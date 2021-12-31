Rihanna & Kourtney Kardashian’s Must-Have Beanie Will Be Your Winter Staple For Just $17

Keep warm this winter season with the beanie celebs love that’s on sale for just $17! Shop it in a variety of colors here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As we enter the chilly season, it’s time to shop the best steals and deals for cold weather, and that includes beanies! Look no further than the celebrity favorite Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat that goes for just $16.99 on Amazon in 18 different colors. The rib-knit hat has more than 116,000 perfect reviews online, is stretchable and one size fits almost any noggin! Kourtney Kardashian gave us a peek at her Carhartt hat in a selfie on her Instagram Stories back in June in the black variation.

Buy the Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat for $17 now.

Similarly, country songstress Kacey Musgraves wore her $17 beanie to her Guinness World Record acceptance ceremony. The singer paired the brown Carhartt with a luxe camel coat and black turtleneck as she accepted her title for the world’s largest display of coloring pages on National Color Day. Speaking of color, Rihanna opted for a highlighter green Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat, which is the perfect look for any bold fashionista!

If the celebrity approval isn’t enough for you, let the perfect reviews do the talking! “I love this beanie. It keeps me really warm and the quality is good. I have an abnormally large head, and it fit me fine. I wish it was a little bigger just so that it doesn’t look so snug on my massive dome, but it should be perfect on normal-sized heads,” one user wrote. “WOW! I did NOT expect to like this item so much!! I have never been someone who could ever pull off a beanie, or so I thought…until I found this hat! I hated all beanies of this style because of that “alien head” look they give you…this one DOESN’T!” another verified user said.

The Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat is certainly a stylish beanie for the season that can be dressed up or dressed down depending on your needs! Certain colors are selling out now, so go get yours!