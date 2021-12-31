News
Ravens vs. Rams scouting report for Week 17: Who has the edge?
The Ravens (8-7) badly need a win to boost their playoff odds, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find matchup advantages against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4 ). Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Rams pass defense
The Ravens will go into another crucial game with uncertainty at quarterback after veteran Josh Johnson served as an emergency starter in their 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson filled in ably (28 for 40, 304 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) for backup Tyler Huntley, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Saturday but returned to practice Thursday. Starter Lamar Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He returned to practice, with a pronounced limp, Wednesday but did not practice Thursday. The Ravens have relied on shorter, quicker throws with Huntley and Johnson at quarterback, but Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has remained their No. 1 option regardless. Andrews (93 catches on 132 targets, 1187 yards, 9 touchdowns) is on his way to the greatest receiving season in team history, needing 15 yards and 11 catches to set new single-season records. He has surpassed 100 yards three games in a row. Marquise Brown (85 catches on 130 targets, 953 yards) could reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career but has served as more of an underneath target with Huntley and Johnson in place of Jackson. With Devin Duvernay hurt and Sammy Watkins limited against the Bengals, James Proche II took advantage of an increased workload with 7 catches on 8 targets for 76 yards.
The Ravens offensive line, with Patrick Mekari back at right tackle, did a solid job protecting Johnson, limiting Cincinnati’s talented defensive front to one sack and five quarterback hits. That group will face a unique challenge this week from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits), perhaps the greatest interior pass rusher in NFL history. The Ravens limited Donald to 1 tackle and no quarterback hits when they blew out the Rams in 2019, but even if they keep him from wrecking the game, they will have to deal with other formidable pass rushers in defensive tackle Greg Gaines and outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller. The Rams rank 10th in the league in blitz percentage and fifth in sacks with 42. They also have an elite cornerback in Jalen Ramsey (3 interceptions, 14 passes defended), so the Ravens will have their hands full no matter who lines up behind center.
EDGE: Rams
Rams passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has generally flourished (4,339 yards, 36 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per attempt) in his first season with the Rams, ranking fourth in ESPN’s QBR measure of all-around performance. At age 33, Stafford still likes to throw downfield, ranking seventh in intended air yards per attempt, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He has developed a remarkable symbiosis with No. 1 wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 132 receptions, 1,734 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. Kupp has raised his game late in the season with 497 receiving yards over his past four games, all Rams victories. The Ravens gave Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams extraordinary attention in coverage in Week 15, and they might have to do the same to limit Kupp.
Stafford has dangerous secondary targets in Van Jefferson (16.1 yard per catch) and Odell Beckham Jr., but the Rams miss veteran Robert Woods, who’s out for the season. Their offensive line has done a solid job protecting Stafford (24 sacks), who will take aim at a Ravens secondary that hit rock bottom against the Bengals. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and 4 touchdowns in that debacle, shrugging off pressure to connect on explosive play after explosive play. Football Outsiders deemed it the worst defensive performance of the year as measured by DVOA. The Ravens will receive help from cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith and safety Geno Stone, who tested off the reserve/COVID-19 list. But they could be without top remaining cornerback Anthony Averett, who suffered a rib injury in Cincinnati. They will have a full collection of edge rushers after Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston exited the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens rank 32nd in pass defense and given the decimated state of their roster, they will be hard-pressed to find answers against Stafford and Kupp.
EDGE: Rams
Ravens running game vs. Rams run defense
Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries against the Bengals, who did not have to treat Johnson as a running threat on par with Huntley or Jackson, who both average 5.8 yards per attempt. The Ravens have dropped to fifth in the league in rushing and have not dominated a game on the ground since they rolled up 247 rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
They will face a defense that has limited opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. Donald (71 tackles) is just as good against the run as he is against the pass, and A’Shawn Robinson is a nasty sidekick on the interior. The Rams’ edge defenders have done their jobs limiting explosive plays to the outside.
EDGE: Rams
Rams running game vs. Ravens run defense
Sony Michel ran for 131 yards in the Rams’ Week 16 victory over the Vikings, and they have relied on the former Patriot as their No. 1 back during their current four-game winning streak. Michel supplanted Darrell Henderson, who suffered a knee sprain against the Vikings and won’t play in Baltimore. Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Cam Akers could play for the first time this season after his remarkably rapid recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.
