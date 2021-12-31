News
The Top 10 albums of 2021 to keep playing through the new year
I loved it all in 2021: Americana, hip-hop, rock, jazz, folk, disco, funk, glam and pop. And I loved it so much.
Despite (or maybe due to) global chaos, artists made grand statements and personally informed masterpieces on 2021 LPs. Here are 10 I will spin throughout 2022.
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
As Carlile becomes a sharper, tighter and more dynamic songwriter (somehow all at once), she also taps deeper into the history and emotions shaping her art. Frankly, it clobbers the ears and soul. So many ballads but never boring. So many crescendos but never cliched. Craft that recalls Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, twang for days, rock ’n’ roll thunder, stories all her own.
“Montero,” Lil Nas X
Genres want to relax into their natural states: pop chases hooks at the expense of substance, country pursues dogma as substance, hip-hop confuses braggadocio for substance. Lil Nas X doesn’t allow any genre to get comfortable. On “Montero,” Lil Nas X crams his values — authenticity, individuality, a desire to illuminate his early struggles with sexuality and suicidal thoughts and celebrate his sexuality and confidence — into a mash of styles. He chases (and catches) hooks, twangs (or stomps or boogies) when he wants to, and mixes boasts and humor with dark, gloomy emo, folk rock and synth pop. To hell with getting comfortable.
“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
I’ve been fond of shouting to anyone who will listen that St. Vincent delivers Prince and Madonna, Nico and Neko Case in one artist. But I’ve been selling St. Vincent short. “Daddy’s Home” tours moral ambiguity, family life and self-determination with nods to jagged funk and gentle folk plus a chimerical guitar workout that sounds like a “Dark Side of the Moon” outtake.
“Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women,” Melanie Charles
Melanie Charles lives in the cool, vital spaces between Janelle Monae, Alice Coltrane and Billie Holiday on this landmark LP. A singer, songwriter, flutist and remixer, Charles reimagines classic songs from the repertoires of Billie Holiday, Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald and more alongside her own compositions. This is jazz. It’s also hip-hop, trip-hop, acid jazz and neo soul. All true to Charles’ mission statement: Make jazz trill again.
“Honest Mechanik,” Honest Mechanik
Honest Mechanik teams two artists with seemingly little in common — singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo and the Grownup Noise’s Paul Hansen — creating a homey aesthetic miles from both of their past catalogs. The vibe on the album locks in from the first whispered duet to the final keyboard melody. The songs are tender and sad with keys that recall electro pop, simple arrangements adorned with short tangents of jazzy guitar, and the surprisingly magical pairing of Cattaneo and Hansen’s voices.
“Open Door Policy,” The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady’s fans and members have grown up and lyricist Craig Finn’s characters have grown with them. On new album “Open Door Policy,” the characters still pop pills and drink beers in the sweet part of the city. But they’re different people and insist you know that. On “Spices,” a track with both the doom and triumph of touchstones such as Springsteen and the Replacements, Finn sings, “But she wants to make it clear/That she’s done with all that other stuff/Sick of all the drama club/Tired of all the talking drugs.” The songs speak to fresh adulthood in the modern world with plenty of contemporary dread and blood.
“Hard Feelings,” Hard Feelings
When British producer Joe Goddard sent New York singer-songwriter Amy Douglas the basic track that would come to underpin “Holding On Too Long,” Douglas instantly knew the song she wanted to build around it. She didn’t know the two would end up building an entire album. “Hard Feelings” feels like the disco equivalent of “Rumors,” an electro opera of sad bangers.
“There’s a Riot Goin On,” Sly & The Family Stone
Reissued in 2021 on vinyl, Sly’s “There’s a Riot Goin On” takes righteous pessimism and spikes it with the deepest funk ever made at the time, 1971. It’s a brick through the window of flower power, a 48-minute vamp with a few perfect hooks and more slaps in the face (and slap bass), a rock solid foundation that Parliament and Public Enemy could build on.
“DL/UX,” Gene Dante
Boston’s Gene Dante leans into glam rock loaded with hooks and powered by his huge, warm voice. But the LP wades into heady waters too. The lyrics to “High Time” show manipulative people the door; the music swims in pure power pop. “Little Belle” celebrates a guardian angel through a ballad rooted in both David Bowie and Lou Reed’s Berlin. “Pigs in the Powder Room” is punk and disco, very happy to wallow in that strange space between sneer and boogie.
