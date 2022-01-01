News
5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale against the New York Giants, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions
The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New York Giants (4-11)
- Kickoff: noon Sunday at Soldier Field.
- TV and radio: CBS-2, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Bears by 5½. Over/under: 37½.
1. Player in the spotlight
For the fifth time this season, the Bears will be forced to start a different quarterback than they used the week before.
Andy Dalton is back in the saddle Sunday, cleared to make his fifth start in a mostly meaningless January game against a last-place opponent. In a lot of ways, it’s right back to square one for the Bears.
Without question this registers as a missed opportunity for rookie Justin Fields, who has been bumped out of the plans for this week with a lingering ankle injury. Fields was limited in all three practices this week and, despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, isn’t being considered for backup duties Sunday. (Those will belong to Nick Foles.)
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Fields is still experiencing notable pain during certain football movements.
“We want to be able to have him do everything,” Nagy said. ‘And he wants that too. So whether it’s scrambling outside of the pocket, extending plays with his legs, whatever it is, with the package he brings we want him to be as close to 100% as we can get him. And he’s just not there right now.”
Dalton’s return comes after a challenging 27-day period during which he broke his non-throwing hand in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, suffered a hip flexor strain during his effort to return and spent six days on the reserve/COVID-19 list after contracting the virus for the second consecutive season.
“It’s been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “Two-for-two on COVID. Unfortunately. In back-to-back years.”
Dalton also acknowledged the lack of continuity the offense has experienced this season because of all the flux at quarterback.
“This has definitely been a very unique year,” he said. “Very different than every other year I’ve been in the league. … The ideal situation is to have one guy (start at quarterback) the whole year where he’s building that chemistry with everybody throughout the season. But that hasn’t been the case.”
As for Fields, Sunday will be his fourth game missed because of injury and takes away a chance for him to gain additional on-field experience at the end of his first season. Nagy downplayed that part Friday afternoon, stressing that Fields showed enough flashes during the games he did play to show the organization that he is capable of succeeding at the NFL level.
There’s no promise Fields will see work in the season finale next weekend in Minneapolis, either. While Nagy said the rookie quarterback is getting close physically, he also emphasized the need for Fields to be fully prepared mentally if he’s going to take one more swing at things in Week 18.
2. Keep an eye on…
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn has humbly brushed off much of the talk of his personal accomplishments during his Pro Bowl season. But he recognized the significance of closing in on a 37-year-old Bears record.
After coming up with a key fourth-quarter sack in last week’s win over the Seahawks, Quinn is one sack away from breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record of 17½, set in 1984.
“Richard Dent is a household name around here,” Quinn said after the Seahawks game. “To even be in that same conversation, it’s an honor. I know it’s kind of repetitive, but I’m just trying to do my job. It’s definitely an honor, a blessing — for where I came from last year to now … from the guys just still believing in me and giving me another chance to re-prove myself. Luckily I had the backing of the guys in the locker room, so it made this year a little easier.”
Giants quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were sacked a combined eight times in the team’s four December losses after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury.
Along with the Bears record, Quinn is also nearing his personal high of 19 sacks, set in 2013 when he was 23. Outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said he has seen Quinn’s approach stay consistent as he nears the milestones.
“He does play and he lives in the moment,” Shuey said. “And that’s real. He doesn’t take the next day for granted. … He believes that. So I think in this situation where he’s on the cusp of potentially breaking a record, he’s really looking at how can I get a little bit better?
“And that’s one of the things we focus on in the room week to week. It’ll be another focus this week: how do we get 6 inches better on each play? To get closer to making a play that can change a game and help us win. I think that’s Robert’s approach.”
3. Pressing question
How can the Bears build off last weekend’s game-winning drive to beat the Seahawks?
No one at Halas Hall has mistaken last weekend’s 25-24 victory as season-defining. After all, it improved the Bears’ record to 5-10. But that doesn’t mean the rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win was insignificant.
“It is what it is. Our record looks like what it looks like,” running back David Montgomery said. “But every opportunity you get to go out there on the field, you want to showcase that you are more than capable of performing at a high level and doing it with the guys next to you. That’s the moral. That’s what we’re living by.”
