St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new CEO. Here’s what she’s learned.
Parades, pageants, pins.
Schedules, security, snowfall.
Legends, traditions and 135 years of history.
It makes for a steep (and sometimes icy) learning curve for Lisa Jacobson, the new president and CEO of the organization that produces the St. Paul Winter Carnival. She started the job in August. With a background in fundraising and development, Jacobson is taking on the challenge and is ready to bring back the annual winter festivities, many of which were canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.
She shared some thoughts about what she’s learned and her hopes for the 136th Winter Carnival, which is set for Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
At the top of the learning list is the people who have shared their experience.
“I’m blessed with a lot of people committed to Winter Carnival,” Jacobson says, “people care about this event and seeing it happen.”
What many folks outside the organization don’t often seem to know is that Winter Carnival is not put on by the city of St. Paul, Jacobson says. The nonprofit St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation organizes the celebration.
“We raise 100 percent of the dollars in this event,” Jacobson said.
“We want to keep as many elements of Winter Carnival free to the public as we can,” she adds. Fundraising events in the off-season include a golf tournament and a food and drink tasting event. The Winter Carnival has added a new beard-growing contest, which starts Jan. 4, to its fundraising efforts.
Jacobson’s experience with fundraising was a factor in her hiring, says foundation board chair Greg Kuntz.
“She’s new to us, but not to the nonprofit world,” he said. “She’s proficient in fundraising and understands the world we live in.”
According to her LinkedIn profile, Jacobson is a certified fundraising executive. Her experience includes director of development for DinoMights youth hockey and corporate director of development for the Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth.
Jacobson was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park in a special election in August.
She says people are confused about the demands of the suburban mayoral job. She has no staff or office and most of the city operations are handled by the city manager. It’s like holding down a part-time job, she says. She has been a member of the Brooklyn Park City Council since 2016. “I just took a different seat on the bus.”
ALL ABOUT VOLUNTEERS
The Winter Carnival doesn’t have a big budget to pay staff, so volunteers make it happen, Jacobson says.
Former carnival president and CEO Beth Ann Pinkney can’t say enough about the volunteers. Their efforts are her biggest takeaway from the job, which she left in 2013, and calls “the best five years in my working career.”
Pinkney says if she asked volunteers for five trucks, she’d get 10. They’d be there a half-hour early, bring 20 people and stay until the work was done. “That’s what keeps the place ticking.”
“It’s 99 percent volunteer-run,” Pinkney says. “Their energy is infectious.”
Her advice to Jacobson: “Get on their coattails and ride along.”
The Winter Carnival also relies on business support and a partnership with the city of St. Paul that covers everything from police to parks to snow removal, Jacobson says.
The 2022 Winter Carnival will include a “Day of Good” on Jan. 31, Jacobson says, with a blood drive, COVID-19 vaccination bus and food drive.
“People think all we do is go to parades and wave,” Jacobson says.
GEE, WHIZ
Jacobson grew up in Robbinsdale, where the city’s Whiz Bang Days were a favorite. She worked for the city in high school and college, so she was involved in the festival. In fact, she says, she’s only missed two Whiz Bang Days parades in her life — once as a kid she had chickenpox and could only watch the parade from the car, and once when she was giving birth to her daughter, but she was nearby at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
As a college student at St. Thomas in the 1980s, Jacobson took in some St. Paul Winter Carnival events. She remembers an ice palace year. That’s another misunderstanding people have about the carnival today. Why isn’t there an ice palace every year? The cost and magnitude of the project just won’t allow it, Jacobson says.
The St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation was started in 1993, the year after the Winter Carnival saw huge losses from building an ice palace that coincided with Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis.
Jacobson lives in Brooklyn Park. She’s married to John Jacobson, sports director and anchor for CCX Media in the northwest suburbs. The two have a blended family, with one child still at home. She owns Lilac Boutique, which her daughter operates, in Champlin.
WHAT’S AHEAD
The 2022 Winter Carnival will see the return of the festival’s trademark events such as the Grande Day Parade at the start of carnival and the Torchlight Parade to wrap it up. Ice carving, entertainment and the ice bars will return to Rice Park in downtown St. Paul. Events at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will include the snow sculptures and maze in the Vulcan Snow Park. The Fire & Ice Run/Walk moves to the Fairgrounds and includes a 10K, a 5K and a “No K”; it’s sponsored by Xcel Energy this year.