“30,” Adele
Simply put: As good or better than everyone — from fans to critics to your mom — says it is. Still our best hope for adult pop since “Tapestry.”
News
Editorial: CDC cruise warning is all wet
Days after shortening its COVID quarantine period once Delta CEO Ed Bastian made the case for getting airline staffers back on the job more quickly, the Centers for Disease Control fired a shot across the bow at the cruise industry.
According to reports, the CDC Thursday bumped the risk level for cruise ship travel to its highest and said it should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status.
The jump from Level 3 risk to Level 4 “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC website says.
“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the COVID-19 case threshold for CDC investigation,” the agency said, according to CNN.
Cruise ships operating in U.S. waters reported about 5,000 Covid cases to the CDC from Dec. 15 to 29, a major spike compared with the first two weeks of the month when 162 cases were reported, according to CNBC.
Which is in track with the surge of the Omicron variant around the country and the world. This, however, is 2021, not 2020, and vaccines and boosters are readily available. Hospitalizations among the vaccinated are low. It’s why people are flying again, after getting vaxxed and tested and masking up and getting tested again. The CDC’s quarantine edict precludes that one has been exposed to COVID.
The CDC did not tell people to avoid plane travel.
The cruise industry is not happy.
“The decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruise is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard — far fewer than on land — and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore,” said Cruise Lines International Association, a trade association.
The association added that “cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than land.”
Most cruise lines already require all or the majority of passengers and crew to be vaccinated, in compliance with a CDC Conditional Sailing Order that let cruise companies resume operations.
If you can fly once vaccinated and masked, why not cruise? And if COVID exposure by airline staff and passengers is taken into account by the CDC, why not do the same for the cruise industry?
Indeed, a Michigan schoolteacher self-isolated in an airplane bathroom for about five hours after taking a COVID test mid-flight that came back positive, according to BusinessInsider.
Marisa Fotieo took a rapid test after her throat began to hurt during a flight out of Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on Dec. 20.
While Fotieo was thinking of fellow passengers by self-isolating (though we wonder how many were thrilled by a bathroom rendered unusable for five hours), the CDC didn’t deem air travel high risk because of COVID-positive flyers.
The agency is advising those who do travel on a cruise ship to make sure they are fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, and get tested before and after their trip.
They should have left it at that.
News
Goldberg: Biden and Harris set up to fail – the country
Vice President Kamala Harris denies people within the White House are trying to undermine her. Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Harris about gossip that she is being set up to fail. Harris responded: “No, I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail. I’m vice president of the United States. Anything that I handle is because it’s a tough issue and it couldn’t be handled at some other level.”
A critic might suggest her statement means that what she has been assigned to do — most importantly to fix the border problem — can’t be handled at the level of the president. That’s probably not what she meant, but how else to decode her statement? A vice president is not independent of a president and must carry out his wishes. If the border isn’t being secured, if other projects assigned to her are failing (and what are they?), the buck stops with the president.
When asked her “biggest failure,” Harris said it has been not getting out of Washington enough. That’s easily fixed since she has access to a government plane that can take her anywhere in the world.
Let me suggest a way for her and the president to succeed in her assignment to solve the border problem: Take the materials that taxpayers have already paid for and are lying on the ground and finish building the wall and making sure those who have entered the country illegally get vaccinated.
If the Biden administration’s policies were working, both his and her poll numbers would reflect their success.
Brennan volunteered to Harris an excuse for her lack of achievements. She said there is no doubt women are judged differently. A double standard does exist when it comes to women, but not just for the reason Brennan suggested. There is a double standard when it comes to Republican women, especially Republican Black women.
The most recent example is the election of Winsome Sears, the incoming lieutenant governor of Virginia. There has been no major media fawning over Sears (except on Fox News), no statements about how her victory advances the interests of African Americans and boosts the image of the GOP as less white and male. That’s because the media and the left are not in sync with Sears’ conservative beliefs and her refusal to accept the false notion that Black Americans are victims who are unable to do much without the help of government. That’s worse than a double standard. It is its own form of bigotry.
