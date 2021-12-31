Top 3 Most Visited IDO Platforms in 2021 According to CryptoRank

If you’ve bet with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies before, you’ll understand new crypto casinos are springing up all the time. You’ll probably also know that the days of homebrew titles are behind us, with many of today’s top casino games now playable with BTC, LTC, ETH and others. Just how many and what types of cryptocurrency games can you expect to play at top casinos, though.
There are several thousand games at Rollers.io and similar casinos, and many of those span the most popular genres around. Let’s take a closer look at the specific crypto casino games you should expect to see in any betting site worth its salt in 2021.
Play Virtually All Major Slot Hits
Pop into the “right casino”, and you’ll find virtually all major slot machines available to play as cryptocurrency-friendly releases. Of course, there are always one or two software providers who haven’t yet made the leap to offering crypto-friendly slots, but most have. Today, games like NetEnt’s Starburst, Pragmatic Play’s Wolf Gold, and Play ‘n Go’s Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead are can all be played with cryptocurrencies, or at least with Bitcoin.
Try Your Hand at RNG Table Games
While slots form the lion’s share of any cryptocurrency casino’s arsenal of games, they aren’t the only titles you can choose from. Many traditional casino games are available to play, too, including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and table poker. You’ll also find craps, dice games, Asian favorites like Sic Bo and others. These games can appear in one of two formats. RNG games (random number generator) are played against an AI dealer, with no human element present. Each hand is determined at random using an algorithm.
Opt for Realism with Live Dealer Casino Titles
The other way that you can play table games is to opt for the live dealer approach. Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and many top live dealer providers have also made their games crypto-friendly. These games are played over a live video stream and feature a human dealer. These games include most of the same table games as you’ll find with RNG release, albeit with the game show, money wheel, and Asian favorites like Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti and Andar Bahar thrown in.
The sense of atmosphere and realism brought to human-led games is unrivaled and blows most RNG table games out of the water. Even so, the short betting windows and sense of urgency involved may not be every crypto casino player’s cup of tea.
Something Simple with No Experience Necessary
If you prefer something simpler, perhaps games with no experience necessary, these options are also available to play at crypto casinos. They include keno and bingo games, scratch cards, fixed odds, instant win titles and even virtual sports betting games. While simplistic, the basic idea behind them is that you can sit down to play with no experience or foreknowledge of how these games work.
Ultimately, It’s All Down to the Software Providers
Ultimately, the array of crypto-friendly games you can find at online casinos comes down to the content partnerships it has with software providers. Some sites sign deals with global behemoths such as SoftSwiss, giving them access to an immense selection of games. Others feature open gaming platforms, where the biggest providers host games from fledgling developers. Sites such as Rollers.io have naturally crafted excellent partnerships with many of today’s leading developers to ensure that there is plenty for you to enjoy when you choose to play cryptocurrency games at their sites.
Image: Pixabay