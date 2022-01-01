Celebrities
Betty White Dead: Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler & More Stars Mourn
Hollywood is mourning the loss of legend Betty White, who has passed away at the age of 99. Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler, and more stars paid tribute to the iconic comedian and actress.
In heartbreaking news, Betty White has died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home, according to Deadline. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much.”
The icon, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, has had the longest television career of a female entertainer. Although she has an incredible film and TV resume, she is probably best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls.
As news spread of Betty’s death, Hollywood began pouring in their tributes. Ellen DeGeneres was one of the first to take to social media with a special message, tweeting, “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends, and all of us.”
What an exceptional life.
I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.
Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
Henry Winkler gave a touching tribute, saying it was “very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.” He then thanked her for her “humor, warmth, and activism.” George Takei, like many others, called Betty a “national treasure.” “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly,” he posted.
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT
are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..
Rest now and say Hi to Bill
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
This is a developing story…
Celebrities
PHOTOS: Vicki Gunvalson Goes Public With New Man? See Pics
Does Vicki Gunvalson have a new man in her life following her messy split from former fiancé Steve Lodge in September?
As she prepared to ring in the New Year with her friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she owns a condo on the beach, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story, which seemed to suggest she is moving on from her heartbreak.
On Thursday, Vicki first shared a photo of herself with a group of men and women seated at a table together at the Eclecticos Greek Restaurant and Bar.
As the night went on, Vicki shared a series of clips of herself with a bald man, who appears to be the same man in the photo seen above, Marlon Michel. Judging by his social media account, Marlon appears to be married to the woman with long blonde hair, Heidi Michel.
According to Heavy, an article shared by the University of Alberta revealed that Marlon is a 1999 graduate of the medicine and dentistry program who now works as an anesthesiologist. In the article, which was shared in 2020, Marlon practices in the United States and was “brought up in the tiny southern town of Glenwood, Alberta,” and he “contributes his great success to hard work and getting involved in the community.”
“‘You know I’ll get through this’ Come on 2022, I’m ready for you,” Vicki wrote in the caption of one of her clips.
Then, in another post, Vicki was seen getting a kiss from the man.
“Here’s to a great start to 2022,” she captioned that image.
While it is certainly possible that this bald man could be a new love interest for Vicki, it seems far more certain that he is simply one of her married friends who was giving her some extra attention as the two of them enjoyed an evening out with his wife.
As RHOC fans have surely heard, Vicki and Steve called it quits months ago after a two-and-a-half-year engagement. And in the weeks that followed, Vicki suggested there may have been infidelity on Steve’s part, which he denied.
“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020,” Steve revealed in an Instagram message in October, refuting claims of cheating. “I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing.”
While Vicki has said that she is getting back to dating, and was even caught on a date earlier this month in Chicago, she has not named any suitors in particular.
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing its 16th season on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