In the Brennan interview there is no mention of a connection between Biden administration policies and inflation that has caused large increases in daily essentials, including gasoline and food. Nor is there an acknowledgment that the president has failed to shut down COVID-19 as he promised he would during the campaign. In a video conference call with governors on Monday, the president said there is “no federal solution” to the pandemic. That’s not what he suggested during his campaign for the job.
The public isn’t being fooled by all the blather coming from Harris and Biden.
In less than one year, the president and Harris have taken the economic and border successes of the Trump administration and turned them in the opposite direction. The two appear weak and indecisive. Voters are noticing. Polls show a red wave coming in the next election. It could be one reason why several on Harris’ staff have departed and rumors are swirling of discontent among those who remain. It may also have contributed to retirement announcements by 15 House Democrats (so far). 2022 is not looking good for them, their party or the country.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.
News
Dear Abby: Dinner-and-drinks invite makes teetotaler uneasy
Dear Abby: My husband, “Dan,” and I do not consume alcohol, mostly because of our family history. Several years ago while Dan was at a work event, a consultant, “Ken,” took him and some co-workers out for dinner. Ken ordered a bottle of wine for the table. Not wanting to cause a scene, my husband drank the glass poured for him. Now Ken has invited Dan and me to join him and his wife for an evening out, and he wants to “meet early for drinks.”
Dan is sure Ken will buy another bottle to share. I think Dan should give Ken a heads-up beforehand. Dan thinks it would be rude to refuse a drink and doesn’t want to have to go into an explanation as to why we don’t. We don’t care if the people we are with drink alcohol. Is there a polite way to decline without offending? Should it be ahead of time or at the restaurant?
— Respectfully Decline
Dear Respectfully: It is perfectly acceptable to refuse alcohol. For various reasons, many people forgo “the grape” (and the harder stuff) these days. If a server asks your husband what beverage he would like, your husband should state his preference — be it sparkling water, a soft drink, a juice drink, etc. There is no shame in it, and it isn’t rude. That the host is providing alcohol is not a mandate to indulge, particularly if the guest has a problem with it. If Ken pushes, Dan should simply tell him the two of you generally prefer not to drink alcohol.
Dear Abby: I am 30 weeks pregnant with my second child. I have always been slender, so like many expecting women, I am somewhat self-conscious of my changing (and ever-growing) figure. I was at the park today with my 2-year-old son when an older woman smiled and asked me when I was due. When I told her, she replied, “Oh, my God. Are you sure there aren’t twins in there?” I thought her comment was appalling. Since when is it OK to comment on someone else’s body? I was left feeling embarrassed, angry, and on top of that, enormous!
I know I shouldn’t care what other people say or think, but pregnancy is also a hormonal time, and I can’t seem to get past her nasty comment. What ever happened to “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all”? A simple “Congratulations,” or “How exciting!” would have been a far more appropriate and well-received response.
I’m sending this in the hope that ignorant people who say things like this will read it and realize how hurtful their comments can be to expectant mothers. Also, how should I respond if someone else makes a similar comment?
— Ten More Weeks to Go
Dear Ten More Weeks: Two responses come immediately to mind. The first would be to tell the person who made the thoughtless comment, “Wow, that was tactless!” Or say, “Nope. It’s just one healthy baby in there.” Of course, a third option is to say nothing and walk away.
Dear Readers: I’m wishing you a happy, healthy 2022. Whew, folks! I can’t believe we made it so quickly through 2021! I will join you tonight toasting a new year that will be a less stressful year for all of us. If you are celebrating this evening, please take measures to protect not only your own health but also the safety of others.
Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
The Top 10 albums of 2021 to keep playing through the new year
Editorial: CDC cruise warning is all wet
Goldberg: Biden and Harris set up to fail – the country
Dear Abby: Dinner-and-drinks invite makes teetotaler uneasy
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’
Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch
Driver dies in two-vehicle rollover in Aurora
Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN 1000, dies at age 43 after a bout with cancer
Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
Miley Cyrus Rocks Mini Black Romper With Short Shorts As She Rehearses For Miami NYE Show – Photos
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News3 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies