Samantha J Reveals How New Song ‘Big Fat Benz’ Is All About ‘Being Confident & Doing What You Feel’
Why strut into the new year when you can roll into 2022 on a ‘Big Fat Benz,’ radiating all the power and confidence in SAMANTHA J’s new banger? She tells HL EXCLUSIVELY about her latest track and video.
With 2022 right around the corner, now’s the time to make some resolutions. Yet, instead of relying on some basic self-improvement vows – lose that COVID 15, start that juice cleanse you promised your vegan cousin that you’d do with them, learn how to converse in Hungarian – why not take a tip from SAMANTHA J? The Jamaican dancehall artist returned this year in a big way, riding in on her first new song in two years, “BIG FAT BENZ.” With a splash of pop and 24-inches of attitude, “BIG FAT BENZ” reminds old heads why SAMANTHA blew up big when she was just a teen while introducing her dynamic sound to a new generation of fans.
“BIG FAT BENZ” also gives you that last-minute New Year’s Resolution: make 2022 all about confidence and independence. The song, SAMANTHA J tells HollywoodLife, is “about being confident and doing what you feel. In the first verse, I talk about how ‘imma keep you waiting on me even if I’m out all night.’ This just shows that imma go if I want, and I’ll be back when I’m ready.”
It turns out that 2021 was ready for more SAMANTHA J. After a short break from the music world – in which she welcomed a baby boy named Trillion, who makes a cameo at the start of the video – she’s back and ready to “take over,” she tells HollywoodLife. “Expect consistency with infectious music releases and content!”
SAMANTHA J also shares the biggest professional growth over the past few years, how she came about with the hook for “BIG FAT BENZ,” and what she sees for the future of dancehall and reggae.
HollywoodLife: The hook for “BIG FAT BENZ” is catchy. Was there a moment that inspired that particular phrase?
Samantha J.: The coolest thing about it is that I wrote a whole other chorus for the song, and then when I was recording it and got to the chorus, I began singing ‘big fat Benz Issa vibe for me.’ The producer and engineer said, ‘wait… nahhh, that’s the chorus,’ and so we switched it over. Now I can’t even remember the initial chorus because of how catchy big fat Benz is!
Would you say that the song is about knowing your worth? That someone should never settle for less than a “BIG FAT BENZ” in life?
Big Fat Benz is about being confident and doing what you feel. In the first verse, I talk about how ‘imma keep you waiting on me even if I’m out all night.’ This just shows that imma go if I want, and I’ll be back when I’m ready. Then I go on to say, “imma enjoy the time with my girls and drive my Benz, because that’s the vibe for me.’
How was it like to work with Richy Jackson on the “BIG FAT BENZ” music video? That choreography looked intense.
It was awesome working with Richy. I’ve worked with him before, and it’s always a great time that ends with me leaving rehearsals sore the next day! He’s a super talented dancer, choreographer, and a joyful person in general.
Also, how was it to have Trillion open up the video? Was there any fear that he might steal the spotlight?
[laughs] That’s a funny question. Never. My son is the star of my show.
“BIG FAT BENZ” is your first song in a few years – since “Picture” with Gyptian, yes? – What would you say is your most significant musical growth since then? Like, how is 2021’s Samantha J different than how she was in 2018?
Samantha J, in 2021, is grown and more experienced and knowledgeable about the music business. I’ve been writing a lot more, and I now have the creative control to give my fans the realest Me!
After this break, are you hitting 2022 running? What can we expect from Samantha J in the coming year?
Expect consistency with infectious music releases and content! I’m coming to take over. That’s all imma disclose.
Speaking of which, where would you like to see dancehall/reggae go in 2022? Do you want to see the genre experiment more? Get back to its roots? Do you want it to blow up so that even people in Nebraska are playing Popcaan and Spice songs?
I would love to see dancehall music get the recognition it deserves. A lot of people love dancehall. The world’s biggest music artists continuously use samples and references from dancehall in their songs and videos. That goes to show that they love it so much that they want to be a part of it. I’d love to see collaborations with more dancehall artists and pop artists. And I’d also love to take dancehall music to Billboard this year.
Finally, what would you say has been one of the biggest successes of 2021 for you? Like, when looking back at this year, what is going to be your biggest Win?
I was having a little writer’s block moment between the pandemic and raising my baby boy, so I would say that the biggest success I can think of is surpassing the writer’s block. I have been writing and recording a lot this year! Back on the grind, and it’s only up from here.
—
“BIG FAT BENZ” is out now.
Meghan King’s Ex Cuffe Owens Didn’t Like Her “Public” Life
Meghan King‘s “very public” lifestyle reportedly took a toll on her short-lived relationship with Cuffe Owens.
Following the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s confirmation of their breakup on Monday, sources close to the former couple have revealed that Cuffe had a hard time adjusting to the way Meghan lived her life in the public eye and through social media.
