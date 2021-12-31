The 10 best films to hit the screen in 2021

Here are the 10 Best Films of 2021, in no particular order:

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — 2021 was a big year for documentaries. This great one brought to light tapes of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the “other” Woodstock that you never heard of. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, mixing archival footage with interviews, the film is a major cultural event and historical find, restored to life and vividly entertaining, featuring such artists as Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, Babatunde Olatunji and more.

“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” — Released in a few U.S. theaters in November and available on VOD and DVD, this folk-tale-like Japanese entry from writer-director Joe Odojiri is a throwback to the work of Akira Kurosawa and Vittorio De Sica, telling the story of an old ferryman (a heartbreaking Akira Emoto), who lives in a shack beside the river, and is about to be made obsolete by a new bridge. Cinematography by Christopher Doyle (“Chunking Express”) is only one reason to see this gritty, beautiful and touching film.

“West Side Story” — In the year of Stephen Sondheim’s death, Steven Spielberg remakes the 1961 New York-set, “Romeo and Juliet”-based classic with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Sondheim, and it is a triumph. A star is born with Rachel Zegler as the new Maria. Ariana DeBose is another enormous talent. Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner’s screenplay, based on the book of the 1957 Broadway play by Arthur Laurents, makes the story new. Meet a girl named Maria all over again.

“The Velvet Underground” — Todd Haynes, director of “Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There” and “Superstar,” returns to the subject of musicians in “The Velvet Underground,” a documentary resurrection of the band that fused rock and roll and modern art. See how young Long Islander Lou Reed, Welsh viola player John Cale and others, including visionary “manager” Andy Warhol and singer Nico Paffgen formed an odd union and blazed a trail for art rock, punk rock and indie rock.

“Drive My Car” — Another Japanese entry, this literary drama from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, tells the Ingmar Bergman-esque tale of a theater director (a great Hidetoshi Nishijima), mounting a production of “Uncle Vanya” in present-day Hiroshima. His cast includes a Korean woman who communicates in sign language and a young actor who was a lover of the director’s late wife.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — From the producers of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” comes this phantasmagorical, computer-generated entry about a family on the road trying to steer clear of runaway robots that have taken over the world. Think of the Mitchells (dad voiced by Danny McBride, mom by Maya Rudolph) as The Incredibles minus the superpowers and the robots, including kitchen appliances with chips, all voiced by Olivia Colman, as the zombies.

“The French Dispatch” — This latest delight from Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is an “illustrated” version of a New Yorker-like American magazine of the title with its headquarters in France. The story unfolds like a magazine, beginning with a short tour of the small city where the magazine’s offices are located. The cast features Anderson regular Bill Murray as well as Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand and Tony Revolori.

“Only the Animals” — “With a Friend Like Harry…” director Dominik Moll returns to the subject of human folly with this tale of a group of characters suffering from varying degrees of self-delusion. Arguably most delusional of all is an insane farmer who falls in love with a silent snow maiden, who is in truth a murder victim. Arguably less mad is the neighbor being cat-fished by a young man in the Ivory Coast. Think “Fargo” by way of New Wave master Claude Chabrol (“La Ceremonie”).

“Being the Ricardos” — Aaron Sorkin’s week-in-the-life of an episode of “I Love Lucy” takes place when Lucille Ball, America’s Sweetheart, is accused of being a communist in the early 1950s and must clear herself while also working on the show with the help of her possibly wayward husband and fellow producer Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Nicole Kidman magically puts her stamp on Ball and vice-versa. J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda are first-rate as “I Love Lucy” co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance. Also in the cast are Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Tony Hale and Linda Lavin.

“Nightmare Alley” — While the film is not perfect (lead Bradley Cooper is miscast), Guillermo del Toro’s latest is a nightmarish remake of the 1947 cult favorite based on a novel by Lindsay Gresham. This deeply dark noir charts the rise and fall of a mysterious grifter and possible murderer (Cooper), who joins a traveling sideshow, where he learns a mind-reading act that he hopes to strike it rich with in the big city. Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman are only some of the rest of the cast. Lensing by Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”) and production design by Tamara Deverell (“The Strain”) create an intoxicating atmosphere.

Also noteworthy: “The Dry,” “Zola,” “Becoming Cousteau,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?” “tick…tick…Boom,” “Belfast,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “The Summit of the Gods,” “The Card Counter,” “The Rescue,” “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain,” “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” “Dune.” “The Hand of God,” “I’m Your Man,” “Red Rocket,” “Undine,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “King Richard,” “Luca,” “Language Lessons,” “Cruella,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Passing,” “The Dig” and “The Lost Leonardo.”

And a Happy New Year to us all, please.