Roselyn Sánchez: 5 Things To Know About The Actress & NYE Co-Host From Puerto Rico

Roselyn Sánchez will be helping us all ring in 2022 from Puerto Rico! Here’s what you need to know about the actress who is a co-host of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is going global this year! Actress Roselyn Sánchez will be co-hosting live from Puerto Rico as we bid farewell to 2021 and say hello to 2022. Puerto Rico is the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown.
Roselyn is no stranger to show business. The 48-year-old has been an actress for over 20 years. She also used to call Puerto Rico home. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Roselyn.
1. Roselyn is a well-known actress.
Roselyn’s breakthrough role was in the CBS series Without a Trace. She starred as Elena Delgado on the show. She went on to star as Carmen Luna on Lifetime’s Devious Maids from 2013 to 2016. She currently stars as Elena Roarke on the FOX series Fantasy Island, which has been renewed for a second season. She has also appeared in films like Rush Hour 2, The Game Plan, and Act of Valor.
2. Roselyn is happily married.
Roselyn is married to fellow actor Eric Winter. They wed in 2008 after getting engaged the year before. Roselyn was previously married to Gary Stretch from 1998 to 2001.
3. Roselyn has two kids.
The actress has two kids with Eric. Their daughter Sebella was born in 2012, and their son Dylan was born in 2017. The couple has three dogs — Maraca, Archie, and Bandit. Roselyn and Eric also have a podcast titled He Said, Ella Dijo.
4. Roselyn was born in Puerto Rico.
Roselyn was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She has three older brothers. She enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico to study marketing. She left in 1991 for New York City.
5. Roselyn is also a singer.
Roselyn released her debut album Borinqueña in 2003. She earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Music Video for the first single “Amor Amor.” Since 2003, Roselyn has made her acting career her primary focus.
The ‘In Da Club’ rapper has two sons with two different women. Sadly, he is estranged from his eldest child, as they have publicly feuded for years. Find out all about 50 Cent’s kids here.
50 Cent has dominated the hip hop world since the release of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. With his single “In Da Club” becoming the most listened-to song in radio history within a week at the time, per Billboard, the 46-year-old Queens, New York native, quickly became a household name. He then started his own music label, G-Unit Records, and swept the charts again with his third studio effort, 2005’s The Massacre.
Since then, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has gone on to release several more albums, starred in a film and even began his own production companies. He not only stars in the hit Starz drama Power, but also serves as co-creator and executive producer. He also has his hand in many business ventures, including SMS Audio and SK Energy.
In his personal life, 50 Cent has welcomed two sons with two different women. Although he is estranged to his eldest son Marquise Jackson and currently in a bitter feud with him, the entertainer often gushes over his youngest, Sire Jackson. Find out all about Fiddy’s relationship with his boys, below.
Marquise Jackson
Marquise, who was born on October 13, 1997, has been estranged from his father for over a decade, due in part to the rapper’s tumultuous split with Marquise’s mother, ShaniquaThompkins, in 2008. After the former couple went their separate ways, Shaniqua claimed 50 Cent promised her his $4 million Long Island Mansion. While she and Marquise were residing in it, the house burned to the ground, with Shaniqua alleging her ex had something to do with it. Although 50 Cent was cleared of any wrongdoing, the former couple continued to feud, which has resulted in a rift between Fiddy and Marquise.
“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.” He said he always thought of his father as Superman while he was growing up. “But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people,” Marquise added. “That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”
The feud has escalated since, with 50 Cent saying he wouldn’t mind if Marquise was “hit by a bus” in 2018. The insult came after Marquise shared a snap of himself hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals, on Instagram. Fiddy commented, “if both these little n—-s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Although the “Candy Shop” singer walked back the comment, tweeting he had “zero ill will towards anyone living,” the damage had been done.