The Royal Coronation is Jan. 28, the popular jigsaw puzzle contest is Jan. 29 and Family Days on the two Saturdays of the Winter Carnival are in the works.
The Winter Carnival Beard Growing Contest is a new fundraising event that starts Jan. 4, with three categories: Clean-Shaven, Lumberjack and Freestyle. The clean-shaven will meet at Mama T’s Castle Tap on Rice Street sometime between 5 and 8 p.m. to be “clean-shaven” by an expert. The other two categories feature beards already on faces. Organizers are hoping for at least 50 whisker-wearers to raise $1,000 each.
The carnival is working with Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul on a health and wellness day, Jacobson says.
The digital ice fishing contest starts Jan. 1 and is statewide this year. Drag Queen Bingo is expanded and CynCity Tours has Gangster and Haunted walking tours.
For more information, go to wintercarnival.com and get updates on the St. Paul Winter Carnival Facebook page.
‘I probably won’t sleep tonight’: Anthony Edwards excited for his return to Timberwolves’ lineup
Friday is a big day for Anthony Edwards, as the Georgia alum’s Bulldogs football team meets Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
“We gonna win versus Michigan,” Edwards said. “Who playing the other game?”
Alabama and Cincinnati.
“We’re just going to pray Cincinnati beat Alabama,” Edwards said. “(But) we’ll beat Alabama, too.”
Never mind that the Crimson Tide just obliterated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
“Chill,” Edwards said. “We’re gonna get it done like we always done. (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart knows what he’s doing.”
Approximately 100 minutes after Georgia and Michigan kick off their semifinal Friday night, Edwards will take the floor in Utah for his first game back with the Wolves since going into health and safety protocols two weeks ago.
Edwards has been relaxing at home during his time away, playing games and having fun with his dog, Ant Jr. He said he felt as though he could play every day. But he just lounged around the house, waiting to return negative tests.
It was frustrating, but Edwards tried to make the best of it. He killed some time by watching the Wolves compete without him; Minnesota went 3-3 without Edwards. For the last three of those contests, the Wolves were also without Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota was without its entire “Big 3” of Edwards, Towns and D’Angelo Russell at the start of this week and split a pair of games against New York and Boston.
Edwards admired the way the Wolves competed in his absence. He screamed at his television screen when Towns dominated the Lakers, Malik Beasley dropped 33 on Utah and Jaylen Nowell threw down a massive dunk over Boston’s Jabari Parker.
“It was beautiful. Fun to watch, man. I watched every game, start to finish,” he said. “I think it just shows how good we are, from one through 18. It’s beautiful to watch, man. To win games without the whole starting five is impressive. Coach (Chris) Finch is doing a great job right now.”
And Edwards can’t wait to rejoin the party. The star guard said he’s ready to roll. He exceeded his own expectations at Thursday’s competitive practice.
“I was better than I thought. I made way more shots than I thought. My conditioning was better than I thought,” Edwards said. “Everything was surprising to me, honestly.”
Edwards is known to embellish from time to time, but Finch provided confirmation.
“Looks real good,” Finch said. “He’s 20, so he always thinks he feels great. But he looked good.”
Minnesota was finding another gear as winners of four straight games before COVID-19 decimated the roster. While that had to be frustrating, Edwards said the Wolves have all kept their heads.
“You know once we get everybody back, it’s going to be even better,” Edwards said.
That starts, in some sense, on Friday, as Edwards, Taurean Prince and potentially Jarred Vanderbilt return to action. Edwards’ return, specifically, will be a sight for the sore eyes of Timberwolves fans.
“I probably won’t sleep tonight,” Edwards said. “It’s probably going to feel like I got drafted again. It’s going to be fun.”
OBF: The annual Patriots Hall of Fame snub continues
John Madden retired as coach of the Oakland Raiders at age 42 after the 1978 season. His .759 winning percentage tops all NFL coaches with more than 100 regular-season games. Madden’s Raiders went 103-32-7 during his reign. Madden took the renegade Raiders to seven AFC title games.
Madden was finally carried off the field at the Rose Bowl after Oakland beat Minnesota 32-14 in Super Bowl XI to end the 1976 season.
