of practice. … Their legs are feeling better and the energy level is better. I’ve liked their practices and their commitment to play the way we want to play.
“We’re certainly headed in the right direction.”