“Cuffe is a very private person and I don’t think he fully understood the dynamics of marrying someone who is the complete opposite when it comes to being in the spotlight,” a source close to the Los Angeles-based attorney revealed to the Daily Mail on December 29.
Meghan and Cuffe met on a dating app, and shortly thereafter, Meghan shared the first photo of the two of them on Instagram.
“Meghan is all about sharing her life on social media, something Cuffe was okay with at the beginning, but when reality set in he realized he couldn’t live his life that way. Cuffe didn’t want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It’s just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers,” the insider continued.
On October 11, following a whirlwind romance, Meghan married Cuffe surrounded by their family and friends, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Pennsylvania. Two months later, Meghan sparked rumors of trouble in paradise when she asked her fans and followers for “good marriage tips.”
“We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for. Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!” she wrote at the time.
Rumors of a split were further fueled when her online audience took notice of the lack of images she was sharing of her new husband. As the Daily Mail revealed, Meghan’s final photo of Cuffe was posted on November 24.
According to the source, Cuffe knew Meghan was active on social media but “didn’t comprehend the implications this meant for his life.”
“Cuffe never expected her to quit social media, he knows it’s Meghan’s livelihood. Had they slowed down a bit, I think the marriage would never have happened in the first place. It was an exciting, whirlwind romance,” they explained, noting that Cuffe was put off by Meghan’s “entire lifestyle of constantly documenting everything.”
“It wasn’t until they were married that Cuffe realized their relationship would become another subset of topics to discuss with her followers, like when she asked them for marriage advice,” the source went on. “It came to a point where Cuffe didn’t know what was going to be made public and what wasn’t going to be made public. He couldn’t live that way, it made him feel on guard. Imagine living that way for the rest of your life. He never wanted to be a celebrity and didn’t understand that marrying a celebrity pretty much throws you in the limelight whether you like it or not, and then add the fact that your uncle is the President of the United States.”
“Look at Meghan’s past relationships, every detail played out in public,” the friend added.
Although Meghan hasn’t given her side in regard to what happened between them, she did shut down a recent report claiming it was distance that drove them apart.
“Cuffe lived with me,” Meghan told Page Six. “We didn’t have any distance. We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever.”
Prior to the report, an insider told E! News that Meghan and Cuffe faced hardships in their marriage because he was living in Los Angeles and she was in St. Louis.
“It had to do with distance. Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California,” the source shared of the three kids she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
Photo Credit: MOVI Inc. / MEGA, Instagram
Larsa Pippen Reveals Scottie Called Her Ex Malik Beasley A ‘Loser’ For Jail Sentence
‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star opened up about what Scottie Pippen had said about her ex-boyfriend during the reality show’s latest episode.
Scottie Pippen told his ex-wife exactly how he felt! Larsa Pippen, 47, revealed that her ex-husband reached out to her after her then-boyfriend Malik Beasley, 25, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and he didn’t have kind things to say in the new December 30 episode of RHOM, via Us Weekly. The former NBA star, 56, had sent her a text where he said that Malik was a “loser,” when he was sentenced on a gun charge.
The actress revealed Scottie’s shocking message with his thoughts on his ex’s then-relationship during a discussion with her co-star Lisa Hochstein. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa explained. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard had been sentenced to 120 days in jail on February 9, after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony threat of violence for an incident in September 2020. He had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a family in an SUV outside of his home in Minnesota.
While Scottie may not have had nice things to say about Malik when he was sentenced to jail, the relationship ended up being short-lived. Larsa and the player split up in April 2021, amid drama regarding Malik’s wife Montana Yao. After Larsa and Malik had split up, Montana and the RHOM star traded harsh words about each other on their social media, and Larsa had some some serious shade about Malik. “When I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type Of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man,” she wrote in part.
While the breakup seemed messy, Larsa’s return to RHOM was announced shortly after the split, and she seemed thrilled to rejoin the iconic reality series. “Yes, she has signed the contract! She’s excited about her new chapter and unbothered [by] anyone from her past,” her rep had told HollywoodLife at the time.
Brielle Biermann Rocks Strapless Black Bikini While Showing Off Her Tan
Brielle Biermann looked incredible when she showed off her toned body & super bronze tan in a sexy new bikini photo.
If there’s one thing for sure about Brielle Biermann, 24, it’s that she is always rocking a sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Brielle looked amazing when she rocked a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms.
Brielle posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display. The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.
In the first photo, Brielle rocked her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”
Brielle loves a good bikini photo and just recently she looked fab in a black and white photo of herself, taken from behind while swimming in the ocean and her backside was on full display in the super cheeky bottoms.
Brielle posted the photo rocking a floral print two-piece from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim, with the caption, “let’s sail away.” The bottoms were ruched in the center and had a tie in the middle while the top was a bandeau. She kept her long hair down and wet in beachy waves.
