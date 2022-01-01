News
Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports, saying it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.
Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry.
The group wants more time for the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety related to a type of 5G service called C-Band.
AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed to a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down.
Late Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson wrote to the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon to propose a delay in activating 5G C-band service near an undetermined number of “priority airports” while the FAA studies the potential for interference with aircraft operations.
Buttigieg and Dickson said forging ahead with next week’s activation “will result in widespread and unacceptable disruption as airplanes divert to other cities or flights are canceled,” while a delay around certain airports would have minimal short-term impacts.
Verizon spokesman Richard Young said, “We received the letter a short time ago, after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and we will need some time to review it.”
AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Jonson said the company was reviewing the letter.
The airline industry trade group warned of significant damage if the 5G rollout goes ahead near major airports.
“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for numerous flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports,” the group said in a filing Thursday. Radio altimeters measure the height of planes above the ground.
A4A, as the group is called, said its 11 member airlines face the need to reroute or cancel “thousands” of flights, resulting in losses topping $1 billion.
The group said the new service will affect all three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark, New Jersey — as well as O’Hare in Chicago, Logan in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.
The trade group’s general counsel threatened to go to court next week if the FAA does not respond to the group’s request for a delay.
The FAA said in early December that it will restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G or fifth-generation wireless service because it could interfere with radio altimeters. The FAA declined to comment on the airline group’s filing.
CTIA, a trade group representing the wireless-communications industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation Committee, sided with the airlines, saying Friday that the aviation and telecom industries should work together “to find a safe way to deploy 5G technologies. … We can’t afford to experiment with aviation safety.”
Two people missing in wake of Marshall fire, Boulder emergency officials say
As emergency responders sift through the debris left behind by the Marshall fire, two people have yet to be found, Boulder officials confirmed Saturday, despite earlier declarations that nobody was still missing in the wake of this week’s destructive wildfire.
While the fire tore through Superior and Louisville, hundreds of people initially were reported as missing, Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. Firefighters, police, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency officials started to check each one off the list as they were found.
“We were able to clear all but two of them,” Churchill said.
Boulder County emergency officials and Gov. Jared Polis previously had hailed the lack of fatalities or even missing persons as miraculous. At a news conference Friday, Sheriff Joe Pelle had said there were no people considered to be unaccounted for in the fire zone.
“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle on our hands if it holds up that there’s no loss of life,” Polis said at the news conference.
Churchill declined to identify the missing people or say when or where they were lost.
But Hutch Armstrong told 9News that his grandmother-in-law, 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, was one of the two missing. Family members weren’t able to help her out of her Original Town Superior home during the fire.
“They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor,” Armstrong told 9News. “It was engulfed. Checked the back door, it was engulfed.”
Additional information wasn’t immediately available on the second missing person and Churchill said more details could be released Saturday.
So far, officials say Thursday’s wildfire — exacerbated by 100-mph winds — burned more than 6,000 acres across Boulder County, destroying as many as 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville.
Officials first thought downed power lines sparked the fire, but have been unable to confirm its origin. The abnormally dry conditions, fueled by climate change, led to what is now the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021
By DAVID KOENIG
More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, along with wintry weather in parts of the United States.
United Airlines, which suffered the most cancellations among the biggest U.S. carriers, agreed to pay pilot bonuses to fix a staffing shortage.
By early evening Friday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,550 U.S. flights — about 6% of all scheduled flights — and roughly 3,500 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve to more than 10,000 and topped the previous single-day peak this holiday season, which was 1,520 on Dec. 26.
The disruptions come just as travel numbers climb higher going into the New Year’s holiday weekend. Since Dec. 16, more than 2 million travelers a day on average have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, an increase of nearly 100,000 a day since November and nearly double last December.
Led by Southwest and United, airlines have already canceled 1,500 U.S. flights on Saturday — about 700 at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, where the forecast called for a winter storm — and 700 more on Sunday.
Canceled flights began rising from a couple hundred a day shortly before Christmas, most notably for United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.
On Friday, United canceled more than 200 flights, or 11% of its schedule — and that did not include cancellations on the United Express regional affiliate. CommutAir, which operates many United Express flights, scrubbed one-third of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
United decided to spend more money to fill empty cockpits. The airline reached a deal with the pilots’ union to pay 3.5 times normal wages to pilots who pick up extra trips through Monday and triple pay for flights between Tuesday and Jan. 29, according to a memo from Bryan Quigley, United’s senior vice president for flight operations.
JetBlue canceled more than 140 flights, or 14% of its schedule, and Delta grounded more than 100, or 5% of its flights by midday Friday. Allegiant, Alaska, Spirit and regional carriers SkyWest and Mesa all scrubbed at least 9% of their flights.
FlightAware reported fewer cancellations at Southwest, 3%, and American, 2%.
The virus is also hitting more federal air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration said that more of its employees have tested positive – it didn’t provide numbers Friday – which could lead controllers to reduce flight volumes and “might result in delays during busy periods.”
While leisure travel within the U.S. has returned to roughly pre-pandemic levels, international travel remains depressed, and the government is giving travelers new ore cause to reconsider trips abroad. On Thursday, the State Department warned Americans that if they test positive for coronavirus while in a foreign country it could mean a costly quarantine until they test negative.
Since March 2020, U.S. airlines have received $54 billion in federal relief to keep employees on the payroll through the pandemic. Congress barred the airlines from furloughing workers but allowed them to offer incentives to quit or take long leaves of absence – and many did. The airlines have about 9% fewer workers than they had two years ago.
Kurt Ebenhoch, a former airline spokesman and later a travel-consumer advocate, said airlines added flights aggressively, cut staff too thinly, and overestimated the number of employees who would return to work after leaves of absence. It was all done, he said, “in the pursuit of profit … and their customers paid for it, big time.”
Many airlines are now rushing to hire pilots, flight attendants and other workers. In the meantime, some are trimming schedules that they can no longer operate. Southwest did that before the holidays, JetBlue is cutting flights until mid-January, and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is suspending cargo flights and reducing passenger flights because it doesn’t have enough pilots.
Other forms of transportation are also being hammered by the surge in virus cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it is monitoring more than 90 cruise ships because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The health agency warned people not to go on cruises, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The remnants of the delta variant and the rise of the new omicron variant pushed the seven-day rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. above 350,000, nearly triple the rate of just two weeks ago, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
Two dead, two wounded in Saturday shooting in Denver’s LoDo district
Denver police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.
The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Blake Street, according to a 1:54 a.m. tweet from the police department. Four people were shot. The deceased individuals were a male and a female, police said, and two males sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.
Identities for the deceased were not available as of 9 a.m. Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing, according to a public information officer.
ALERT #DPD in investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Blake St. Three adult males and one adult female were shot. One of the males and the female were pronounced deceased on scene, the two other males were transported to a local hospital. This is a ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fUeb9tz66v
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2022
This story will be updated.
