The 10 best films to hit the screen in 2021
Here are the 10 Best Films of 2021, in no particular order:
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — 2021 was a big year for documentaries. This great one brought to light tapes of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the “other” Woodstock that you never heard of. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, mixing archival footage with interviews, the film is a major cultural event and historical find, restored to life and vividly entertaining, featuring such artists as Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, Babatunde Olatunji and more.
“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” — Released in a few U.S. theaters in November and available on VOD and DVD, this folk-tale-like Japanese entry from writer-director Joe Odojiri is a throwback to the work of Akira Kurosawa and Vittorio De Sica, telling the story of an old ferryman (a heartbreaking Akira Emoto), who lives in a shack beside the river, and is about to be made obsolete by a new bridge. Cinematography by Christopher Doyle (“Chunking Express”) is only one reason to see this gritty, beautiful and touching film.
“West Side Story” — In the year of Stephen Sondheim’s death, Steven Spielberg remakes the 1961 New York-set, “Romeo and Juliet”-based classic with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Sondheim, and it is a triumph. A star is born with Rachel Zegler as the new Maria. Ariana DeBose is another enormous talent. Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner’s screenplay, based on the book of the 1957 Broadway play by Arthur Laurents, makes the story new. Meet a girl named Maria all over again.
“The Velvet Underground” — Todd Haynes, director of “Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There” and “Superstar,” returns to the subject of musicians in “The Velvet Underground,” a documentary resurrection of the band that fused rock and roll and modern art. See how young Long Islander Lou Reed, Welsh viola player John Cale and others, including visionary “manager” Andy Warhol and singer Nico Paffgen formed an odd union and blazed a trail for art rock, punk rock and indie rock.
“Drive My Car” — Another Japanese entry, this literary drama from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, tells the Ingmar Bergman-esque tale of a theater director (a great Hidetoshi Nishijima), mounting a production of “Uncle Vanya” in present-day Hiroshima. His cast includes a Korean woman who communicates in sign language and a young actor who was a lover of the director’s late wife.
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — From the producers of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” comes this phantasmagorical, computer-generated entry about a family on the road trying to steer clear of runaway robots that have taken over the world. Think of the Mitchells (dad voiced by Danny McBride, mom by Maya Rudolph) as The Incredibles minus the superpowers and the robots, including kitchen appliances with chips, all voiced by Olivia Colman, as the zombies.
“The French Dispatch” — This latest delight from Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is an “illustrated” version of a New Yorker-like American magazine of the title with its headquarters in France. The story unfolds like a magazine, beginning with a short tour of the small city where the magazine’s offices are located. The cast features Anderson regular Bill Murray as well as Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand and Tony Revolori.
“Only the Animals” — “With a Friend Like Harry…” director Dominik Moll returns to the subject of human folly with this tale of a group of characters suffering from varying degrees of self-delusion. Arguably most delusional of all is an insane farmer who falls in love with a silent snow maiden, who is in truth a murder victim. Arguably less mad is the neighbor being cat-fished by a young man in the Ivory Coast. Think “Fargo” by way of New Wave master Claude Chabrol (“La Ceremonie”).
“Being the Ricardos” — Aaron Sorkin’s week-in-the-life of an episode of “I Love Lucy” takes place when Lucille Ball, America’s Sweetheart, is accused of being a communist in the early 1950s and must clear herself while also working on the show with the help of her possibly wayward husband and fellow producer Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Nicole Kidman magically puts her stamp on Ball and vice-versa. J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda are first-rate as “I Love Lucy” co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance. Also in the cast are Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Tony Hale and Linda Lavin.
“Nightmare Alley” — While the film is not perfect (lead Bradley Cooper is miscast), Guillermo del Toro’s latest is a nightmarish remake of the 1947 cult favorite based on a novel by Lindsay Gresham. This deeply dark noir charts the rise and fall of a mysterious grifter and possible murderer (Cooper), who joins a traveling sideshow, where he learns a mind-reading act that he hopes to strike it rich with in the big city. Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman are only some of the rest of the cast. Lensing by Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”) and production design by Tamara Deverell (“The Strain”) create an intoxicating atmosphere.
Also noteworthy: “The Dry,” “Zola,” “Becoming Cousteau,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?” “tick…tick…Boom,” “Belfast,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “The Summit of the Gods,” “The Card Counter,” “The Rescue,” “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain,” “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” “Dune.” “The Hand of God,” “I’m Your Man,” “Red Rocket,” “Undine,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “King Richard,” “Luca,” “Language Lessons,” “Cruella,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Passing,” “The Dig” and “The Lost Leonardo.”
