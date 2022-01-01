Connect with us

Betty White’s Designers Remember Their Friend With Love: ‘She Really Wanted To Make It To 100’

Betty White’s dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband Patrik Simpson designed one of her ‘most iconic looks’ for her Lifetime Achievement Award honor from SAG in 2010.

Betty White will be forever missed and fondly remembered by many — including her dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband, Patrik Simpson. “Betty was the sweetest person. I am so very sad about this news,” the owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.  “I have celebrated many, many birthdays with Betty and even made her cakes a couple of times. For a long time, Betty and I had a phone conversation every single Wednesday and we talked for so long…She always asked how I was doing and how my husband was doing.”

Betty White is seen with her dress designers Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson. (Patrik Simpson)

Atteu shared, however, that he and Patrik were told Betty’s health “was not great” ahead of her 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17, 2022. Her agent confirmed she passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. “I’ve know that her health was not great for some time, but it wasn’t until October that I knew how bad it was…We were told her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed,” he explained. “In October, we had contacted her management about doing a gown for her 100th birthday. We were told that her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed.”

Patrik and Pol’ celebrate at the SAG Awards in 2010 with Betty, where she was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. (Patrik Simpson)

Betty had regularly worked with the couple over the years for custom gowns, including one in 2010 when she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild. The Golden Girls alum dazzled in a turquoise number for the milestone moment, which was adorned with blue crystals and lace sleeve details. “We made a gown for Betty White for her Lifetime Achievement Award it was one of her most iconic gowns,” he recalled. Beyond designing dresses for Betty and other famous stars, Pol’ and Patrik are known for their Amazon Prime reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.

Betty White wore a stunning turquoise down designed by Patirk and Pol’ in Jan. 2010 as she received the honor from the Screen Actors Guild. (Patrik Simpson)

Patrik also shared a statement with HollywoodLife about the Hot In Cleveland legend. “When I learned of Betty’s passing this morning, I was incredibly sad. But we were not surprised, as we knew her health had been failing for quite some time,” she said. “She really wanted to make it to 100. She was a beautiful friend and we will always remember her with love. She was a bright light in this dark world and that light will always shine from above, forever.”

Savannah James shows off beautiful blonde lacefront wig for New Year’s celebration

January 1, 2022

Savannah James, wife of NBA star LeBron James, will celebrate the New Year in style. The mom-of-three showed off her new blonde lacefront wig in preparation for her New Year party.

Savannah took to TikTok to post a video after her stylist completed the custom wig install.

The video was reposted on Twitter, where followers praised the 35-year-old natural beauty.
 


 

Chris Martin Chases Lookalike Son, Moses, 15, Into Ocean On Mexican Vacation

Chris Martin had a blast getting rowdy in the surf with his son Moses. The fun family outing was made even more special as the Coldplay singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, joined in!

Acting like a teenager himself, Chris Martin got silly in the surf with his lookalike son, Moses, during their Mexican vacation. The Coldplay singer, 44, enjoyed some father/son bonding with his boy, 15, in the seaside town of Tulum on Dec. 30. The hilarious pair chased each other into the ocean and pretended to get into a fun boxing match, in photos seen here. And guess who jumped in to join the rowdy rascals? Chris’ girlfriend, Dakota Johnson!

Chris Martin out with his son Moses on his 14th birthday. (P&P/MEGA)

While the “Yellow” singer showed off his fit physique in a pair of black swim trunks, his 32-year-old love dared to impress in a matching black bikini. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress stunned onlookers as she flaunted her flawless figure during the sun-soaked holiday. At one point, she donned an oversized blue shirt and baseball hat, but she still couldn’t hide her movie-star looks. Plus, that megawatt smile gave her Hollywood pedigree away!

Chris and Dakota have kept their romance pretty much out of the spotlight, even though they’ve been linked since 2017. In a new interview with Elle, Dakota dished on the low-key romance, saying their homebody personalities are a perfect match. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she explained. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Chris Martin and son Moses out at the Lakers game in 2016. (SplashNews)

While they have mostly kept their relationship to themselves, the adorable couple can’t always hide their love from the shutterbugs! In October, they were snapped holding hands in a rare PDA-filled outing as they left the London premiere of her latest movie, The Lost Daughter. And on a romantic trip to Mallorca, Chris and Dakota wrapped their arms around each other, which came only a few months after an intimate lunch date in Malibu.