The Ravens, meanwhile, lead the league in rush defense despite the uncertain status of their best interior lineman, Calais Campbell, who played just 14 defensive snaps over the past three weeks because of a thigh injury. Linebacker Patrick Queen has stepped up over the second half of the season and leads the Ravens with 92 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Rams special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 29 of 31 field-goal attempts and is headed for his third straight Pro Bowl. The Ravens missed Duvernay (ankle), who made the Pro Bowl as a returner, against the Bengals, averaging just 15.3 yards on four kickoff returns.
The Rams have also excelled on special teams, ranking fifth in DVOA thanks to standout work from kicker Matt Gay (31-for-32 on field-goal attempts, 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards) and a solid net advantage in punt returns/coverage.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Rams intangibles
The Ravens know their playoff hopes will dwindle if they cannot find a way to beat the Rams at home. They have lost four in a row and are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. Their roster is in tatters, though they will be healthier than they were against the Bengals.
The Rams, meanwhile, have won four in a row and clinched a playoff berth. They might be the less desperate team, but they are still fighting for a divisional title and playoff positioning. They received a bit of bad news when the NFL shifted the game from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m., not ideal for a team traveling from the West Coast. But all other signs are pointing up as they head for a fourth postseason in five years under McVay.
EDGE: Rams
Prediction
It’s difficult to find a significant advantage for the Ravens against a hot Rams team that excels in all three phases of the game and is loaded with stars. Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes. Rams 31, Ravens 23
NFL Week 17 Bettors Guide: It’s a safe bet that Jets and Giants will have a rough Sunday
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
BUCS at JETS
1 p.m., Bucs by 13 ½, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: The top seed is still on the line for the Bucs and that means an all-out effort against an overmatched team. Tom Brady, even without his best weapons, should take up where he left off against the Packers and pick apart the Jets’ secondary as in days of old. The Bucs’ secondary can be had but not by this group. Zach Wilson might make a play here or there but the Jets are going to be overwhelmed by the Tampa Bay front. The Jets, COVID and all, held on for a nice win against the Jaguars Sunday but holding on against the Jags equates into being blown out by the Bucs.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the over.
GIANTS at BEARS
1 p.m., Bears by 6, 37 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Not happy about laying this many points with Matt Nagy’s team but Nick Foles actually made the Bears’ offense look competent last week, which is more than we can say for the sorry Giants. The Bears’ comeback win should create some good feeling and momentum as they play out the season, especially with two winnable games ahead of them. As they showed against the Vikings two weeks ago, they can get after the passer (the term is used loosely with either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm) and if the Giants’ offense can’t get on schedule, it’s going to be a long day for Big Blue at Soldier Field. The Giants, who hold Chicago’s first-round pick, win by losing.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the over.
RAMS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Rams by 3 ½, 46 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The line is this low based on the Ravens’ reputation alone. In past years, the Baltimore blitz would force Matthew Stafford into poor decisions but this year is not past years. The Ravens’ depleted secondary (last in league at 280.5 passing ypg) is no match for the Rams’ passing attack while Lamar Jackson’s ankle is a huge concern on offense. The Rams are having their first full week of practice after being affected by COVID and weather issues the last three weeks. They have made it through COVID absences and have come out the better for it. This looks like a team that will be taking momentum into the playoffs. They are also 8-2 SU in early games on the East Coast since Sean McVay took over.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
DOLPHINS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 3 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: It seems that the entire world is waiting for the Dolphins to crash back to Earth and expecting this to be the week they do. Certainly, their win streak is built against flawed opponents but the Titans, without Derrick Henry, aren’t as good as their record either. Tua Tagovailoa has been the model of efficiency on an otherwise one-dimensional offense. He’ll have time in the pocket against a below-average pass rush. The Titans, too, are one-dimensional, and that’s a problem this week with ex-Dolphin Ryan Tannehill going up against an elite secondary that is not going to allow A.J. Brown to beat them by himself. Gotta lean Miami with the hook.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
EAGLES at WASHINGTON
1 p.m., Eagles by 4, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: DC’s football team is dead in the water — that sideline spat was not a good sign — and we don’t see much changing from its showing over the last two weeks. That includes a bad loss in Philly where the Eagles were able to do anything they desired on offense. The Eagles have established an identity running the football, which has really helped Jalen Hurts’ performance, and even with Miles Sanders shelved, they have enough depth in Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. Taylor Heinicke will start but Ron Rivera says he wants to get a good look at Kyle Allen, which means he might be less interested in winning the game, especially if they fall behind.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Eagles and the over.
