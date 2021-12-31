Rihanna & Kourtney Kardashian’s Must-Have Beanie Will Be Your Winter Staple For Just $17

Former Mickey Mouse Club member Tiffini Hale died suddenly on Christmas Day after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Hale was 46.
Her death was confirmed by former co-star Deedee Magno Hall who said Hale “took her last breath Christmas morning.”
No cause of death was disclosed and Hale had no known health issues. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month that left her in a coma for several weeks.
Hale was an original cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 thru 1995. She appeared alongside Mickey Mouse Club veterans including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.
Hale went on to form the pop band The Party with Hall, Chase Hampton, Albert ‘Jeune Pierre’ Fields and Damon Pampolina, according to DailyMail.com.
Hale’s former bandmates Hall and Hampton revealed the tragic news via their Instagram pages on Thursday.
“Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.”
Tributes poured in to Twitter from fans mourning the singer and actress.