And a Happy New Year to us all, please.
Lake: Putin’s only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad.
Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Putin said.
Peter Pomerantsev, the author of the 2014 book “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible,” on the nature of Russian disinformation, told me that Putin sometimes deliberately acts crazy as a way to gain leverage with his adversaries. Launching a new war against Ukraine would indeed be risky for Russia, in part because Ukraine’s own military is better than it was in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea. Russia would also risk even more devastating sanctions if it moved forward.
Sometimes this tactic is known as “the madman theory.”
It’s impossible to get inside the Russian leader’s head. But Putin’s brinksmanship has already paid modest dividends. President Joe Biden has offered diplomatic off-ramps to Putin, such as a NATO-Russia summit and high-level bilateral meetings to explore ways to ease tensions and address Russia’s security concerns with NATO and Ukraine.
Biden’s intention here is to prevent a catastrophic war. But his response has also emboldened Putin’s regime.
Just consider Russia’s list of demands earlier this month to the U.S. and Europe. Putin’s diplomats are now asking for a treaty commitment to end any further expansion of NATO and to remove advanced weapons from NATO members that border Russia.
Instead of publicly ruling out such concessions, the Biden administration has spoken vaguely about the Russia proposal.
Further bolstering the case that Putin is only pretending to lose touch with reality is that his demands are consistent with what he has been saying for nearly 15 years. In a 2007 speech in Munich, Putin argued that Russia was promised that, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO would not expand to Eastern Europe.
This history is debatable. What is not debatable is that large majorities in countries that were once under the sway of the Soviet Union favored joining the NATO alliance. Putin’s proposal ignored the right to self determination of Poles, Latvians and others.
Nonetheless, Putin’s 2007 speech telegraphed his foreign policy. The following year, Russian forces invaded the republic of Georgia and to this day occupy two of its provinces. In 2014, Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.
So does Putin really believe that the country whose territory he has annexed is the real aggressor? Probably not. Does he really believe the U.S. would provide Ukraine with some of its most advanced military technology? Again, probably not.
But Putin clearly benefits from the perception that he is volatile enough to make good on his latest threats. If Biden believed Putin was rational, he would likely call Putin’s bluff. Instead, he is attempting to coax Putin into defusing a crisis that the Russian leader himself has created.
Eli Lake is a syndicated columnist.
The Top 10 albums of 2021 to keep playing through the new year
I loved it all in 2021: Americana, hip-hop, rock, jazz, folk, disco, funk, glam and pop. And I loved it so much.
Despite (or maybe due to) global chaos, artists made grand statements and personally informed masterpieces on 2021 LPs. Here are 10 I will spin throughout 2022.
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
As Carlile becomes a sharper, tighter and more dynamic songwriter (somehow all at once), she also taps deeper into the history and emotions shaping her art. Frankly, it clobbers the ears and soul. So many ballads but never boring. So many crescendos but never cliched. Craft that recalls Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, twang for days, rock ’n’ roll thunder, stories all her own.
“Montero,” Lil Nas X
Genres want to relax into their natural states: pop chases hooks at the expense of substance, country pursues dogma as substance, hip-hop confuses braggadocio for substance. Lil Nas X doesn’t allow any genre to get comfortable. On “Montero,” Lil Nas X crams his values — authenticity, individuality, a desire to illuminate his early struggles with sexuality and suicidal thoughts and celebrate his sexuality and confidence — into a mash of styles. He chases (and catches) hooks, twangs (or stomps or boogies) when he wants to, and mixes boasts and humor with dark, gloomy emo, folk rock and synth pop. To hell with getting comfortable.
“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
I’ve been fond of shouting to anyone who will listen that St. Vincent delivers Prince and Madonna, Nico and Neko Case in one artist. But I’ve been selling St. Vincent short. “Daddy’s Home” tours moral ambiguity, family life and self-determination with nods to jagged funk and gentle folk plus a chimerical guitar workout that sounds like a “Dark Side of the Moon” outtake.
“Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women,” Melanie Charles
Melanie Charles lives in the cool, vital spaces between Janelle Monae, Alice Coltrane and Billie Holiday on this landmark LP. A singer, songwriter, flutist and remixer, Charles reimagines classic songs from the repertoires of Billie Holiday, Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald and more alongside her own compositions. This is jazz. It’s also hip-hop, trip-hop, acid jazz and neo soul. All true to Charles’ mission statement: Make jazz trill again.