Damiere Byrd’s highlight-reel two-point conversion catch to put the Bears ahead with 1:01 remaining was special, the exclamation point on an energizing comeback. But so much went well for the Bears on the six-play, 80-yard touchdown march that set up Byrd’s winning moment.
Darnell Mooney, for example, started the drive with a 30-yard reception, running a crisp route and breaking a series of tackles while taking the ball inside Seahawks territory.
Receivers coach Mike Furrey praised Mooney for the way he set up his route, pushing the Seahawks’ slot cornerback vertically, then making a swift and crisp break in to catch the ball. From there?
“Once he got the ball in his hands, his effort after that was rare,” Furrey said. “You want to talk about unbelievable. That’s just a young man whose desire to win shows.”
Montgomery added a 14-yard catch on the march. Right tackle Germain Ifedi showed great hustle in recovering a Foles fumble with less than two minutes remaining. And Jimmy Graham’s 15-yard touchdown catch two plays later was a thing of beauty, with the Bears getting the 6-foot-7-inch, 259-pound Graham matched up against cornerback John Reid (5-10, 187).
“Advantage Bears,” tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. “That was actually the first thing I verbalized to the guys standing next to me.”
Graham’s end zone post-up was textbook. Foles’ pass was right where it needed to be.
Said coordinator Bill Lazor: “Nick has a really good sense for ‘How do I throw the ball on this play?’ As far as the amount of air and the amount of touch. Nick is a really good touch passer. So it just all worked out really, really well.”
4. Odds and ends
Montgomery accepted the scepter for winning the Week 16 “Good Morning Football” Angry Runs honor this week.
Montgomery’s 11-yard run in the snow in the first quarter, in which he trucked Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV, earned him the title.
“I’m like that every week,” Montgomery said. “Ever since I’ve been in the league, that’s been who I am. That’s just how I run. I run with physicality. You could turn on the film and see that every chance I get, I’m straining just to be the best I can be on every opportunity I get, so it wasn’t just a one-week thing. It was just me being me.”
Montgomery didn’t have an easy task in the Seattle snowstorm, and he finished with 21 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. But he also caught seven passes for 61 yards, including back-to-back catches of 10 and 14 yards on the Bears’ winning drive.
“He went out there with a purpose like he does every single day and every week,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “And obviously the weather forced him to have to really early make a decision that he’s just going to put his foot in the ground and get some ugly runs, but they were good runs, and force those guys to tackle him.”
Montgomery is in for more wintry weather Sunday, though forecasts are calling for colder conditions and perhaps not as much snow by game time. He’ll be up against a Giants defense that allows 125.3 rushing yards per game, ranked 26th in the NFL, and may be needed to play a heightened role if significant wind gusts affect the Bears’ ability to throw regularly.
5. Injury updates
Defensive end Akiem Hicks was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and was able to participate on a limited basis Friday. Hicks was the seventh Bears player to be taken off the list this week, leaving only Jesper Horsted and Joel Iyiegbuniwe as of Friday evening.
Receiver Allen Robinson returned from his bout with COVID-19 this week after losing 10 pounds and battling fatigue and congestion. It will be interesting to see where both starters’ stamina is Sunday.
In other injury news, tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons. In addition to Hicks and Fields, Eddie Goldman (finger), Duke Shelley (heel), and Jason Peters (ankle) are also questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (12-3)
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has done a nice job this season, especially considering the number of key players that have missed large chunks of the season and some of the depth issues in the secondary. The Bears went against Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, and with the Giants reportedly preparing to play Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, that’s a huge step down in class. The Bears should be able to force a bunch of punts with the opportunity to swing the game if they play well on special teams. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears, and if he can distribute the ball like Nick Foles did last week in Seattle, the Bears should win consecutive games for the second time this season.
Bears 20, Giants 10
Colleen Kane (13-2)
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, putting up nine, 21, six and 10 points in that span. The Bears offense should be able to top that, especially against a Giants defense that’s nothing special. The Bears are getting healthier after their COVID-19 outbreak. And they’re saying the right things about continuing to play hard despite the meaningless end-of-season games. It seems the Bears are in line for a win in this season’s Soldier Field sendoff.
