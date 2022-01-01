News
2022 Brings New Opportunities to Denver Metro’s Real Estate Market
The New Year has officially begun, and many consumers are looking for a fresh start. Whether that be a new routine, refined goals, or a refreshed mindset, most people have their sights set on something that they want to accomplish in 2022. Perhaps, buying a first home, selling your current home, or investing in a second property is in your future. Here are some market updates from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) that will help paint a better picture of where Denver Metro’s real estate market has been and which direction it might be headed this year.
2021 was a productive year for the Denver Metro real estate market. Much of the homebuying momentum that began in 2020 carried through the final months of last year. Looking at market data from LIV SIR’s Monthly Market Report, total sales volume for all price points through November 2021 increased by 14% year to date, even though the number of listings sold decreased slightly by 3%. The reduction in home sales is the result of the housing market returning to its typical buying and selling patterns, in which real estate activity tends to slow during the winter.
Nation Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lawrence Yung, said in a recent presentation given to LIV SIR, “The real estate surge of the pandemic is now over. The market is settling down, but it is settling down above pre-pandemic levels so one can still say that the housing market is running decently even though the housing [boom] is over.”
Within this healthy and less frenzied market, consumers on either side of the closing table have more opportunities to reach their real estate and lifestyle goals. Normal ebbing and flowing of activity in the marketplace may provide more balance to the extreme sellers’ market that Denver Metro has had since the start of 2020.
Intense demand and limited inventory over the past few years has created fierce competition, price appreciation, and an accelerated market pace, which may have discouraged some buyers from entering the marketplace. However, a wave of new inventory could come to buyers’ rescue in the coming months. Factors such as newly built homes entering the market (which also frees up existing homes), the end of the mortgage forbearance program, and the productivity of the approaching spring market may all contribute to a wider selection of available homes for buyers this year.
Sellers, who have widely benefited from appreciating home prices in recent years, can still expect to get a good price for their home in 2022. According to the latest Monthly Market Report from LIV SIR, home prices through November of 2021 rose by 17%, reaching an average sold price of $617,906. Even as more homes enter the marketplace, slightly leveling the playing field, home prices typically rise between the months of February and May, according to data from the Denver Metro Market Review compiled by Megan Aller of First American Title. This combined with the increasing desire to live in Denver Metro, where residents have access to outdoor spaces and a vast array of entertainment options and amenities, ensures that the demand for local homes will not fade.
With the new year comes new opportunities for both buyers and sellers to start their next chapter in the house that feels like home. To learn more about the Denver Metro real estate market and other communities across Colorado or to view LIV Sotheby’s International Realty’s selection of extraordinary residences, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
News
Denver metro realtors predict strong housing market to continue in 2022
Metro Denver’s real estate market remained hot through 2021, with record demand for homes pushing appreciation and sale prices to record highs.
Three real estate experts expect those trends to continue in 2022 with some possible tweaks.
“I don’t see any big dynamic shifts coming,” says Ryan Carter, president of 8z Real Estate. “The rate of appreciation may soften slightly, and it would be a lot healthier for the market to not continue to see high double-digit growth.”
Barry Willmarth, Willmarth Real Estate Services owner, agrees. “My initial thought for 2022, is that home prices will continue to rise but the appreciation rate will ease despite inflationary pressure, as buyers recognize the reality of a possible bubble.”
But he cautions that he expected home prices in the Denver metro would ease a couple of years ago, but that hasn’t happened. Willmarth anticipates sellers will continue to receive multiple offers over their asking price.
“I don’t think anyone would argue with me if I said the 2022 real estate market will continue to be ‘competitive.’”
Nick DiPasquale, West + Main broker, predicts home prices will continue to rise.
“For the most part, 2022 should see a similar trajectory with a potential for an even wilder ride than we have seen over the past two years.”
Potential interest rate increase
All three real estate experts anticipate the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to help stem inflation. But a rate increase likely won’t hurt Colorado’s market.
“As a whole, there will likely be little impact on the resale market as that is driven more by supply and demand,” DiPasquale says. “The refinance market will certainly be impacted if rates rise above pre-pandemic levels.”
Willmarth says if rates increase, it likely won’t be significant for Colorado buyers until at least the second quarter of 2022. “After that, it may help buyers take more time in assessing a home purchase.”
Both Carter and DiPasquale say rising interest rates could hurt buyer purchase power, especially first-time homebuyers.
“Shifts as subtle as one-eighth of a percent can affect buying power by up to $10,000 to $15,000. 15k. It doesn’t sound like a lot in this market, but if you are trying to buy a home at $525,000 and the rate inches up, you may now only be able to offer $510,000 or $515,000,” DiPasquale says.
