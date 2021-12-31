Connect with us

Tiffini Hale: 5 Things About ‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ Star Who Died At 46

49 seconds ago

Tiffini Hale
Actress and singer Tiffini Hale died on Christmas after suffering a cardiac arrest weeks earlier. Here’s what to know about Tiffini.

Tiffini Hale, a former star of Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, died on Christmas (Dec. 25) at 46 years old. Tiffini’s death was confirmed on Facebook on Dec. 30 by her former co-stars and The Party bandmates Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre (real name Albert Fields) and Damon Pampolina. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma,” the post read. “After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”

Learn more about Tiffini below.

Tiffini Hale (Photo: Everett Collection)

Tiffini was on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’.

Tiffini was an original cast member on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, which debuted in 1989 as a new incarnation of the series. Her co-stars included Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon. She remained on the Disney Channel show until 1991. Following Tiffini’s departure, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera all joined the show.

She was in a Disney pop band.

In 1990, Tiffini, as well as Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon, were chosen by Disney executives to lead a Disney pop band called The Party. They were signed to Hollywood Records label. The group released two studio albums, 1990’s The Party and 1992’s Free, as well as an EP/Remix album, an outtakes album, and a compilation album. Some of their singles included “Summer Vacation,” “In My Dreams,” “Sugar Is Sweet,” and “All About Love.” The Party disbanded in 1993, but got back together in 2013. Tiffini, however, did not take part in the reunion.

She was close with her former co-stars/bandmates.

Tiffini seemed to have a close bond with Deedee, Chase, Jeune, and Damon. She spent so much time with them on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and then as members of The Party. In their Facebook tribute to Tiffini after her death, the foursome said that Tiffini’s “beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit” would “forever live in our hearts and memories.” They signed the tribute from them four, as well as “the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family.”

Tiffini Hale
Tiffini Hale in ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

Tiffini appeared to be especially close with Chasen, who posted his own tribute on Instagram to the late actress/singer. “Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was,” Chasen said. “She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress , and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.” He went on to write that he’s “so incredible torn” that he “will never be able to hug her tight again.” He added about Tiffini, “I Miss You Terribly! Forever my sweet sister.”

She appeared on a hit ’90s show.

In 1993, Tiffini appeared as herself on one episode of the hit NBC sitcom Blossom, which starred Mayim Bialik and Joey Lawrence. She was in the 19th episode of season 3, titled “The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men.”

Tiffini stepped away from the spotlight long before her death.

Tiffini was inactive in the television/music industry long before her death. Her final Hollywood-related event was in 1994, when she returned to co-host the final season of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She also did not rejoin The Party once the band reunited in 2013. R.I.P, Tiffini.

Celebrities

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien for unpaid taxes

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien for unpaid taxes
By Sandra Rose  | 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss allegedly has a big cash flow problem like her former co-star NeNe Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly hit with a third IRS lien for unpaid taxes.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker are dealing with health code-related issues at their two Atlanta area restaurants. And now the IRS has hit their establishments with a third tax lien.
 
READ ALSO: Kandi Burruss denies charging restaurant customer for 2 ice cubes
 

1640965273 904 Kandi Burruss Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to Radar Online, the couple’s restaurants were previously hit with two federal liens — one in 2020 for $15,812.52 and another lien was filed in 2021 for $5,156.50 in back taxes. A third IRS lien was filed for $23,000 in back taxes on Nov. 17.

Those amounts may seem minuscule to you, but there’s a financial strategy behind IRS liens that most people aren’t aware of.
 
READ ALSO: Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks
 
The wealthy don’t mind getting hit with IRS liens because it means their other debt collectors are forced to get in line behind the IRS before they can collect a dime.

Thanks to former President Donald Trump, tax liens no longer show up on your credit report.

Photo may have been deleted

Meanwhile, Kandi quietly unloaded her first home to free up some extra cash.

According to real estate records obtained by Radar Online, she sold her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,733 sq. ft. home located in Fayetteville, Georgia for $555,000 earlier this year.