Is an engagement in the near future?! If so, there’s no doubt Dakota would make a fabulous stepmom to Moses and his sister Apple, 16! Dakota has spent plenty of quality time with both of Chris’ beautiful children, whom he shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

 

Cheers: Bossip’s Last Minute New Year’s Eve Drink & Cocktail Guide

The perfect drink guide for your 2021 New Years’ Eve festivities.

Source: Rika Rahayu / EyeEm / Getty

We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help us all bring 2022 in the right way. If you’re looking for something new or wanting to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.

By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite. As always, don’t drink and drive and drink responsibly.

 

 

DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE

Take this irresistible drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso, and DeLeón Reposado. The complementing flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail any time of the day or night.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot

2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate

½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD

Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with Ibarra Chocolate Powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans

DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA

DeLeon’s delicious twist on the eastern-inspired cousin of Long Island Iced Tea pairs DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila with yuzu’s tart and fragrant notes with some subtle sweetness to make this a fan favorite in any room.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila

1 Shiso Leaf

½ oz Japanese Yuzu

3 oz Tropical Green Tea

¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD:

All ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake and strain into a coup glass

Garnish with a shio leaf and fresh jasmine flowers

DELEÓN ANEJO ON THE ROCKS

One of the best ways to enjoy DeLeon Anejo is on the rocks. The smooth caramel and vanilla finish creates such a simple and fanciful experience.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila

One large cubed ice block

GLASSWARE: Tumbler or Rocks Glass

METHOD:

Place large iced cube in a glass

Pour 2 oz. of DeLeon Anejo Tequila over the ice

Briefly stir

Garnish with an orange coin

D’ussé

The New Fashioned

D'usse The New Fashioned

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Montaigut

D'usse The New Fashioned

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth

1/3 oz Benedictine

2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds or until cold.

DeLeón

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Source: DeLeon Tequila / DeLeon

This bold new take

on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.

Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions while remaining true to the essence of flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

Kuiper Belt Bourbon

The Golden Hour

Ingredients

1 part Kuiper Bourbon

3/4 part Lillet® Blanc

3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif

Grapefruit peel

Method

1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.

2. Stir thoroughly.

3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

This is for the lazy drinker who still wants something delicious. Some of us just do not have everything for the more advanced cocktails, but we do have some D’ussé and we can always Instacart some Lemonade.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

4 Parts Lemonade

Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.

D’USSÉ Collins

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

Ingredients

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 Parts Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top Club Soda

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.

Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

30 ml Pineapple Juice

15 ml Aperol

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

SUMMER NEVER ENDS

Put in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunks and rosemary sprig.

Ingredients

1.5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka

1.5 parts Coconut Water

0.5 part Simple Syrup

2.0 parts Pineapple Juice

+ Pineapple Slice

+ Rosemary Sprig

ROCA PATRÓN REPOSADO – Tommy’s Margarita

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ingredients

2 oz Roca Patrón Reposado or Patrón Silver

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Agave nectar, to taste

+ Kosher salt rim

+ Lime wedge for garnish

PATRÓN SILVER Paloma

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Ingredients

2 oz Patrón Silver

3 oz Grapefruit soda

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

+ Pinch of salt

+ Grapefruit slice for garnish

+ Salt rim (optional)

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

DeLeon Memorial Day Mix Guide

Source: DeLeon Tequila / Deleon Tequila

Featuring two of the top summer fruits, Mango and Peach, this updated margarita combines a fruit-forward flavor with DeLeón Blanco for a refreshing and eye-catching in-season cocktail. Rim rocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma

DeLeon Memorial Day Mix Guide

Source: Deleon tequila / Deleon Tequila

A flavorful take on a traditional Paloma, the bold and full-flavored notes of blood orange accents the thirst-quenching taste of grapefruit in this refreshing DeLeón Reposado cocktail. Rim glass with Pink Himalayan Salt and fill with ice. Add DeLeón Reposado, agave nectar syrup, blood orange, grapefruit and lime juices into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top with a splash of Topo Chico. Garnish with a dried blood orange and lime wheel.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Splash: Topo Chico Sparkling Water

818 Margarita

818 Margarita asset

Source: LaFORCE

Run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip and turn it in the salt. Add tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, Grand Marnier and a few cubes of ice to cocktail shaker. Shake for about 10 seconds until combined and pour into your glass.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

Agave Syrup

Lime Wedge & Salt for the rim