“In a competitive situation, that can be the difference between getting a home or not.”
Building boom to continue
The real estate experts anticipate builders will continue to meet the housing demand.
“As long as Denver remains a destination city with population growth, the building boom is here to stay,” DiPasquale says.
Willmarth says builders will continue to pass any higher costs due to fluctuating lumber prices or supply chain issues to consumers who, so far, are willing to pay them. But he warns the most significant potential roadblock to home construction is a continuing skilled worker shortage.
Still want space to breathe
Homebuyers moved to the suburbs during the pandemic, searching for larger houses on bigger lots. They wanted added space to accommodate their needs to work from home and let children learn remotely. That desire likely won’t change in 2022.
“This work- and learn-from-home revolution is going to be part of the new normal,” DiPasquale says. “The technology supports it and many companies are seeing productivity gains from employees while lowering operating overhead. With up to two parents working from home and children learning from home, more space will continue to be paramount.”
Carter agrees. “We’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg of this new perception of home.”
But he cautions the pandemic also will lead some families to downsize and others to move to more affordable areas.
But affordability remains relative, as homebuyers leaving large metro areas on both coasts help fuel rising home prices in Denver and other Mountain West cities, according to Realtor.com’s Top Housing Markets for 2022 report.
Those transplants helped make the Mountain West the hottest area of the country, with Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; and Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash., ranking as Realtor.com’s top three markets for 2022. Denver sits at No. 48 on Realtor.com’s list.
$1 million isn’t what it used to be
As home prices continue to rise, more sales prices cross the $1 million mark. The number of metro Denver houses selling for $1 million or more increased by more than 50 percent in the first 11 months of 2021, from 3,544 in 2020 to 5,548.
And with the average price in Denver hovering around $700,000, a $1 million home may no longer fit the public’s definition of luxury, Carter says.
Willmarth predicts more sales for $1 million-plus in 2022 and beyond. “The luxury market is as competitive as it’s ever been. There is a surplus of buyers, low inventory, and sales are up dramatically from a year ago.”
But he cautions, “A million dollars certainly doesn’t buy what it used to.”
DiPasquale agrees. “If we look at it from a quality perspective, you are still purchasing luxury homes at the $1 million mark. What is changing is the size of home you can buy for that price. Where it used to be 5+ bedrooms is now 4 bedrooms or even 3 in some areas.”
Polishing the crystal ball
“Every year seems to bring some type of change in local markets especially with the economic variables in the world today,” Willmarth says. “I predict the market will be competitive and we should expect something to happen that is unexpected.”
DiPasquale anticipates the new year will bring new buyers into the mix.
“The year 2022 will be decided by how everyone who has been sitting on the bench through COVID decides to act,” he says.
“So many homeowners wanting an upgrade or a move have been turned off by a seeming lack of replacement home options. Expect 2022 to be another very healthy year for the market, but if that pent-up purchasing (and selling) power is unleashed, we could be looking at an unprecedented year in the Denver metro housing market.”
Carter predicts demand for houses to remain high, which he says puts more pressure on real estate professionals to help buyers and sellers find new ways like modern bridge loans to navigate the market.
“People feel paralyzed. They may want to sell and move but don’t feel like they have options,” he says. “The industry needs to continue to innovate so buyers can feel confident to make a move.”
News
People hope to be reunited with pets missing from the Marshall fire
The 6,000-acre Marshall fire in Boulder County, which destroyed hundreds of homes and forced about 30,000 people to evacuate, caused chaos and trauma for hundreds of pets and livestock as well.
On Friday morning, a day after the destructive, wind-whipped wildfire, more than 12,000 people have joined a Facebook group — Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets.
On Thursday, as people fled flames and smoke, and as fire spread from home to home, an animal evacuation shelter at the Boulder County Fairgrounds filled to capacity. A backup, additional evacuation center was setup at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
The FB page includes descriptions and photos of lost pets, mostly cats and dogs, along with messages from concerned owners and contact information for people who come across stray animals. Some people on the page inquire about volunteering to search for pets.
Many of the people who lost pets had to flee for their lives.
The Herrington family, of Louisville on Muirfield Circle, scrambled when authorities banged on the front door as flames raced toward their home. Their beloved 8-year-old Boston Terrier mix, Violet, is missing.
“We have two little kids, houses were burning on our street and we just bolted,” Jason Herrington said. “We don’t know if she ran outside or was cowering somewhere.”
Friday morning the Herrington’s were told that their home is gone, a total loss.
“The neighborhood is gone,” Herrington said. “We don’t have a home to go back to, but we’re glad we got out with the kids.”
Now, with some help, they’d like to find Violet, who has a microchip.
“She’s a part of our family,” Herrington said.