Bears 24, Giants 17
Dan Wiederer (14-1)
If you were a Giants fan, would you rather have your favorite team lose to improve its draft status or win to get a better draft slot from the pick collected through the Bears in the trade up for Justin Fields? These are the big questions worth pondering when two bottom-feeder teams clash in potentially nasty conditions in early January. The Bears remain the better team and they have enough left in their tank to record their first home victory since Oct. 3.
Bears 23, Giants 12
Lawsuit: Indian casino was part of West Lakeland Township plan for water system
A lawsuit claims West Lakeland Township supervisors endorsed a plan to build a new water system not only for residents but also to assist a future casino.
The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water alleges in their lawsuit filed in Washington County that the water system — which was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns — was secretly endorsed by supervisors to assist a potential casino to be operated by the Prairie Island Indian Community. Prairie Island runs the Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing.
Plans for the water system – which have since been dropped – called for service for about 742 homes, or half of the township’s households. The water system — to cost $154 million — would be paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County. While the facility was recommended by the state it drew opposition from some residents.
“It’s almost unbelievable how much the supervisors are doing wrong,” said Charles Devine, a former Afton mayor who has been retained as an expert witness by the group.
The three township supervisors — Dan Kyllo, Dave Schultz and Marian Appelt — either chose not to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. An attorney for the township, Nicholas O’Connell, did not respond to a phone message Thursday.
The township has filed a response to the lawsuit which denies all allegations, but does not explain how the decision was reached to endorse the water project.
Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water is now reaching out to residents by mailing pamphlets and holding public meetings. It sued the township in September and updated the lawsuit later in the fall.
LAWSUIT ASKS COURT TO REMOVE SUPERVISORS
The lawsuit asks the Washington County District Court to remove the supervisors from office, and to hold a referendum to increase the number of supervisors from three to five. It asks the court to order the township to pay unspecified costs and attorneys’ fees, and fines paid by individual supervisors.
The $154 million system was recommended by state agencies in 2020 as a way to clean up polluting chemicals originally manufactured by 3M. The township’s municipal system would have been paid for by the 2018 settlement of an environmental damage lawsuit, in which 3M paid $850 million to improve local water supplies. Of that, $700 million remains after legal expenses.
The money for the 4,200-population township was a larger amount than was allocated for its neighbors, including Woodbury’s $70 million, and Lake Elmo’s $66 million.
The township has no water system – all homes have private wells. The recommendation called for building a water tower, two municipal wells and 41 miles of water mains. It would have required rebuilding most of the roads, because the water mains are installed under the roads.
West Lakeland is an expensive place to build a water system because the homes are widely scattered on large lots. Compounding the problem is the fact that half the residents polled in a survey said they would not accept the connections to the city water system.
Minutes of meetings in February and March 2020 indicate supervisors believed the $154 million system would be easier for the township to manage than hundreds of in-home filters.
One re-cap of an earlier meeting states: “Benefits of a municipal water system were listed as the security and health benefits of safe water, a reliable water supply during power outages, no crisis repairs and there may be some consideration for home resale.”
INDIAN COMMUNITY BOUGHT LAND IN 2016
The possibility of a township casino was first raised in 2016, when the Indian Community bought 111 acres at Interstate 94 and Manning Avenue.
Tribal council president Shelley Buck said at the time that the purchase was for economic development, and did not rule out the possibility of a casino.
Buck said the community was trying to attain trust status for the land – which would be a first step towards building a casino. This requires action by the Congress, federal courts or the U.S. Department of the Interior, and allows Native Americans to be exempt from local regulations that limit gambling.
The Prairie Island Indian Community did not respond to a phone call seeking comment earlier this week.
LAWSUIT: SUPERVISORS MET TO DISCUSS CASINO, WATER SYSTEM
The lawsuit claims that in 2020, the township’s supervisors met several times to discuss the casino and the water system without properly notifying the public. The suit says that on Feb. 27, 2020, and on March 5, 2020, the supervisors held special meetings that violated “numerous open meeting laws.”