Kandi made a tidy profit on the sale after purchasing the property with her Xscape checks back in 1996 for $252,000.

Question: If Kandi created a GoFundMe page to raise donations to help offset her bills, would you contribute?
 

Posted in Business

Tags: debt collection, default, income tax, IRS liens, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Celebrities

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

patrick, christopher schwarzenegger
The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall.

There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.

Patrick simply captioned the photo set with the cowboy hat-wearing emoji, and it worked super well for the pair. Patrick’s bleach blonde hair poked out underneath a dark brown hat, while he sported a leather jacket with a navy patch, a gray shirt and leather gloves. Chris sported a lighter tan hat, and a brown leather jacket with fur lining, as he posed alongside his brother. In a few pictures, Patrick also held up his adorable puppy, who looked like they had some fun running through the snow.

Both Christopher and Patrick are the youngest two children of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 66. The brothers have two older sisters: Katherine, 32, and Christina, 30, plus a younger half brother Joseph Baena, 24. While the boys looked happy to be spending time in the snow together, this has also been a big week for Arnold and Maria. The pair finalized their divorce after over 10 years since the two originally separated. The Terminator star and journalist had married in 1986, but announced that they were separating in 2011.

Chris and Patrick posing on the red carpet for the 2017 ESPY awards. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

After the divorce was finalized, a source shared with HollywoodLife exclusively that Patrick was happy that his mom and dad finally got a sense of closure for their relationship, and acknowledged that little would change since their separation happened so long ago. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents,” the source said. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

 

Celebrities

Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Shannon Beador as “Troublemaker”

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Shannon as a "Troublemaker," Reveals What Surprised Her About Heather, and Admits She Feared She'd Be Fired After Season 15
Gina Kirschenheiter doesn’t believe Shannon Beador is malicious, but she does think she’s a troublemaker.

Following the lawsuit drama surrounding Nicole James and the actions she took against Heather Dubrow‘s plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago, Gina shared her true feelings about Shannon before revealing what surprised her about Heather and admitting that she wasn’t sure she’d be asked back to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I don’t think that Shannon is that malicious… I just think that she is a little bit of a troublemaker,” Gina admitted during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. “And I don’t even think that sometimes she recognizes or realizes that her dropping things here, dropping things there, what that looks like at the end of it.”

According to Gina, Shannon likely learned a good lesson when her off-screen gossiping about Nicole’s troubled past with the Botched cast member came back to bite her.

“I think this particular situation has more aware of what that looks like and what she actually does do and the damage it could potentially cause for people,” Gina explained. “It was probably honestly a good thing for her to see and recognize.”

After being caught off-guard by the firings of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas, in June, Gina said she was excited to meet the infamous “Fancy Pants.”

“I thought I would get along with her. She’s from where I’m from and I always found her to be, when I watch the show, very reasonable. But I was surprised by how cool she was… I was very pleasantly surprised by how close we got,” Gina noted.

While many RHOC fans have also called for the returns of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Gina said she believes they have a great group now. That said, she’d be “down for whatever” when it comes to the OGs, especially considering there was a spot for them on the show “for a very long time.”

“I don’t think I was in touch with Vicki when we were on the show together. [But] Tamra and I do, every once in a while, we’ll text back and forth. We have some overlap in friends,” she shared.

When Gina was then asked if she feared she’d be fired after season 15, she admitted that it “always crosses [her] mind.”

“But I’m just happy to be here,” she explained. “I like the journey and I like how it challenges me. And I like the fact that in the interviews, they sit me down in the chair that I would avoid and never ask myself… I’ll be here for as long as I’m interesting and when I’m not, I’ll go do something else.”

Also during the interview, Gina admitted to having a big regret about the way in which she commented about Elizabeth’s troubled past in Dave Quinn‘s recently released book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

“I actually feel very bad about oversharing about my opinion about her, where she came from. I think it was too much,” Gina stated. “She’s a really sweet person. She’d give you the shirt off her back.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