“Honest Mechanik,” Honest Mechanik
Honest Mechanik teams two artists with seemingly little in common — singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo and the Grownup Noise’s Paul Hansen — creating a homey aesthetic miles from both of their past catalogs. The vibe on the album locks in from the first whispered duet to the final keyboard melody. The songs are tender and sad with keys that recall electro pop, simple arrangements adorned with short tangents of jazzy guitar, and the surprisingly magical pairing of Cattaneo and Hansen’s voices.
“Open Door Policy,” The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady’s fans and members have grown up and lyricist Craig Finn’s characters have grown with them. On new album “Open Door Policy,” the characters still pop pills and drink beers in the sweet part of the city. But they’re different people and insist you know that. On “Spices,” a track with both the doom and triumph of touchstones such as Springsteen and the Replacements, Finn sings, “But she wants to make it clear/That she’s done with all that other stuff/Sick of all the drama club/Tired of all the talking drugs.” The songs speak to fresh adulthood in the modern world with plenty of contemporary dread and blood.
“Hard Feelings,” Hard Feelings
When British producer Joe Goddard sent New York singer-songwriter Amy Douglas the basic track that would come to underpin “Holding On Too Long,” Douglas instantly knew the song she wanted to build around it. She didn’t know the two would end up building an entire album. “Hard Feelings” feels like the disco equivalent of “Rumors,” an electro opera of sad bangers.
“There’s a Riot Goin On,” Sly & The Family Stone
Reissued in 2021 on vinyl, Sly’s “There’s a Riot Goin On” takes righteous pessimism and spikes it with the deepest funk ever made at the time, 1971. It’s a brick through the window of flower power, a 48-minute vamp with a few perfect hooks and more slaps in the face (and slap bass), a rock solid foundation that Parliament and Public Enemy could build on.
“DL/UX,” Gene Dante
Boston’s Gene Dante leans into glam rock loaded with hooks and powered by his huge, warm voice. But the LP wades into heady waters too. The lyrics to “High Time” show manipulative people the door; the music swims in pure power pop. “Little Belle” celebrates a guardian angel through a ballad rooted in both David Bowie and Lou Reed’s Berlin. “Pigs in the Powder Room” is punk and disco, very happy to wallow in that strange space between sneer and boogie.
“30,” Adele
Simply put: As good or better than everyone — from fans to critics to your mom — says it is. Still our best hope for adult pop since “Tapestry.”
Editorial: CDC cruise warning is all wet
Days after shortening its COVID quarantine period once Delta CEO Ed Bastian made the case for getting airline staffers back on the job more quickly, the Centers for Disease Control fired a shot across the bow at the cruise industry.
According to reports, the CDC Thursday bumped the risk level for cruise ship travel to its highest and said it should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status.
The jump from Level 3 risk to Level 4 “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC website says.
“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the COVID-19 case threshold for CDC investigation,” the agency said, according to CNN.
Cruise ships operating in U.S. waters reported about 5,000 Covid cases to the CDC from Dec. 15 to 29, a major spike compared with the first two weeks of the month when 162 cases were reported, according to CNBC.
Which is in track with the surge of the Omicron variant around the country and the world. This, however, is 2021, not 2020, and vaccines and boosters are readily available. Hospitalizations among the vaccinated are low. It’s why people are flying again, after getting vaxxed and tested and masking up and getting tested again. The CDC’s quarantine edict precludes that one has been exposed to COVID.
The CDC did not tell people to avoid plane travel.
The cruise industry is not happy.
“The decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruise is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard — far fewer than on land — and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore,” said Cruise Lines International Association, a trade association.
The association added that “cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than land.”
Most cruise lines already require all or the majority of passengers and crew to be vaccinated, in compliance with a CDC Conditional Sailing Order that let cruise companies resume operations.
If you can fly once vaccinated and masked, why not cruise? And if COVID exposure by airline staff and passengers is taken into account by the CDC, why not do the same for the cruise industry?
Indeed, a Michigan schoolteacher self-isolated in an airplane bathroom for about five hours after taking a COVID test mid-flight that came back positive, according to BusinessInsider.
Marisa Fotieo took a rapid test after her throat began to hurt during a flight out of Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on Dec. 20.
While Fotieo was thinking of fellow passengers by self-isolating (though we wonder how many were thrilled by a bathroom rendered unusable for five hours), the CDC didn’t deem air travel high risk because of COVID-positive flyers.
The agency is advising those who do travel on a cruise ship to make sure they are fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, and get tested before and after their trip.
They should have left it at that.
