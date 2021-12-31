Rihanna Rocks Lacy Lingerie With Matching Skirt From Savage x Fenty In Gorgeous Photo

Rihanna looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in purple lace lingerie.
Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy lingerie and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself in the doorway wearing a plunging lace purple bra with a pair of matching underwear and a tiny sheer lace mini skirt on top.
She posted the photo with the caption, “Ain’t gotta change ish next year @badgalriri #SavageXFenty.” Aside from her sexy lingerie, she accessorized her look with strappy purple heels and long braids with knots at the top of her head.
Rihanna loves rocking lingerie and just recently she looked incredible when she rocked a plum purple lingerie set featuring a halterneck sheer bra with a gaping cutout on the chest. She styled the bra with a pair of matching high-waisted thong underwear and a sexy garter belt.
In the video, captioned, “Tell ’em u on the naughty list w/out tellin’ ’em u on the naughty list. @badgalriri #uxtra,” RiRi styled her lingerie with a matching high-rise, a lace garter belt that was clipped onto sheer, thigh-high stockings. She styled her outfit with gorgeous glam featuring pin-straight long black hair with front bangs, a dark, sultry smokey eye, and a glossy purple lip.
Aside from that lingerie look, she shared a never-before-seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that showed her wearing a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.
Things have been very tough for the Sister Wives’ family lately, and it seems like things are about to get tougher.
With the onset of COVID, the Brown family has had to navigate a whole new set of obstacles that seem to have pushed several of the family members to their breaking point.
It’s no secret that things between Kody Brown and some of his wives have been rocky lately. Kody recently admitted that his relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, is actually no longer even romantic. Things have also been tense, to say the least, with his other two wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.
The only relationship that seemed to be going well for Kody was his relationship with his most recent wife, Robyn Brown. But now, it seems even that relationship is not picture-perfect as Robyn opens up and reveals that Kody’s difficult relationship with his other wives affects their marriage too.
Kody revealed that, prior to the pandemic, he had been spending two days a week at each wife’s house, although apparently Meri’s house was not included in that rotation as Kody said they had more of a “friendship.” Yikes. But since the pandemic, he had only really been staying at Robyn’s house. This meant that Robyn went from having a one to two night rotation that had been ongoing for the past 10 years to having Kody at her home every single day.
While it may have seemed like Robyn was reaping the benefits of her husband’s poor relationship with his other wives, Robyn revealed that it actually negatively impacted their relationship. She admitted that she felt the foundation their family was built on was “crumbling,” and it was making her and Kody’s relationship, “really, really hard.”
Kody explained that, since the pandemic had started, he had been spending most of his time at his wife Robyn’s house, claiming she had been the only one following the self-imposed COVID guidelines Kody had set up. But when it was revealed that Meri had also been following those guidelines and still been asked to quarantine alone, and then with the even bigger reveal of Robyn’s secret nanny, the family’s trust in Kody grew thin.
The other wives grew suspicious of Robyn, and they and their children often held Robyn responsible for the strict COVID regulations Kody was demanding the family follow.
In the most recent Sister Wives‘ episode, Robyn broke down to the cameras, tearfully saying she could not understand why the family was suspicious of her and that Kody was not one to be controlled by one of his wives.
But Kody’s regulations seem inconsistent, to say the least, as he forwent going to his and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel’s, extensive back surgery and did not see her during her recovery. But he still spent time at Robyn’s household, which included a nanny from outside of the family completely. Kody justified the nanny, claiming she followed the regulations he set up.
Kody gave the family a printed-out list of the regulations he expected them to follow for him to come over to their homes, and his wife, Janelle, found the list “way over the top.” However, she did reluctantly agree to follow the list in hopes the family could be together for Christmas. His other wife, Christine, also balked at the extensive list and admitted she was not sure she would be able to follow it. The list included items like changing clothes on reentering the home, wiping off mail and packages, wiping off groceries before bringing them in the house, etc. The family never seemed to reach a consensus on the matter other than that they would all try to follow the rules to some extent. And the question still remained, if these were the qualifications for Kody visiting the homes, why were they not provided from the get-go? It made many of the wives, and their children, feel Kody just didn’t want to visit in the first place.
