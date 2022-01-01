News
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.
People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.
Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”
She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.
White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.
Associated Press writer Lynn Elber contributed.
News
Where will the NFL coaching carousel land this time?
Just like the Super Bowl, the draft, and the Jets missing the playoffs, there is another ritual in every NFL season.
The coaching carousel.
It’s spinning already with two openings, in Las Vegas and Jacksonville, forced by the departures of two disgraced coaches, Jon Gruden and Urban Meyer. It might also hit in Chicago, Minneapolis, Charlotte and New York. There are even rumblings that one of the best pro coaches of the last decade or so, Pete Carroll in Seattle, might have worn out his welcome.
Let’s dismiss that one; Carroll has earned the right to determine when he will leave the Seahawks. Yes, he’s the oldest coach in the NFL and this has been his worst season. But Carroll has a way of figuring out things, just like Sean Payton in New Orleans, John Harbaugh in Baltimore, and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. All elite coaches with Super Bowl rings whose teams are struggling. None deserves to be dismissed.
As for the others, here’s a closer look – presuming the likes of David Culley in Houston, Dan Campbell in Detroit and Vic Fangio in Denver are safe.
Asked if he worries about job security, Fangio says: “I don’t. And I know you think that’s a standard answer. But for a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. And those reasons are personal to me. But do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen? Absolutely. But do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it, for many, many reasons.”
MATT NAGY
This seems the most likely change, though Nagy has a winning record in his four seasons, 33-32 through last week’s comeback victory at Seattle. The main issues in Chicago have been:
— The lack of development at quarterback. This will be Justin Fields’ team moving forward, regardless who is the coach. But the decisions made on Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles — the winning QB last Sunday — and Andy Dalton have caused regression on offense.
— A defense that also has regressed from a big-play unit of near-championship caliber to a so-so unit.
— A severe lack of discipline in all aspects of on-field performance.
Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson would appear to be a wise option if Nagy is released.
MIKE ZIMMER
There’s little doubt that Zimmer is a solid coach, but his talented team has underperformed and struggles in close games. Simply put, the Vikings can’t finish.
While Zimmer almost certainly would be gobbled up as a defensive coordinator should he become available, his D hasn’t been notable in Minnesota.
There’s also a question of whether, after eight years there with a good record but diminishing returns, whether it’s time for a fresh approach.
MATT RHULE
Late in his second consecutive losing season in Carolina, the man who turned around Temple and Baylor in college heard “Fire Rhule” chants on Sunday when the Panthers were routed by the injury-ravaged Buccaneers. In fairness to Rhule, the team started 3-0 and then lost its most important player, running back Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers never have been the same.
Odds are Rhule, in the second year of a $60 million contract, gets another season at least. He insists things aren’t so depressing.
“There is a process that is happening underneath and everyone is like, ‘It’s not working, Matt. It’s not working, Matt,’ But when I see all of the good things that are happening, I think it is,” he says.
JOE JUDGE
Very similar to Rhule’s situation, the Giants coach is getting all sorts of heat at the end of his second losing season. This year was all about developing Daniel Jones, but the quarterback’s neck injury, the sidelining of some key players throughout the offense, and a general malaise in recent games has added to the criticism.
New York has not scored more than 10 points in the first half, an indictment of preparation as well as execution. He also is the third straight coaching hire the Giants might have missed on: Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Judge.
He probably deserves one more shot, but the uncertainty with Jones is an albatross for the entire franchise.
RAIDERS
The Gruden redux was a flop, ending ignominiously. The Raiders could use someone less mercurial and able to deal with the modern locker room. A strong voice with a winning pedigree in the NFL seems best. Someone from the same mold as a Tomlin or Payton.
Too bad the team moved on from Jack Del Rio in 2018 when it went after Gruden.
JAGUARS
This one should be easy for owner Shad Khan. Don’t go with a college coach, don’t go with the big name out there who has no NFL cred, and don’t ignore that Trevor Lawrence needs a quarterback whisperer.
Former Jaguars QB Byron Leftwich, now the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, and Chiefs standout OC Eric Bieniemy, critical in the development of Patrick Mahomes, fit the bill. As would an available Super Bowl winner, Pederson.
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton and Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed.
News
Illinois State Police arrest suspect in Bradley officer’s death
BRADLEY, Ill. – One of two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a Bradley Police officer and critically injuring another officer outside a hotel was arrested Friday morning by Illinois State Police.
Darius D. Sullivan, 25, is in custody, and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Kankakee County, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. Department.
Police are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or about the incident is encouraged to call ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
On Wednesday, a report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.
The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.
The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.
The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
News
Task Force ‘disappointed’ Parson allowed emergency order to expire
ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday, and it won’t be renewed. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said they are disappointed the emergency order has expired.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are made more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order.”
Parson said the emergency order declared in March 2020 is no longer needed.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a press release.
But the task force said, “the sad fact is that the number of people newly infected with COVID each day now exceeds past surges.”
Only 20 other states have related COVID-19 state of emergencies still in place, with three of those bordering Missouri.
The task force said the emergency order allowed for “expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Parson said that Missouri never had mandates or forced lockdowns. He said the main focus was on providing support and assistance to Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses. He also gave encouragement to get vaccinated and stay diligent as we continue to battle COVID-19 while trying to live our normal lives.
“It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state,” Parson said.
The press release noted that more than 565,000 doses of COVID vaccines were administered throughout the state in December, and more than 73% of Missourians 18 and older have “chosen to initiate vaccination.”
The full press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is below.
As we battled the pandemic over the past two years, health care providers in Missouri and Illinois were assisted by the governors’ declarations of a public health emergency. Unfortunately, that flexibility comes to an end in Missouri tonight as Governor Mike Parson announced on December 30, he will allow the emergency order to expire on December 31, 2021. For health care systems in Missouri, the emergency order that enabled us to expand our ability to care for more sick patients will be lost.
As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are made more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order. While we all want the pandemic emergency to end, the sad fact is that the number of people newly infected with COVID each day now exceeds past surges. The order allowed expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
While disappointed in the expiration of the emergency order, we will work diligently with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and continue advocacy with the state legislature, to reinstate many of the provisions that are essential to providing health care services during this pandemic. For the greater good and the health and well-being of our families, neighbors, and state, as a collective medical community, we implore the legislature to work with us. The health of our communities and sustainability of our health systems across Missouri depend on it.
