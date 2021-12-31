News
Pick 6: Odds the Nuggets will trade for Kyrie Irving, Broncos will make the playoffs
Could the Nuggets bolster their ailing backcourt by acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Nets? The odds aren’t terrible, according to one sportsbook.
Denver has +1,000 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $1,000 — to land Irving before the NBA trade deadline, according to MaximBet. The Nuggets are tied for the sixth-best odds among the 12 teams listed as possible trade partners for the Nets.
Cleveland (+200) has the best odds, followed by Portland (+400), the Lakers (+500), Philadelphia (+600) and Dallas (+800).
Irving is a seven-time all-star and has averaged 22.8 points and 5.7 assists over his career. But the 29-year-old guard has yet to suit up for Brooklyn this season. In October, general manager Sean Marks deemed him ineligible to play or practice due to the state’s vaccine mandate after Irving chose to not get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Irving returned to practice Wednesday and will be a member of the team for games outside New York and Toronto. The number of worldwide COVID-19 cases increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the largest growth in the Americas, according to the World Health Organization.
Here’s a look at some current odds in the world of sports.
+1,000
The odds the Nuggets will acquire Kyrie Irving before the NBA trade deadline, according to MaximBet.
+3,500
The odds the Broncos will make the playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds they will not is -10,000.
+100,000
The odds the Broncos will win Super Bowl LVI, according to BetMGM. Denver is tied for 23rd of the 24 teams still eligible to make the playoffs. The Chiefs (+400) are favored, followed by the Packers (+450) and Buccaneers (+600).
+350
The odds Avalanche’s Cale Makar will win the James Norris Memorial Trophy, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. He is the favorite, ahead of the Rangers’ Adam Fox (+400) and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (+470).
+15,000
The odds the Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team will win the NCAA Tournament, according to SI Sportsbook. Gonzaga (+550) is the favorite, ahead of Duke (+800) and Purdue (+800).
+4,000
The odds Tiger Woods will The Masters in 2022, according to Caesars Sportsbook. He is tied for the 17th-best odds. Jon Rahm is the favorite at +1,000.
Column: From the ‘ManningCast’ to Tim Anderson’s walk-off in the Field of Dreams game, here are the best TV moments from sports in 2021
With empty stadiums at the start of the year and mass postponements and cancellations of games at the end, 2021 probably wasn’t the greatest for watching televised sports.
But there was a lot to watch. And if there was a game televised and a screen to view it on, there is a good chance we tuned in on our flat-screens, laptops, tablets or smartphones.
Everything is subjective, of course, but here are some of the favorite things I watched from a couch, comfy chair or barstool in 2021.
Best new show
ESPN made the bold move to create a show that would compete directly against its own “Monday Night Football,” airing it alongside the game on ESPN2. The so-called “ManningCast,” featuring brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, proved to be an instant hit.
The Manning brothers are not only very good at analyzing games, but Peyton proved to be an adept interviewer of guests, mostly from the sports and entertainment worlds. Special guests aside, it’s the repartee between the brothers that really makes it work. The Mannings are at their best when they’re making fun of each other, the way only siblings can do.
If you haven’t seen it, catch the Week 17 “ManningCast” on Monday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game with the franchise. The Mannings’ season finale will be ESPN’s wild-card broadcast, which should be epic.
Best studio analysts
Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas. While covering them as players with the Chicago White Sox in the 1990s and early 2000s, I never would’ve guessed they one day would pair up to bring us the best pre- and postgame baseball show on TV.
It’s funny, incisive and never too rah-rah, though obviously they’re both happier when the Sox win. Sometimes their NBC Sports Chicago show hosted by Chuck Garfien — a good-natured foil for their ribbing — is more interesting to watch than the game.
Best telecast
There was none better than Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Field of Dreams game between the Sox and New York Yankees, from actor Kevin Costner walking silently out of the cornfield followed by the players to Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run.
What could’ve been a hokey, made-for-TV event turned into an instant classic that can’t be replicated. Naturally, MLB decided to do it again next summer with a game between the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Good luck with that.
Best in-game call
Cubs broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were doing the Marquee Sports Network telecast remotely from Wrigley Field on May 27 when the Cubs traveled to Pittsburgh, but still delivered a call for the ages on what looked like a routine play.
