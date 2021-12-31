Tiffini Hale: 5 Things About ‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ Star Who Died At 46

Kandi Burruss allegedly has a big cash flow problem like her former co-star NeNe Leakes.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly hit with a third IRS lien for unpaid taxes.
Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker are dealing with health code-related issues at their two Atlanta area restaurants. And now the IRS has hit their establishments with a third tax lien.
According to Radar Online, the couple’s restaurants were previously hit with two federal liens — one in 2020 for $15,812.52 and another lien was filed in 2021 for $5,156.50 in back taxes. A third IRS lien was filed for $23,000 in back taxes on Nov. 17.
Those amounts may seem minuscule to you, but there’s a financial strategy behind IRS liens that most people aren’t aware of.
The wealthy don’t mind getting hit with IRS liens because it means their other debt collectors are forced to get in line behind the IRS before they can collect a dime.
Thanks to former President Donald Trump, tax liens no longer show up on your credit report.
Meanwhile, Kandi quietly unloaded her first home to free up some extra cash.
According to real estate records obtained by Radar Online, she sold her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,733 sq. ft. home located in Fayetteville, Georgia for $555,000 earlier this year.
Kandi made a tidy profit on the sale after purchasing the property with her Xscape checks back in 1996 for $252,000.
