News

PHOTOS: Marshall fire burns in Boulder County, damaging hundreds of homes

Published

2 hours ago

on

Colorado’s most destructive wildfires: 8 of the 10 fires that burned the most homes happened after 2010
A wind-whipped grassfire roared east near Boulder Thursday afternoon, destroying at least 500 homes, closing major highways and causing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people in two towns, including hospital patients.

The Marshall fire, which officials said likely was sparked by downed power lines in the winds that reached gusts of more than 100mph, grew to 1,600 acres by 5 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in an evening news conference. More than 200 structures may have been lost to the flames in downtown Superior, he said.

News

Colorado governor pardons 1,351 Coloradans convicted of marijuana possession

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Colorado board reverses controversial change to “sex offender” label at urging of Gov. Jared Polis and his appointee
More than 1,300 people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will have their criminal records cleared after Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he would issue a mass pardon.

Polis previously pardoned those convicted of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, but lawmakers in 2021 raised the legal possession limit of marijuana from one to two ounces. Those receiving the pardons did not need to apply and do not need to act further to clear their criminal record.

“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said in a news release announcing the pardons. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”

News

Minneapolis woman reported missing

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Minneapolis woman reported missing
Minneapolis police are seeking help locating Jessica Marshik, who has been missing since mid-December.

Jessica Jo Marshik

Marshik, 36, was last in contact with family on Dec. 14. She has not been heard from or seen since then, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say she frequently visits shops along East Hennepin Avenue. Marshik is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has brown eyes and typically wears glasses. She also has a large tattoo of a map on her back.

Police encourage those who see her or know the location of Marshik to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

News

A silver lining to Avalanche’s lengthy COVID pause? “We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year”

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

A silver lining to Avalanche’s lengthy COVID pause? “We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year”
The Colorado Avalanche is stuck in hockey purgatory after two weeks without a game.

One silver lining for the team’s lengthy COVID-19 pause?

“We’ll probably be healthy for the first time all year,” defenseman Erik Johnson said.

The Avs, barring additional virus concerns, are scheduled to return to the ice Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. Colorado practiced Thursday with nearly all of its key players in action. Injured defensemen Bo Byram (upper-body) and Ryan Murray (lower-body) wore full-contact sweaters. Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor also returned from health and safety protocols.

The NHL aligned with the CDC this week to reduce mandatory COVID isolation periods down to five days. It means that two more Avs players currently on the list — goalie Pavel Francouz and defenseman Darren Helm — are expected to rejoin the team before Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said.

“We’re going to look at the positives of it. There’s no use in dwelling on the negative,” Bednar said. “We were playing some pretty good hockey before the pause, even without guys. But it’s certainly nice to get as close to our full roster as we’ve had all year back here for the Anaheim game. Hopefully, we can continue with that through the course of the season. … We’re going to need all of our guys healthy.”

Avalanche players intentionally distanced themselves from teammates over the NHL pause to prevent further virus spread.