For now, authorities and pet advocates urge the public to avoid the fire areas and to not enter spaces that are cordoned off. Missing pets have suffered trauma and people who approach the animals should be cautious and take great care, for the animal and themselves.
At the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, county staff and volunteers took in 61 horses Thursday night dropped off by people who fled the fire.
“We got busy last night,” said Christine Padilla, a supervisor with the sheriff’s office Animal Control division. “And we’ve been busy all day today.”
Most of the horses checked in under emergency circumstances are now being checked out, Padilla said. “Most people are coming in to get there horses.”
Volunteers, mostly with the Jefferson County Horse Council helped wit the emergency response and setup, Padilla said.
“We appreciate all the people who were helping,” Padilla said. “We all come together when we have emergencies.”
News
Omar Kelly: Emmanuel Ogbah’s season makes him worthy of Dolphins’ franchise tag
Emmanuel Ogbah snuck up on the NFL in 2020.
The Miami Dolphins’ defensive end led the team with nine sacks last season, but it was Miami’s blitz-crazy amoeba defense that freed him up plenty, allowing the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder to get to the quarterback after beating one blocker — and sometimes as a free rusher — often last season.
This season, Ogbah, with a nine sacks on his resume so far, can’t skirt under the NFL’s radar.
Ogbah became the focal point for Miami’s defensive front in the opposition’s game plan. He’s been chipped by a tight end and tailback more often in 2021. He’s been double-teamed by two offensive linemen regularly, and it is clear that opposing coordinators are creating gameplans to neutralize his impact.
Yet, the sixth-year veteran is still delivering, equaling last season’s impressive mark with two games to go.
Ogbah, who has eclipsed his sack production (18) in his first four-year seasons in his two years with Miami, has been steady and forceful all season.
He’s on pace to have a career year while affecting every area of Miami’s defense, which heads into Sunday’s road game against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) as the NFL’s top sack-producing unit.
Ogbah has also deflected 10 passes at the line of scrimmage this season. It’s a career high for him, and the most by an NFL defensive lineman since Cameron Jordan knocked down 11 in 2017.
On top of his nine sacks, he also has 24 quarterback hits, which is tied for ninth among all NFL players.
The best part about his emergence is he’s done it when the stakes are at their highest, considering he’ll have turned 28 when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Ogbah isn’t just a consistent playmaker for the Dolphins, he’s also emerged as one of the team’s leaders, a player his position coach points to when it comes to showing his fellow linemates how he’d like something done.
“There’s a professionalism that you have to admire,” defensive line coach Austin Clark said.
“He leads by example,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer added. “He comes in and puts a good day’s work in every day. He’s been able to [fill] multiple [roles] for us, and he’s been able to have some production. I would say the things that he’s doing for us over the course of the season, I think that’s been consistent.”
According to league sources, the Dolphins were hesitant to make an offer to extend Ogbah before the season started. They told his camp they wanted to see how the season played out before trying to lock him up on a multi-year deal coming off a career year.
Now that he’s double down on his sacks, serving as the premiere pass-rusher on the unit that leads the NFL with 45 sacks it’s safe to assume legendary rapper Fat Joe infamous line, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” applies.
Ogbah has stayed out of the negotiations, understanding that he’ll either receive the franchise tag, which is projected at $20.2 million in 2022, or become an unrestricted free agent at the NFL’s second highest paid position.
“I told [agent Drew Rosenhaus] before the season I don’t want to be distracted with that, with that [contract] talk,” Ogbah said Thursday. “Like I told him, handle his business and I’ll handle mine on the field. That’s what we are both doing.”
There are three NFL defensive ends — Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence and Kansas City’s Frank Clark — who earn more than $20 million annually.
The five-year, $90 million deal Trey Flowers signed with the Lions and the five-year, $85 million deal Arik Armstead got from the 49ers are the more realistic big deals for a 3-4 defensive end like Ogbah, whose game is based on power more than speed.
Flowers received $40 million when he left the Patriots as a free agent.
Last offseason Carl Lawson, a player who had a similar level of production as Ogbah, landed a three-year, $45 million deal from the Jets that guaranteed him $30 million.
No matter how you slice it, Ogbah will likely double up on the $7.5 million he made this season, which concluded the two-year, $15 million deal the Dolphins signed him to as a free agent in 2020.
There’s a comfort level and familiarity with the Dolphins, so Ogbah would love to re-sign. But he’s also aware the NFL’s a business, and this offseason is his opportunity to set his family up for generations.
“That’s definitely been my goal, to stay here a long time, and stay for the rest of my career,” said Ogbah, who called South Florida his offseason home before Miami signed him. “But whatever happens, happens. I’ll leave it in God’s hands.”
