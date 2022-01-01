News
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Dear Amy: I am a receptionist.
I love my job, and my co-workers are great.
There is, however, one thing that bugs me.
My desk is in a common area where the mail bins are, and co-workers often chat around my desk.
Some of them talk about parties they are going to, which I am not invited to.
I don’t expect to be invited to all the parties — some of them are “team-building parties,” so of course I would not be invited to other teams’ gatherings.
We sometimes all go out to lunch and have the occasional get-together after work, which is nice.
But with the holiday season, they’re talking about a party that I am not invited to, which is definitely a “friends-from-work” party — and not a team-building party.
I think it is rude to talk about parties in front of people who are not invited.
How do I “politely” tell them to stop talking about these gatherings in front of me? It’s like I am invisible to them!
— Uninvited
Dear Uninvited: I agree that it is rude to discuss a private gathering in front of someone who has not been invited. I think this is a basic rule most of us learned in elementary school, and yet seem to forget later in life.
Colleagues shouldn’t talk about work at an office party and shouldn’t talk about parties at work.
Friendships form at work, and work friends have every right to enjoy their relationships and to get together outside of the office.
Discussing these gatherings in front of others is a familiar complaint to supervisors and HR departments. If you have a supervisor you can talk to, you might ask them to gently remind your colleagues that your workstation is public and that they shouldn’t entertain private conversations there.
Depending on how well you know these co-workers, you could also handle this yourself — in a lighthearted way, by saying a version of: “Helllooooo, I’m sitting right here.”
Dear Amy: My 6-year-old granddaughter hasn’t been vaccinated because the parents have opposing views, even though they are both fully vaccinated.
I have calmly voiced my opinion by explaining why she needs to be vaccinated.
I say “calmly,” but internally I’m upset and extremely worried.
Are there any strategies to get the one parent to agree to vaccinate the child, or should I stay out of it?
— Worried Gram
Dear Gram: In November, I published a heartbreaking account of a previous pandemic, which outlined the terrible risks of transmission of some viruses, as well as the miracle of vaccination. I’m reprinting it here:
“My mother died in 1957 in the Asian flu pandemic. I caught the virus at school (I was in kindergarten) and passed it on to her.
We lived in Aurora, Ohio.
My teacher didn’t know there was at least one student in her classroom who passed it on to me, and perhaps other students. No one was masked.
I remember being quite sick, and I remember my shock and sadness as a 5-year-old on the morning that my mother died.
Catching that illness at school created deadly havoc in our home and has haunted me my whole life.
I’m 69 years old now, and the loss of my mother certainly changed the lives of my sister and our father.
This COVID-19 pandemic has brought back many memories, and I am a strong advocate of precautions, including masks and vaccines.
Please continue to emphasize masks and vaccines in your column.
Signed: Reverend Dr. Kay Palmer Marsh”
It’s hard to understand why these parents would choose protection for themselves, but not their child.
The good news for you — and your family — is that you and the child’s parents are vaccinated (and hopefully boosted) and are thus protected from the worst outcome of the disease, should your granddaughter carry the virus home.
However, you have already made your case to them.
Stay calm, try not to worry, and if they bring this up, urge them to follow the advice of their child’s pediatrician and the CDC.
Dear Amy: Responding to the heartbreaking letter from “Gutted in Illinois,” who had just gone through an extremely traumatic birth, only to have her mother-in-law refuse to help, you didn’t suggest that her husband should step up.
I would encourage anyone else in the situation to call on family members/husband to assist with confrontations AND housework!
— Been There
Dear Been There: “Gutted” didn’t mention a husband, and I was left wondering if he was on the scene.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Mac Jones needs to get his mojo back against the Jaguars
The Patriots are in dire need of a “get right” game.
After suffering losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo, and essentially getting punched in the mouth in both games, the Patriots need to right the ship.
The two-win Jacksonville Jaguars should be just what the doctor ordered, especially for Mac Jones, who needs to get his mojo back especially after seeing his performance slip in recent weeks.
