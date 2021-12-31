Bitcoin
Shanghai Incorporates Metaverse for Various Economic Developments
- Shanghai puts forth plans of adopting Metaverse.
- Metaverse technology to be used for economic developments through all sorts of industries and sectors.
- China focuses on adopting new technologies over crypto.
It’s a well known fact that China is one of the prominent leaders in adopting the latest technology of all sorts adversely. Though, there may be differences when it comes to adoption of cryptocurrency, China actually adopts to all other attributes such as the blockchain technology and much more.
Accordingly, the latest attribute from the stables of the blockchain sector, the Metaverse technology is what China eyes on now. In spite of this, the most populous city of China, Shanghai puts forth it’s five year development plans, upon which it describes the adoption of Metaverse technology for various uses.
In spite of the city’s further developments, the Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology of Shanghai, puts forth it’s five year plans. Upon the development plan in terms of information technology, it has listed out four different sectors ought to be explored and used. Out of these four, one is the Metaverse technology.
Accordingly, Shanghai plans on using Metaverse for almost all sectors and adopting it proficiently. These include, business offices, social leisure, public services, industrial manufacturing, production safety, public transports and also digital games.
In such terms, Shanghai now insists people and students to show interests and develop the study of the new technologies, the blockchain and much more.
China’s True Intentions
Even though China remains to be the biggest enemy for the crypto industry, it still encourages all other attributes and technologies derived from it, notably from the blockchain sector. Besides, it’s known that China has its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital Yuan. Apart from this, it also gives out biometric based hard-wallets for storing the CBDC too.
Moreover, upon China’s five year development plans which it puts out every five years, it has mentioned the use of the word ‘Blockchain’. The particular word was found in China’s five year plans documents for the year 2021 to 2025.
What DAOs Can Do: Exciting Or Worrying? Rethinking 2021 – Pt. 2
DAOs are believed to be the most efficient and important coordination tool for businesses and other organizations nowadays. In the first part of this article, we talked about the many benefits we saw during 2021, but like in any innovation, there are worries about what it might all mean in the future.
Related Reading | What DAOs Can Do: Social Movement Or Playground? Rethinking 2021 – Pt. I
Worries Of The Year
One of the worries that popped out in 2021 was taxes: are DAOs being responsible enough to educate their members on the taxes they will likely be subject of? If not, 2022 might bring very unpleasant surprises to them.
The taxation of DAOs in the U.S. is an unclear landscape at the moment, and that can turn into dangerous scenarios for small investors.
There are big concerns about thousands of dollars accumulated in tax liabilities, plus a dangerous grey area on legality. Reportedly, many users didn’t know their tokens were taxable when they got them from DAOs during 2021.
What happens if the token’s price plunges dramatically? Members could still have to pay taxes based on the fair market value at the time they received it.
Another 2021 main worry was the question of whether executing decisions via code is truly a good idea for the future of work and complex decisions.
Some have pictured scenarios in which smart contracts fully replace the decisions that used to be handled by managers. This could eliminate part of the human error of decision-making and turn the process into a more democratic way to coordinate within a business, but to many people, predetermined inputs also sound dangerous and dystopic.
Can smart contracts do more harm than good for workers? Or can they create a more balanced workspace and take more humane considerations into account? It’s a challenge the DAO technology will likely face.
Related Reading | It’s Not You, It’s Crypto: Execs Leave Silicon Valley To Join Crypto Startups
What DAOs Ignore
Yet, one of the most interesting approaches on what the tech of DAOs is still missing was made by Grace (Rebecca) Rachmany this year and published on CoinDesk.
The founder of DAO Leadership noted that not all the decision-making in DAOs is as democratic as it sounds since there are organizations –not centered in investments– where “those affected by a decision” are not “those who make the decision”.
Some believe that the cost of tokens is a great feature of DAOs because it can show stakers care about the project. However, what if the project is no longer centered on investments but finding better ways to achieve helpful and successful decisions to create an impact on large communities and endure times of crisis?
DAOs represent a promise to defy previous organization models, this means they can also have a higher impact on society: can the DAO tech achieve what the United Nations cannot? Rachmany suggests the techs should be seeing the bigger picture.
“DAO technology has provided little more than voting and funds allocation mechanisms,” she writes, and adds that the “DAO technology should be applied to areas we haven’t solved yet, areas where everyone’s interest is at stake and therefore everyone should have a say.”
