What Do We Know About MCU’s ‘Secret Invasion’? All The Latest Updates
‘Secret Invasion’ is among the Marvel projects coming to Disney+ in 2022. Here’s what we know, so far, about the highly-anticipated series.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing an iconic comic book storyline to life on Disney+ in 2022. Secret Invasion is an upcoming miniseries that will consist of six episodes and feature characters from the MCU, including Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury. The television series is based on the 2008-2009 comic book crossover event, which showcased a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who had been infiltrating Earth for years.
Aside from the main premise, Marvel/Disney has been pretty tight-lipped about what it’s in store for Secret Invasion. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about Secret Invasion, including its expected release date, cast, and plot details.
MCU’s Secret Invasion Release Date
Marvel has confirmed that Secret Invasion is coming out in the year 2022 — but an exact date release is anyone’s guess. It’ll be available to stream on Disney+, where all of Marvel’s projects live. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye all came out on Disney+ in 2021. The new Marvel shows coming out in 2022, in addition to Secret Invasion, include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms Marvel. Marvel/Disney has not revealed the order that the shows will be released.
Cast & Crew
Secret Invasion will star Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), whose been in 11 Marvel movies. Ben Mendelsohn will star as Talos, the leader of a Skrull sect who is an ally of Fury’s. Talos first appeared in Captain Marvel, where he and his fellow Skrull were refugees and running from the Kree army. In the post-credits for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Talos is revealed to be disguising himself as his Fury, who is commanding a Skrull spaceship. Former SHIELD agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smolders) will also star in the series.
Some new cast members have also signed onto Secret Invasion. They include Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, The Crown star Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There’s still no details about their characters. Plus, Kinglsey Ben-Adir is confirmed to be playing the lead villain, whose identity hasn’t been confirmed. Emilia later confirmed her casting in an interview with Jimmy Fallon in July 2021. “I’m already scared,” she said. “The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”
Kyle Bradstreet is the creator and executive producer of Secret Invasion. This is his first project for Marvel. Additional executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz. The six episodes will be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. They will divvy up the episodes between them two to direct.
What Is ‘Secret Invasion’ About?
Marvel/Disney hasn’t said much about the plot of Secret Invasion. The show’s official longline, which was revealed when the show was officially announced in December 2020, says that the series “follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects on Earth.” It is inspired by writer Brian Michael Bendis‘ hit comic book series. The eight-issue comic series explored The New Avengers, The Mighty Avengers, The Young Avengers, and more heroes learning that the Skrulls had successfully been disguising themselves on Earth for years. Spider-Woman was the first superhero to be revealed as a Skrull. Eventually, a bunch of the heroes (and even some villains) united to stop the Skrulls. They were also able to rescue the people swapped out by the Skrulls. It’s unclear how similar the TV show’s plot will be to the Marvel Comics.
Production History
Secret Invasion was officially announced in December 2020. The following month, Kevin Feige briefly discussed the show in an interview. “I mean, we’re interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we’re very lucky to have them for that,” he said. “That’s the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven’t seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words. But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”
Filming on Secret Invasion officially began by September 1, 2021 in London. The cast and crew are still shooting scenes, and filming is expected to also occur in Europe. The first footage of Secret Invasion was shared by Marvel on Disney+ Day (Nov. 12). It showed Nick Fury, as well as what appeared to be Queen Veranke, who disguised herself as Spider-Woman in the comic series. Marvel also unveiled the official logo for Secret Invasion on Disney+ Day.
Florida mayor says police responsible for 13-year-old boy’s death in dirt bike crash
The mayor of Boynton Beach, Florida has come under fire after blaming police for the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr.
Stanley died when police tried to pull him over after observing him riding recklessly on a dirt bike.
Surveillance video at a Chevron gas station shows Davis Jr. filling up his bike with gas as a patrol car turns into the station.
The patrol car followed Davis Jr. out of the station and attempted a traffic stop. The patrol unit is not equipped with a camera and the officer was not required to wear a body cam.
According to police, the boy was killed when his dirt bike crashed on North Federal Highway during the attempted traffic stop.
In a statement on Sunday, the Boynton Beach Police Department said the “preliminary investigation indicates that the dirt bike operator was observed driving recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, and the dirt bike went down in the 800 block of North Federal Highway.”