With all the tension in the family, it’s no wonder even Robyn is feeling the pressure. In the most recent episode, Robyn explained that each marriage within the family was considered its own and that she wasn’t supposed to interfere in the other marriages. But she explained that that certainly made things difficult as the other marriages affected her life, but she wasn’t really supposed to say anything.
But with loyalties being tested and marriages crumbling, could this be the end of the Sister Wives’ crew as we know it? Judging from the explosive trailers for next week’s episode, it certainly seems like it.
Nicki Minaj played Santa to the children of Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.
The mom-of-one purchased Gucci products for Gizelle’s three daughters, Gucci wallets for Robyn’s two sons, and a hat and scarf for Ashley Darby‘s toddler son.
Gizelle was grateful:
“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE,” she wrote.
“Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!”
While Gizelle thought the gifts were a nice gesture, her RHOP co-star, Mia Thornton, was not impressed with Nicki.
Mia was reportedly upset that Nicki forgot to bless her child with Gucci.
“Guess I’m headed to the Gucci store,” she wrote on Instagram. “I forgot I have a 13-year-old who’s on social.”
Black Twitter was also not impressed. One Twitter user wrote:
“How @NICKIMINAJ buying anybody kids Gucci when she got step kids a lil bro/sis she ain’t advertising gifts for and her son ain’t always drippipped [sic] in designer … sounds like they both broke to me.”
How @NICKIMINAJ buying anybody kids Gucci when she got step kids a lil bro/sis she ain’t advertising gifts for and her son ain’t always drippipped in designer ?????sounds like they both broke to me…she gets designer panties and bras and take pics chile where the rest of the outfit?
This week on the Real Housewives of Miami will Alexia get to meet Herman’s lover? This episode is aptly titled It is my party and I will cry if I want to. There will be tears over a horrific event and a tug of war over who will capture the HBIC title. Let us celebrate Julia’s birthday Tulum style, shall we?
Alexia is still waiting to meet up with Herman’s lover and he is a no show. She wants to be able to close this chapter of her life with some resolution. Alexia is in a great place with Todd and needs an explanation on the timeline behind Herman’s relationship. Side Note: Doesn’t Alexia remind you all a little of Teresa Guidice who is also vapid and superior?
Larsa is taking her daughter Sophia shopping who gets to privately shop with a personal shopper. She is a gorgeous young girl and wants to get into modeling. Larsa spent $7500 on clothes for Sophia and call me green with envy. Larsa then describes how her relationship with Scottie fell apart. They were like two ships passing in the night and only meeting up for their kids benefit. She never got to be carefree since she proclaims she has been a MILF since she was twenty-four. Is she letting us all know she is going to try and relive her youth and morph into Kim Kardashian?
Julia is having Adriana and Guerdy over to help her plan her birthday party on the farm. Guerdy is really the only one helping with the party planning, but Adriana is there basically to diss anything Guerdy does. Julia wants a Beach house farm party with a Tulum theme. Adriana is not dressed for a farm wearing a white dress and white Valentino heels. She looks foolish clomping around dressed in white in goat and chicken poop. Julia ends up giving Adriana a foot massage after her feet got covered in goat poop and her shoes stuck in the muck. She really did not need to cater to her since she knew she was going to a farm. Guerdy is suspicious of these two’s closeness and thinks they are friends with benefits.
Guerdy asks Julia if her girls like the farm and she shares they do not care for it. She then asks if it would be different if she had a boy. Based upon the look upon Julia’s face I could almost hear tires screeching based upon her reaction to that question. Julia breaks down into tears and the story she shares is utterly heartbreaking. She lost her 8-day old baby boy named Maximillian due to shaken baby syndrome. The nanny that she had hired caused the death of her baby. How horrific is this story and the nanny vanished without taking accountability after this? Guerdy breaks down into tears and must walk away. Through my own tears I see Guerdy? walk away crying?!? Adriana thinks that Guerdy had to make it about herself instead of focusing on Julia. Now this makes me mad since I do not want to have to agree with Adriana but on this topic, she is on point.
Marysol has Alexia stop over and Jonny is there as well. Alexia shares how he did not show up, but they did talk afterwards for 4 hours. Herman’s lover did not want to be on camera and have this discussion. Herman bought him a home and brought his lover’s parents over from Cuba. He told him how special Alexia was and he did love and respect her. Alexia is relieved that Herman was happy when he left this world. She jokes should she invite his lover to her wedding? Too soon my darling bobblehead Alexia. Side Note: Alexia annoys me when she talks, she comes across as haughty with her nose in the air.
