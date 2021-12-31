Year 2021 Data Cements Bitcoin As Risk-On Asset

Data shows that Bitcoin has increasingly behaved like a risk-on asset in the year 2021 as its price movements have reacted to the VIX volatility index.
Bitcoin Cements Itself As A Risk-On Asset During The Year 2021
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, BTC has behaved like a risk-on asset this year as the crypto’s price has seemed to follow VIX.
“VIX” is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Volatility Index. This index tells us about the stock market’s expectations of the volatility based on S&P 500 index options.
While the official name is the CBOE volatility index, the name “VIX” has caught on as the most popular way to refer to it.
The VIX index is a real-time indicator that measures the expected volatility in the market for the coming thirty days. The index is also often referred to as the “fear gauge.”
When the value of this metric is high, it means a greater volatility in the stock market may follow in the near future. On the other hand, low values of the index would suggest a period of low volatility might be there soon.
Now, here is a chart that shows the apparent relationship between the price of Bitcoin and the VIX index:
Looks like BTC's price has increasingly become related to the index over the past few years | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 51
As you can see in the above graph, during the year 2019, which is before COVID came around, Bitcoin didn’t seem to be affected by fear in the broader market.
However, following the monetary and fiscal policies that were approved during the COVID era, institutional investors started getting interested in the coin.
In 2020, the relationship between VIX and the Bitcoin price was still unclear. But from the data of the year 2021, it’s visible that there is now a correlation between the two metrics.
Bitcoin has responded to fear in the stock market during 2021, showing that institutional investors for the most part consider the crypto to be a risk-on asset.
The report notes that because of this, it could be worth keeping an eye on VIX as fear in the stock market may have implications for BTC’s price.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $47.5k, down 2% in the last seven days. The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
BTC's price has plunged down in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
President of Mexico terms, they will not follow the path of El-Salvador.
Many countries are obviously planning on bringing their own National Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It’s evident that adopting current technology along with the digital world, even for the finance sector, is vital. Accordingly, the government of Mexico was in long terms and talks for bringing out their own CBDC. Finally they confirmed it on December 30 via a tweet.
Mexico’s CBDC Announcement
In the early morning hours of December 30, the official government page of Mexico, put out a tweet. According to the tweet, it terms that the national bank of Mexico will have it’s own CBDC by the year 2024. Also, it insists that these CBDC’s will be circulated completely throughout.
In addition, the Government of Mexico, mentions in the tweet that adoption of future based payment solutions and technological advancements are necessary to be incorporated. Moreover, they add that this is extremely vital as this will also increase the finance income for the nation.
On the other hand, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel LÓpez Obrador has previously declared that their nation would not follow the footsteps of El-Salvador. In spite of this, he radically claims that they would never make Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. This fact indeed stirred the notion before that Mexico will be coming up with CBDCs.
Mexicans’ Mixed Views
Indeed, mixed up reviews are what we get when inquired with the people of Mexico regarding crypto. Besides, many lawyer’s say that the country should adopt crypto and digital assets in one way or the other.
On the other hand, the Mexican Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego insists that the Bank of Aztec should start accepting cryptocurrencies. Predominantly, many people of Mexico and businessmen insist on complete adoption of crypto for the nation.
However, many protest that there are huge money launderings happening throughout the nation completely through crypto.
Bullish OKB price prediction is $32.109 to $45.008.
The OKB price might also reach $50.
OKB bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $12.326.
In OKB (OKB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about OKB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
OKB Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of OKB is $28.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $248,376,225 at the time of writing. However, OKB has decreased to 2.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, OKB has a circulating supply of 262,680,011 OKB. Currently, OKB trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Gate.io.
What is OKB (OKB)?
OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to gain access to the cryptocurrency exchange’s unique features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, to grant users voting and governance access on the platform, and to reward users for holding OKB. Since its inception in 2017, OKEx has grown to become an international trade floor.
OKB (OKB) Price Prediction 2022
OKB holds the 28th position on CoinGecko right now. OKB price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The rising wedge pattern is a bearish pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as prices move higher and the trading range narrows. A rising wedge pattern can be one of the most difficult patterns to accurately recognize and trade.
Currently, OKB is at $28.82. If the pattern continues, the price of OKB might reach the resistance level to $32.109 and $43.775. If the trend reverses, then the price of OKB may fall to $12.326.
OKB (OKB) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of OKB.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of OKB.
Resistance Level 1 – $33.394
Resistance Level 2 – $45.008
Resistance Level 3 – $62.814
Support Level 1 – $24.586
Support Level 2 – $19.036
Support Level 3 – $9.586
Support Level 4 – $5.037
The charts show that OKB has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OKB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $62.814.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the OKB might plummet to almost $5.037, a bearish signal.
OKB Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of OKB is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of OKB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the OKB’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, OKB is in a bullish state. Notably, the OKB price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of OKB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OKB is at level 58.43. This means that OKB is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of OKB may occur in the upcoming days.
OKB Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at OKB’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of OKB. Currently, OKB lies in the range at 19.518, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of OKB. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of OKB lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, OKB’s RSI is at the 58.43 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of OKB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and OKB.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of OKB moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the OKB network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OKB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of OKB in 2022 is $45. On the other hand, the bearish OKB price prediction for 2022 is $12.326.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the OKB ecosystem, the performance of OKB would rise reaching $32 very soon. But, it might also reach $50 if the investors believe that OKB is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is the OKB?