After initially running to first on a grounder to third, former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez retreated back toward home to avoid a tag by the first baseman, allowing a run to score on a botched play and making it all the way to second.
“Keep going, go, go …” Deshaies excitedly said as if communicating to Báez. “You’re invisible.”
The New York Times named it one of their favorite plays of the year. You can’t help but laugh watching it unfold.
Best documentary
Nothing compares to Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “Muhammed Ali,” an engaging account of the life and times of the most famous figure in the history of sports. While it lauded Ali for his stance on the Vietnam War and civil rights issues, Burns didn’t ignore Ali’s infidelities or the inappropriate manner in which he treated his archrival, Joe Frazier.
Also worth watching was “All Madden,” the Fox Sports documentary on the legendary John Madden, who went from Super Bowl-winning coach to ubiquitous TV pitch man to unparalleled NFL analyst to co-developer of one of the world’s most popular sports video games. Unfortunately, it originally aired on Christmas Day, when most people were occupied with family and not football, a few days before Madden’s death. It aired it again Wednesday on FS1 and Thursday on FOX-32.
I didn’t catch the documentary on quarterback Tom Brady, “Man In the Arena.” Frankly, I’ve had quite enough of watching that guy, who never was as interesting as his talent would suggest.
Best day
Final round, the Masters.
Hideki Matsuyama carried a four-stroke lead entering the final round, but his game ebbed and flowed and the lead shrank as they approached the last few holes. Matsuyama finished with a one-stroke victory to become the first player from Japan to win the Masters and the first Japanese man to win a major.
But what made the 2021 Masters so memorable was having it take place in the spring again after the 2020 tournament was switched to November because of the COVID-19 postponement. It just didn’t seem right in the fall. The Masters belongs in April, when the azaleas and dogwoods are in bloom and the tinkling of the piano serves as the perfect background music.
Best rain delay
During an early-season delay in Detroit, Sox announcer Jason Benetti gave a play-by-play of Tigers fans biding their time in the rain.
When one fan took off his shirt and began walking around the stadium while other fans avoided making contact, Benetti cracked: “Shirtless man always has the right of way.” So true.
Best Hall of Fame event
While Derek Jeter’s Cooperstown induction in July dominated the Hall of Fame events, catcher Ted Simmons stole the show for many with one of the best Hall speeches I’ve heard.
Simmons gave credit to former players who paved the way for free agency, including Curt Flood, Catfish Hunter and Andy Messersmith, and saluted unappreciated baseball lifers such as scout Gordon Lakey and minor-league instructor George Kissell, a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Simmons even ended his speech with a quote from a Beatles song: “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
A close second was the induction speech of NFL great Edgerrin James, who dealt with unfair perceptions because he refused to conform and cut off his trademark dreadlocks. James was one of the first stars to wear dreads, which are now common.
“Proudly represent the real you,” James said. “Follow your dreams, aim high and create the life you want to live. And to all those who have been judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us.”
Bravo.
Best channel
NFL RedZone.
Not sure how Bears fans could’ve survived 2021 without the channel to take their minds off the team’s weekly ineptitude. The Week 14 telecast, when RedZone was switching back-and-forth between two late afternoon overtime games (San Francisco 49ers-Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Buffalo Bills), was the most riveting half hour of sports all year.
Scott Hanson is a master studio host, keeping everyone informed on the game situations and updating the big playmakers for fantasy football fans. It’s the one added cable fee my family would never complain about.
UMN could replace names on over 30 buildings with ‘new people to honor’
Most University of Minnesota buildings would be renamed after 75 years under a proposed policy change recently presented to the Board of Regents.
President Joan Gabel said the U has a limited number of nameable assets, and the change would enable the board to honor new people.
“If university namings and who we honor is a representation of us, of what we achieve, of our impact, of our progress, then our physical landscape of those buildings should evolve as we do,” she said. “As we have new achievements, new people to honor, new progress, so should our landscape evolve to reflect that.”
The proposal comes four years after a library exhibit at the U, “A Campus Divided,” presented evidence that three former administrators promoted segregated student housing in the 1930s and 1940s, while a fourth targeted Jewish and communist students.