Going against a defense that currently ranks 30th in the league in DVOA, Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, should help Jones get back in the groove. The offense as a whole should also get the needed jump start.
Naturally, Jones isn’t taking the Jaguars lightly, even if they’re surrendering 26.4 point per game, and have been decimated by COVID-19 cases.
“This week, I know the Jags have a good defense and they bring a lot of different looks, a lot of different pressures, spin-the-dial, and all that,” he said. “It’s what they do, they’re really good at it, and they bring a lot of pressure. We know we have to be ready for it.”
Here’s how Jones and the offense can get back into a groove against the Jags:
1. Get Mac back in rhythm
Of late, Jones and the offense have started slowly. They haven’t scored in the first quarter the past two games, and have just scored seven points heading into halftime taking into account both games.
That has to change.
And to accomplish the mission, the Patriots have to get Jones back in a groove, back into a rhythm throwing the football.
Josh McDaniels can design some simple throws at the outset to get that in motion, and get Jones in rhythm right away.
Along with that, receivers have to run good routes, and secure the football. There have been a few too many drops of late.
“The passing game execution this week will be much the same as we need it to be every week,” said McDaniels. “We have to do a good job across the board in protection, reading the routes the right way, running good routes, throwing accurately, making good reads and then finishing the play with the ball.”
2. Win the trench war
Whether it’s protecting Jones, or setting the run game in motion, the Patriots line needs to once again assert itself.
The Patriots need to get back to dictating play offensively, which was their forte before the bye week. In order to do that, it has to start with the line.
Jacksonville doesn’t exactly feature the best defensive front, so it behooves the Patriots to take advantage.
Specifically, the Jags are particularly vulnerable against the run. Last week, they allowed 273 rushing yards to the Jets. On the season as a whole, Jacksonville is toward the bottom of the league in terms of run defense.
They’re better against the pass (14th overall), which means the boys up front have to do a better job keeping Jones upright. Linebacker Josh Allen is their leading sack man (5.5) but it remains to be seen if he’ll play, given he tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the week.
3. Unlock Jonnu Smith
It’s Week 17. And nary a peep from tight end Jonnu Smith, save for his blocking in the run game.
He’s too talented to be just a blocking tight end. McDaniels has to find ways to make him a more relevant piece of the offense.
He needs to find ways to get the ball in Smith’s hands to give the offense a lift. Jacksonville is a good place to start.
“He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said during a video call. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”
The Patriots offense has struggled across the board the last couple of weeks. To this point, Smith has just 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown. McDaniels needs to see if he can squeeze more out of the tight end.
Tainted: Try telling the whole Vulcan story next time
Tainted
A great big Tainted to the Pioneer Press regarding the Winter Carnival Snapshots magazine in home-delivered copies of the Dec. 24 edition. There were 48 pages and only one small paragraph on page 41 relating to the Vulcans and it was basically a shot on the organization. Obviously, the people responsible for that magazine don’t have the first clue as to who these volunteers are and what they really are about. Not to mention the “Vulcans Kiss Off” button at the end of the article. “Decidedly creepy”, really, give me a break. This looks like just another focus on a small negative hatchet job.
Countless hours have been spent by many, many Krewes visiting nursing homes, hospitals and schools, not to mention going to private homes by invitation to visit a sick friend or relative who may need cheering up, making appearances at wedding receptions, private parties and other events all by invitation and putting on a clean fun show for those requesting them.
Fire and Brimstone, the parent organization of the Vulcans, is a fund-raising machine, donating thousands of dollars to charities across the realm and it has been happening for years, so they aren’t just starting to clean up their act. The inside of the cover page has a paragraph that begins “Information in this publication is carefully compiled to ensure accuracy.” Try telling the whole story next time.
Mike Hermes, General Flameous, 1996 Vulcan Krewe
Sainted
On Dec. 22 or 23 at a Kwik Trip in Oakdale, an amazing young man bought a beautiful rose accompanied by a small reindeer and had the clerk give it to me. He was out the door before I could do anything. Just wanted him to know it was my best present ever. Thank you a million.