The OKB token allows for the simultaneous creation of many scalable applications. A layered design also enhances scalability and security.
2. Where can you purchase OKB?
OKB has listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Gate.io.
3. Will OKB reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the OKB platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of OKB?
On May 03, 2021, OKB reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $44.01.
5. Is OKB a good investment in 2022?
OKB (OKB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of OKB in the past few months, OKB is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can OKB (OKB) reach $50?
OKB (OKB) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then OKB (OKB) will hit $50 soon.
7. What will be the OKB price by 2023?
OKB (OKB) price is expected to reach $58 by 2023.
8. What will be the OKB price by 2024?
OKB (OKB) price is expected to reach $65 by 2024.
9. What will be the OKB price by 2025?
OKB (OKB) price is expected to reach $72 by 2025.
10. What will be the OKB price by 2026?
OKB (OKB) price is expected to reach $80by 2026.
Facebook’s name change to Meta, and the announcement of its strategic pivot to becoming a Metaverse company, have sent shock-waves through the tech community. Metaverses are already considered to be the next technological great leap forward, and potentially far bigger than the internet revolution. They can be defined as a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and video where users “live” within a digital universe. These users will be looking for a messaging and trading solution inside the metaverses, something that Secretum could offer.
The gaming sector is already pioneering the Metaverse era with significant success, and combining it with the advantages of Blockchain technology. Games like Axie Infinity and Sandbox turn in-game assets into Blockchain-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which hold real economic value and can be traded and/or held for long-term appreciation. The use of NFTs in gaming metaverses has resulted in an unprecedented boom in player spending and NFT values:
Axie Infinity is generating $2.7 billion in annualized revenues, mostly from NFT character sales, with an in-game currency having a market value of over $9 billion.
Sandbox, a virtual world development game, saw its sales of NFT land plots surge by over 1,600% in 2021 with sales of over $3 million per day.
LitCraft Nysperience’s limited-time NFT launch sale raised $2 million in under two weeks.
The overall NFT market has also remained robust, with new records being set in 2021:
To date in 2021 NFT sales have surpassed $9 billion, a more than 25-fold growth over 2020’s total sales of reached $340 million.
Digital artwork “Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” sold for $69 million at a Christie’s auction in March.
Sales of NFT trading platform OpenSea reached $14.6 billion.
An innovative Blockchain startup has created an unprecedented Solana-based solution to allow secure and low-cost NFT trading and P2P communication – Secretum. Secretum could help solve the new challenges to gamers and NFT traders alike that the proliferation of NFT gaming Metaverses is bringing:
High Fees – Over 80% of all NFTs are based on Ethereum-standard Blockchain tokens (ERC-20, ERC-721 or ERC-1155). Since each token needs a certain amount of power to be generated, each NFT transaction comes with a so-called “gas fee”. The fee comes to an average of 23%, constituting a significant burden on traders and players.
A Broken Market – Although a number of NFT trading platforms are operating (Opensea, Rarible), they do not help NFT Metaverse gamers find specific NFT gaming assets. Liquidity is therefore artificially limited and slows down the expansion of Metaverse ecosystems.
Crypto Asset Insecurity – Gaming NFTs are worth more than $10 billion As crypto thefts are becoming more frequent and bigger in size, gamers need to find a way to keep their NFTs safe – and be able to trade and communicate with other gamers in complete safety.
Secretum – The Messaging and NFT Trading Solution To Power Gaming Metaverses
Secretum is a fully-encrypted P2P messaging and OTC crypto trading app, based on the innovative Solana Blockchain. It offers Metaverse gamers and NFT traders unrivaled features and benefits:
Fully P2P trading of NFT and other crypto assets via an escrow smart contract functionality, with users able to locate NFT assets owned by other wallets. This creates an ecosystem of NFT trading for gaming Metaverses, where games can meet and trade in-game assets at a minimal cost – Solana’s average transaction fee is only $0.00025, beating Ethereum’s cost by a factor of over 100x.
Anonymous registration and messaging with any other wallet owner in the world, based only on wallet address – ideal for becoming the medium of communication for Metaverse communities.
High-security NFT storage on a network of distributed nodes, eliminating a central point of failure and the risk of crypto theft. This incentivizes the storage of more gaming NFTs on Secretum, in turn creating a larger trading market.
An NFT trading platform built for scale, thanks to Solana’s capability of processing up to 700,000 transactions per second, 40,000x more than Ethereum.
Solana’s cross-chain compatibility with Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, the latter constituting the vast majority of Metaverse gaming NFTs. This will facilitate Secretum’s penetration of the NFT gaming market from the day of launch.
As many online games have communities of over 50 million users mostly rely on teams of players, secure communication is a key element to make gameplay run smoothly. In NFT Metaverses, players will both communicate and exchange NFT assets to enhance their gaming capabilities. Secretum offers a single solution to solve both market needs, in a user-friendly, inexpensive, and secure manner. The final goal for Secretum is nothing less than becoming the go-to app for all Metaverse NFT trading and gaming communication. As the era of gaming Metaverses dawns, Secretum is positioned to leverage its powerful growth and future expansion from the very start.