A task force appointed by Gabel’s predecessor, Eric Kaler, studied the evidence and called in 2019 for the four men’s names to be scrubbed from campus buildings. Kaler agreed.
However, the Board of Regents, finding the evidence not all that clear or persuasive — and eager to move on from a debate that roiled the campus — voted 10-1 in April 2019 to keep the building names.
Since then, administrators and faculty have been working on a new process for naming and renaming campus buildings. The new policy is nearly complete, and the regents are expected to vote on it in the coming months.
‘EXTRAORDINARY IMPACT’
Under the draft, as many as three of the four controversial building namesakes could, after all, lose their honors in the near future.
The policy calls for the U’s All-University Honors Committee to review each honorary naming as its 75th anniversary approaches.
A name will be retained indefinitely only if the committee determines the person made an “extraordinary impact” and serves as “an exemplar of the University’s past, present, and future and the highest aspiration of the institution’s mission and guiding principles, including the University’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, and the evolving landscape of University history and achievement.”
30 BUILDINGS
Gabel said if the policy is approved, it would trigger reviews for an initial batch of more than 30 buildings on the Twin Cities, Duluth, Morris and Crookston campuses.
The U has yet to provide a list of those buildings, but according to the building names task force report, two of the men to come under recent scrutiny received their honors before 1946: the Minneapolis student union was named for President Lotus Coffman in 1939, and an academic building on the Minneapolis campus was named for student affairs dean Edward Nicholson in 1945.
The honors committee could also decide to immediately review Coffey Hall on the St. Paul campus, named in 1949 for President Walter Coffey, because its 75th year is coming soon.
The final administrator to face scrutiny, comptroller and vice president of business administration William Middlebrook, got his name on a West Bank dorm in 1966.
Gabel said the honors committee will need time to produce a new list of potential building namesakes for the regents to consider.
DONORS, CHALLENGES
The 75-year cap would not apply to buildings named in connection with major donations.
At least one regent, Janie Mayeron, thinks it should. “Why not? Why wouldn’t it be?” she said.
Regent Doug Huebsch said doing so could discourage donors from making large gifts.
Also, separate from the 75-year review, the policy would enable the university’s president to initiate the reconsideration of a building name at any time. In such case, the committee would be expected to considered the following factors:
- Whether the name advances the U’s “mission, guiding principles and shared history.”
- Its impact on the U’s “diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”
- “The harm caused by retaining the name, and the harmful impact” of the namesake’s behavior.
- And the relative “strength and clarity of the historical evidence” against the namesake.
Ravens vs. Rams scouting report for Week 17: Who has the edge?
The Ravens (8-7) badly need a win to boost their playoff odds, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find matchup advantages against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4 ). Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Rams pass defense
The Ravens will go into another crucial game with uncertainty at quarterback after veteran Josh Johnson served as an emergency starter in their 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson filled in ably (28 for 40, 304 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) for backup Tyler Huntley, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Saturday but returned to practice Thursday. Starter Lamar Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He returned to practice, with a pronounced limp, Wednesday but did not practice Thursday. The Ravens have relied on shorter, quicker throws with Huntley and Johnson at quarterback, but Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has remained their No. 1 option regardless. Andrews (93 catches on 132 targets, 1187 yards, 9 touchdowns) is on his way to the greatest receiving season in team history, needing 15 yards and 11 catches to set new single-season records. He has surpassed 100 yards three games in a row. Marquise Brown (85 catches on 130 targets, 953 yards) could reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career but has served as more of an underneath target with Huntley and Johnson in place of Jackson. With Devin Duvernay hurt and Sammy Watkins limited against the Bengals, James Proche II took advantage of an increased workload with 7 catches on 8 targets for 76 yards.
The Ravens offensive line, with Patrick Mekari back at right tackle, did a solid job protecting Johnson, limiting Cincinnati’s talented defensive front to one sack and five quarterback hits. That group will face a unique challenge this week from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits), perhaps the greatest interior pass rusher in NFL history. The Ravens limited Donald to 1 tackle and no quarterback hits when they blew out the Rams in 2019, but even if they keep him from wrecking the game, they will have to deal with other formidable pass rushers in defensive tackle Greg Gaines and outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller. The Rams rank 10th in the league in blitz percentage and fifth in sacks with 42. They also have an elite cornerback in Jalen Ramsey (3 interceptions, 14 passes defended), so the Ravens will have their hands full no matter who lines up behind center.
