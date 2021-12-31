RHOP: Mia Thornton Calls Out Nicki Minaj for Snubbing Kids

Mia Thornton called out Nicki Minaj on Instagram after seeing that the kids of the rest of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast had received Christmas gifts from the rapper.
In a since-deleted video, Mia suggested her kids had been snubbed by Nicki due to their drama at the RHOP season six reunion, which was filmed earlier this year and featured Nicki questioning Mia about whether she would have married her husband, Gordon Thornton, if he wasn’t rich.
“It’s been a little bit of a rough day. But I wanted to hop on really quick because I’m getting all kinds of messages saying, ‘Oh if you didn’t say that… you should’ve kept your mouth shut and your kids would have gotten Gucci,’” Mia began in her December 30 post.
Mia then said that people shouldn’t “be silent to obtain material” and insisted she “didn’t feel like [she] was being rude or disrespectful” to Nicki at the reunion.
In the caption of her video, Mia said, “Guess I’m headed to the [Gucci] store. I forgot I have a 13-year-old who’s on social media.”
After Mia’s video was shared on Instagram, Nicki took to her Twitter page, where she explained why Mia’s children didn’t receive Christmas gifts.
“Mia, I was following you on IG but then your page disappeared. I asked and no one knew for sure how to find you or what was your real page anymore. I have receipts, I’ll gladly post them if you’d like me to. I don’t play like that about children. Pls send me the addy mama,” Nicki wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, on the rest of the RHOP cast members’ Instagram pages, aside from Karen Huger‘s, who’s kids are grown, they were showing off the pricey gifts they received from the musician.
“Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, [Nicki Minaj]!!! So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you!” Ashley Darby wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of her youngest son, Dylan, wearing a matching Gucci hat and scarf.
“He is so cute Ashley. Omg he reminds me of my son doing that lil pose,” Nicki responded.
Gizelle Bryant shared a video of her three daughters holding up their new Gucci bags from Nicki.
“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st [Gucci] bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR [Nicki Minaj] for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!” she captioned the clip.
Following the post, Nicki offered a comment.
“Awww you’re welcome gurlzzz. Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I’ll have that one sent out tmrw. It’s ok, she’ll just have 2. They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that’s what we love to see,” she wrote.
“You are nothing but AMAZING! Happiest of Holidays Queen!” Gizelle replied.
On Robyn Dixon‘s page, she shared not only photos of her boys with their gifts, but also a video of the children learning who had gotten them the items.
“These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you [Nicki Minaj] for creating a truly awesome ‘moment for life’ for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen (and please bring back cursive instruction in the schools; I guess I gotta do it myself),” she captioned her post.
Although Wendy Osefo was out of town when her gifts arrived, she also shared a thank you to the musician.
“Just wanted to say thank you to [Nicki Minaj] for the sweet Christmas gifts to my kiddies!! I’m out of the country right now, but my notifications have been blowing up! She is a queen in every sense of the word,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
“You’re more than welcome mama,” Nicki replied.
The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to return to Bravo for season seven sometime in mid-to-late 2022.
Actress and singer Tiffini Hale died on Christmas after suffering a cardiac arrest weeks earlier. Here’s what to know about Tiffini.
Tiffini Hale, a former star of Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, died on Christmas (Dec. 25) at 46 years old. Tiffini’s death was confirmed on Facebook on Dec. 30 by her former co-stars and The Party bandmates Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre (real name Albert Fields) and Damon Pampolina. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma,” the post read. “After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”
Learn more about Tiffini below.
Tiffini was on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’.
Tiffini was an original cast member on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, which debuted in 1989 as a new incarnation of the series. Her co-stars included Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon. She remained on the Disney Channel show until 1991. Following Tiffini’s departure, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera all joined the show.
She was in a Disney pop band.
In 1990, Tiffini, as well as Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon, were chosen by Disney executives to lead a Disney pop band called The Party. They were signed to Hollywood Records label. The group released two studio albums, 1990’s The Party and 1992’s Free, as well as an EP/Remix album, an outtakes album, and a compilation album. Some of their singles included “Summer Vacation,” “In My Dreams,” “Sugar Is Sweet,” and “All About Love.” The Party disbanded in 1993, but got back together in 2013. Tiffini, however, did not take part in the reunion.
She was close with her former co-stars/bandmates.
Tiffini seemed to have a close bond with Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon. She spent so much time with them on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and then as members of The Party. In their Facebook tribute to Tiffini after her death, the foursome said that Tiffini’s “beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit” would “forever live in our hearts and memories.” They signed the tribute from them four, as well as “the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family.”
Tiffini appeared to be especially close with Chasen, who posted his own tribute on Instagram to the late actress/singer. “Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was,” Chasen said. “She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress , and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.” He went on to write that he’s “so incredible torn” that he “will never be able to hug her tight again.” He added about Tiffini, “I Miss You Terribly! Forever my sweet sister.”
She appeared on a hit ’90s show.
In 1993, Tiffini appeared as herself on one episode of the hit NBC sitcom Blossom, which starred Mayim Bialik and Joey Lawrence. She was in the 19th episode of season 3, titled “The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men.”
Tiffini stepped away from the spotlight long before her death.
Tiffini was inactive in the television/music industry long before her death. Her final Hollywood-related event was in 1994, when she returned to co-host the final season of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She also did not rejoin The Party once the band reunited in 2013. R.I.P, Tiffini.
According to Radar Online, the couple’s restaurants were previously hit with two federal liens — one in 2020 for $15,812.52 and another lien was filed in 2021 for $5,156.50 in back taxes. A third IRS lien was filed for $23,000 in back taxes on Nov. 17.
Those amounts may seem minuscule to you, but there’s a financial strategy behind IRS liens that most people aren’t aware of.
The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall.
There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
Patrick simply captioned the photo set with the cowboy hat-wearing emoji, and it worked super well for the pair. Patrick’s bleach blonde hair poked out underneath a dark brown hat, while he sported a leather jacket with a navy patch, a gray shirt and leather gloves. Chris sported a lighter tan hat, and a brown leather jacket with fur lining, as he posed alongside his brother. In a few pictures, Patrick also held up his adorable puppy, who looked like they had some fun running through the snow.
Both Christopher and Patrick are the youngest two children of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 66. The brothers have two older sisters: Katherine, 32, and Christina, 30, plus a younger half brother Joseph Baena, 24. While the boys looked happy to be spending time in the snow together, this has also been a big week for Arnold and Maria. The pair finalized their divorce after over 10 years since the two originally separated. The Terminator star and journalist had married in 1986, but announced that they were separating in 2011.
After the divorce was finalized, a source shared with HollywoodLife exclusively that Patrick was happy that his mom and dad finally got a sense of closure for their relationship, and acknowledged that little would change since their separation happened so long ago. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents,” the source said. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”