Boynton Beach Mayor Steven B. Grant said “the city and the police are responsible” for the boy’s death.
“We should not blame the police department for the actions of an individual officer. However, the city and the police are responsible,” said Mayor Grant.
“You know, the situation that created this, you know, it didn’t happen just yesterday,” Mayor Grant said. “This is an aspect of how the city has treated parts of the community for decades before I was even mayor. And so the city is trying to understand and work with the community to get a result, resolution so that it is safer for everyone.”
The unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave Sunday amid an investigation led by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the report. “Based on our preliminary investigation, the officer’s vehicle did not come into contact with the dirt bike,” said an FHP spokesman.
Safaree Samuels Shades Kanye West’s Style: All He Wears Is ‘Hoodies & Black Gloves’
The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star called out Kanye West on his recent style choices, saying he ‘hates’ the way the rapper has been dressing for the last two years.
Safaree Samuels could be starting up the first new feud for 2022! The 40-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star apparently isn’t digging Kanye West’s recent wardrobe choices and he let the whole world know it! Taking to his Twitter on December 30, Safaree said he has always thought highly of the “Famous” rapper, but he can’t co-sign Ye’s allegedly repetitive style.
“I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years..” read the not-so-subtle slam. “He use [sic] to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.” Perhaps to lessen the blow, Safaree ended the post with three laughing emojis.
Fans of Kanye’s quickly came to his defense, as it’s hard to argue fashion against a man who calls Anna Wintour, designer Riccardo Tisci and the late Virgil Abloh friend, much less a designer in his own right with his incredibly successful Yeezy label. “Says the guy with no clothing like, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense,” singer Tank clapped back at Safaree, according to The Shade Room. Others called out Sarafee’s own style choices over the years on Twitter, as one shared a picture of him dolled up in head-to-toe Gatorade attire, while another wrote, “You wore a Jean vest. Please.” Kanye has yet to publicly respond.
I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me 😂😂😂
— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 30, 2021
Meanwhile, it seems Safaree enjoys taking to social media to air out his grievances. In July, he slammed the editors of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ for their ‘tacky and tasteless’ decision to air footage of his daughter Safire falling. The episode in question showed the reality star appearing to laugh at the baby girl, whom he shares with his estranged wife Erica Mena. “Y’all LHH editors ain’t s**t,” Safaree tweeted. “We told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls**t and y’all still used that.” In a follow-up tweet, he even threatened to quit the show. “That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all.”
Called It Quits: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2021
We already know some of our favorite celebs spent their quarantine time getting busy and having babies, but unfortunately, not all celebrity couples loved having more quality time together.
This year, we saw couples with decades of love behind them, and some that were just established month prior, crumble in front of our eyes. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, here are all the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are undoubtedly the biggest celebrity breakup of the year, though Kanye’s pleas to get his wife back have elongated their split for almost the entire year.
Kim K filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19 after almost seven years of marriage. The pair, who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014, are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, and neither is contesting the prenup in place–but Ye has been very vocal about wanting Kardashian back, saying during his November Drink Champs interview that he’s yet to actually see divorce papers.
Quavo and Saweetie
In March, social media users began speculating that Quavo and Saweetie had split after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later that month, Saweetie confirmed the news on Twitter, pointing the finger at her ex.
“I’m single,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”
Amber Rose and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards
Amber Rose and the father of her second child Slash, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, called it quits this year after nearly three years of dating.
In August, the model took to Instagram to accuse her boyfriend of cheating with more than a dozen women, which AE admitted to soon thereafter. While he made light of the situation at the time, he posted an apology for breaking up his family months later, begging for Rose to get back with him. They’ve since been spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this month.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, announced they were ending their engagement on April 15. The split came following rumors of infidelity on the former MLB star’s part.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Check out more of this year’s biggest splits after the flip:
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin
A late entry into the biggest celeb breakups of 2021 is Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, who made it all the way to the end of December. The actress and the preacher announced that they are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage on December 21.
“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”
DaniLeigh and DaBaby
After months of speculation and being called out by the mother of DaBaby’s children, Meme, DaniLeigh confirmed that she and the rapper were in a relationship in 2020, but the pair later split in February 2021.
