State grant program to bring body cameras to more Massachusetts police departments
Barely 10% of Massachusetts police departments use body cameras, but a state-led program that made its first grant payout this week is looking to boost those numbers.
The program made its first of five payouts, giving 64 communities more than $4 million in grants to purchase the technology, according to the governor’s office.
“We are glad to provide communities with these resources for body-worn camera programs, because they improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability,” Baker said in a statement. “This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities”
The goal of the grant program is provide departments with resources to start or expand body-worn camera programs, Baker’s office said. A total of $20 million will be paid out in capital grants to pay for more than 9,000 body-worn cameras across the state.
The grant application process requires each municipal department to submit a comprehensive deployment plan that describes a deliberate and phased plan to deploy the technology, as well as specific ways the proposed program will enhance the agency’s mission.
Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal departments operate a body-worn camera program. However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chief of Police Association has indicated that 75% of departments in both major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.
“Body-worn camera programs also provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices. This grant program and the resulting implementation of advanced technology will improve safety for police and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.
New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities
People heading outdoors for New Year’s Eve will get to enjoy some “pretty mild” temps on what is typically a frigid winter night.
Other than possibly some spotty light rain, forecasters are predicting mainly dry weather along with temperatures well above normal.
“It actually looks like a relatively good night for outdoor activities, not like cold New Year’s Eves from the past,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“It will be pretty mild for late December to early January,” Smith added.
Many Bay State communities, including Boston, have shifted their New Year’s Eve activities outside because of the extremely contagious omicron COVID-19 variant. Virus cases are spiking across the state.
Boston’s midnight temp is expected to be 44 degrees, compared to the normal low temp of 26 degrees. It should be 41 degrees in Worcester at midnight, more than double the normal 20-degree low.
After New Year’s Eve, even warmer temps are expected for the weekend — high 40s on Saturday and climbing into the 50s on Sunday. Periodic rain showers are in the forecast.
Rain may end as a period of snow Sunday night as a cold front passes through.
Sunshine returns early next week, but it will be much colder in the 30s on Monday.
“Monday morning will be in the mid 20s,” Smith said. “Temperatures crash really hard as the cold front comes through. We’ll have more seasonable temperatures to start the workweek. Typical January.”
Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments
Gov. Charlie Baker defended the state’s testing infrastructure and said residents need to “be patient” as wait times for coronavirus tests can stretch three to four hours as Massachusetts deals with a surge in cases fueled by the new omicron variant.
“The federal government is struggling to deliver on a number of the commitments that they’ve made to states already and I take a lot of pride in the fact that we do have one of the largest testing infrastructures in the country,” Baker said, speaking at Lechmere Station on Thursday.
Daily tallies for the number of new coronavirus cases have shattered records for most of the past week, driving up demand for testing.
“My message would still be the same,” Baker said. “We have more testing infrastructure than just about anybody else. But people are going to have to be patient.”
The governor was north of Boston on Thursday to take a test ride on the Green Line Extension spur from Lechmere Station to Union Square. Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Outgoing Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone were along for the ride.
Test trolleys have been rolling back and forth — without passengers — since early December, bringing the long-delayed project closer to fruition.
The Union Square branch in Somerville is the first of six new stations to get up and running, slated to open to commuters in March 2022. The Medford branch, which will make stops in East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square and Ball Square before ending in Medford near the Tufts University campus, will open in May.
Curtatone rattled off statistics of how GLX will shape the area, taking 25,000 cars off the road, creating 10,000 new homes in the region and 30,000 new jobs, and generating $3 billion in new economic activity.
“Personally, growing up in this city, I was telling the governor what it was like to ride the old trains and taking the bus at the old Lechmere bus stop just up the street and just reflecting on the decades of advocacy, it’s great to see this progress,” he said.
Baker, a Republican, agreed, saying “is going to deliver an astonishing amount of not just public transportation for people but an astonishing about of economic opportunity and vitality along this corridor.”
The $2.28 billion extension project was originally scheduled to be finished by the end of 2021. The project is set to come in under budget, according to officials.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury
A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before the session that he was “really hopeful” Jackson would start for the first time in three weeks. His absence pushes the Ravens one step closer to starting backup Tyler Huntley in what amounts to a must-win game in Baltimore.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged before practice Thursday that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, didn’t know who their starting quarterback would be Sunday. He said the team would “spread the reps around” this week to “be ready for anything.” Huntley, who’s impressed in five games this season, including two starts, was a full participant Thursday after missing Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Wednesday’s practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Typically, the Ravens’ starting quarterback gets most of the repetitions in practice, if not all, Roman said. “But under the circumstances,” he added, “we may adjust that.” Third-string journeyman Josh Johnson, who started Sunday because of Jackson’s ankle injury and Huntley’s coronavirus designation, has spent just over two weeks with the team.
“You obviously want to get your starter the reps” in practice, Roman said Thursday. “But when there’s a chance that multiple guys could play, you’ve got to start to consider: Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off kind of putting him on a pitch count, spreading them out?
“So I think there’s definitely some options there, and as unique as these situations have been, they’ve been pretty straightforward up until this point, because we knew who our starter was going to be.”
At practice Wednesday, Jackson had a slight limp as he jogged across the field, and he tended not to drive off his injured back foot in passing drills. If he plays Sunday with limited mobility, the Ravens could struggle to keep him out of harm’s way against a fearsome Rams pass rush. Roman said star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks) is “darn-near unblockable” and called outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (nine sacks) and Von Miller (5 ½ sacks) “a real toxic combination for offenses.”
The Rams also have the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL this season (16) and enter Week 17 with the league’s sixth-most efficient defense, according to Football Outsiders, the highest of any Ravens opponent this season. Jackson has struggled since early November, setting career highs in both sacks and interceptions this season.
If he practices in Friday’s walk-through, Ravens officials could wait to decide on Jackson’s availability as late as Sunday morning. If he’s absent again, he’ll likely miss his fourth straight game.
“I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play?” Roman said. “I’m sure in his mind, he’s ready to play, but I think as coaches, it’s our responsibility to make sure that he’s in good enough health that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play … and be able to play and make sure he’s able to protect himself adequately.”
Notes: Also absent Thursday were wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (rest), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest), left guard Ben Powers (foot), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest). Powers, Oweh and Averett all missed Wednesday’s practice as well.
Along with Huntley and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (reserve/COVID-19 list), four Ravens returned to practice: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee). All four were limited participants.