Sire Jackson
Sire, on the other hand, appears to be the apple of 50 Cent’s eye. Born on September 1, 2012 to Fiddy and his girlfriend at the time, model Daphne Joy, Sire has already been living the high life. When he was just 2 years old, he landed a $700,000 contract with Kidz Safe headphones. “He’s got a [modeling] deal now with Kidz Safe,” 50 Cent announced during an interview with Power 105.1, per E!. “They paid him a big payment, too. He’s super cute, you gotta pay for it.” The doting dad also revealed he set up a trust fund for Sire, saying he wanted his son to enjoy his riches when he was more mature.
And speaking of riches, in 2019 Fiddy treated Sire to an insane shopping spree for Christmas. The actor spent $100,000 to rent out an entire Toys R Us store for the little tyke to shop ’til he dropped, according to E!. The exciting day was revealed on Daphne’s Instagram, where she posted several pics of the holiday surprise, captioning it, “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did.” Another post read, “Sire’s in utter shock right now and disbelief.”
50 Cent also gushed about Sire during the 2021 Christmas holiday. Posting adorable pics of Sire wearing a tiger hat and hoodie by a Christmas tree, he wrote, “look at my boy, SIRE on some let’s play video games for money DadNo . you ain’t got no money so i can’t win. LOL” Looks like Sire is in for many more special holidays in the years ahead.
Dallas Dupree Young is a newcomer to season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai,’ and he makes quite the impact. Here’s what to know about the talented teenage actor.
Cobra Kai is back! Season 4 of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series started streaming on Friday, December 31. The series is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and more. The new season introduces several new cast members, including 15-year-old breakout star Dallas Dupree Young. Dallas plays Kenny, who is bullied by kids at school, including Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), and ends up as a new member of Cobra Kai.
So who is Dallas Dupree Young? Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key facts about the teenage actor, who’s already made a splash in Hollywood.
1. Dallas is the youngest cast member on ‘Cobra Kai.’
At 15 years old, Dallas is the youngest cast member on Cobra Kai. He talked about that distinction in a written piece with Backstage.com, which was published days before the new season began streaming. “I knew being the youngest cast member on set would encourage me to hone my craft, but I didn’t anticipate how much I would also learn about professionalism,” Dallas said. “Watching my talented, more experienced (and intuitive) co-stars made me strive to be more focused. But watching them, I also saw how much value there is in being kind, and in always taking care of your peers—especially newcomers, like I was.”
2. He’s been on numerous TV shows already.
Dallas started acting at 9 years old, and he’s already had a pretty impressive career. He’s been in shows like The Good Place, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Cousins for Life, Mixed-ish, and 9-1-1, according to his IMDb page. Now that he’s on a show as popular as Cobra Kai, there’s no doubt that his career is going to continue to flourish over time.
3. His father is famous.
Dallas’ father is Eric Young, 54, a former MLB star. Eric played second base and left field during his MLB career from 1992 to 2006. He was on the Dodgers, Rockies, Cubs, Brewers, Giants, Rangers, and Padres. In 2010, he started as a coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He then switched to the Colorado Rockies, before getting a job as first base coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2018.
In a Feb. 2021 interview with MLB, Eric talked about Dallas’ budding career as an actor. “It’s unbelievable. He’s so mature and humble and he understands what hard work can do for you. You can tell that he loves it. That’s what I told both of my boys, ‘Whatever you do, make sure you love it.’ Dallas loves acting.”
4. He is on Instagram.
Dallas’ fans can catch him on Instagram, where he has over 47,000 followers (and counting!) He typically posts footage from his acting projects, including some behind-the-scenes stuff from Cobra Kai. He also documents some of the fun things he does like vacations with his family and friends.
5. Dallas has more projects in the works.
Dallas’ future is looking bright. Following Cobra Kai, Dallas’ next project coming out is The Royal. It is a biography movie starring Nic Bishop and LisaRaye McCoy. He plays a young Willie Mays Aiken. The adult version of Willie is played by Amin Joseph. Dallas will also star as Tommy in the upcoming drama film 1-800-Hot-Nite. He will also appear in the Goonies re-enactment TV movie, as Logan. All of these projects are expected to be out in 2022.