CARDINALS at COWBOYS
4:25 p.m., Cowboys by 5, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: This is a bad matchup for the Cardinals’ mistake-prone offense. Kyler Murray misses DeAndre Hopkins big-time and Kliff Kingsbury (8-18 SU in games after Week 7) seems lost and confused as a play-caller. On top of that, James Conner was still not practicing midweek. The Dallas D, meanwhile, is flying to the ball, balanced at every level and forcing turnovers. Dak Prescott is heating up again and Tyron Smith is returning at LT. As good as the Cardinals have been on the road, they dropped their last one in miserable fashion in Detroit while the Boys are 12-3 ATS, the best record in football.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
BRONCOS at CHARGERS
4:05 p.m., Chargers by 5 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Each team is stumbling coming into this playoff eliminator but at least the Broncos’ defense has been playing well. That’s not true of the Chargers, who, even before being racked by COVID last week, were vulnerable against the run and in the secondary. The Broncos are at their best when they can run the ball and with Teddy Bridgewater likely to return, Denver should be able to at least stay inside the number against their divisional rivals. They always play the Bolts tough (4-1 ATS in last five meetings), including an upset win at home earlier this year.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the over.
LIONS at SEAHAWKS
4:25 p.m., Seahawks by 7, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: There is no way the 5-10 Seahawks should be giving this many points to anybody, especially to a team that is 9-5-1 ATS in spite of its 2-12-1 SU record. The Lions seem to be playing hard in an effort to lay some sort of groundwork for next year while the Seahawks, who aren’t used to being eliminated from playoff consideration, are probably going to play uninspired football the final two weeks. D’Andre Swift’s return is a boost for Detroit and even if Jared Goff can’t return this week (he’s questionable with a new knee injury) Tim Boyle did enough last week in Atlanta to keep the Lions competitive.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.
JAGUARS at PATRIOTS
1 p.m., Patriots by 15 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Patriots, losers of two straight, are in desperate need of a get-well game and the Jaguars are the perfect tonic. We can’t see how the Jaguars will bounce back after losing a winnable game against the Jets. It may not be cold but it will be rainy, a dreary scenario for a team that probably can’t wait to get to the offseason. We’re going to see a Patriots defense that will be all over Trevor Lawrence and feast on his mistakes as Mac Jones, whose performance has slid recently, reaps the benefit of a running game that will wear down the Jaguars’ front.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
FALCONS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 14 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s a possible letdown spot for the Bills although we don’t see it after they went through that mid-season lull. Now that they’ve shaken off those pesky Pats, there’s no reason not to smash the Falcons and Jets the last two weeks. The Falcons had a dozen players on the COVID list at midweek and they will need all hands on deck on defense in order to hold off Josh Allen, his form fully recovered and on display against the top defenses of the Bucs and Patriots.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
CHIEFS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Chiefs by 5 ½, 50 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: You can bank the over here as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow match arms. KC’s defense has the edge, having held five of its last seven opponents to 10 or fewer points but we can see Burrow stepping it up at home and with a chance to clinch the division. The Chiefs have the edge in experience in big games (Mahomes is 26-1 SU in games from November through January) and the Bengals have been the more inconsistent team. Still, Cincy has the playmakers to compete with anybody.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Bengals and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
RAIDERS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 6 ½, 45 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the over.
VIKINGS at PACKERS
8:20 p.m., Packers by 6 ½, 47 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
TEXANS at 49ERS
4:05 p.m., 49ers by 12 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the under.
PANTHERS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Saints by 6 ½, 39 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the over.
BROWNS at STEELERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Browns by 3, 40 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Rams. Ravens a shell of their former selves.
Last week: 7-9
Overall: 122-116-2
Over/under: 134-106
Best Bets: 11-5
Colorado ski towns take safety measures as omicron spreads
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Colorado resort communities are taking steps to control a surge in COVID-19 cases as seasonal visitors flock to the area for outdoor recreation.
People have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several ski resorts. As of Wednesday, the county had nearly 3,743 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people, according to John Hopkins data analyzed by the Associated Press.
In a news release, the county’s public health department said the decision was made in response to an “alarming” increase in cases during the past week. Officials believe that’s due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, likely at indoor holiday gatherings.
Summit county has among the highest incidence rates in the United States, as does the Aspen area in Pitkin County which saw around 3,506 new cases per 100,000 people as of Wednesday, according to AP data.