Larsa and Lisa are looking at homes in Boca Raton. Lisa does not think she should look in Boca since it is for the old folks. Larsa thinks this 10-million-dollar house in Mizner Park would be living the simple life. The master bedroom door opens by itself so I guess it would make your life easier. Lisa asked Larsa “Why you do not just stay in your current house?” Larsa says it is too much house for her, but she is looking at a huge house in Boca. Scotty and Larsa have been separated for three years now and they both seem to be dragging their feet finalizing things. Lisa was hopeful that they might reconcile since they have not settled things, but Larsa assures her it is over. Side Note: Wow these two and their lips are so distracting, especially Lisa. Why do women want to resemble a blow-up doll?
Julia is having her 49th birthday party and Guerdy is giving her the expert treatment. She is creating a cool relaxed vibe Tulum themed party, and it looks like it will be a fun theme.
Nicole has her mom over to take care of Grayson so she can attend the party. She describes how her mom was able to make ends meet when her dad got sent away. Nicole’s mom had to sell all her jewelry and fur coats to be able to provide for her kids. She was fortunate to have expensive things to sell since a lot of people have a lot less when they are left in that situation. After watching what her mom went through, Nicole was determined to never end up like her mom and not be independent.
The ladies are all getting ready for the party and Adrianna is the only one getting glammed up. I will never tire watching Lisa and her insane closet moving contraption. Adriana arrives with her colorful dog and is underwhelmed by the Tulum décor. Guerdy thinks that Adriana is jealous and is just being shady. Adriana starts moving stuff around according to her liking. She does not like the lack of chair covers and the bar does not look sophisticated enough for her. Adriana must change into her party outfit so maybe she can match her dog?
Julia describes her farm theme as Jurassic Park. The ladies are coming into goats bleating and roosters crowing. Larsa does not like animals and does not like to hear birds? Julia has cursing cockatoos and how freaking awesome is that? Nicole and Julia are the only ones who are dressed in the Tulum vibe. Julia then very flirtatiously inserts some Jasmine in Adriana’s cleavage. Guerdy then blurts out how Adriana was getting a foot massage by Julia earlier. Martina wants to know what Adriana did to deserve a foot massage. She wants to know why she got the Pope treatment. Martina is upset that she gave her one and does not do it for her. She says their relationship is one sided.
Larsa asks Martina for tennis lessons. Does she really think Martina has the desire to become a tennis instructor after her illustrious career?
Guerdy is curious if Adriana and Julia have crossed a line. Adriana keeps telling Guerdy not to touch her. She and Guerdy are now invading each other’s space and are childishly saying “Stop touching me.” Guerdy and Adriana claim to be afraid of each other’s loud voice.
Julia bizarrely keeps kissing Adriana until she stops talking. She cannot believe these two fight worse than her chickens do. Alexia thinks that Guerdy is being a little overwhelming. Nicole just wants to have whatever stimulant Guerdy is on.
Adriana says no one likes Guerdy– Martina says she does. Guerdy asks Alexia if she is living her life to the fullest at a level 7. Alexia looks permanently perplexed like Teresa G. and does not follow which further frustrates Guerdy. Adriana thinks that Guerdy is a drama queen when she turns on her waterworks. Guerdy says her happiness comes from lots of sorrow and keeps getting interrupted. Martina does not want this conversation to become about comparing hardships. She politely asks Guerdy to continue her story.
Guerdy breaks down and shares how she has had a lot of sorrows and leaves the table. Adriana thinks that Guerdy needs to be the center of attention. Takes another drama queen to know one! Nicole goes to check on Guerdy and Lisa follows. They decided to go back to the table and do what they should have done all along and just celebrate Julia’s birthday. Phew that dinner was just a lot and Martina’s facial reactions were priceless. Is she sorry she signed up for this?
Next week, Adriana wants to make some money doing MyFans, so she does not have to put out for cash anymore. Todd and Peter go at it over Peter drugging Frankie, gulp, many times? I hope all of you Blurbers have a happy and healthy New Year!