That title bears an asterisk for millions of Patriots fans. It came in part due to a questionable “roughing the passer” penalty called against Ray Hamilton on a 3rd-and-18 during the game-winning drive for Oakland over New England in the AFC Divisional playoffs. The “Tuck Rule” game merely balanced the scales of history and settled a score 25 years in the making. The Patriots were the only team to beat Madden’s 1976 Raiders, crushing Oakland 48-17 in Week 4.
Madden’s Raiders were considered “dirty.” And they were. Just ask the late Darryl Stingley. But they “played like hell” and won. A lot. Three out of every four games Madden coached.
Despite such an amazing run as Raiders coach, Madden would not be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his coaching exploits until 2006. More than 25 years after he coached his final game, the veterans committee voters who guard the doors of the Hall in Canton, Ohio, finally deemed Madden worthy of entrance.
This was independent of his work as a broadcaster, or his role in the eponymous NFL video game that has devoured billions of hours of our spare time over the past three decades. Madden won multiple accolades for his work in the broadcast booth, but the NFL Establishment still waited a quarter-century to rightfully honor the coach.
Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 Gold Jacket Finalists for 2022. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour was named a Gold Jacket Finalist for the fourth time. If he doesn’t get in this year, Robert Kraft should release the negatives on Roger Goodell.
There remains a paucity of Patriots in Canton. It has been 20 years since New England won its first Super Bowl. Only one player from those Patriots teams that won Super Bowls 36, 38 & 39 has a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ty Law.
In contrast, the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s has 10 players in the Hall. The 49ers’ dynasty of the 1980s has six. They are joined by head coaches Chuck Noll and Bill Walsh, scout Bill Nunn, and owners Art Rooney and Eddie DeBartolo.
The Patriots as a franchise only have three players in the Hall who played in the 21st century: Randy Moss, Junior Seau and Law. Both Moss and Seau enjoyed the bulk of their success elsewhere.
Tom Brady, of course, is still playing. Kicker Adam Vinatieri leads the NFL in all-time scoring. He won’t be eligible for Hall consideration until 2025. Both will have their names in Canton once time permits.
But what about the others? Where are Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest and Vince Wilfork? No one on the Patriots defense that helped win three NFL championships in four years and send New England to five AFC title games in seven seasons has been deemed worthy for a bust in Canton but Law. That’s a joke. Wilfork was a semifinalist this time. Baby steps.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of one media representative from each pro football city — with two from New York and two from Los Angeles. There are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or “persons intricately involved in pro football.” Among the people in the latter group: Bill Polian, Tony Dungy and Peter King. I’m not sure if any were paying attention during the first decade of this century.
Rodney Harrison was a semifinalist for the 2021 class but didn’t even get that far in 2022. Did he somehow get worse as a player?
Like those Raiders teams of Madden’s day, Harrison sported a well-earned reputation as a “dirty” player. But that probably doesn’t haunt him with the 49 voters who select the Hall class each year nearly as much as the fact that he played for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Harrison was on the wrong end of David Tyree’s Super Bowl catch. But he is as much a no-brainer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the defensive side of the ball as anyone who has played in this century.
As was the case with Madden and the Raiders, there remains an undercurrent of antipathy between the NFL Establishment and the Patriots. The Patriots are still “cheaters” to too many on Park Avenue and elsewhere. Al Davis told the NFL to drop dead when he moved his Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982. He prevailed in court, which proved to be a boon to other NFL owners. But anyone who wore the Silver and Black paid elsewhere. See: Madden until 2006.
Stats may be for losers, but they are the primary determinant in choosing Hall of Famers. Rings don’t equal busts. Of the 14 players named as Gold Jacket Finalists Thursday besides Seymour, only five won a Super Bowl. The annual Patriots Hall of Fame snub bolsters the myth that those early 2000’s teams were just “Brady & Belichick + Smoke & Mirrors + Cheating.” How can someone numerically qualify the smashmouth play of New England’s defense in Super Bowl 36? Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and anyone else from the Rams who touched the ball that night in New Orleans back in 2002 probably still feels it every morning when it’s time to get out of bed.
Those Patriots teams of the early and mid-2000s implemented a defense that would not allow the men up front to amass big numbers.
They just won.
A lot.