The lawsuit alleges there were 54 violations of laws to make data available and keep meetings open to the public. “Quite frankly, they are hiding information,” said Steve Norenberg, the group’s spokesman.
Township minutes for the March 5 meeting say that consultants “suggested that West Lakeland may want to contact the Prairie Island Indian Community to inquire their level of interest in a possible joint integrated water supply project.”
The minutes to meetings did not record conversations between the township and the Indian Community, said Devine. “My head was exploding. Why were they hiding that? There was a conscious decision to hide that.”
The $154 million water system was an official response to the traces of perfluorochemicals made by 3M for use in non-stick cookware, fire extinguisher and stain repellant. In 2004, traces of the chemicals were discovered in the drinking water of the township, as well as in Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Lake Elmo and Oakdale.
In high concentrations, the chemicals cause cancer, thyroid problems and birth defects in laboratory animals. In Washington County the chemicals, found in parts-per-trillion amounts, are presently filtered out by municipal filtering stations and in-home filters.
What a Minnesota snowplow driver wants you to know
When the snow starts to fall, that’s when Joseph Callan gets to work.
A transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Callan can be your best friend on a snowy day. He drives a snowplow for the state agency, clearing the roads during and after a storm. Specifically, he plows the stretch of U.S. 63 between Stewartville and U.S. 52, including Minnesota 30.
This winter will mark his sixth year with MnDOT.
Having driven commercial vehicles since he was 21, Callan considers himself lucky to have the job at MnDOT, and takes pride in the work he does maintaining and calibrating the trucks, and clearing a road for those who need to travel.
We asked him what drivers should know when they see a snowplow on the road.
How many miles do you drive at night when there’s a big snowfall?
“Usually our shift is 12 hours, and during that time you can see anywhere between 150 and 300 miles depending on how heavy the snow is or how severe the storm is. But generally you’ll see us right around 225 miles in that time. When we have iron down, we’re not going to go over 30 mph.”
Faster, Callan explained, and the sand gets thrown off the road, which wastes taxpayer dollars.
What is the biggest part of the job, aside from driving the plow?
“Before the storm, everyone’s given a chance to go through their truck. You’re making sure your cutting edges are going to last through the storm.”
“I’m in charge of calibrating each truck every year here in Rochester. So I’m going through and making sure when we’re telling it to put out 400 pounds (of sand and salt) a lane mile, that it’s not going to put out less or more than that.”
What was the worst storm you remember?
“A couple of years ago we had that blizzard, I think it was about two years ago. I remember within 30 minutes hearing about five of my fellow plow drivers getting stuck. They went off the road. At that point I was on I-90, and the only way I made it back, because I was plowing in Stewartville, is I looked for those 1/10th-mile markers. I knew to stay between them and look for the ones on my right-hand side, and I stayed just to the left of them, and I did that for about 7 miles to make it back into town.”
Despite the height of the trucks, Callan said visibility, especially with the truck’s flashing lights reflecting off the falling snow, is “not so great.”
“And that’s why we go slow,” he said.
What do motorists do on the road that you wish they wouldn’t?
“It’s something I call ‘crowd the plow.’ Especially when we get on an intersection. When we hit 5 mph, our sander automatically shuts off because we don’t want to pile a bunch of sand there. So when I start going and hit 5 mph, I will start throwing sand automatically right on their car.”
Callan said drivers are safer behind a plow, and he worries when someone tries to pass him on the road or drives in a blind spot.
“If I hit a snowdrift, even at 20 mph, I can be moved into the next lane without any notice,” he said. “You get into a snow drift at least 3 feet tall, which you can out on some of the highways, if there’s ice underneath, it can push some of our smaller trucks out into the next lane.”
Have you ever hit anything like a parked car if it was buried under the snow that you couldn’t see?
“Luckily no. I’m sure I’ve hit a mailbox or two.”
Drivers usually take the same route from one year to the next, so even in a blizzard, wherever he’s plowing, it’s a road he knows well, Callan said.