After a year of the theatrics and the back and forth, DaniLeigh posted on her Instagram story that she and DaBaby split, going on reveal that she was pregnant with DaBaby’s child in July 2021. The singer gave birth to their daughter in August 2021. In November, DaBaby posted some awful videos that prove their coparenting relationship really isn’t going well.
Stevie J and Faith Evans
Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evans on November 8 after three years of marriage. The record producer and the singer tied the knot in July 2018 in a Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.
Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones called it quits after six years of dating and almost three years after getting engaged, a source told PEOPLE in November. The announcement of their breakup came just a few hours after a TikTok video claiming Ramos was seen at a strip club with another woman went viral, sparking rumors of infidelity.
The actors met in 2014 during rehearsals for the Broadway show Hamilton, where they originated their roles of John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds. The breakup came just a few weeks before their planned wedding.
Dell Curry and Sonya Curry
In one of the most surprising celeb breakups of 2021, Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, called it quits this year.
The parents of the NBA star filed for divorce in North Carolina in June, which was confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The pair, who met at Virginia Tech University and wed in 1988, had already been separated for a while before filing for divorce.
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
After spending nearly two decades together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi confirmed that they had called it quits on September 27.
“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. “The couple both wish each other well.”
Falynn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia
In April, Falynn Guobadia announced her split from her husband of two years, Simon Guobadia. In her announcement, she shared that “after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”
Just one month later, fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that she and Simon were engaged.
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin
In September, multiple source confirmed that 38-year-old Scott Disick and his 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin had split, with one source saying that “Amelia broke up with Scott.” News of their split came after an insider revealed that Disick and Hamlin were having issues due to Scott still being hung up on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.
“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the insider said. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels
Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels called it quits this year after a year and a half of marriage. Mena filed for divorce on May 21.
The couple wed in secret in October 2019, and share a 15-month-old daughter, Safire, and 6-month-old, Legend.
Ray J and Princess Love
Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love in Los Angeles Superior Court back in October. The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, are parents to two children: son Epik Ray, 23 months, and daughter Melody Love, 3.
Love first filed for divorce from her husband in May 2020, but requested the filing be dismissed that July. In August, Ray J filed for divorce, but agreed to call it off the following March.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
We can’t keep count anymore, but in 2021, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up once again.
“They are not together right now,” a source told PEOPLE of the on-and-off couple in June. “The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.”
In December, Houston trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit claiming Tristan is the father of her child, saying they had an ongoing affair in 2020 and 2021. While Thompson denied some of her allegations, he admits to having sex with her on his birthday in March, when he was publicly still with Khloé.
Tiffany Haddish and Common
A little over a year after confirming their romance, Common and Tiffany Haddish went their separate ways. A source confirmed their breakup to PEOPLE on November 29.
“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” explained the insider.
Nelly and Shantel Jackson
Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, called it quits earlier this year.
After seven years together, Jackson revealed the news in an Instagram comment on July 31. After one fans commented asking if the pair were still together, Jackson said that they had parted ways.
“No we’re not ….. Just friends,” she wrote at the time.
Xzibit and Krista Joiner
After six years of marriage, Krista Joiner filed for divorce from Xzibit on February 21. Neither has yet to publicly comment on their split.
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark
Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and her fiancé, Zac Clark, confirmed that they ended their engagement on November 22. Their breakup came as a surprise to fans as the pair had just run the TCS New York City Marathon together earlier that month.
LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker
On January 11, former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker announced that they were divorcing after three years of marriage. The pair welcomed a son, Tysun Wolf, in September 2020.
“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” the singer wrote on social media. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly split in May after confirming their relationship in August 2020. The pair kept their relationship out of the public eye the entire time.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes
On September 23, Jason Derulo announced that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes had broken up. The announcement came nearly five months after the former couple welcomed their son Jason King.
“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted at the time. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
In October, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had broken up. This came following reports of a physical altercation between Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.
“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told the publication. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”
Kanye West and Irina Shayk
Kanye West not only broke up with Kim Kardashian this year, but he also ended his short fling with Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk.
Sources told PEOPLE on August 21 that the rapper and the model ended their brief relationship, which only began a few weeks prior. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” one source said.
Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Nicole Patenburg
Singer-songwriter Babyface and his wife, Nicole Patenburg, announced their split in a joint statement on July 14.
“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said at the time. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,”