On Thursday, Pitkin County closed several municipal buildings to in-person services as the county experiences an influx of seasonal visitors and staffing issues due to the omicron variant spread, the Aspen Times reported.
Summit County leaders had been reluctant to re-impose a mask mandate partly because it would put service workers in the difficult position of enforcing it, the Summit Daily reported. However, they were also concerned about the number of workers who have had to quarantine and saw the move as a way to help businesses.
“To me, it’s just a really commonsense approach and something we need to take to help mitigate this, even if it’s minuscule in what it does,” county commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said. “It also provides a level of comfort for our locals.”
On Tuesday, Denver extended its latest mask mandate through Feb. 3.
The Pitkin County administration building on Main Street is closed, but the departments are available by phone or online, including the Clerk’s Office, Human Services, Public Health, Community Development and Assessor’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department’s main office is closed to walk-ins.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
Newborns, marriages, recovery after injury. MN lawmakers offer personal reasons to celebrate 2021.
After suffering a serious fall, a 70-year-old Maplewood man is feeling thankful to have pulled through toward the end of a long career spent under the public eye.
“I’m very grateful to survive a recent painful, accidental fall, and for the great care given by my health care team and family,” said Chuck Wiger, an eight-term state senator, retired attorney and father of five.
Wiger, a DFLer who announced in October he would not seek re-election in 2022 after some 50 years of public service, isn’t the only elected official looking forward to a happier 2022.
State lawmakers don’t always sound optimistic for better times, but after a bruising two years attempting to legislate during a public health crisis that quickly took on partisan tones, there’s plenty for some elected officials to be thankful for in their personal and professional lives.
NEW LIFE
For some, the good tidings arrived in small packages of newborn baby joy.
Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, welcomed a new grandchild at Christmas, which she said “reminds us we can always appreciate the things that bring us together, especially at the holidays.”
Christmas came early, as they say, for Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, who welcomed a new granddaughter into the world three months ago. Baby Cordia arrived on her due date but wouldn’t wait for a trip to the hospital, so she was delivered in a home bathtub by a frantic mother and father. “It was a natural birth, but it wasn’t supposed to be that natural,” quipped Moran.
A low birth weight — 4 pounds, 8 ounces — added to the anxiety. For Cordia, however, it’s been a good three months. “I just saw her yesterday,” said Moran on Thursday. “She’s glowing. She’s healthy.”
Moran was also grateful this year to be appointed chair of the influential House Ways and Means committee, which reviews any bill that generates a fiscal note of associated costs, where she said she’s “able to lead with an equity lens.”
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, offered the following sentiments in writing.
“If one good thing came out of this COVID pandemic,” said Kunesh, “it’s that my Christmas wish for the past 10 years came true in October 2021: I have my first grandchild! I figured it would happen when it eventually happened, but I was not prepared for that emotional reaction the very first time I met my granddaughter. … Coming from a very large family consisting of 12 siblings with spouses, 44 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren between us all, new babies are still a big thing — something to be celebrated and welcomed. I waited a long time to joining the grandparent sibs… finally!”
TWO WEDDINGS AND NO COAL
Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said that “for the first time in my life, I officiated two weddings, one for my niece and one for a very dear friend. In both, I felt the love and courage and hope of commitment made by a couple who were surrounded by people rooting for them and their happiness. It felt close to normal. It is a profound proof of life.”
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, quipped, “I’m thankful that six out of the last 10 years, Santa brought me something other than coal.”
STATE MOVES FORWARD
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, is celebrating the $7.7 billion state budget surplus, as well as “vaccines and holidays with my family.”
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, pointed to new legislation that requires birthing hospitals and childbirth centers to provide continuing education on implicit bias and anti-racism training, and the Department of Health to study racial trends within injuries and deaths related to childbirth.
“I am grateful that Minnesota is leading the nation to address the Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls crisis and the maternal mortality crisis with my Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act,” Richardson said. “That gratitude is a reflection of the important work to be done and the hope that the future will be better than today.”
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, crossed the partisan divide this Christmas to support the Tiny Tots Toy Drive, which Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, launched some 11 years ago hand in hand with the Buona Sera Restaurant, the Primrose School of Champlin Park and other partners. The Coon Rapids Fire Department delivered the toys to the pediatric wing of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Prairie Care in Brooklyn Park.
“It is amazing, the generosity of people, even in these challenging times,” Abeler said. “May God bless us, every one.”