After a storm, he and his colleagues will go back to widen turn lanes, clean snow from spots where they’re no storage space and haul the snow in dump trucks to make more room for the next storm.
What is the best part about driving a plow?
“When the storm stops and you see this just beautiful white blanket of snow on the ground, and you go through and you clear it, you see your job is done,” Callan said. “The next person coming down the road, it could be my wife, it could be my grandfather, and I’ve just made it that much safer for them to get where they’re going.”
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Dear Amy: I am a receptionist.
I love my job, and my co-workers are great.
There is, however, one thing that bugs me.
My desk is in a common area where the mail bins are, and co-workers often chat around my desk.
Some of them talk about parties they are going to, which I am not invited to.
I don’t expect to be invited to all the parties — some of them are “team-building parties,” so of course I would not be invited to other teams’ gatherings.
We sometimes all go out to lunch and have the occasional get-together after work, which is nice.
But with the holiday season, they’re talking about a party that I am not invited to, which is definitely a “friends-from-work” party — and not a team-building party.
I think it is rude to talk about parties in front of people who are not invited.
How do I “politely” tell them to stop talking about these gatherings in front of me? It’s like I am invisible to them!
— Uninvited
Dear Uninvited: I agree that it is rude to discuss a private gathering in front of someone who has not been invited. I think this is a basic rule most of us learned in elementary school, and yet seem to forget later in life.
Colleagues shouldn’t talk about work at an office party and shouldn’t talk about parties at work.
Friendships form at work, and work friends have every right to enjoy their relationships and to get together outside of the office.
Discussing these gatherings in front of others is a familiar complaint to supervisors and HR departments. If you have a supervisor you can talk to, you might ask them to gently remind your colleagues that your workstation is public and that they shouldn’t entertain private conversations there.
Depending on how well you know these co-workers, you could also handle this yourself — in a lighthearted way, by saying a version of: “Helllooooo, I’m sitting right here.”
Dear Amy: My 6-year-old granddaughter hasn’t been vaccinated because the parents have opposing views, even though they are both fully vaccinated.
I have calmly voiced my opinion by explaining why she needs to be vaccinated.
I say “calmly,” but internally I’m upset and extremely worried.
Are there any strategies to get the one parent to agree to vaccinate the child, or should I stay out of it?
— Worried Gram
Dear Gram: In November, I published a heartbreaking account of a previous pandemic, which outlined the terrible risks of transmission of some viruses, as well as the miracle of vaccination. I’m reprinting it here:
“My mother died in 1957 in the Asian flu pandemic. I caught the virus at school (I was in kindergarten) and passed it on to her.
We lived in Aurora, Ohio.
My teacher didn’t know there was at least one student in her classroom who passed it on to me, and perhaps other students. No one was masked.
I remember being quite sick, and I remember my shock and sadness as a 5-year-old on the morning that my mother died.
Catching that illness at school created deadly havoc in our home and has haunted me my whole life.
I’m 69 years old now, and the loss of my mother certainly changed the lives of my sister and our father.
This COVID-19 pandemic has brought back many memories, and I am a strong advocate of precautions, including masks and vaccines.
Please continue to emphasize masks and vaccines in your column.
Signed: Reverend Dr. Kay Palmer Marsh”
It’s hard to understand why these parents would choose protection for themselves, but not their child.
The good news for you — and your family — is that you and the child’s parents are vaccinated (and hopefully boosted) and are thus protected from the worst outcome of the disease, should your granddaughter carry the virus home.
However, you have already made your case to them.
Stay calm, try not to worry, and if they bring this up, urge them to follow the advice of their child’s pediatrician and the CDC.
Dear Amy: Responding to the heartbreaking letter from “Gutted in Illinois,” who had just gone through an extremely traumatic birth, only to have her mother-in-law refuse to help, you didn’t suggest that her husband should step up.
I would encourage anyone else in the situation to call on family members/husband to assist with confrontations AND housework!
— Been There
Dear Been There: “Gutted” didn’t mention a husband, and I was left wondering if he was on the scene.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