EDGE: Rams
Rams passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has generally flourished (4,339 yards, 36 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per attempt) in his first season with the Rams, ranking fourth in ESPN’s QBR measure of all-around performance. At age 33, Stafford still likes to throw downfield, ranking seventh in intended air yards per attempt, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He has developed a remarkable symbiosis with No. 1 wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 132 receptions, 1,734 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. Kupp has raised his game late in the season with 497 receiving yards over his past four games, all Rams victories. The Ravens gave Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams extraordinary attention in coverage in Week 15, and they might have to do the same to limit Kupp.
Stafford has dangerous secondary targets in Van Jefferson (16.1 yard per catch) and Odell Beckham Jr., but the Rams miss veteran Robert Woods, who’s out for the season. Their offensive line has done a solid job protecting Stafford (24 sacks), who will take aim at a Ravens secondary that hit rock bottom against the Bengals. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and 4 touchdowns in that debacle, shrugging off pressure to connect on explosive play after explosive play. Football Outsiders deemed it the worst defensive performance of the year as measured by DVOA. The Ravens will receive help from cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith and safety Geno Stone, who tested off the reserve/COVID-19 list. But they could be without top remaining cornerback Anthony Averett, who suffered a rib injury in Cincinnati. They will have a full collection of edge rushers after Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston exited the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens rank 32nd in pass defense and given the decimated state of their roster, they will be hard-pressed to find answers against Stafford and Kupp.
EDGE: Rams
Ravens running game vs. Rams run defense
Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries against the Bengals, who did not have to treat Johnson as a running threat on par with Huntley or Jackson, who both average 5.8 yards per attempt. The Ravens have dropped to fifth in the league in rushing and have not dominated a game on the ground since they rolled up 247 rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
They will face a defense that has limited opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. Donald (71 tackles) is just as good against the run as he is against the pass, and A’Shawn Robinson is a nasty sidekick on the interior. The Rams’ edge defenders have done their jobs limiting explosive plays to the outside.
EDGE: Rams
Rams running game vs. Ravens run defense
Sony Michel ran for 131 yards in the Rams’ Week 16 victory over the Vikings, and they have relied on the former Patriot as their No. 1 back during their current four-game winning streak. Michel supplanted Darrell Henderson, who suffered a knee sprain against the Vikings and won’t play in Baltimore. Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Cam Akers could play for the first time this season after his remarkably rapid recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.
The Ravens, meanwhile, lead the league in rush defense despite the uncertain status of their best interior lineman, Calais Campbell, who played just 14 defensive snaps over the past three weeks because of a thigh injury. Linebacker Patrick Queen has stepped up over the second half of the season and leads the Ravens with 92 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Rams special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 29 of 31 field-goal attempts and is headed for his third straight Pro Bowl. The Ravens missed Duvernay (ankle), who made the Pro Bowl as a returner, against the Bengals, averaging just 15.3 yards on four kickoff returns.
The Rams have also excelled on special teams, ranking fifth in DVOA thanks to standout work from kicker Matt Gay (31-for-32 on field-goal attempts, 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards) and a solid net advantage in punt returns/coverage.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Rams intangibles
The Ravens know their playoff hopes will dwindle if they cannot find a way to beat the Rams at home. They have lost four in a row and are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. Their roster is in tatters, though they will be healthier than they were against the Bengals.
The Rams, meanwhile, have won four in a row and clinched a playoff berth. They might be the less desperate team, but they are still fighting for a divisional title and playoff positioning. They received a bit of bad news when the NFL shifted the game from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m., not ideal for a team traveling from the West Coast. But all other signs are pointing up as they head for a fourth postseason in five years under McVay.
EDGE: Rams
Prediction
It’s difficult to find a significant advantage for the Ravens against a hot Rams team that excels in all three phases of the game and is loaded with stars. Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes. Rams 31, Ravens 23