Even if it wasn’t enough to impress Hall of Fame voters.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
Guregian: Time for the defense to once again make opposing quarterbacks feel uncomfortable
The pass rush has been the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the Patriots defense.
It’s been a catalyst for their success, and a primary reason the Patriots got on a roll midway through the season.
Only, the pass rush has been on hiatus since the bye week.
It’s cooled off. It’s been stuck in neutral for the most part. So much so, that Matt Judon & Co. are almost at the point of taking up milk carton status.
Coming off two losses, the Patriots can’t afford to have that group missing in action much longer, especially if the defense wants to again impact games.
With Judon looking like he has a decent chance to play should he pass the necessary protocols — he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday –- the turnaround has to start with him.
He’s the heartbeat of the defense. He gets everyone going with his motor and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.
He provides a jolt of energy that gives everyone a boost. Only Judon, and the defense as a whole, haven’t been able to get it into a higher gear of late.
Judon’s been uncharacteristically silent the last two games both on the scoresheet, and on the field. Some of it has to do with teams scheming to lessen his impact, making sure he gets chipped by tight ends, or backs on their way out of the backfield.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Star pass-rushers usually draw that kind of added attention.
Some of the lull also has to do with the Patriots scheme, using more of a measured pass rush against mobile quarterbacks. That was certainly the case against Buffalo.
In order to try to prevent Josh Allen from killing them with his legs, the Patriots rushers modified their rush a bit, with the goal of clogging his rush lanes.
Still, Allen was afforded too much time to dismantle the defense, whether he was in the pocket, or outside on the move. And, he wasn’t the least bit deterred by a lukewarm rush, able to beat the Patriots with his arm, and his legs.
Allen dropped back to pass 47 times on Sunday, and wasn’t sacked once. He was barely touched or bothered on most of his throws.
Carson Wentz didn’t throw it nearly as much the previous week, mostly because he didn’t have to let it loose. But that’s a different story.
Bottom line: The Patriots can’t allow quarterbacks to feel as comfortable as Allen was last week, and Wentz, to a degree, the week before.
If they want to get back to their winning ways, that’s certainly one place to start. Because without pressure, the secondary gets exposed. That much was extremely evident against the Bills.
On Sunday, against the Jaguars, if Judon is indeed back, he needs to get back to being a difference-maker. He leads the team with 12.5 sacks, and the players feed off him. Without him providing the spark, the defense doesn’t have its swagger.
Deatrich Wise just came off the COVID-19 list, and his presence should help, although others are going to have to step up, especially if Judon ultimately doesn’t play.
Christian Barmore needs to get back to blowing up linemen. And, whether it’s Chase Winovich, or rookie Ronnie Perkins, who could be making his NFL debut depending on which players return from the COVID-19 list, someone has to make Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable.
And with the Jaguars decimated by COVID-19 cases, not knowing if they’ll have a makeshift offensive line, or not, it certainly enhances the chances for the Patriots to turn up the heat.
Perhaps Dont’a Hightower will see more time out on the edge, to try and create some pressure, or at the very least, disrupt Lawrence, if Judon doesn’t play.
“Jacksonville is a heavy passing team. You can see why. They have skill players who can take a five-yard hitch and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown,” said Hightower. “We’re aware of all of those things. We’ve got the right guys to (pass rush). It’s going to come down to fundamentals and execution. No doubt coach (Bill Belichick) will have a good plan for us. So it’ll be about us getting it together this week and going out and executing.”
Lawrence has similar traits to Buffalo’s Allen. And while he’s not Allen, he could conceivably hurt the Patriots in the same fashion with both his arm, and his legs.
Whatever the case, the Patriots need to dial up more pressure, or as safety Adrian Phillips put it, get back to their disrupting ways.
“Disruption is big for our defense, especially in the passing game,” Phillips said Wednesday. “It’s about being able to disrupt timing. (Against Buffalo) we didn’t affect the quarterback the way we usually do. Getting him to make a crazy throw, getting him to throw before the receiver breaks out of his route.”
Pressure isn’t always defined by sacks. It’s bothering the quarterback enough so he’s not on time with his throws.
So whether it’s actually bringing the quarterback down, or wreaking havoc with his ability to throw, the Patriots need to get that back in order to aid the secondary, and once again make the difference-making stops that were prevalent during the seven-game win streak.
