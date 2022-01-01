Connect with us

News

A dozen vehicles involved in collision on I-225 near Iliff Avenue

Published

1 min ago

on

A dozen vehicles involved in collision on I-225 near Iliff Avenue
A dozen vehicles were involved in a traffic crash Friday evening on Interstate 225 in Aurora, according to police.

The northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shutdown near East Iliff Avenue by the multi-vehicle collision, police said.

One lane has been opened on the highway as emergency responders investigate the crash and some vehicles are towed off the road.

Police said that roads are slick with snow and they urge drivers to use caution and to slow down. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police did not report any injures.

 

News

Aurora police: Trio from Wyoming suspects in kidnapping and death of woman

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Boulder County crews responding to two grass fires
Three people from Wyoming have been arrested as suspects in connection to the kidnapping and death of a woman whose body was found Friday in Douglas County.

On Dec. 16, Aurora police were contacted by Fort Collins police about a missing person investigation, according to a news release. Investigators determined that the 29-year-old victim was last seen on Nov. 6 when she was allegedly kidnapped in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Victor Street.

The victim’s body was found near Colorado 83 and Russellville Road in Douglas County near Franktown, police said. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu associated with the suspects was seen in the area where the body was found on Nov. 7. The vehicle has been seized.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested in Sheridan, Wyo., on Wednesday on unrelated charges, police said. Aurora detective interviewed the trio and arrest warrants for first-degree kidnapping were secured. The suspects are being held at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

The victim was apparently killed by a gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspects as Shantel Edlund, 43, of Sheridan, Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, and Leo VanBuskirk, 23, of Sheridan. Police said they expect first-degree murder charges will be filed in the case.

 

News

Michigan DB Dax Hill starts Orange Bowl against Georgia

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Michigan DB Dax Hill starts Orange Bowl against Georgia
By RALPH D. RUSSO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill started Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Hill’s status was uncertain after he did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why.

Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said.

Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff, when only specialists are on the field in pads.

He ran onto the field for the first snap of the game, a Georgia running play.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; snow possible

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; snow possible
ST. LOUIS — A wintry mix of rain, ice, sleet, and light snow is possible for parts of the FOX 2 viewing area this New Year’s weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several counties in the region from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Those counties include:

  • Lincoln County
  • Gasconade County
  • Greene County
  • Montgomery County
  • Perry County
  • Phelps County
  • Warren County

Pike County will also be under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The most impactful winter weather is expected from Kansas City to Quincy to Peoria. The St. Louis area is on the southern edge of all this, with a storm that will be mostly rain.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Saturday, nearing the low 30s by 5 p.m. That colder air will arrive sooner to the northwest of St. Louis.

Rain will change to light freezing rain and sleet from Bowling Green to Hermann during the morning, then to light snow through the afternoon. This part of the area, including sections of I-70 and US Route 61, could see accumulations of ice around 1/10 of an inch. Snowfall and sleet accumulations will be around 1 inch.

Most of the rest of the region will see cold rain Saturday as temperatures fall. As temps reach freezing around sunset, there could be a break in the precipitation. Then, patchier freezing drizzle and light snow could move into the area late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. There could be enough snow to create a dusting of 1/4 of an inch in spots, so this will likely be our first measurable snowfall of the winter season.

Download our app for weather alerts:

It looks like all precipitation will have exited by sunrise Sunday. By then, the story will be the bitter cold. We may wake up to wind chills near zero and temps in the 10s. Highs will struggle back into the low 20s.

The weather may impact travel north of St. Louis on I-70, I-35, and even I-55 through central Illinois. While minimal ice and snow are expected locally, it does not take a lot for bridges and overpasses to become slick. Black ice issues may arise Saturday night into Sunday morning.