Penny Huonder, Stillwater
Sainted
I would like to thank the members of the National Guard who ran a testing site at the Inver Grove Heights Memorial community Center. I was one of many was able to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas. I was able to get tested in less than 20 minutes.
It made for a much more comfortable gathering with the family for the holidays. Thank you and God bless you.
Bob Miller, Eagan
How the Patriots defense can post a shutout against the Jaguars
No team in the NFL has scored fewer points than the Jaguars this season.
They’ve lost their star running back to injury. Their rookie quarterback has thrown one touchdown pass since Halloween. And their offensive line, usually half-decent in pass protection, was ravaged this week by COVID-19.
So on the surface, all the Patriots must do to beat Jacksonville on Sunday is show up. Right?
Wrong. If the Pats have learned anything late in the season, it’s that their margin for error is smaller than believed during the team’s seven-game win streak. The Pats could lose to the Jaguars if Trevor Lawrence is allowed to escape the pocket and pull off his best Josh Allen impression. This week, several Patriots compared Lawrence to the Bills’ strong-armed, game-wrecking QB.
Naturally, Lawrence’s weapons aren’t as good as Allen’s, but the point stands nonetheless: if the Pats fail to respect Jacksonville, they’ll only do themselves a disservice. They need to play postseason-caliber football before they reach the playoffs, or they’ll risk missing out on them entirely.
Here’s how they can shut out a hurting Jaguars offense:
1. Rush five regularly
It’s the most basic trick in the book against bad offensive lines: force as many 1-on-1s as possible.
By rushing five, the Pats will deny Jacksonville the chance to block their best rushers with double teams and/or leverage them into keeping a running back or tight end in protection. That will leave Lawrence less time to throw and fewer places to distribute the ball. And inevitably, with backups populating their entire line, the Jaguars should spring a leak.
The Patriots already expect Jacksonville to insulate Lawrence from their pass rush with moving pocket throws. Add a safety or corner blitz into the mix, and the rookie should run right into trouble.
“They’re gonna do a good job of protecting Lawrence,” said linebacker Dont’a Hightower, “and putting him in situations where he can be on the move and run and stuff like that.”
2. Deny the deep ball
It’s the first thing Bill Belichick noted about Lawrence this week. In fact, he mentioned it twice.
“Obviously, a big kid, big arm,” Belichick said. “Really strong arm.”
Lawrence’s preternatural arm strength allowed him to thrive instantly at every level before reaching the NFL. He famously won a national championship as a freshman at Clemson, dropping downfield dimes to a litany of NFL-caliber wide receivers. His receiving corps in Jacksonville was arguably superior to Jones’ at the beginning of the season, especially downfield.
“Marvin Jones, the guy has good body control, the quarterback really loves to throw it up to him. He can go up there and really pluck it. He’s got some talent,” Pats cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said this week. “He’s been in the league for a while. He’s definitely someone you have to keep your eye on. Then you have (Laquon) Treadwell on the other side, the other perimeter guy. He’s doing a good job.
“That guy is strong now. You watch him play, he’s strong, he’s physical. So we have to do a good job keeping our weight down on him and knowing where he’s at.”
3. Beware trick plays
Jacksonville has literally nothing to lose.
The Jaguars are tracking to make the No. 1 pick in the draft this April for a second straight year. The entire coaching staff might get cleaned out. If there was ever a time to try anything and everything, it’s Sunday.
Jacksonville understands it won’t beat the Patriots playing sound, fundamental football down to down. The Pats, particularly defensively, are too disciplined. The Jags’ only shot rides on creating a little chaos, and what better way to do that than by calling plays they haven’t put on tape yet?
“Defensively, they are one of the better defenses in the league. Very well coached. They are very multiple,” interim Jags coach Darrell Bevell said. “They just do a great job of playing the defense, playing the technique and it’s hard to move the ball and score points on them.”