Rachmany notes that “DAOs offer the potential to organize collective intelligence to address complex questions and manage shared resources.” However, “Because of their myopic focus on “on-chain” governance of blockchains, the DAO technologists have failed to create compelling technology for the problems that society is facing.”
Rachmany sees failure in centering this potential in small circles, an ironic reality as the fuel of these movements is “the sense that almost all of the democratic processes are broken in today’s society”.
She thinks it’s time for well-designed systems that can “cause better sense-making” and sees gaps in the decision-making processes of DAOs so far, the organizations’ accountability, lack of solutions for the inclusion of minorities with “less (or no) capital to invest “, and so on.
Will new technologies fail society or can they meet with complex global challenges?
Over 10K BTC Sold off in Coinbase, Amidst Year End!
- Coinbase has sold more than 10K BTC in 24 hours till new year’s eve.
- Binance, OKEx and other exchanges face an increase in their BTC incomes.
- The want for BTC amidst the new year continues madly.
Not always that such buying of Bitcoin (BTC) occurs. True to the fact that the BTC is right now at low prices, many intend to stock up as much as they could in spite of the year’s end.
Accordingly, the Coinbase exchange, the largest crypto exchange of the United States, gives out the fact that BTC sell offs have been quite radical and non-stop since December 30.
Coinbase Sell-off of 10K BTC
In spite of the new year’s eve, and the fact that the prices of BTC are currently low, people stormed to get hold of the digital gold as much as they could. Besides, the Coinbase exchange states that the BTC buying started by December 30, about 24 hours till new year’s eve. And so by the end of December 30, Coibase had sold off about 9,925 BTC.
In addition, the hunger appetite for BTC continues and investors dives in to get hold of BTCs even more.
Majorly, two factors are involved towards this mass buying of BTCs. Firstly, the fact that being the year end, the price of BTC will for sure soar up shortly with the new year coming and possibly during the first quarter of 2022.
Secondly, the current price of BTC stands at around $48K, which is indeed a low price for the digital asset. Taking these two factors, investors are in a rage to buy as much as BTC as they could.
Binance Adding 66,600 BTC
It’s obvious that all the BTCs being sold have to be stored into other exchange wallets. And so, as BTC buying increases on one side, on the other side, the incoming BTC for certain exchanges has surged up drastically over the past few days.
Besides, the Binance exchange platform has so far received about 66,000 BTC for the month of December alone. Taking the past 24 hours into consideration, Binance has received about 840 BTC and the OKEx exchange has received about 767 BTC.
In spite of all this, Binance and OKEx have previously stated that major BTC sell-offs are to happen close to the new year’s eve.
2022 Will be a Competitive Year as Major Coins Striving Hard for Supremacy
- Dogecoin is stumbling after its infamous fall, while XRP remains in limbo.
- Like our society, a shift in the crypto world is approaching.
For Bitcoin and other crypto assets, 2021 was one of the most exciting years in recent times. NFTs and the metaverse entered a new phase as values of various crypto tokens on various blockchains skyrocketed. With 2022 rapidly approaching, crypto traders have begun scheming towards a new year. Crypto supporters expect a change in the crypto directory’s market cap ranks. Recently, a slew of useful digital currencies has emerged.
There has been a massive rise in NFTs, metaverse projects, along with Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) protocols. The flawless surge has left projects like Cardano and XRP in the dust.
Rearrangement of Market Cap Rankings
The aforementioned cryptocurrency growth measures, together with fundamentals, usefulness, and advancements, have been propellants. Industry supporters expect a rearrangement in the market cap rankings. Many projects have a much faster growth rate than lesser performing alts.
Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin are among the digital currencies recently hampered. Since the Alonzo hard fork, Cardano price has been drifting in a confined range. Dogecoin is stumbling after its infamous fall, while XRP remains in limbo.
Cardano’s year-to-date gains are 593.8 percent, while XRP’s are 276.4 percent. Terra, Polygon, and Avalanche are up 13069.7%, 13,434.7%, and 3,431.3% respectively. Polkadot, Crypto.com currency, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are probable top-10 cryptocurrencies.
Like our society, a shift in the crypto world is approaching. With so many higher-performing coins, the lower-performing coins will gradually fade away. However, the slower performers may soon pick up speed as well.
