RHOP: Mia Thornton Calls Out Nicki Minaj for Snubbing Kids

Mia Thornton called out Nicki Minaj on Instagram after seeing that the kids of the rest of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast had received Christmas gifts from the rapper.

In a since-deleted video, Mia suggested her kids had been snubbed by Nicki due to their drama at the RHOP season six reunion, which was filmed earlier this year and featured Nicki questioning Mia about whether she would have married her husband, Gordon Thornton, if he wasn’t rich.

“It’s been a little bit of a rough day. But I wanted to hop on really quick because I’m getting all kinds of messages saying, ‘Oh if you didn’t say that… you should’ve kept your mouth shut and your kids would have gotten Gucci,’” Mia began in her December 30 post.

Mia then said that people shouldn’t “be silent to obtain material” and insisted she “didn’t feel like [she] was being rude or disrespectful” to Nicki at the reunion.

In the caption of her video, Mia said, “Guess I’m headed to the [Gucci] store. I forgot I have a 13-year-old who’s on social media.”

After Mia’s video was shared on Instagram, Nicki took to her Twitter page, where she explained why Mia’s children didn’t receive Christmas gifts.

“Mia, I was following you on IG but then your page disappeared. I asked and no one knew for sure how to find you or what was your real page anymore. I have receipts, I’ll gladly post them if you’d like me to. I don’t play like that about children. Pls send me the addy mama,” Nicki wrote on Twitter.

“Queen. My sincere apologies,” Mia replied.

Meanwhile, on the rest of the RHOP cast members’ Instagram pages, aside from Karen Huger‘s, who’s kids are grown, they were showing off the pricey gifts they received from the musician.

“Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, [Nicki Minaj]!!! So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you!” Ashley Darby wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of her youngest son, Dylan, wearing a matching Gucci hat and scarf.

“He is so cute Ashley. Omg he reminds me of my son doing that lil pose,” Nicki responded.

Gizelle Bryant shared a video of her three daughters holding up their new Gucci bags from Nicki.

“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st [Gucci] bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR [Nicki Minaj] for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!” she captioned the clip.

Following the post, Nicki offered a comment.

“Awww you’re welcome gurlzzz. Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I’ll have that one sent out tmrw. It’s ok, she’ll just have 2. They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that’s what we love to see,” she wrote.

“You are nothing but AMAZING! Happiest of Holidays Queen!” Gizelle replied.

On Robyn Dixon‘s page, she shared not only photos of her boys with their gifts, but also a video of the children learning who had gotten them the items.

“These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you [Nicki Minaj] for creating a truly awesome ‘moment for life’ for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen (and please bring back cursive instruction in the schools; I guess I gotta do it myself),” she captioned her post.

Although Wendy Osefo was out of town when her gifts arrived, she also shared a thank you to the musician.

“Just wanted to say thank you to [Nicki Minaj] for the sweet Christmas gifts to my kiddies!! I’m out of the country right now, but my notifications have been blowing up! She is a queen in every sense of the word,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“You’re more than welcome mama,” Nicki replied.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to return to Bravo for season seven sometime in mid-to-late 2022.