‘The Twilight Saga’ & More Movies & TV Shows You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2022

1 min ago

Twilight
It’s time to bid farewell to 2021 and say hello to 2022. The new year means several movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix. Here’s what you will NOT be able to watch on Netflix starting in January 2022.

A new year always brings changes. This applies to Netflix as well. In 2022, a number of movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming service. Many well-known titles like Titanic, A Cinderella Story, and more are leaving Netflix on December 31. That means they will not be available to watch on Netflix when 2022 arrives.

Over the course of January 2022, more titles will be leaving Netflix. If you’re a Twihard, you won’t be able to watch The Twilight Saga after January 15. HollywoodLife has the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in 2022.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic.’ (Everett Collection)

December 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)
Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac

January 1
Snowpiercer

January 5
Episodes (Seasons 1-5)

January 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

January 10
Hardy Bucks (Seasons 1-4)

January 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. (Lionsgate)

January 15
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

January 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront

January 21
The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

January 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General’s Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)
Mystic River
Shutter Island

Trending