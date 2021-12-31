News
The new year will bring ice, snow, and cold to Missouri
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All eyes are on the approaching winter storm to affect the Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for northern Missouri and includes Pike and Montgomery Counties in our viewing area.
The most impactful winter weather is expected in the watch area from Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday. From Kansas City to Quincy and points north this looks to be mostly snow with over six inches possible.
Further south into our viewing area, Pike and Montgomery Counties will have the greatest impacts for our viewers with rain changing to freezing rain and then sleet and eventually ending as snow during the day Saturday.
All the while, temperatures will be crashing into the low 20s. Significant impacts to travel are likely in these areas.
Even further south, closer to I-70, the event starts as rain and much of the precipitation will fall as rain but eventually change to freezing rain and sleet as the colder air drops south. Lincoln and northwest Warren counties may see a healthy coating of freezing rain before a switch to sleet, then light snow.
Metro St. Louis is on the southern edge of the real messy weather but I still expect some impacts especially Saturday evening into Saturday night. We can expect rain Saturday for metro St. Louis with temps crashing by evening changing the rain to light freezing rain and sleet and eventually a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Accumulations will be light but slick conditions may well develop resulting from rapidly dropping temperatures.
We are still over two days away from the event and we all know details can change. A 30 or even 15-mile shift south of the forecast temperatures and precip will make a huge difference in conditions experienced within the transition zone. We simply are not that good to pin those down this far in advance. It would be like predicting exactly where a tornado was going to track two days in advance, it can’t be done. But, we can get you in the neighborhood and help you be ready.
The big message today is to expect very challenging travel conditions northwest of St. Louis Saturday and some challenging travel in the metro for Saturday evening.
St. Louis street unexpectedly drops, diverting I-70 traffic to another exit
ST. LOUIS–One theme for 2022 could be “decisions, decisions”. You could probably make that argument for most years, but as we look at some of the biggest stories in the area heading into the new year, it feels like an apt place to start. Our region, like the rest of the world, faces decisions about how we’ll continue to address the COVID pandemic and its many facets. The St. Louis area faces many decisions about how to spend an unprecedented amount of money that will be flowing into the area for a variety of reasons.
Voters face many important decisions at the ballot box in 2022, highlighted by a U.S. Senate race that could have the nation’s attention. St. Louis and St. Louis County have choices to make about who will lead their respective police departments. And there’s a new man in charge on the field for the Cardinals, who will have many of his own decisions to make–assuming owners and players agree on a new contract in time to avoid disruption to the season.
News
One Illinois officer dead, another injured in hotel shooting – Police search for suspects
BRADLEY, Ill. – Another Illinois officer was shot and killed Wednesday. The Bradley Police Department says that an officer was shot and killed outside of a hotel at around 9:30 pm. They are currently looking for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris. Police said Sullivan may be armed and dangerous.
A report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.
The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.
The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.
The investigation was transferred to the Illinois State Police. Call (815) 698-2315 if you have any information in this case. There is a $10,000.00 reward offered for information leading to an arrest.
A man is in Clinton County Jail for allegedly killing an Illinois deputy early Wednesday morning and later shooting someone in St. Peters, Missouri during a carjacking.
Statement from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police:
“In less than 24 hours we have lost two of the state’s finest public servants, both dedicated officers whose murders are a senseless, reprehensible stain on humanity during what should be a season of peace. To be shot to death while helping a stranded motorist or gunned down while trying to quiet a barking dog is further evidence that more criminals are becoming emboldened by the continuing false narrative that police officers are the bad guys. When is it going to stop? How many more officers’ families will be left to grieve while the real bad guys continue to slaughter those in uniform? As we enter a new year we urge all Illinoisans to grieve alongside these officers’ families, and to let all who will listen know that we will no longer tolerate an environment where wearing a badge makes you a target.”
COVID case spike may change St. Louis New Year’s Eve plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The increase in the number of COVID cases is forcing many to make some last-minute New Year’s Eve changes. That includes some venues across the St. Louis region.
St. Louis City had more than 400 new cases in one day. While the regional Pandemic Task Force reports 136 new hospitalizations.
Some venues are still pushing on like the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. More than 3,000 guests are expected for two concerts Friday. Pending new adjustments, food and beverage service will stay in the foyer and everyone will be masked in the auditorium.
With the rise in COVID cases, Missouri announced it will mail a covid test to you for free. COVID cases are tripling in St. Louis and the demand for tests and booster shots has also increased. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will ship a testing kit to your home at no cost.
You’ll have to answer some basic questions but should still qualify for a free nasal swab test kit. Once approved, the kit will arrive at your home within two days with a prepaid FedEx return envelope. The test itself is good for up to six months.
“The numbers are looking very concerning, we’re entering what could be the most difficult phase we have faced,” said Dr. Alex Garza, of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
If you plan to come to the concerts here at Powell Hall make sure to remember your mask, vaccination card, or a negative COVID test.
