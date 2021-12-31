State grant program to bring body cameras to more Massachusetts police departments

Barely 10% of Massachusetts police departments use body cameras, but a state-led program that made its first grant payout this week is looking to boost those numbers.

The program made its first of five payouts, giving 64 communities more than $4 million in grants to purchase the technology, according to the governor’s office.

“We are glad to provide communities with these resources for body-worn camera programs, because they improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability,” Baker said in a statement. “This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities”

The goal of the grant program is provide departments with resources to start or expand body-worn camera programs, Baker’s office said. A total of $20 million will be paid out in capital grants to pay for more than 9,000 body-worn cameras across the state.

The grant application process requires each municipal department to submit a comprehensive deployment plan that describes a deliberate and phased plan to deploy the technology, as well as specific ways the proposed program will enhance the agency’s mission.

Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal departments operate a body-worn camera program. However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chief of Police Association has indicated that 75% of departments in both major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.

“Body-worn camera programs also provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices. This grant program and the resulting implementation of advanced technology will improve safety for police and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.